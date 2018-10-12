College football scores, schedule, games: No. 23 USF vs. Tulsa kicks off Friday night slate

NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 7 all Friday long

Week 7 of the college football season brings us a pretty tasty Friday night slate of FBS contests. To begin the action, No. 23 South Florida goes on the road to take on Tulsa as coach Charlie Strong's group looks to remain undefeated and firmly in the American Athletic Conference race for a New Year's Six bid. Action from the Mountain West follows as Air Force and San Diego State do battle, and the Friday evening Week 7 schedule comes to a close with a clash in the Pac-12 as Arizona aims to reach a winning record on the year after a miserable start to the Kevin Sumlin era when it travels to take on Utah. 

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 7 appetizer. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Friday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 23 USF at Tulsa -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- GameTracker
Air Force at San Diego State -- 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Arizona at Utah -- 10 p.m. on ESPN

Tulsa drops sweet alternate unis for USF game

The alternate uni game is always a fun part of college football, and Tulsa dropped some sweet new threads and lids for its Friday night game against South Florida. Black is pretty much everyone's third color, it seems, but the logo looks good on the helmet. And, obviously, the players love them. That's really who this is for, anyway. 

Here's another look ...

