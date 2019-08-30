College football scores, schedule, games today: Clemson, Texas A&M, UCF in action Thursday
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates as Week 1 begins on Thursday night
Week 1 of the 2019 college football season kicks off Thursday with 16 games (!) on the slate. The week will stretch five days through Monday, so there will be a plethora of college football action to enjoy through the weekend. It all begins with No. 1 Clemson in action and the Tigers' Week 2 opponent, No. 12 Texas A&M, playing in a similar window. Other ranked teams in action Thursday include No. 14 Utah -- in an early-season Holy War -- and No. 17 UCF.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire night on Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 1 college football schedule, scores -- Thursday
All times Eastern
Florida A&M at No. 17 UCF -- GameTracker
Georgia Tech at No. 1 Clemson -- LIVE updates
Texas State at No. 12 Texas A&M -- 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 14 Utah vs. BYU -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN -- ATS pick, preview
UCLA and Cincinnati tight early
The Bruins made the cross-country trip to kick off coach Chip Kelly's second season with the program, and are in a slugfest with home-standing Cincinnati. The Bearcats got the scoring started early with a 16-yard touchdown from quarterback Desmond Ridder to Josiah Deguara. After extending the lead to 10-0, Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hit a wide open Demetric Felton for a 75-yard score early in the second quarter.
Wimbush starts strong for UCF
Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush got things going quickly for his new squad, UCF, against Florida A&M. The dual-threat weapon capped off the first drive of the season with a 37-yard touchdown strike to Gabriel Davis to get the scoring started at the bounce house. If UCF is going to stay in the national conversation, it's going to need Wimbush to do more of this.
-
