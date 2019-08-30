Drive Chart
Moss runs for TD, No. 14 Utah beats BYU 30-12 in opener

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Utah's defense picked up where it left off last season. BYU paid a steep price for it.

The No. 14 Utes scored three touchdowns off three BYU turnovers to pull away for a 30-12 victory on Thursday night in the opener for both teams. Utah left no doubt about how strong its defense could be this season.

Over the final 30 minutes, the Cougars gained just 104 yards on 18 total plays.

''We heard all the time about how they had a great offense,'' safety Julian Blackmon said. ''They have a great team for sure, but we know that man-for-man we're the better team. So at the end of the day, we just wanted to come out and prove that.''

Utah's defense did its part, and Zack Moss highlighted the offensive effort.

Moss ran for 181 yards and a touchdown to help the Utes (1-0) earn their ninth straight victory in the 100th game in the Holy War rivalry.

The senior suffered a hand injury in fall camp and wore a protective splint after the game. It didn't seem to limit it him at all. Moss propelled the offense after halftime by gashing the Cougars for a series of big runs. He averaged 6.2 yards on 29 carries.

The defense took care of the rest.

''It was a big confidence builder for me,'' Moss said. ''I had so many nerves coming into this game. Just getting hit a few times really hurt at first, but I was just able to start to be myself again. It was good to go out like that.''

Zach Wilson totaled 208 yards on 21-of-33 passing and added 43 yards on the ground to lead BYU (0-1). Wilson also threw a pair of interceptions that Utah returned for touchdowns.

''It's hard to spot them two touchdowns on pick-sixes,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ''That's difficult for a defense and we felt we were getting in some good positions. I'd like our guys to respond better, defensively, especially those last nine minutes.''

Utah gained just 125 yards in the first half. The Utes totaled only three points on their first two drives after starting on their own 40 and the BYU 33.

With their offense sputtering before halftime, the Utes turned to their defense get some points on the board. Utah took a 9-3 lead in the second quarter when Francis Bernard stepped in front of a wobbly pass from Wilson, as he tried to avoid a sack, and returned it 58 yards, untouched, for a score.

''We just shot ourselves in the foot pretty much every drive in the first half,'' tight end Matt Bushman said.

Utah's offense sprang to life on the opening drive of the third quarter. Jaylen Dixon capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard sprint to push the Utes' lead to 16-6. Moss gave Utah a spark with back-to-back 14-yard gains that moved the ball to the BYU 44.

The Utes capitalized on two more BYU turnovers and put the Cougars away in the fourth quarter. Moss punched in a 4-yard touchdown after Mika Tafua recovered a fumble by Williams at the BYU 22. Then, Julian Blackmon returned an interception 39 yards to put Utah up 30-6 with 12:25 remaining.

A lightning delay with 9:01 left in the fourth quarter suspended play for 54 minutes before the game resumed at just after midnight local time.

SPECIAL TEAMS STRUGGLES

Utah endured a rare off night on special teams. UCLA transfer Andrew Strauch went 1 of 2 on field goal attempts, making his first kick from 41 yards and then missing from 25 yards on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Strauch also missed his first PAT attempt in the second quarter, snapping a streak of 182 consecutive made PATs by the Utes dating to 2014. It was the third-longest such streak in the nation heading into the game.

Jadon Redding took over at placekicker for the remainder of the fourth quarter.

''Special teams were a disappointment tonight,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''We've got to be much better on special teams.''

CLOUD NINE

Getting defensive scores have become a staple for Utah in rivalry games with BYU during the Utes' nine-game winning streak. Since 2011, the Utes have return six interceptions and three fumbles for touchdowns.

''That's what great defenses do,'' Whittingham said. ''They make big plays and they score.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: Just like a year ago, the Utes woke up from a first-half slumber and dominated on both sides of the ball over the final 30 minutes. Utah allowed BYU to gain just 29 yards in nine plays on the Cougars' first three second-half drives. The Utes also forced back-to-back turnovers that allowed them to score 21 unanswered points and put the game out of reach.

BYU: Mistakes doomed the Cougars yet again against their archrival. BYU's defense held Utah's offense in check during the first half and gained 196 yards on offense. But three turnovers led to 20 points for the Utes and turned a close game into a blowout.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A dominant second-half showing could see the Utes climb a spot or two in the poll on Monday.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes host Northern Illinois in their home opener on September 6.

BYU: The Cougars travel to Rocky Top for the first time to take on Tennessee on September 6.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:19
1-Z.Wilson incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
30
12
Touchdown 9:28
5-T.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:57
pos
30
12
Point After TD 12:25
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
6
Touchdown 12:51
1-Z.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Blackmon at BYU 39. 23-J.Blackmon runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
86
yds
00:05
pos
29
6
Point After TD 12:56
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
6
Touchdown 13:02
2-Z.Moss runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
22
yds
01:53
pos
22
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:47
17-A.Strauch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
6
Touchdown 10:00
25-J.Dixon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
94
yds
00:00
pos
15
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:57
38-J.Oldroyd 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
64
yds
3:41
pos
9
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:17
17-A.Strauch extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
9
3
Touchdown 10:31
1-Z.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-F.Bernard at UTH 42. 13-F.Bernard runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
58
yds
0:00
pos
9
3
Field Goal 14:24
38-J.Oldroyd 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
63
yds
03:00
pos
3
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:14
17-A.Strauch 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
17
yds
4:09
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 14
Rushing 16 5
Passing 2 9
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 362 297
Total Plays 64 55
Avg Gain 5.7 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 256 92
Rush Attempts 48 22
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 4.2
Net Yards Passing 106 205
Comp. - Att. 13-16 21-33
Yards Per Pass 6.6 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-3
Penalties - Yards 7-58 7-63
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 2 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-40.5 3-49.0
Return Yards 143 32
Punts - Returns 3-46 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 2-32
Int. - Returns 2-97 0-0
Kicking 4/6 2/2
Extra Points 3/4 0/0
Field Goals 1/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Utah 1-0 3671430
BYU 0-1 060612
BYU 6.5, O/U 49
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT
 106 PASS YDS 205
256 RUSH YDS 92
362 TOTAL YDS 297
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 100 0 0 133.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 100 0 0 133.8
T. Huntley 13/16 100 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 181 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 181 1
Z. Moss 29 181 1 28
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
T. Huntley 8 39 0 13
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Wilmore 4 15 0 11
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Dixon 1 15 0 15
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Simpkins 2 8 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
D. Simpkins 5 38 0 13
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
Br. Kuithe 3 37 0 26
D. Banton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Banton 1 12 0 0
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Covey 2 8 0 4
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
Z. Moss 2 7 0 5
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
S. Nacua 1 2 0 2
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Fotheringham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
J. Blackmon 5-0 0.0 1
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
M. Tafua 5-0 1.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Burgess 4-0 0.0 0
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Lloyd 4-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Penisini 3-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Fotu 3-1 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tupai 2-0 0.0 0
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
F. Bernard 2-2 0.0 1
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Guidry 1-2 0.0 0
A. Mata'afa 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mata'afa 1-0 0.0 0
J. Nurse 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Nurse 1-0 0.0 0
V. Moala 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Moala 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Strauch 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
A. Strauch 1/2 41 1/2 4
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
J. Redding 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
B. Lennon 2 40.5 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nurse 14 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Nurse 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.3 40 0
B. Covey 3 15.3 40 0
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 238 0 1 120.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 238 0 1 120.6
Z. Wilson 23/34 238 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
Z. Wilson 7 39 0 26
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
T. Williams 6 35 0 18
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Hifo 2 8 0 10
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
L. Katoa 3 3 0 6
J. Hall 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
J. Hall 2 -7 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 0
M. Bushman 6 62 0 26
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
A. Hifo 5 53 0 13
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
G. Romney 4 50 0 17
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
M. Simon 3 35 0 13
D. Milne 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Milne 1 19 0 19
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Shumway 2 12 0 8
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Williams 1 4 0 4
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Katoa 1 3 0 3
T. Gunther 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Gunther 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Lee 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Lee 7-0 0.0 0
Z. Anderson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
Z. Anderson 7-0 0.0 0
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
I. Kaufusi 5-2 0.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Fonua 4-3 0.0 0
K. Pili 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Pili 4-0 0.0 0
L. Fauatea 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Fauatea 3-0 0.0 0
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Ghanwoloku 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 3-0 0.0 0
T. Pili 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Pili 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tooley 2-0 0.0 0
D. Mandell 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Mandell 2-1 0.0 0
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. El-Bakri 2-3 0.0 0
S. Powell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Powell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Kaufusi 2-1 0.0 0
C. Ah You 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ah You 1-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Tonga 1-1 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 1-0 0.0 0
H. Livingston 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Livingston 1-0 0.0 0
F. Livai 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Livai 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gallow 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gallow 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kaufusi 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Kaufusi 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
J. Oldroyd 2/2 37 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Oldroyd 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 49.0 0
J. Oldroyd 3 49.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Milne 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 20 0
D. Milne 2 16.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 UTAH 40 3:51 8 37 FG
5:35 BYU 33 1:34 4 7 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 UTAH 5 2:26 6 5 Punt
5:57 UTAH 25 0:55 4 24 Punt
1:27 UTAH 8 0:48 6 52 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 UTAH 25 0:00 12 75 TD
7:27 UTAH 27 7:18 14 66 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 BYU 22 1:53 3 4 TD
9:19 UTAH 25 8:14 14 68 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 1:53 7 33 Downs
8:14 BYU 20 1:59 5 6 Punt
3:20 BYU 26 3:00 12 59 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 UTAH 50 0:12 2 48 INT
10:17 BYU 25 3:41 8 55 FG
4:14 BYU 10 2:37 6 22 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:47 BYU 25 2:11 5 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 BYU 20 0:00 2 2 Fumble
12:56 BYU 12 0:05 2 13 INT
12:25 BYU 25 2:57 9 65 TD
