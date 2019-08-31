Drive Chart
No. 21 Iowa State survives Northern Iowa in 3 OT, 29-26

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy's eyes lit up when he saw a potential game-losing fumble floating aimlessly near the goal line.

The sophomore sprang into action, snapping up Sheldon Croney Jr.'s triple-overtime miscue and saving the Cyclones from a devastating defeat - even by their standards.

Croney Jr. scored from a yard out on the next play and 21st-ranked Iowa State rallied to edge past FCS school Northern Iowa 29-26 on Saturday.

La'Michael Pettway had a pair of touchdown catches for the Cyclones (1-0), who barely survived a massive upset after entering the year ranked for the first time since 1978. Northern Iowa (0-1), which was ranked 18th in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25, was trying for 19th-year coach Mark Farley's 150th career win.

Croney fumbled just shy of the end zone on the second-to-last play of the game. But Purdy saw the ball bounce out, and he sprinted from the backfield to recover it at the 1 in perhaps the biggest play of his impressive young career.

''I saw who was underneath the pile, so I knew who would come up with it. Doesn't that tell you what he is about?'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said about Purdy's heads-up play. ''When I saw him there I thought we were going to be in great shape.''

For four quarters and nearly three extra sessions though, the last thing the Cyclones were in was great shape.

Iowa State had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Connor Assalley with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter simply to force overtime. Purdy had a touchdown run called back because of holding before that kick.

After the teams traded field goals in the first OT, Purdy found Pettway - a graduate transfer from Arkansas in his Iowa State debut - in the back of the end zone. But Northern Iowa pulled even at 23-all after freshman Will McElvain scrambled long enough to free up Trevor Allen for a 7-yard TD catch on a ball that travelled at least 40 yards.

Iowa State forced Northern Iowa into a field goal to start triple overtime, and Purdy completed three straight passes to set up a hectic finish.

''I don't know if the defense really saw it,'' Purdy said of his fumble recovery. ''I had probably the best angle on it. It was pretty scary. I'm not going to lie.''

The Cyclones were the second ranked team to win an overtime game against an FCS opponent. Auburn held off Jacksonville State 27-20 in 2015.

''That's why I love coaching in this game. It demands you being your best right out of the gate,'' Campbell said.

McElvain finished with 228 yards passing and a touchdown in his collegiate debut.

Purdy threw for 278 yards while completing 30 of 41 passes. Deshaunte Jones caught 14 balls, the second-most in school history, for 126 yards for Iowa State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Part of the Cyclones' struggles can be attributed to the fact that Northern Iowa isn't the least bit intimidated about driving about 100 miles southwest to play them. The Panthers even have three wins in Ames dating back to 2007. But Iowa State's offense, hurt by some questionable play calling, left a ton to be desired. The Cyclones also missed stars David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler perhaps more than anyone thought they would.

Northern Iowa: McElvain, a freshman from nearby Des Moines who was offered a walk-on spot by the Cyclones, looks like he's got a bright future. His scramble to find Allen in double OT was one of the best plays of the young season. ''Really talented guys who can run and escape, that's a challenge,'' Campbell said. ''As the game wore on, I thought you saw his athletic ability come forward.''

CYHAWK COINCIDENCE?

The last time a ranked team lost to an FCS school? That was three years ago when Iowa, the team Iowa State hosts in two weeks, fell to North Dakota State. But there's another connection to the rival Hawkeyes that the Cyclones can take solace in. In 2009, Iowa needed back-to-back blocked field goals to hold off these very same Panthers. That Hawkeyes team rallied to win the Orange Bowl that season. Iowa State's defense looked like it belonged on New Year's Day, but its offense at times looked like the first day of spring ball.

RUNNING BACK ROULETTE

Iowa State's muddled running back situation didn't get much closure in the opener. Johnnie Lang (14 carries for 60 yards) and freshman Breece Hall (11 for 47) shared the bulk of the carries until the fourth, when Croney was called upon. He found his stride, finishing with 56 yards on 13 attempts.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It's very hard to imagine Iowa State maintaining its place in the Top 25 after that performance.

HE SAID IT

''All that work and all that time came to that ball laying on the ground and it was who came up out of that scrum,'' UNI's Farley said. ''It actually stopped for a second, and we all watched it sit there.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State has next week off. The Cyclones host No. 20 Iowa on Sept. 14.

Northern Iowa: The Panthers host Southern Utah on Sept. 7.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

3rd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
25-S.Croney runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
pos
26
29
Field Goal
97-M.Cook 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
14
yds
pos
26
23
2nd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
97-M.Cook extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
23
Touchdown
13-W.McElvain complete to 25-T.Allen. 25-T.Allen runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
41
yds
pos
22
23
Point After TD
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
23
Touchdown
15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
pos
16
22
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
96-C.Assalley 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
25
yds
pos
16
16
Field Goal
97-M.Cook 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-6
yds
pos
16
13
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:10
96-C.Assalley 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
84
yds
06:48
pos
13
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
97-M.Cook extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
10
Touchdown 0:17
15-B.Purdy sacked at UNI 47 for -1 yard FUMBLES (16-E.Smith). 9-X.Williams runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
46
yds
0:00
pos
12
10
Field Goal 1:47
97-M.Cook 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
75
yds
5:58
pos
6
10
Point After TD 8:31
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 8:35
15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:27
pos
3
9
Field Goal 13:07
97-M.Cook 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
33
yds
00:00
pos
3
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:03
96-C.Assalley 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
64
yds
02:34
pos
0
3
1st Downs 17 26
Rushing 5 7
Passing 12 17
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-17 7-18
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 252 452
Total Plays 73 86
Avg Gain 3.5 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 34 185
Rush Attempts 31 45
Avg Rush Yards 1.1 4.1
Net Yards Passing 218 267
Comp. - Att. 25-42 30-41
Yards Per Pass 5.2 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-10 2-11
Penalties - Yards 5-50 5-50
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-39.5 3-38.3
Return Yards 43 23
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-43 1-23
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 5/6
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 4/4 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2 OT3T
Northern Iowa 0-1 0013037326
21 Iowa State 1-0 307337629
IOWAST -18.5, O/U 41.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 218 PASS YDS 267
34 RUSH YDS 185
252 TOTAL YDS 452
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. McElvain 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 228 1 0 113.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 228 1 0 113.0
W. McElvain 25/42 228 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Allen 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 26 0
T. Allen 15 26 0 8
A. Soko 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
A. Soko 6 5 0 7
J. James 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. James 1 3 0 3
W. McElvain 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 0 0
W. McElvain 9 0 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. McShane 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 0
D. McShane 8 50 0 12
I. Weston 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 0
I. Weston 2 48 0 26
T. Bohr 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
T. Bohr 6 43 0 18
J. James 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
J. James 3 37 0 16
T. Allen 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 1
T. Allen 2 26 1 19
B. Moore 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
B. Moore 4 26 0 10
J. Rima 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Rima 1 7 0 7
A. Soko 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Soko 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Flater 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Flater 1-0 0.0 0
E. Smith 16 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Smith 1-0 1.0 0
S. Thomas 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
B. Wells 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wells 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brinkman 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brinkman 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Cook 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
M. Cook 4/4 50 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Kibby 38 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.5 3
Z. Kibby 6 39.5 3 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McShane 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 22 0
D. McShane 2 13.0 22 0
X. Williams 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
X. Williams 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 278 2 0 146.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 278 2 0 146.2
B. Purdy 30/41 278 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 60 0
J. Lang 14 60 0 12
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 56 1
S. Croney Jr. 13 56 1 14
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
B. Hall 11 47 0 9
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
K. Nwangwu 4 30 0 12
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Jones 1 3 0 3
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
B. Purdy 3 -11 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
14 126 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 0
D. Jones 14 126 0 20
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
C. Kolar 4 45 0 15
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 2
L. Pettway 3 26 2 10
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
S. Croney Jr. 3 23 0 14
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
L. Akers 1 21 0 21
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Milton 2 18 0 11
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Soehner 1 11 0 11
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Allen 1 4 0 4
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Wilson 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
O. Vance 2-0 2.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Spears Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Rose 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
C. Assalley 3/4 42 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 3
J. Rivera 3 38.3 3 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
K. Nwangwu 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 NOIOWA 9 4:35 10 32 Punt
5:06 NOIOWA 12 1:24 3 4 Punt
0:58 NOIOWA 25 0:47 11 36 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:07 NOIOWA 12 0:46 3 1 Punt
3:47 NOIOWA 41 2:02 6 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 NOIOWA 35 0:00 6 33 FG
8:31 NOIOWA 11 5:58 14 75 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 NOIOWA 20 1:20 5 12 Punt
1:02 NOIOWA 10 0:27 3 17
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
IOWAST 25 3 -6 FG
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
IOWAST 25 8 41 End of Quarter
3OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
IOWAST 25 5 14 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 23 2:21 7 27 Punt
8:02 IOWAST 16 2:20 6 36 Punt
3:37 IOWAST 41 2:34 8 34 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 IOWAST 16 2:30 6 39 Punt
5:09 NOIOWA 50 1:19 4 9 Downs
1:40 IOWAST 12 0:50 3 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 IOWAST 25 4:27 9 75 TD
1:47 IOWAST 35 1:28 6 65 TD
0:06 IOWAST 35 0:00 10 52 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:58 IOWAST 21 6:48 17 74 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
NOIOWA 25 6 20 End of Quarter
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
NOIOWA 25 4 25 TD
3OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
NOIOWA 25 5 25 Game
