Drive Chart
WISC
SFLA

No Text

Taylor scores 4 TDs, No. 19 Wisconsin routs USF 49-0

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jonathan Taylor is off and running.

Catching, too.

Taking up where he left off a year ago, when he led the nation in rushing with 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns, Taylor ran for 135 yards and accounted for four TDs to help No. 19 Wisconsin open the season with a 49-0 rout of South Florida on Friday night.

The junior scored on runs of 37 and 38 yards and also had the first two receiving TDs of his career as the Badgers strive to become a more balanced team on offense.

''You work all offseason like I did, and to have that receiving touchdown come to life, I'm really excited about that,'' said Taylor, who scooted 36 yards up the left sideline after taking a quick flip from Jack Coan in the second quarter. ''It motivates you to see that hard work pay off.''

Taylor's second TD reception gave the Badgers a 28-0 lead just before halftime. He finished with two catches for 48 yards after having just eight for 60 yards last season.

''Jonathan was good in a lot of different ways. He was awfully patient on one run, and he had the little screen that he took,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. ''You get him in space and he's pretty good.''

Wisconsin's defense delivered a dominating performance, too, limiting South Florida to 157 yards total offense and forcing three turnovers, including a fumble that Matt Henningsen returned 16 yards for a second quarter touchdown.

The loss was the seventh straight for USF, which dropped the final six games of 2018 after starting 7-0 and climbing into the Top 25.

''A very disappointing, very embarrassing loss,'' USF coach Charlie Strong said. ''As a head coach, I thought I had them ready to play and I guess I didn't. And we showed it.''

Blake Barnett completed 13 of 30 passes for 109 yards for the Bulls. He was intercepted twice.

''The team that played out there tonight is not the team that we are,'' the quarterback said. ''A lot of mental errors, lack of execution, lack of effort. It stems from everyone, that's myself included.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Taylor joined Melvin Gordon (2014) and Ron Dayne (1996, 1999) as the only Badgers to top 2,000 yards rushing in a season in 2018, and he looks like he's primed for another big year after gaining 100-plus for the 23rd time in 28 career games. Coan carried his share of the load, too, rebounding from overthrowing a couple of open receivers deep in the first half to finish 19 of 26 for 199 yards without an interception.

Last season's collapse prompted Strong to make several changes, including hiring NCAA Division II national championship-winning coach Kerwin Bell as offensive coordinator. The Bulls were held to 26 yards rushing and outgained 433 to 157 overall.

WEATHER DELAY

The start of the game was delayed 55 minutes because of lightning.

RARE COMPANY

Taylor rushed for 4,171 yards as a freshman and sophomore, most ever by a Football Bowl Subdivision player in the first two years of a career. With 135 Friday night, he moved within 694 of joining Dayne, Georgia's Herschel Walker and Oregon's LaMichael James as the only players to rush for over 5,000 through their junior season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Realistically, minimal. The Badgers opened with a true road game for the first time since beating UNLV 41-21 in Las Vegas in 2010. And while Chryst welcomed what he anticipated would be a good test from USF, the Bulls were overmatched from the start.

OUCH

The 49-point setback was the worst in the 23-year history of USF's program, surpassing a 42-3 loss to Arkansas in 2002. The Bulls were shut out for the first time since falling 16-0 at home to UCF in 2014.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Home opener vs. Central Michigan on Sept. 7.

South Florida: Travel to Georgia Tech next Saturday for rematch of game Bulls won 49-38 in Tampa last year.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:28
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
0
Touchdown 7:37
7-B.Shaw runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
32
yds
01:43
pos
48
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:06
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
0
Touchdown 3:15
14-N.Watson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
01:28
pos
41
0
Point After TD 13:00
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
0
Touchdown 13:10
23-J.Taylor runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
64
yds
01:18
pos
34
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 0:09
17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
5:12
pos
27
0
Point After TD 10:37
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 10:46
17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
55
yds
01:28
pos
20
0
Point After TD 12:58
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 13:33
11-B.Barnett sacked at USF 16 for -6 yards FUMBLES (56-Z.Baun). 92-M.Henningsen runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
-5
yds
00:10
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:48
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:56
23-J.Taylor runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
04:04
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 9
Rushing 13 3
Passing 9 5
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-13 3-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 413 135
Total Plays 69 56
Avg Gain 6.0 2.4
Net Yards Rushing 234 26
Rush Attempts 43 23
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 1.1
Net Yards Passing 179 109
Comp. - Att. 19-26 16-33
Yards Per Pass 6.9 3.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-20 3-22
Penalties - Yards 4-40 9-45
Touchdowns 7 0
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-40.8 8-44.3
Return Yards 95 85
Punts - Returns 4-62 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 4-68
Int. - Returns 2-10 0-0
Kicking 7/8 0/1
Extra Points 7/7 0/0
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Wisconsin 1-0 72114749
South Florida 0-1 00000
SFLA 10.5, O/U 58.5
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 179 PASS YDS 109
234 RUSH YDS 26
413 TOTAL YDS 135
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 199 2 0 162.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 199 2 0 162.8
J. Coan 19/26 199 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 135 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 135 2
J. Taylor 16 135 2 38
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 80 1
N. Watson 14 80 1 27
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 1
B. Shaw 2 15 1 15
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
G. Groshek 2 11 0 8
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Taylor 1 5 0 5
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Chenal 1 2 0 2
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -14 0
J. Coan 7 -14 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 2
J. Taylor 2 48 2 36
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
K. Pryor 4 40 0 13
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
Q. Cephus 3 39 0 17
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Ferguson 3 20 0 8
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Davis III 2 19 0 11
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
G. Groshek 2 13 0 16
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Chenal 1 12 0 12
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Taylor 1 9 0 9
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Krumholz 0 0 0 0
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Stokke 0 0 0 0
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Dunn 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Maskalunas 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Maskalunas 5-1 0.0 0
L. Chenal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Chenal 5-0 0.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Z. Baun 4-0 1.0 0
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Orr 3-1 0.0 0
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Sanborn 3-2 0.0 0
S. Nelson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Nelson 3-1 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 2-0 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Henningsen 2-1 1.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Burrell 1-0 0.0 1
D. Pfaff 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pfaff 1-0 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 1-0 0.0 0
I. Green-May 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Green-May 1-0 1.0 0
J. Franklin 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Franklin 1-0 1.0 0
F. Hicks 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 91 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Cone 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Cone 1-0 0.0 0
K. Benton 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Benton 1-1 0.0 0
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Wilder 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/1 7/7
C. Larsh 0/1 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 3
A. Lotti 5 40.8 3 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
A. Cruickshank 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 15.5 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 15.5 41 0
J. Dunn 4 15.5 41 0
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.3% 109 0 2 60.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.3% 109 0 2 60.5
B. Barnett 13/30 109 0 2
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 161.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 161.6
J. McCloud 3/3 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
J. McCloud 3 17 0 19
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
J. Cronkrite 6 9 0 5
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 2 0
T. Sands 5 2 0 3
S. Shrader 29 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Shrader 1 1 0 1
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Joiner Jr. 1 0 0 0
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -3 0
B. Barnett 7 -3 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Cronkrite 3 23 0 12
R. St. Felix 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
R. St. Felix 3 21 0 10
B. Miller 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
B. Miller 3 16 0 9
K. Purlett 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Purlett 1 15 0 15
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Sands 1 13 0 13
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Dukes 1 13 0 13
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Phillips 1 12 0 12
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Wilcox 1 11 0 11
X. Weaver 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
X. Weaver 1 6 0 6
S. Atkins 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Atkins 1 1 0 1
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. McDoom 0 0 0 0
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Clerveaux 0 0 0 0
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Reaves 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Macon 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-4 0 1.0
P. Macon 13-4 1.0 0
D. Studstill 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Studstill 4-1 0.0 0
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
G. Reaves 4-0 1.0 0
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Sanders 4-0 0.0 0
D. Slade 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Slade 4-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton 4-0 0.0 0
N. Roberts 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Roberts 3-1 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Livingstone 3-0 1.0 0
V. Davis 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
M. LaPointe 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. LaPointe 3-1 0.0 0
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Sails 2-0 0.0 0
R. Thaxton 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Thaxton 2-0 0.0 0
D. Boyles 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Boyles 2-1 0.0 0
J. Stephens 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Stephens 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mims 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mims 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pinkney 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Pinkney 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kegler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kegler 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yates 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Yates 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gobler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gobler 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bellamy 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bellamy 1-0 0.0 0
J. Vaughn 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Vaughn 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
C. Weiss 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 45.4 1
T. Schneider 7 45.4 1 55
S. Shrader 29 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
S. Shrader 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 24 0
B. Sanders 2 19.5 24 0
B. Nichols 16 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
B. Nichols 1 19.0 19 0
C. Carter 88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
C. Carter 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
K. Sails 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WISC 23 4:04 8 77 TD
8:47 WISC 12 1:58 7 19 Punt
2:47 WISC 40 2:45 10 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 WISC 45 1:28 4 55 TD
7:38 SFLA 44 0:09 2 6 Fumble
5:21 WISC 20 5:12 12 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 WISC 36 1:18 3 64 TD
12:23 WISC 36 1:24 3 5 Punt
8:25 SFLA 17 1:31 3 5 FG Miss
4:43 SFLA 40 1:28 4 40 TD
1:52 WISC 50 0:57 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 SFLA 42 3:21 6 5 Punt
9:20 SFLA 32 1:43 3 32 TD
2:42 WISC 26 0:47 3 16
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 SFLA 25 1:56 6 10 Punt
6:14 SFLA 10 3:21 7 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 SFLA 21 0:10 2 -5 TD
12:58 SFLA 25 0:10 5 -7 Punt
10:37 SFLA 26 2:25 6 17 INT
6:54 SFLA 43 0:49 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 SFLA 25 0:00 3 8 Punt
13:00 SFLA 25 0:32 4 10 Punt
10:23 SFLA 11 1:18 5 9 Downs
6:14 SFLA 20 0:47 5 19 Downs
3:06 SFLA 18 0:36 4 2 Punt
0:19 SFLA 33 0:11 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 SFLA 9 0:07 2 59 INT
7:28 SFLA 25 4:22 9 49 FG Miss
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores