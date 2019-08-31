|
|
|WISC
|SFLA
Taylor scores 4 TDs, No. 19 Wisconsin routs USF 49-0
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jonathan Taylor is off and running.
Catching, too.
Taking up where he left off a year ago, when he led the nation in rushing with 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns, Taylor ran for 135 yards and accounted for four TDs to help No. 19 Wisconsin open the season with a 49-0 rout of South Florida on Friday night.
The junior scored on runs of 37 and 38 yards and also had the first two receiving TDs of his career as the Badgers strive to become a more balanced team on offense.
''You work all offseason like I did, and to have that receiving touchdown come to life, I'm really excited about that,'' said Taylor, who scooted 36 yards up the left sideline after taking a quick flip from Jack Coan in the second quarter. ''It motivates you to see that hard work pay off.''
Taylor's second TD reception gave the Badgers a 28-0 lead just before halftime. He finished with two catches for 48 yards after having just eight for 60 yards last season.
''Jonathan was good in a lot of different ways. He was awfully patient on one run, and he had the little screen that he took,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. ''You get him in space and he's pretty good.''
Wisconsin's defense delivered a dominating performance, too, limiting South Florida to 157 yards total offense and forcing three turnovers, including a fumble that Matt Henningsen returned 16 yards for a second quarter touchdown.
The loss was the seventh straight for USF, which dropped the final six games of 2018 after starting 7-0 and climbing into the Top 25.
''A very disappointing, very embarrassing loss,'' USF coach Charlie Strong said. ''As a head coach, I thought I had them ready to play and I guess I didn't. And we showed it.''
Blake Barnett completed 13 of 30 passes for 109 yards for the Bulls. He was intercepted twice.
''The team that played out there tonight is not the team that we are,'' the quarterback said. ''A lot of mental errors, lack of execution, lack of effort. It stems from everyone, that's myself included.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Taylor joined Melvin Gordon (2014) and Ron Dayne (1996, 1999) as the only Badgers to top 2,000 yards rushing in a season in 2018, and he looks like he's primed for another big year after gaining 100-plus for the 23rd time in 28 career games. Coan carried his share of the load, too, rebounding from overthrowing a couple of open receivers deep in the first half to finish 19 of 26 for 199 yards without an interception.
Last season's collapse prompted Strong to make several changes, including hiring NCAA Division II national championship-winning coach Kerwin Bell as offensive coordinator. The Bulls were held to 26 yards rushing and outgained 433 to 157 overall.
WEATHER DELAY
The start of the game was delayed 55 minutes because of lightning.
RARE COMPANY
Taylor rushed for 4,171 yards as a freshman and sophomore, most ever by a Football Bowl Subdivision player in the first two years of a career. With 135 Friday night, he moved within 694 of joining Dayne, Georgia's Herschel Walker and Oregon's LaMichael James as the only players to rush for over 5,000 through their junior season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Realistically, minimal. The Badgers opened with a true road game for the first time since beating UNLV 41-21 in Las Vegas in 2010. And while Chryst welcomed what he anticipated would be a good test from USF, the Bulls were overmatched from the start.
OUCH
The 49-point setback was the worst in the 23-year history of USF's program, surpassing a 42-3 loss to Arkansas in 2002. The Bulls were shut out for the first time since falling 16-0 at home to UCF in 2014.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: Home opener vs. Central Michigan on Sept. 7.
South Florida: Travel to Georgia Tech next Saturday for rematch of game Bulls won 49-38 in Tampa last year.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|9
|Rushing
|13
|3
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|413
|135
|Total Plays
|69
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|2.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|234
|26
|Rush Attempts
|43
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|1.1
|Net Yards Passing
|179
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|16-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|3.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-20
|3-22
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|9-45
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.8
|8-44.3
|Return Yards
|95
|85
|Punts - Returns
|4-62
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|4-68
|Int. - Returns
|2-10
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/8
|0/1
|Extra Points
|7/7
|0/0
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|234
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|135
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|19/26
|199
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|16
|135
|2
|38
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|14
|80
|1
|27
|
B. Shaw 7 RB
|B. Shaw
|2
|15
|1
|15
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|7
|-14
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|2
|48
|2
|36
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|4
|40
|0
|13
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
|Q. Cephus
|3
|39
|0
|17
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|13
|0
|16
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Krumholz 24 WR
|A. Krumholz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Maskalunas 58 LB
|M. Maskalunas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Pfaff 52 DE
|D. Pfaff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 50 LB
|I. Green-May
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 42 LB
|J. Franklin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 91 NT
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cone 31 S
|M. Cone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|5
|40.8
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|4
|15.5
|41
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|13/30
|109
|0
|2
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|3/3
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|3
|17
|0
|19
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|6
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|5
|2
|0
|3
|
S. Shrader 29 K
|S. Shrader
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|7
|-3
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
K. Purlett 81 WR
|K. Purlett
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
|S. Clerveaux
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Macon 55 LB
|P. Macon
|13-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Studstill 8 DB
|D. Studstill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slade 42 DE
|D. Slade
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 24 DB
|N. Roberts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 94 DE
|K. Livingstone
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Davis 14 DB
|V. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thaxton 46 DL
|R. Thaxton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stephens 35 DL
|J. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 56 DE
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kegler 90 DL
|K. Kegler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gobler 37 LB
|C. Gobler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bellamy 41 LB
|D. Bellamy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|7
|45.4
|1
|55
|
S. Shrader 29 K
|S. Shrader
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|
B. Nichols 16 DB
|B. Nichols
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
