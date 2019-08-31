Drive Chart
Tagovailoa leads No. 2 Alabama to 42-3 rout of Duke

  • Aug 31, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Now that's more like it, Alabama.

Playing for the first time since its crushing loss to Clemson in the national championship game, the second-ranked Crimson Tide overcame a sluggish start to blow out Duke 42-3 Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns before calling it a day late in the third quarter.

''The goal we had in this game was to try to re-establish our identity as a team in terms of the discipline that we played with, the kind of toughness and accountability, and everybody putting the team first,'' coach Nick Saban said.

It didn't quite start out like he was hoping.

Returning to the stadium where it won the Southeastern Conference title last December and the national championship two seasons ago, the Tide (1-0) was held scoreless in the first quarter - which happened only one time in 2018.

But the Blue Devils (0-1) merely delayed the inevitable.

Tagovailoa, whose brilliant sophomore season ended with a thud, completed 26 of 31 passes before giving way to backup Mac Jones with the Tide up 35-3. The left-hander spread the ball all over the field, going to his tight ends early on before turning to his dynamic receiving corps.

''Tua played really well,'' Saban said. ''He usually plays well when he's patient and takes what the defense gives.''

Starting tight end Miller Forristall got the Tide going with a 27-yard catch for the first touchdown of his career. His backup, Major Tennison, also picked up his first career TD on a 1-yard toss.

Then, it was time for the wideouts to get in on the fun. DeVonta Smith hauled in an 8-yard TD pass and Jerry Jeudy broke loose for a 21-yard score.

''It was really good to go into the game and having to work to score,'' said Tagovailoa, who was getting plays from new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. ''Not just going out there and taking shots right away.''

Jerome Ford and Brian Robinson Jr. ran for the Tide's other TDs.

Tagovailoa's younger brother, Taulia, even got a chance to play late in the game. He handed off to Ford on his 37-yard touchdown.

This was just the sort of performance Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide were hoping for after the 44-16 loss to Clemson in January. Tagovailoa was thoroughly outplayed by Trevor Lawrence in the title game, on the heels of an ankle injury that knocked the Alabama star out of the SEC championship game.

''I don't think one game re-establishes anything,'' Saban said. ''You've got to do it over time.''

The Tide finished with a staggering 512-204 edge in total yards, and Duke simply made too many mistakes to have any shot at a monumental upset.

After recovering an early fumble deep in Alabama territory, the Blue Devils couldn't hang on to a potential touchdown pass in the back of the end zone before getting stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the 7. Duke was stopped on another fourth-down play early in the second half, basically its last hurrah, and three turnovers sealed the fate of the Atlantic Coast Conference school better known for its powerhouse men's basketball team.

''Games like this can kind of go one of two ways,'' Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. ''They can set you back, or you can get better from them. I know in my heart of hearts that our team will get better from this.''

SABAN FLAGGED

The Alabama coach was called for a 15-yard penalty.

Say what?

After an interception by Trevon Diggs in front of the Crimson Tide bench, the officials issued a sideline warning to the Tide. Saban reacted angrily and picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

''The guy intercepts the ball and everybody was jumping up and down on the sideline and we get a (warning). My reaction to that was the kids are having fun,'' Saban said. ''But I deserved it. I'm not making any excuses for it.''

He added, ''One of the things we want to establish here is discipline, and the coach did a poor job of setting a good example of how you're supposed to be disciplined.''

No word if the coach will have to do a few extra laps at practice next week.

GETTING THE HEAVE

At least Saban finished the game. Duke defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord was ejected in the third quarter when he stomped on Alabama lineman Landon Dickerson.

The two got into a scuffle away from the play, with both losing their helmets.

Dickerson was on the turf when Cerenord delivered the stomp in clear view of the officials. The Duke player was immediately flagged for a personal foul and thrown out of the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: With Daniel Jones now in the NFL, the Blue Devils didn't show much offensively against Alabama's stellar defense. Quarterback Quentin Harris struggled as Jones' replacement, completed 12 of 22 for 97 yards with two interceptions. The running game wasn't much better, managing 107 yards. ''

Alabama: There wasn't much to complain about as the Tide won its eighth straight neutral-site game to begin a season. If there is one area of concern, it's the kicking game. After beating out Joseph Bulovas for the job, freshman Will Reichard clanked a 49-yard field goal off the right upright and missed again from 48 yards.

UP NEXT

Duke: Takes on FCS school North Carolina A&T in its home opener.

Alabama: Hosts New Mexico State in the first game of the season at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:51
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 5:01
27-J.Ford runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
49
yds
02:24
pos
3
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:36
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 1:47
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
04:17
pos
3
34
Point After TD 7:32
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 7:40
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
00:54
pos
3
27
Point After TD 8:34
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 8:41
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 88-M.Tennison. 88-M.Tennison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
50
yds
03:39
pos
3
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:21
48-A.Reed 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
84
yds
01:08
pos
3
14
Point After TD 5:13
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:18
24-B.Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
03:16
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:02
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:14
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
90
yds
00:52
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 30
Rushing 4 14
Passing 4 15
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 3-12 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 196 506
Total Plays 54 78
Avg Gain 3.6 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 107 145
Rush Attempts 32 42
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.5
Net Yards Passing 89 361
Comp. - Att. 12-22 30-36
Yards Per Pass 4.0 10.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 1-6
Penalties - Yards 8-52 8-88
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-40.5 2-40.0
Return Yards 3 22
Punts - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-22
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 1/1 6/8
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Duke 0-1 03003
2 Alabama 1-0 01421742
BAMA -33.5, O/U 57
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
 89 PASS YDS 361
107 RUSH YDS 145
196 TOTAL YDS 506
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 97 0 2 73.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 97 0 2 73.4
Q. Harris 12/22 97 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Brown 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
B. Brown 7 36 0 16
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
D. Jackson 7 35 0 12
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
M. Durant 7 31 0 7
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 13 0
Q. Harris 10 13 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
N. Gray 5 45 0 20
S. Bracey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
S. Bracey 2 39 0 37
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Jackson 2 7 0 4
B. Brown 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Brown 1 3 0 4
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Calhoun 1 2 0 2
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Durant 1 1 0 1
A. Young 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Young 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
K. Quansah 9-2 1.0 0
S. Heyward 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
S. Heyward 8-2 0.0 0
D. Singleton 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
D. Singleton 8-4 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
L. Johnson 6-2 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Carter II 6-1 0.0 0
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Waters 4-0 0.0 0
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. McSwain 4-1 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jordan 3-0 0.0 0
J. Waters 7 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Waters 2-0 0.0 0
B. Hill 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Hill 2-2 0.0 0
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Blackwell 2-0 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Rumph II 1-1 0.0 0
E. Brown 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Alexander 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Hornbuckle 1-1 0.0 0
R. Shelton II 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Shelton II 1-0 0.0 0
E. Cerenord 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Cerenord 1-0 0.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Young IV 1-0 0.0 0
G. Spurrier 16 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Spurrier 1-0 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
V. Dimukeje 1-2 0.0 0
D. Carter 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Reed 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
A. Reed 1/1 30 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.5 2
A. Parker 6 40.5 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
J. Blackwell 1 3.0 3 0
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.9% 336 4 0 217.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.9% 336 4 0 217.5
Tu. Tagovailoa 26/31 336 4 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 31 0 0 132.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 31 0 0 132.1
M. Jones 4/5 31 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 64 1
J. Ford 10 64 1 37
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 52 0
N. Harris 12 52 0 15
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
Tu. Tagovailoa 5 15 0 10
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 9 1
B. Robinson Jr. 9 9 1 5
K. Robinson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
K. Robinson 2 5 0 4
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
M. Jones 2 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 137 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 137 1
J. Jeudy 10 137 1 21
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
J. Waddle 5 90 0 39
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 1
D. Smith 5 54 1 24
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
M. Forristall 2 33 1 27
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 14 0 14
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
H. Ruggs III 2 14 0 9
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Ford 2 11 0 9
M. Tennison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
M. Tennison 2 9 1 8
J. Metchie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Metchie 1 5 0 5
T. Shavers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Shavers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
X. McKinney 6-2 0.0 0
C. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 5-1 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Mathis 4-1 0.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Ray 4-1 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Surtain II 4-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
R. Davis 3-3 0.0 0
T. Lewis 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Lewis 3-0 1.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Jennings 3-3 0.0 0
S. Lee 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
S. Lee 2-4 0.0 0
J. Moody 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Moody 2-0 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Diggs 2-0 0.0 1
M. Benton 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Benton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jobe 1-0 0.0 0
Sc. Carter 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Sc. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
B. Young 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Young 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dale 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Dale 0-3 0.0 0
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Wynn Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
J. Battle 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Battle 0-0 0.0 1
C. Barmore 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Barmore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/2 6/6
W. Reichard 0/2 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 1
W. Reichard 2 40.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
H. Ruggs III 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 DUKE 45 1:04 3 4 Punt
11:30 BAMA 26 2:19 7 19 Downs
3:33 DUKE 32 2:26 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 DUKE 25 0:39 3 -6 Punt
5:13 DUKE 25 1:06 3 8 Punt
1:29 DUKE 19 1:08 7 69 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 DUKE 25 0:00 10 38 Downs
8:34 DUKE 25 0:00 1 3 Fumble
7:32 DUKE 25 1:06 4 5 Punt
1:36 DUKE 25 0:34 4 25 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:24 DUKE 30 1:16 3 6 Punt
4:51 DUKE 25 3:36 9 35 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 22 1:17 3 -3 Punt
11:55 BAMA 17 0:06 2 9 Fumble
8:35 BAMA 7 4:30 13 62 FG Miss
1:01 BAMA 20 0:52 13 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:34 BAMA 24 3:16 8 76 TD
3:27 BAMA 33 1:16 3 7 Punt
0:16 BAMA 29 0:05 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 BAMA 35 3:39 11 65 TD
8:34 DUKE 28 0:54 4 15 TD
6:04 BAMA 10 4:17 9 90 TD
0:29 BAMA 26 0:08 14 44 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:25 DUKE 49 2:24 5 49 TD
0:50 BAMA 20 0:00 1 -2
