Drive Chart
GATECH
CLEM

No Text

Etienne's 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson past Georgia Tech, 52-14

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Travis Etienne spent all offseason trying to ignore the national attention headed his way. He'll have a harder time doing that after the show he put on in No. 1 Clemson's opener.

Etienne, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, rushed for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 90 yards out, as the Tigers overpowered Georgia Tech 52-14 Thursday night for their 16th straight victory in the opener for both ACC teams.

Etienne started slowly and had a first-quarter fumble to end a drive by the Tigers. The next time he touched the ball, the junior bounced to the left and outraced the Yellow Jackets to the end zone to tie the longest TD run in Clemson history.

Etienne added 14- and 48-yard rushing scores as Clemson went up 35-0. He averaged better than 17 yards on his 12 carries.

Still, Etienne brushed aside what this game might mean for him individually when Heisman Trophy voters are looking for performances like this.

''I really don't try to worry about who's out there watching,'' Etienne said. ''I try to play the best for my team and just try to get to 1-0 every week and be there for my brothers.''

Etienne was certainly there to lead the Tigers during a lackluster game for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore, so poised and polished in leading the Tigers to a 15-0, title-winning season, threw two interceptions in the first half. Lawrence had just four picks all last year.

Still, Lawrence had his moments. His hustle after a bad interception knocked defensive back Tre Swilling out of bounds at the Clemson 3, and the Tigers defense kept the Yellow Jackets from scoring. Lawrence opened things with a 6-yard rushing score and threw a perfect pass to Tee Higgins for a 62-yard touchdown.

Lawrence finished 13 of 23 for 168 yards.

Lawrence knew when he released the ball that Swilling would pick it off. But he went back to his football training, took a good angle and made the play. He said his teammates were cheering his hustle play.

''They weren't happy I threw an interception, but just happy he didn't score,'' Lawrence said.

Georgia Tech, changing its offensive and defensive styles under first-year coach Geoff Collins, struggled on both sides. It committed four turnovers and gave up more than 500 yards of offense.

Early on, the Yellow Jackets muffed a punt that set up Clemson near its goal line for its first score. Swilling's pick set Tech up with a first-and-goal on the 3, but it could not score.

''We've just got learn to finish those things,'' Collins said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have some work to do to get all the option out of their system. Many of their offensive plays, especially in the first half, looked like the quarterback runs of former coach Paul Johnson.

Clemson: There were sloppy moments on both sides of the ball. But performers like Etienne, Lawrence and Higgins overshadowed any problems the Tigers might have.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Clemson came out fast and never let up. Expect the Tigers to remain No. 1, no matter how many points No. 2 Alabama or No. 3 Georgia hang on opponents this weekend.

TEACHING TIME

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was grateful for the win - and grateful he and his coaches will have their players' attention after some sloppy mistakes. Swinney said there were plenty of errors on all sides of the ball that will have to get fixed before No. 12 Texas A&M comes to Death Valley in 10 days. ''We can give them some truth,'' Swinney said. ''They have to receive the truth and we've got to get better.''

TURNOVER TIME

Clemson's defense picked up four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions, in the first game without eight starters off last year's national championship team - including its starting line of Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and All-Americans Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins. The new unit also had two fourth-down stops in the opening half.

''I think we showed them a little something,'' said Clemson defensive back Denzel Johnson, who had one of the team's two interceptions.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech hosts South Florida on Sept. 7.

Clemson remains at home to face No. 12 Texas A&M on Sept. 7.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:23
29-B.Potter 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
41
yds
04:10
pos
14
52
Point After TD 10:33
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
49
Touchdown 10:39
4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
95
yds
04:15
pos
13
49
Point After TD 14:54
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 15:00
7-C.Brice complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
67
yds
02:56
pos
7
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:08
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 8:22
23-L.Dixon runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
03:18
pos
7
41
Point After TD 11:40
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 11:46
27-J.Mason runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:56
pos
6
35
Point After TD 12:42
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 12:50
9-T.Etienne runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
60
yds
00:28
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:34
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 4:45
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
97
yds
01:59
pos
0
27
Point After TD 12:45
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 12:49
9-T.Etienne runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
14
yds
00:05
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:39
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:01
9-T.Etienne runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
90
yds
00:14
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:52
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:57
16-T.Lawrence runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
16
yds
01:54
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 29
Rushing 8 20
Passing 5 9
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-16 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 280 632
Total Plays 63 79
Avg Gain 4.4 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 157 411
Rush Attempts 45 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 8.4
Net Yards Passing 123 221
Comp. - Att. 7-18 18-30
Yards Per Pass 6.8 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 6-43
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 8-43.1 3-40.0
Return Yards 79 85
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 3-40 3-58
Int. - Returns 2-39 2-19
Kicking 2/2 8/8
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia Tech 0-1 007714
1 Clemson 1-0 1414141052
CLEM -36, O/U 60.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 123 PASS YDS 221
157 RUSH YDS 411
280 TOTAL YDS 632
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 72 1 0 190.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 72 1 0 190.7
J. Graham 4/7 72 1 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 65 0 2 49.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 65 0 2 49.6
T. Oliver 3/9 65 0 2
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 72 1
J. Mason 13 72 1 14
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 56 0
T. Oliver 20 56 0 39
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Graham 4 15 0 10
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Howard Jr. 4 15 0 7
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Johnson 1 1 0 1
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
Ja. Griffin 2 1 0 5
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Cottrell 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 0
J. Howard Jr. 2 57 0 54
J. Blancato 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
J. Blancato 1 34 0 34
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 1
A. Brown 1 28 1 28
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Carter 1 11 0 11
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Davis 1 7 0 7
Ja. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ja. Camp 0 0 0 0
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Mason 1 0 0 0
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Sanders 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Thomas 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Owens 5-0 0.0 0
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Curry 4-0 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Carpenter 4-0 0.0 0
C. Bennett Jr 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Bennett Jr 4-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
K. Oliver 3-2 0.0 1
K. Johnson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Walton 3-0 0.0 0
J. Henderson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Henderson 3-0 0.0 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Jordan-Swilling 2-1 0.0 0
A. Kerr 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Kerr 2-1 0.0 0
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Swilling 2-0 0.0 1
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Chimedza 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Chimedza 2-0 0.0 0
J. Askew 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Askew 1-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brooks 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Brooks 1-1 0.0 0
A. Showell 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Showell 1-0 0.0 0
J. King 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. King 1-0 0.0 0
B. Glanton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Glanton 1-2 0.0 0
S. Dolphus 21 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Dolphus 1-0 0.0 0
D. Knight II 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Knight II 1-0 0.0 0
C. Martin 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Martin 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Wells 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
W. Wells 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.1 2
P. Harvin III 8 43.1 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 16 0
A. Brown 2 13.0 16 0
Ja. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
Ja. Camp 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ja. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Ja. Camp 1 0.0 0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Thomas 1 0.0 0 0
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 168 1 2 114.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 168 1 2 114.8
T. Lawrence 13/23 168 1 2
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 53 1 0 182.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 53 1 0 182.2
C. Brice 5/7 53 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 205 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 205 3
T. Etienne 12 205 3 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 64 1
L. Dixon 8 64 1 18
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
C. Mellusi 6 36 0 12
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
M. Dukes 7 29 0 13
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 1
T. Lawrence 3 24 1 14
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
T. Phommachanh 5 21 0 11
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
D. Rencher 6 21 0 9
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Brice 2 11 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 98 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 98 1
T. Higgins 4 98 1 62
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
L. Dixon 1 22 0 22
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 1
F. Ladson Jr. 1 21 1 21
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
J. Ross 3 13 0 10
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Powell 1 13 0 13
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Ngata 1 12 0 12
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Chalk 1 8 0 8
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
W. Swinney 1 4 0 4
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Overton 1 3 0 3
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Etienne 1 3 0 3
Br. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
Br. Spector 1 3 0 3
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Chase 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
I. Simmons 8-2 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Johnson 5-0 0.0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
T. Muse 4-0 0.0 1
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
Ba. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ba. Spector 4-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 4-0 0.0 0
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
J. Skalski 3-2 0.5 0
T. Davis 13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
X. Kelly 22 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
N. Pinckney 1-1 1.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Terrell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jefferies 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jefferies 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jones Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
K. Henry 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
K. Henry 1-3 1.0 0
L. Zanders 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Zanders 1-0 0.0 0
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Booth Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Charleston 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Charleston 1-0 0.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Foster 0-2 0.0 0
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Venables 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
B. Potter 1/1 51 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 2
W. Spiers 3 40.0 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 32 0
J. Ngata 2 25.0 32 0
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
L. Dixon 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
W. Swinney 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 GATECH 25 3:13 8 17 Punt
6:55 CLEM 41 0:37 3 5 Punt
5:39 GATECH 14 1:21 5 41 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 GATECH 9 0:30 3 5 Fumble
12:45 GATECH 25 3:17 8 39 Downs
8:27 CLEM 2 1:05 4 -92 INT
4:34 GATECH 25 1:36 5 4 Punt
1:09 GATECH 25 0:25 3 1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 GATECH 25 0:00 3 -11 Punt
12:42 GATECH 25 0:56 3 75 TD
8:08 GATECH 16 1:10 4 63 INT
4:29 GATECH 15 0:43 4 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 GATECH 10 4:15 10 90 TD
6:16 GATECH 25 0:41 3 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 35 1:04 3 7 Fumble
13:51 GATECH 16 1:54 5 16 TD
8:05 CLEM 15 1:10 5 42 Fumble
6:15 CLEM 20 0:14 2 80 TD
3:42 CLEM 7 3:23 11 41 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 GATECH 14 0:05 1 14 TD
8:57 CLEM 36 0:01 2 62 INT
6:44 CLEM 6 1:59 6 94 TD
2:20 CLEM 20 1:06 5 20 Punt
0:38 CLEM 32 0:23 5 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 CLEM 40 0:28 2 60 TD
11:40 CLEM 23 3:18 8 77 TD
6:29 GATECH 21 1:20 4 6 Downs
3:14 CLEM 33 2:56 7 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 CLEM 25 4:10 8 41 FG
4:58 CLEM 35 4:25 11 43 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • NCO
    SJST

    18
    35

    4th 1:40


  • 14UTAH
    BYU

    30
    12

    4th 9:19 ESPN


  • MIAMI
    8FLA

    20
    24

    Final ESPN


  • ARIZ
    HAWAII

    38
    45

    Final CBSSN


  • MRGNST
    BGREEN

    3
    46

    Final ESP3


  • ROB
    BUFF

    10
    38

    Final ESP+


  • ALBANY
    CMICH

    21
    38

    Final ESP3


  • WAG
    UCONN

    21
    24

    Final ESP3


  • UCLA
    CINCY

    14
    24

    Final ESPN


  • GRDWB
    CHARLO

    28
    49

    Final ESP+


  • FAMU
    17UCF

    0
    62

    Final CBSSN


  • CAR
    WKY

    35
    28

    Final ESP+


  • GATECH
    1CLEM

    14
    52

    Final ACCN


  • ALST
    UAB

    19
    24

    Final ESPN+


  • FIU
    TULANE

    14
    42

    Final ESP3


  • TXSTSM
    12TXAM

    7
    41

    Final SECN


  • SDST
    MINN

    21
    28

    Final FS1


  • KENTST
    ARIZST

    7
    30

    Final PACN


  • RICE
    ARMY

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -22.5
    Fri 6:00pm CBSSN


  • 19WISC
    SFLA

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +10.5
    Fri 7:00pm ESPN


  • TULSA
    18MICHST

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -23.5
    Fri 7:00pm FS1


  • MA
    RUT

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -16
    Fri 7:15pm BTN


  • UTAHST
    WAKE

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -4.5
    Fri 8:00pm ACCN


  • PURDUE
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    +11
    Fri 9:30pm CBSSN


  • COLOST
    COLO

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -13.5
    Fri 10:00pm ESPN


  • OKLAST
    OREGST

    0
    0
    72 O/U
    +14
    Fri 10:30pm FS1


  • MISSST
    LALAF

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    +19.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • INST
    KANSAS

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 12:00pm


  • NOIOWA
    21IOWAST

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    -18.5
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • SALA
    24NEB

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    -36
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • IND
    BALLST

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    +17.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSSN


  • MISS
    MEMP

    0
    0
    66 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • ECU
    NCST

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 12:00pm


  • BOISE
    FSU

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESNN


  • TOLEDO
    UK

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    -11.5
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • HOW
    MD

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -29.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • FAU
    5OHIOST

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    -27.5
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • AKRON
    ILL

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    -18
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • JMAD
    WVU

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -6
    Sat 2:00pm ATSN


  • RI
    OHIO

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    -22.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • EWASH
    13WASH

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -21
    Sat 3:00pm PACN


  • BUCK
    TEMPLE

    0
    0

    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • GAST
    TENN

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -26
    Sat 3:30pm ESPU


  • COLG
    AF

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP3


  • DUKE
    2BAMA

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    -33.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • IDAHO
    15PSU

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -39.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • SC
    UNC

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    +11.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • ETNST
    APLST

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -32.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • EMICH
    CSTCAR

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +6
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • HOLY
    NAVY

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBSSN


  • NWEST
    25STNFRD

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • VATECH
    BC

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 4:00pm


  • PORTST
    ARK

    0
    0

    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • MTST
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -25
    Sat 4:00pm


  • SAMST
    NMEX

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -9
    Sat 6:00pm


  • 22CUSE
    LIB

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    +18.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • UIW
    TXSA

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP3


  • CAMP
    TROY

    0
    0

    -35.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • DAVIS
    CAL

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -13
    Sat 6:30pm PACN


  • VMI
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    -39
    Sat 6:30pm


  • ILST
    NILL

    0
    0
    42.5 O/U
    -5.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • ALCORN
    USM

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -26
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • NRFST
    ODU

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -27
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • NICHST
    KSTATE

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -23.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • MONNJ
    WMICH

    0
    0
    73.5 O/U
    -25.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • SMU
    ARKST

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • SFA
    BAYLOR

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -38
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • 3UGA
    VANDY

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +21.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESPN


  • MIZZOU
    WYO

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +17.5
    Sat 7:30pm CBSSN


  • ABIL
    NTEXAS

    0
    0

    Sat 7:30pm ESP+


  • 11OREG
    16AUBURN

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • GAS
    6LSU

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    -27.5
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • MTSU
    7MICH

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -34.5
    Sat 7:30pm BTN


  • UVA
    PITT

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 7:30pm


  • MIAOH
    20IOWA

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 7:30pm FS1


  • GRAM
    LAMON

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -28.5
    Sat 8:00pm ESP3


  • HOUBP
    UTEP

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 8:00pm ESP+


  • ARPB
    TCU

    0
    0

    Sat 8:00pm


  • LATECH
    10TEXAS

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -20.5
    Sat 8:00pm


  • WBRST
    SDGST

    0
    0
    36.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 9:00pm FBOOK


  • SUT
    UNLV

    0
    0
    70.5 O/U
    -24
    Sat 10:00pm


  • NMEXST
    23WASHST

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    -31.5
    Sat 10:00pm PACN


  • FRESNO
    USC

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 10:30pm ESPN


  • HOU
    4OKLA

    0
    0
    80 O/U
    -23
    Sun 7:30pm ABC


  • 9ND
    LVILLE

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +18
    Mon 8:00pm ESPN
NCAA FB Scores