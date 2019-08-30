|
|
|GATECH
|CLEM
Etienne's 3 TDs lead No. 1 Clemson past Georgia Tech, 52-14
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Travis Etienne spent all offseason trying to ignore the national attention headed his way. He'll have a harder time doing that after the show he put on in No. 1 Clemson's opener.
Etienne, the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, rushed for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns, including one from 90 yards out, as the Tigers overpowered Georgia Tech 52-14 Thursday night for their 16th straight victory in the opener for both ACC teams.
Etienne started slowly and had a first-quarter fumble to end a drive by the Tigers. The next time he touched the ball, the junior bounced to the left and outraced the Yellow Jackets to the end zone to tie the longest TD run in Clemson history.
Etienne added 14- and 48-yard rushing scores as Clemson went up 35-0. He averaged better than 17 yards on his 12 carries.
Still, Etienne brushed aside what this game might mean for him individually when Heisman Trophy voters are looking for performances like this.
''I really don't try to worry about who's out there watching,'' Etienne said. ''I try to play the best for my team and just try to get to 1-0 every week and be there for my brothers.''
Etienne was certainly there to lead the Tigers during a lackluster game for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore, so poised and polished in leading the Tigers to a 15-0, title-winning season, threw two interceptions in the first half. Lawrence had just four picks all last year.
Still, Lawrence had his moments. His hustle after a bad interception knocked defensive back Tre Swilling out of bounds at the Clemson 3, and the Tigers defense kept the Yellow Jackets from scoring. Lawrence opened things with a 6-yard rushing score and threw a perfect pass to Tee Higgins for a 62-yard touchdown.
Lawrence finished 13 of 23 for 168 yards.
Lawrence knew when he released the ball that Swilling would pick it off. But he went back to his football training, took a good angle and made the play. He said his teammates were cheering his hustle play.
''They weren't happy I threw an interception, but just happy he didn't score,'' Lawrence said.
Georgia Tech, changing its offensive and defensive styles under first-year coach Geoff Collins, struggled on both sides. It committed four turnovers and gave up more than 500 yards of offense.
Early on, the Yellow Jackets muffed a punt that set up Clemson near its goal line for its first score. Swilling's pick set Tech up with a first-and-goal on the 3, but it could not score.
''We've just got learn to finish those things,'' Collins said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have some work to do to get all the option out of their system. Many of their offensive plays, especially in the first half, looked like the quarterback runs of former coach Paul Johnson.
Clemson: There were sloppy moments on both sides of the ball. But performers like Etienne, Lawrence and Higgins overshadowed any problems the Tigers might have.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Clemson came out fast and never let up. Expect the Tigers to remain No. 1, no matter how many points No. 2 Alabama or No. 3 Georgia hang on opponents this weekend.
TEACHING TIME
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was grateful for the win - and grateful he and his coaches will have their players' attention after some sloppy mistakes. Swinney said there were plenty of errors on all sides of the ball that will have to get fixed before No. 12 Texas A&M comes to Death Valley in 10 days. ''We can give them some truth,'' Swinney said. ''They have to receive the truth and we've got to get better.''
TURNOVER TIME
Clemson's defense picked up four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions, in the first game without eight starters off last year's national championship team - including its starting line of Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and All-Americans Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins. The new unit also had two fourth-down stops in the opening half.
''I think we showed them a little something,'' said Clemson defensive back Denzel Johnson, who had one of the team's two interceptions.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech hosts South Florida on Sept. 7.
Clemson remains at home to face No. 12 Texas A&M on Sept. 7.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|29
|Rushing
|8
|20
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|280
|632
|Total Plays
|63
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|411
|Rush Attempts
|45
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|8.4
|Net Yards Passing
|123
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|7.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|6-43
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.1
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|79
|85
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-40
|3-58
|Int. - Returns
|2-39
|2-19
|Kicking
|2/2
|8/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|123
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|411
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|632
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|4/7
|72
|1
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|3/9
|65
|0
|2
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|13
|72
|1
|14
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|20
|56
|0
|39
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|4
|15
|0
|10
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|2
|1
|0
|5
|
N. Cottrell 31 RB
|N. Cottrell
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|2
|57
|0
|54
|
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thomas 25 LB
|C. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Johnson 31 DB
|K. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 41 DL
|J. Henderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
|B. Jordan-Swilling
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 38 DB
|A. Kerr
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chimedza 93 DL
|T. Chimedza
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Askew 33 DB
|J. Askew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 10 DB
|C. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 86 DL
|D. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Glanton 97 DL
|B. Glanton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dolphus 21 WR
|S. Dolphus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martin 96 DL
|C. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Wells 38 K
|W. Wells
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|8
|43.1
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|13/23
|168
|1
|2
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|5/7
|53
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|12
|205
|3
|90
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|8
|64
|1
|18
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|6
|36
|0
|12
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|7
|29
|0
|13
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|3
|24
|1
|14
|
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|5
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|6
|21
|0
|9
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|2
|11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|4
|98
|1
|62
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
J. Lay 85 TE
|J. Lay
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|3
|13
|0
|10
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Br. Spector 13 WR
|Br. Spector
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Smith 43 LB
|C. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 22 DT
|X. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jefferies 90 DT
|D. Jefferies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|51
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|3
|40.0
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
