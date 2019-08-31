|
|
|GAST
|TENN
Georgia State rallies in 4th quarter to stun Tennessee 38-30
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as 26-point underdog Georgia State upset Tennessee 38-30 on Saturday in one of the first stunners of the college football season.
Georgia State (1-0) beat a Power Five opponent for the first time since this Sun Belt Conference school launched its program in 2010. The Panthers' closest call before this had come in 2016, when they lost 23-17 to Wisconsin after leading in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee (0-1) suffered one of the more embarrassing setbacks in its history, the latest blow for a storied program attempting to bounce back from two straight losing seasons.
Georgia State was coming off a 2-10 season in which it had lost its last seven games. Only one of those seven losses was decided by less than two touchdowns.
But the Panthers outplayed and outworked Tennessee on Saturday.
The hard times for Tennessee were evident from a look at the Neyland Stadium stands. Although the announced attendance was 85,503, thousands of fans apparently left at halftime and many others headed for shaded areas, leaving plenty of sections of the 102,455-seat facility virtually empty as Tennessee attempted its comeback.
Tra Barnett put Georgia State ahead for good 28-23 when he raced untouched around the right side with 8:56 remaining. Barnett ended up rushing for 95 yards on 21 carries.
Tennessee crossed midfield on its next possession before Evan Jones came in from Guarantano's blind side and sacked him, forcing a fumble that Georgia State's Jhi'Shawn Taylor recovered at the Vols' 39 with 7:10 left.
That led to the game-clinching touchdown by Ellington with 4:45 left.
Ellington faked a handoff and then made multiple moves to elude defenders before running into the left corner of the end zone for a 22-yard score that left Tennessee defensive backs Alontae Taylor and Shawn Shamburger lying on the field hurt as the Panthers celebrated in the end zone.
Brandon Wright made it 38-23 by kicking a 48-yard field goal with 2:37 left after a Guarantano interception. Guarantano ended up 26 of 40 for 311 yards with two touchdowns, including an 18-yarder to Jauan Jennings that capped the scoring with two seconds remaining.
A huge momentum swing early in the fourth quarter made it seem as though Tennessee would avoid the upset.
Georgia State led 21-20 and had the ball at Tennessee's 19-yard line when DeAndre Johnson sacked Ellington, forcing a fumble that LaTrell Bumphus recovered for the Vols.
On the next play, Guarantano found tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson wide open down the left sideline for a 54-yard gain. That completion set up a Brent Cimaglia 31-yard field goal that put Tennessee ahead 23-21 with 12:05 left.
That's the moment when the Panthers could have let the game get away from them. They instead regrouped and delivered the most memorable moment this program has ever produced.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia State: Ellington's a senior quarterback who showed the kind of veteran moxie that's needed to produce this kind of upset. After completing just one of his first nine passes, Ellington ended up going 11 of 24 for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards on 14 carries. Most importantly, he found a way to bounce back after committing the turnover early in the fourth quarter that helped Tennessee take the lead.
Tennessee: Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt had overhauled his coaching staff after going 5-7 in his debut season last year. Tennessee's paying $1.5 million this season to new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and $1 million to new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. That new-look staff opened the season with an utterly unimaginable loss
UP NEXT
Georgia State hosts Football Championship Subdivision program Furman on Saturday.
Tennessee hosts Brigham Young on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|21
|Rushing
|15
|8
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|335
|368
|Total Plays
|77
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|213
|93
|Rush Attempts
|53
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|122
|275
|Comp. - Att.
|11-24
|26-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-17
|4-36
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|3-24
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.3
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|107
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-72
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|6/6
|Extra Points
|5/5
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|275
|
|
|213
|RUSH YDS
|93
|
|
|335
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|11/24
|139
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|21
|95
|1
|19
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|14
|61
|1
|22
|
S. Paige 28 RB
|S. Paige
|11
|40
|1
|15
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|5
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|3
|43
|1
|17
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|2
|17
|1
|11
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Dixon 27 WR
|T. Dixon
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Curney 2 LB
|E. Curney
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Jones 11 CB
|E. Jones
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
Ty. Gore 12 CB
|Ty. Gore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Lazarus 21 S
|R. Lazarus
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 LB
|J. Taylor
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 33 LB
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 9 S
|C. Stone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 S
|J. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 54 DE
|T. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|1/1
|48
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|2
|40.0
|0
|46
|
O. Holdenson 48 P
|O. Holdenson
|1
|32.0
|1
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|27/41
|329
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|6
|48
|1
|31
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|7
|29
|0
|7
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|7
|16
|0
|5
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|10
|-10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|8
|126
|2
|34
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|3
|79
|0
|54
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|6
|51
|0
|14
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|3
|46
|1
|27
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Tillman 85 WR
|C. Tillman
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Pope 81 TE
|A. Pope
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 50 DL
|S. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Emerson 90 DL
|G. Emerson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 25 DB
|T. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 RB
|J. Banks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 21 LB
|S. Reid
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|3/3
|48
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|3
|24.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
4th 7:47
-
SAMST
NMEX
23
32
4th 14:05 MW Network
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
4th 3:28 ESPN+
-
VMI
MRSHL
7
42
3rd 9:35 STAD
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
20
3rd 2:54 PACN
-
NRFST
ODU
6
17
3rd 1:33
-
ALCORN
USM
7
21
3rd 8:28 ESPN+
-
SMU
ARKST
16
16
3rd 13:41 ESPN+
-
ILST
NILL
3
3
3rd 8:31 ESP+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
7
38
3rd 9:56 ESP3
-
NICHST
KSTATE
7
28
3rd 8:09 ESPN+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
7
42
3rd 13:40 ESPN+
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
7
10
2nd 0:48 FS1
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
7
38
2nd 0:22 ESPN+
-
MTSU
7MICH
14
24
2nd 1:22 BTN
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
14
6
2nd 2:05 ABC
-
3UGA
VANDY
21
6
2nd 0:09 ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
17
24
2nd 0:58 CBSSN
-
GRAM
LAMON
6
14
2nd 8:04
-
HOUBP
UTEP
7
10
2nd 7:38 ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
21
2nd 7:09 LHN
-
ARPB
TCU
0
10
2nd 10:20 FSN
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
0
1st 14:06 FBOOK
-
CAMP
TROY
7
20
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
GAS
6LSU
3
42
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
UVA
PITT
13
14
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm MW Network
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
065.5 O/U
-33
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN