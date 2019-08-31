Drive Chart
Georgia State rallies in 4th quarter to stun Tennessee 38-30

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as 26-point underdog Georgia State upset Tennessee 38-30 on Saturday in one of the first stunners of the college football season.

Georgia State (1-0) beat a Power Five opponent for the first time since this Sun Belt Conference school launched its program in 2010. The Panthers' closest call before this had come in 2016, when they lost 23-17 to Wisconsin after leading in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee (0-1) suffered one of the more embarrassing setbacks in its history, the latest blow for a storied program attempting to bounce back from two straight losing seasons.

Georgia State was coming off a 2-10 season in which it had lost its last seven games. Only one of those seven losses was decided by less than two touchdowns.

But the Panthers outplayed and outworked Tennessee on Saturday.

The hard times for Tennessee were evident from a look at the Neyland Stadium stands. Although the announced attendance was 85,503, thousands of fans apparently left at halftime and many others headed for shaded areas, leaving plenty of sections of the 102,455-seat facility virtually empty as Tennessee attempted its comeback.

Tra Barnett put Georgia State ahead for good 28-23 when he raced untouched around the right side with 8:56 remaining. Barnett ended up rushing for 95 yards on 21 carries.

Tennessee crossed midfield on its next possession before Evan Jones came in from Guarantano's blind side and sacked him, forcing a fumble that Georgia State's Jhi'Shawn Taylor recovered at the Vols' 39 with 7:10 left.

That led to the game-clinching touchdown by Ellington with 4:45 left.

Ellington faked a handoff and then made multiple moves to elude defenders before running into the left corner of the end zone for a 22-yard score that left Tennessee defensive backs Alontae Taylor and Shawn Shamburger lying on the field hurt as the Panthers celebrated in the end zone.

Brandon Wright made it 38-23 by kicking a 48-yard field goal with 2:37 left after a Guarantano interception. Guarantano ended up 26 of 40 for 311 yards with two touchdowns, including an 18-yarder to Jauan Jennings that capped the scoring with two seconds remaining.

A huge momentum swing early in the fourth quarter made it seem as though Tennessee would avoid the upset.

Georgia State led 21-20 and had the ball at Tennessee's 19-yard line when DeAndre Johnson sacked Ellington, forcing a fumble that LaTrell Bumphus recovered for the Vols.

On the next play, Guarantano found tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson wide open down the left sideline for a 54-yard gain. That completion set up a Brent Cimaglia 31-yard field goal that put Tennessee ahead 23-21 with 12:05 left.

That's the moment when the Panthers could have let the game get away from them. They instead regrouped and delivered the most memorable moment this program has ever produced.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia State: Ellington's a senior quarterback who showed the kind of veteran moxie that's needed to produce this kind of upset. After completing just one of his first nine passes, Ellington ended up going 11 of 24 for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards on 14 carries. Most importantly, he found a way to bounce back after committing the turnover early in the fourth quarter that helped Tennessee take the lead.

Tennessee: Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt had overhauled his coaching staff after going 5-7 in his debut season last year. Tennessee's paying $1.5 million this season to new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and $1 million to new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. That new-look staff opened the season with an utterly unimaginable loss

UP NEXT

Georgia State hosts Football Championship Subdivision program Furman on Saturday.

Tennessee hosts Brigham Young on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
30
Touchdown 0:07
2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
69
yds
00:48
pos
38
29
Field Goal 2:48
93-B.Wright 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
01:30
pos
38
23
Point After TD 4:45
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
23
Touchdown 4:55
13-D.Ellington runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
43
yds
02:24
pos
34
23
Point After TD 8:56
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
23
Touchdown 8:56
5-T.Barnett runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
03:14
pos
27
23
Field Goal 12:54
42-B.Cimaglia 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
62
yds
01:36
pos
21
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:38
42-B.Cimaglia 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
19
yds
2:37
pos
21
20
Point After TD 10:30
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 10:36
13-D.Ellington complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
20
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
42-B.Cimaglia 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
74
yds
03:04
pos
14
17
Point After TD 3:11
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 3:18
13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
96
yds
06:35
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:17
8-T.Chandler runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
46
yds
01:58
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:13
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:19
2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
78
yds
07:41
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:00
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:06
28-S.Paige runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
23
yds
02:49
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 21
Rushing 15 8
Passing 8 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 10-17 8-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 335 368
Total Plays 77 71
Avg Gain 4.4 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 213 93
Rush Attempts 53 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.0
Net Yards Passing 122 275
Comp. - Att. 11-24 26-40
Yards Per Pass 5.1 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-17 4-36
Penalties - Yards 5-31 3-24
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-37.3 1-47.0
Return Yards 0 107
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-35
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-72
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 6/6
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia State 1-0 7771738
Tennessee 0-1 14331030
TENN -26, O/U 57.5
Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
 122 PASS YDS 275
213 RUSH YDS 93
335 TOTAL YDS 368
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 139 2 0 122.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.8% 139 2 0 122.0
D. Ellington 11/24 139 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 95 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 95 1
T. Barnett 21 95 1 19
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 61 1
D. Ellington 14 61 1 22
S. Paige 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
S. Paige 11 40 1 15
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Gentry 1 15 0 15
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
D. Coates 5 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 1
C. McCoy 3 43 1 17
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
R. Carter 2 33 0 28
A. Payne 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
A. Payne 2 17 1 11
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Gentry 1 14 0 14
T. Dixon 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Dixon 1 14 0 14
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Barnett 1 12 0 12
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Pinckney 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Curney 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
E. Curney 7-1 1.0 0
E. Jones 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
E. Jones 5-0 1.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
H. Willis 5-0 1.0 0
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
V. Heyward 4-1 1.0 0
Ty. Gore 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Ty. Gore 4-0 0.0 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
T. Stephens-McQueen 4-2 0.0 1
R. Lazarus 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
R. Lazarus 3-3 0.0 0
J. Jones 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Taylor 3-3 0.0 0
D. Wilson 52 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Wilson 3-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
C. Stone 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Stone 2-1 0.0 0
J. Veneziale 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 1-1 0.0 0
J. Crawford 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Crawford 1-0 0.0 0
J. Strachan 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Strachan 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bacon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moore 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Moore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
B. Wright 1/1 48 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
B. Wright 2 40.0 0 46
O. Holdenson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
O. Holdenson 1 32.0 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Carter 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 329 3 1 152.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 329 3 1 152.5
J. Guarantano 27/41 329 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 48 1
T. Chandler 6 48 1 31
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
E. Gray 7 29 0 7
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
T. Jordan 7 16 0 5
R. Keyton 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Keyton 1 10 0 10
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -10 0
J. Guarantano 10 -10 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 126 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 126 2
J. Jennings 8 126 2 34
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 79 0
D. Wood-Anderson 3 79 0 54
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
E. Gray 6 51 0 14
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 1
M. Callaway 3 46 1 27
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
J. Palmer 3 17 0 9
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Chandler 1 4 0 4
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Jordan 1 3 0 3
C. Tillman 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Tillman 1 3 0 3
A. Pope 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Pope 1 0 0 0
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
H. To'o To'o 7-1 0.0 0
A. Solomon 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Solomon 6-0 0.0 0
S. Shamburger 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
S. Shamburger 5-1 1.0 0
W. Ignont 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
W. Ignont 4-2 0.0 0
L. Bumphus 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Bumphus 3-0 0.0 0
A. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
K. Bennett 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 3-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Williams 3-2 0.0 0
G. Emerson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Emerson 3-2 0.0 0
D. Johnson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Johnson 2-0 1.0 0
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Warrior 2-2 0.0 0
T. Flowers 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Flowers 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
T. Jackson 2-4 0.0 0
D. Taylor 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
J. Banks 33 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Banks 2-1 0.0 0
W. Burrell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Burrell 2-1 0.0 0
D. Middleton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Middleton 2-1 0.0 0
J. Blakely 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Blakely 1-0 0.0 0
S. Reid 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Reid 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
B. Cimaglia 3/3 48 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 1
J. Doyle 1 47.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 33 0
T. Chandler 3 24.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
M. Callaway 1 35.0 35 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 TENN 23 2:49 6 23 TD
4:13 GAST 25 1:58 4 -13 Punt
0:09 GAST 25 0:00 6 29 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 GAST 19 6:35 17 81 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 GAST 25 0:00 9 75 TD
7:41 GAST 42 0:41 4 -3 Fumble
3:38 GAST 25 3:20 12 -1 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 GAST 25 3:14 10 75 TD
7:19 TENN 39 2:24 6 39 TD
4:18 TENN 36 1:30 3 5 FG
1:58 TENN 32 0:59 4 1 Downs
0:02 TENN 46 0:01 2 -7 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 25 0:00 2 -2 Fumble
12:00 TENN 22 7:41 16 78 TD
2:15 GAST 46 1:58 5 46 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 TENN 14 3:19 7 20 Punt
3:11 TENN 25 3:04 12 73 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 TENN 37 2:15 6 21 Downs
6:50 TENN 50 2:37 6 19 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 TENN 24 1:36 4 62 FG
8:56 TENN 25 1:06 4 36 Fumble
4:45 TENN 25 0:06 2 39 INT
2:42 TENN 25 0:37 4 7 Downs
0:55 TENN 31 0:48 5 69 TD
