USC loses QB Daniels to injury, outlasts Fresno State 31-23

  • AP
  • Sep 01, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) When J.T. Daniels left the field unable to put weight on his right leg, the quarterback's Southern California teammates understandably fell into a funk that lasted through halftime.

Velus Jones Jr.'s magnificent kickoff return finally roused the Trojans to persevere for a gritty opening win in a season that looks uncertain.

Vavae Malepeai rushed for a career-high 134 yards and Jones returned a kickoff 101 yards for a score in a 31-23 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Daniels passed for 215 yards before getting hurt on a blitz 27 seconds before halftime. The sophomore returned to the sideline on crutches with a brace on his right knee for the second half, and the Trojans say they won't know the extent of his injury before an MRI exam Sunday morning.

Coach Clay Helton called the injury ''gut-wrenching, when you see a kid that's poured so much into the game and into this team. ... I hope we get the best results tomorrow and see where it lies.''

Freshman backup Kedon Slovis passed for 57 yards in his debut for the Trojans (1-0), who opened a high-pressure season for Helton with a major injury overshadowing strong performances across the rest of the Air Raid-style offense installed by new coordinator Graham Harrell.

Stephen Carr caught a TD pass and rushed for another score, while Malepeai scored a touchdown and grinded out plenty of tough yards in the second half. Tyler Vaughns had 11 catches for a career-high 150 yards for the Trojans, whose point total was hurt by two red-zone turnovers by Daniels before his injury.

''It was just amazing to come out here and show everybody what this offense can do,'' Carr said. ''It was a sad sight to see J.T., but he came up to me on the sideline and said, `Hey, let's turn it up.' He was still pumping us up.''

USC led by 18 points entering the fourth quarter, but needed a strong defensive finish to hang on. Isaiah Pola-Mao made an interception in the end zone with 1:45 to play.

Jorge Reyna passed for 256 yards and ran for 88 more for the defending Mountain West champion Bulldogs (0-1), who had won 21 of their last 25 games under coach Jeff Tedford. The Bulldogs trimmed USC's lead to 17-13 right before Jones' 101-yard return.

''(The) kickoff return was a big play for sure, because we had a little bit of momentum going right there, and we let him get loose,'' Tedford said. ''Again, they made a big play and we didn't execute very well.''

Fresno State trimmed its deficit to 31-23 on Chris Coleman's 8-yard TD catch with 6:39 to play. USC then turned the ball over on downs at midfield, but Pola-Mao picked off Reyna's throw to the end zone before Malepeai and the Trojans ran out the clock.

REYNA'S FIRST START

Reyna, a Los Angeles-area native, went 19 for 39 while taking over for Marcus McMaryion, one of eight Bulldogs offensive starters who must be replaced this fall. Reyna ran well, but glaringly missed a handful of key throws.

''He will definitely build off of this, his first start against a very aggressive good team,'' Tedford said. ''We missed some balls, but next time out he'll know what to do with it.''

One of Reyna's high school coaches and his coach from West Los Angeles College were in the stands.

''My journey has never been easy - family life, football life, academics,'' Reyna said. ''But I just wanted to show you guys that I can fight, and I'm going to keep on fighting on matter what happens.''

EARLY SUCCESS

Harrell's highly anticipated offense had a fairly sharp start with Daniels, who completed 13 of his 14 passes on the first two drives. USC racked up 308 total yards in the first half, but Daniels threw a goal-line interception in the second quarter before losing a fumble while getting injured.

SLOVIS IN

With big plays on defense and special teams, the Trojans hung on in the second half behind the 18-year-old Slovis, an unheralded recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, who unexpectedly beat out Jack Sears and Matt Fink for the backup job in camp. Slovis went 6 for 8, but threw an interception that sparked the Bulldogs' comeback hopes.

''You never like to see your teammate go down,'' Slovis said. ''But that's my role. I've just got to be as good as him.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno St: The Bulldogs couldn't pull an upset at the Coliseum despite 206 yards rushing and decent moments of defensive play. It's too early to gauge the quality of this loss, but Reyna's inconsistency in important moments raises flags.

USC: A win feels good, but Helton and Harrell have a huge amount of work to do in the next week. If Daniels is out long-term, they must decide whether Slovis is ready to take charge during the Trojans' brutal early-season stretch of games, or whether they go back to Fink or even Sears, who entered the transfer portal after missing out on the starting job.

UP NEXT

Fresno State welcomes Minnesota to Bulldog Stadium next Saturday for the first visit from a Big Ten team since 2014.

USC opens Pac-12 play with a visit from Stanford next Saturday in the California private schools' annual way-too-early meeting.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:51
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
31
Touchdown 6:58
11-J.Reyna complete to 8-C.Coleman. 8-C.Coleman runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
69
yds
04:04
pos
22
31
Field Goal 12:31
28-C.Silva 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
80
yds
00:09
pos
16
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 1:54
29-V.Malepeai runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
91
yds
01:40
pos
13
30
Point After TD 8:11
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 8:25
37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 1-V.Jones runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
100
yds
0:00
pos
13
23
Field Goal 9:14
28-C.Silva 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
13
yds
01:40
pos
13
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:54
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 8:02
11-J.Reyna complete to 7-D.Grim. 7-D.Grim runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
47
yds
01:59
pos
9
17
Field Goal 12:58
40-C.McGrath 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
60
yds
00:31
pos
3
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:04
28-C.Silva 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
63
yds
03:41
pos
3
14
Point After TD 7:45
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:56
7-S.Carr runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
47
yds
01:38
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:34
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:42
18-J.Daniels complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
86
yds
04:18
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 25
Rushing 13 11
Passing 9 12
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-16 6-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 448 433
Total Plays 79 78
Avg Gain 5.7 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 206 175
Rush Attempts 40 36
Avg Rush Yards 5.2 4.9
Net Yards Passing 242 258
Comp. - Att. 19-39 31-42
Yards Per Pass 6.2 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-14 1-14
Penalties - Yards 6-51 4-35
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-46.8 3-37.0
Return Yards 74 171
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 3-74 5-168
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-0
Kicking 5/5 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 3/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 0-1 3731023
USC 1-0 14314031
USC -14, O/U 50
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
 242 PASS YDS 258
206 RUSH YDS 175
448 TOTAL YDS 433
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.7% 256 2 1 115.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.7% 256 2 1 115.7
J. Reyna 19/39 256 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 88 0
J. Reyna 20 88 0 21
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 53 0
R. Rivers 14 53 0 7
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 39 0
J. Cropper 4 39 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 86 1
D. Grim 2 86 1 52
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 1
C. Coleman 3 71 1 36
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
Z. Pope 4 41 0 14
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
J. Hokit 3 24 0 12
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
R. Rivers 4 23 0 13
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
Ja. Rice 3 11 0 5
J. Glaspie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Glaspie 0 0 0 0
J. Rodriguez 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Rodriguez 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Walker 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
M. Walker 13-2 0.0 0
C. Gaston 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
C. Gaston 11-1 0.0 0
Ju. Rice 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 1 1.0
Ju. Rice 7-3 1.0 1
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Hughes 7-2 0.0 0
W. Free 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
W. Free 5-3 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Bryant 4-0 0.0 1
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Mosby 4-0 0.0 0
R. McCoy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. McCoy 2-0 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Atkins 1-2 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ruffin 1-0 0.0 0
L. Tatum III 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Tatum III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cruz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Cruz 1-1 0.0 0
A. Wright 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Wright 1-2 0.0 0
E. Williams 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. R. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
C. R. Silva 3/3 46 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.8 1
B. Cusick 5 46.8 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 23 0
D. Grim 2 19.5 23 0
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
K. Wheatfall 1 35.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 215 1 1 130.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 215 1 1 130.5
J. Daniels 25/34 215 1 1
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 57 0 1 109.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 57 0 1 109.9
K. Slovis 6/8 57 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 134 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 134 1
V. Malepeai 23 134 1 26
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 1
S. Carr 6 56 1 27
B. Allen 25 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Allen 1 7 0 7
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Pittman Jr. 1 3 0 3
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
K. Slovis 2 -1 0 4
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
J. Daniels 3 -6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 150 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 150 0
T. Vaughns 11 150 0 41
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 1
S. Carr 6 43 1 10
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
A. St. Brown 5 38 0 16
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
M. Pittman Jr. 6 28 0 9
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
V. Malepeai 2 8 0 6
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Krommenhoek 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
J. Houston Jr. 8-4 0.0 0
T. Hufanga 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Hufanga 6-1 0.0 0
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Tuipulotu 5-0 0.0 0
P. Gaoteote IV 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Gaoteote IV 5-1 0.0 0
O. Griffin 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
O. Griffin 5-0 0.0 0
C. Rector 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Rector 4-0 1.0 0
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 1.0
I. Pola-Mao 4-1 1.0 1
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Taylor-Stuart 4-1 0.0 0
J. Tufele 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Tufele 3-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
H. Echols 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Echols 2-0 0.0 0
C. Murphy 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
N. Figueroa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Figueroa 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
D. Jackson 1-2 1.5 0
C. Steele 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Steele 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
B. Pili 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
B. Pili 0-1 -0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
C. McGrath 1/1 38 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Griffiths 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 0
B. Griffiths 3 37.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 40.3 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 40.3 100 0
V. Jones Jr. 4 40.3 100 0
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
S. Carr 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
T. Vaughns 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 FRESNO 25 0:25 4 22 Fumble
7:45 FRESNO 25 3:41 9 48 FG
1:48 FRESNO 25 0:56 4 52 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 FRESNO 37 1:01 3 8 Punt
10:01 USC 47 1:59 4 47 TD
5:41 FRESNO 20 1:09 5 0 Punt
0:45 FRESNO 29 0:32 4 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 FRESNO 25 0:00 8 63 Fumble
10:54 USC 37 1:40 4 8 FG
8:11 FRESNO 18 4:30 10 38 Punt
1:51 FRESNO 27 0:45 3 -1 Punt
0:18 FRESNO 9 0:09 7 80 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:02 FRESNO 31 4:04 12 69 TD
2:44 FRESNO 49 0:22 5 -29 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 19 4:18 14 81 TD
9:34 FRESNO 47 1:38 5 47 TD
3:42 USC 31 1:20 5 -3 Punt
0:43 USC 20 0:31 7 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 USC 8 1:07 3 1 Punt
7:54 USC 35 2:05 8 -15 INT
3:50 USC 20 3:05 12 9 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:00 USC 12 0:58 5 23 Fumble
3:34 USC 20 1:40 7 80 TD
0:25 USC 41 0:00 1 59 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 USC 27 1:20 3 6 Punt
6:51 USC 26 3:20 9 25 Downs
1:51 USC 20 0:29 5 9 Game
NCAA FB Scores