Return of the Mack: Tar Heels defeat S. Carolina 24-20

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) True freshman quarterback Sam Howell threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, Myles Wolfork had two late fourth quarter interceptions and North Carolina battled back to beat South Carolina 24-20 on Saturday in Mack Brown's return to the sideline following a five-year hiatus.

Howell capped second half drives of 98 and 95 yards with a 22-yard TD strike to Dyami Brown and a 17-yard scoring toss to Beau Corrales to give Brown his first win since 2013, when he coached at Texas.

Brown was holding back tears as he was interviewed leaving the field after singing the school fight song with fans and raising his hands to them in victory.

''I don't usually (do that) but I thought I should because they stayed, they were loud,'' Brown said. ''. ... I wanted to tell them thank you.''

Later, Brown danced in the Tar Heels locker room.

The Tar Heels' defense was strong in the second half, and Wolfork sealed the win by intercepting Jake Bentley twice on South Carolina's final three possessions helping North Carolina register its first win over a power-conference opponent in a season opener since topping Indiana in 1997, Brown's final season in his first stint at the school.

The Tar Heels were remarkably conservative on offense in crucial situations in the first half, not wanting to put Howell in difficult situations. North Carolina ran 12 plays inside the South Carolina 25-yard line in the first half and 11 were runs. The only pass attempt resulted in a sack.

But as the game progressed, the Tar Heels began to take the handcuffs off Howell and he responded with two big TD passes and no major mistakes.

''We were very conservative with Sam Howell around the goal line early,'' Brown said. ''And we felt like at halftime, he's a quarterback. We have to turn him loose. And he played a tremendous second half.''

North Carolina did most of its damage on the ground though, rushing for 238 yards on 52 carries. Javonte Williams led the way with 102 yards on 18 carries.

''They are patient in their runs and we cut back and over-pursued,'' said South Carolina coach Will Muschamp.

Clemson graduate transfer Tavien Feaster, who won two national championship rings with the Tigers and ran for 1,109 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons, ran for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks.

Bentley was limited to 142 yards passing.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The Gamecocks defense appeared to wear down in the second half, allowing TD drives of 98 and 95 yards. Coach Will Muschamp will likely take some heat for his decision to punt at midfield on fourth and 1 in the fourth quarter leading 20-17. ''We played the percentages there with our defense, but obviously I was wrong,'' Muschamp said. The Gamecocks need to find some receivers for Bentley and the offensive line has to protect better.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will need to learn to trust Howell more as they grow as on offense. On the game's first drive, the Tar Heels reached the Gamecocks 11 and ran it up the middle three times. On the third drive they ran a draw play on third-and-8 resulting in a three-and-out. And then late in the first half they ran the ball on third-and-goal from the South Carolina 8 instead of taking a shot at the end zone. In the second half, Howell responded with some big plays.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Host Charleston Southern next Saturday.

North Carolina: Host Miami next Saturday. The Hurricanes lost 24-20 to No. 8 Florida in their season opener.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:26
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
24
Touchdown 8:32
7-S.Howell complete to 15-B.Corrales. 15-B.Corrales runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
95
yds
03:19
pos
20
23
Two Point Conversion 14:27
7-S.Howell to SC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 14:33
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
98
yds
02:11
pos
20
15
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:10
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
9
Touchdown 5:14
19-J.Bentley complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
41
yds
02:46
pos
19
9
Field Goal 8:06
97-N.Ruggles 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
58
yds
04:19
pos
13
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:36
97-N.Ruggles 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
68
yds
04:53
pos
13
6
Field Goal 8:06
43-P.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
63
yds
03:00
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:09
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 3:18
4-T.Feaster runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:44
pos
9
3
Field Goal 6:44
97-N.Ruggles 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
80
yds
04:50
pos
3
3
Field Goal 11:40
43-P.White 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
03:20
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 24
Rushing 6 11
Passing 6 12
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 254 459
Total Plays 61 76
Avg Gain 4.2 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 128 238
Rush Attempts 31 52
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 4.6
Net Yards Passing 126 221
Comp. - Att. 16-30 15-24
Yards Per Pass 4.2 9.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-16 3-24
Penalties - Yards 9-75 10-90
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-43.2 5-41.6
Return Yards 166 61
Punts - Returns 3-66 1-15
Kickoffs - Returns 3-100 1-13
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-33
Kicking 4/5 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 2/3 3/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Carolina 0-1 1037020
North Carolina 1-0 3331524
UNC 12, O/U 62
Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
 126 PASS YDS 221
128 RUSH YDS 238
254 TOTAL YDS 459
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 142 1 2 90.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 142 1 2 90.8
J. Bentley 16/30 142 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 72 1
T. Feaster 13 72 1 34
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 62 0
R. Dowdle 11 62 0 21
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
J. Bentley 6 -5 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
S. Smith 5 55 0 26
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 1
K. Markway 2 37 1 22
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Vann 2 16 0 11
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
R. Dowdle 2 12 0 16
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Feaster 2 11 0 7
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Edwards 1 7 0 7
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Joyner 2 4 0 4
J. Urich 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Urich 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
E. Jones 9-3 0.0 0
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
I. Mukuamu 7-0 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
T. Brunson 6-3 0.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Roderick 6-2 0.0 0
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
DJ. Wonnum 6-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Williams 6-3 0.0 0
J. Horn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
J. Horn 3-2 1.0 0
Z. Pickens 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
Z. Pickens 3-3 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Kinlaw 2-1 1.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Smith 2-2 0.0 0
R. Sandidge 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Sandidge 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Enagbare 1-0 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Fennell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Greene 1-1 0.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
A. Sterling 1-3 1.0 0
J. Robinson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Kinlaw 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kinlaw 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dixon 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Dixon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
P. White 2/3 39 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 2
J. Charlton 5 43.2 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 33.3 60 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 33.3 60 0
S. Smith 3 33.3 60 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 38 0
B. Edwards 3 22.0 38 0
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 245 2 0 175.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 245 2 0 175.8
S. Howell 15/24 245 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 102 0
J. Williams 18 102 0 26
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 77 0
M. Carter 16 77 0 26
A. Williams 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 53 0
A. Williams 4 53 0 22
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Groves 1 8 0 8
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 6 0
S. Howell 10 6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 74 0
D. Newsome 4 74 0 31
D. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
D. Brown 4 69 1 22
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
R. Groves 3 35 0 25
A. Green 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
A. Green 1 25 0 25
B. Corrales 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
B. Corrales 1 17 1 17
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Williams 1 15 0 15
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Carter 1 10 0 10
A. Williams 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Williams 0 0 0 0
T. Morrison 4 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Morrison 0 0 0 0
C. Tucker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Tucker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Dorn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Dorn 7-0 0.0 0
C. Surratt 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 1.0
C. Surratt 7-5 1.0 0
A. Crawford 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
A. Crawford 4-2 1.0 0
G. Ross 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Ross 3-2 0.0 0
D. Ford 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Ford 3-1 0.0 0
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 2 0.0
M. Wolfolk 3-3 0.0 2
D. Hollins 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hollins 2-0 0.0 0
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Strowbridge 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cater 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cater 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gemmel 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Gemmel 2-2 0.5 0
R. Vohasek 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Vohasek 1-0 0.0 0
To. Fox 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
To. Fox 1-0 0.0 0
N. Taylor 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
T. Morrison 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Morrison 1-0 0.0 0
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
To. Fox 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
To. Fox 0-2 0.5 0
P. Rene 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Rene 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruggles 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 1/1
N. Ruggles 3/4 24 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 0
B. Kiernan 5 41.6 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
M. Carter 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Rene 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
P. Rene 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SC 27 3:20 8 58 FG
6:02 SC 25 2:44 7 75 TD
1:44 UNC 36 1:36 5 0 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 SC 30 3:00 9 52 FG
1:54 SC 25 0:55 3 9 Punt
0:19 SC 33 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 SC 28 1:04 4 18 Punt
8:00 UNC 36 2:46 7 36 TD
4:20 UNC 42 1:20 5 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 SC 24 1:52 5 25 Punt
8:26 SC 25 0:39 3 -8 Punt
4:34 SC 23 1:28 6 20 INT
2:34 UNC 37 0:33 4 -9 INT
0:12 UNC 47 0:00 1 -9
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 UNC 25 4:50 12 70 FG
3:09 UNC 15 0:44 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNC 36 3:49 10 34 FG Miss
7:29 UNC 25 4:53 10 68 FG
0:52 UNC 37 0:32 3 5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 UNC 25 0:00 4 -1 Punt
12:25 UNC 42 4:19 10 53 FG
5:10 UNC 25 0:29 4 33 Fumble
2:15 UNC 2 2:11 7 98 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:51 UNC 5 3:19 7 95 TD
7:05 UNC 25 1:57 4 8 Punt
3:00 UNC 25 0:22 3 5 Punt
1:55 SC 46 0:59 4 -7 Downs
