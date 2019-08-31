|
|
|VATECH
|BC
Brown's 2 TD passes and 1 run leads BC past Va. Tech 35-28
BOSTON (AP) No cupcakes, no local rivals to open this season. Boston College jumped right into it with a victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.
Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Eagles to a 35-28 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday in the schools' opener.
AJ Dillon and David Bailey each had a scoring run for BC, which posted a win over the Hokies for the second straight year. Kobay White (17 yards) and true freshman Zay Flowers (33-yarder) each had a TD catch.
''Winning the opener is extremely important. It validates your offseason work and it gives you positive momentum. But winning your opener against a highly-quality football team, I think you get better from that,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said. ''You can go out, win an opener against a team that maybe you're stronger than, but I don't think that it sometimes helps you because two weeks in, three weeks in you can get shocked at the speed of the game.''
Eagles defensive back Brandon Sebastian knew the importance of the victory.
''It means a lot, especially to the whole team,'' he said. ''They're a tough ACC opponent every year.''
Brown was 15 of 26 for 275 yards and didn't throw an interception. Dillon was held to 81 yards on 23 carries, but sealed it with an 11-yard run on a third-and-9 with just over 2 minutes left.
''Today we started off great, started off fast,'' Brown said.
Ryan Willis competed 29 of 47 passes for 344 yards with four TDs, but also was picked off three times for Virginia Tech, which finished last season with a losing record for the first time since 1992.
''It's tough for our guys to battle back, fight, scratch and claw all the way through and come up short,'' Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. ''Lord knows we made plenty of mistakes out there today.''
Willis, who won the job in preseason camp, knows he's got to be better.
''I need to take care of the ball better,'' he said. ''There's a couple reads I can make better.''
Clinging to a one possession lead, the Eagles marched 56 yards in 10 plays with Bailey capping it with a 1-yard TD to make it 35-21. But the Hokies cut it to 35-28 when Willis hit Kaleb Smith with an 11-yard score with 2:13 to play.
It was tied 14-all before BC capitalized on a pair of turnovers, scoring two TDs in the final 6:02 of the first half.
Cornerback Tate Haynes forced Willis' fumble on a blitz and defensive end Marcus Valdez recovered at Virginia Tech's 17. Two plays later, Brown lofted a TD pass to White, who made an acrobatic catch along the left sideline for a score.
With just under 2 1/2 minutes left in the half, Hezekiah Grimsley fumbled a punt that was recovered by BC's Nolan Borgersen at the Hokies' 28. Brown took off through the left side on an option play and went untouched for a score.
Willis hit tight end James Mitchell on slant pattern for a score, slicing it to 28-21 late in the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: The Hokies' defense was 106th in the nation against the run last season, allowing 210 yards per game on the ground. BC exploited them through the air with a handful of deep passes and unless the Hokies get the D shored up it will be a long final season - the 33rd - for defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who announced this will be his last year. They did hold BC to zero yards in the third quarter after 356 in the opening half.
''For whatever reason, we just played extremely tight as a defense,'' Foster said. ''That wasn't the same group that practiced and how they performed. You saw how we played in the second half, it's how I was kind of hoping we'd play the entire game.''
Boston College: Brown, a red-shirt junior, looked like the QB the Eagles have been hoping for, at times. His reads seemed better and his touch improved. But when the Hokies were making their comeback, he made a few bad decisions. If he becomes more consistent it would add a tough one-two punch with quality RB Dillon.
''It was a good day today,'' Brown said. ''But there were still some inconsistencies here and there, I missed some throws. I got complacent a little bit.''
RESPECT
Addazio made sure he had a chance to chat with Foster after the game.
''I just told him how much respect I have for him and that he's had a fabulous career,'' Addazio said.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: Faces Old Dominion in its home opener next Saturday.
Boston College: Hosts Richmond next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|18
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|17
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|423
|426
|Total Plays
|89
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|157
|Rush Attempts
|42
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|325
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|29-47
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|10.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-19
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|6-32
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.5
|6-38.5
|Return Yards
|72
|78
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|4-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-63
|3-55
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|5/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|325
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|426
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|29/47
|344
|4
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|10
|33
|0
|9
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|11
|32
|0
|8
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|4
|15
|0
|10
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|13
|13
|0
|9
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Debose 13 DL
|Z. Debose
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|4
|98
|1
|55
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|6
|72
|1
|20
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|4
|62
|1
|25
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|5
|49
|0
|12
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|2
|22
|1
|11
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|2
|19
|0
|0
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|4
|13
|0
|10
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Seisay 29 DB
|I. Seisay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|9-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Floyd 1 DB
|R. Floyd
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Becton 90 DL
|J. Becton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Debose 13 DL
|Z. Debose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Artis 15 LB
|K. Artis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Adams 46 DL
|E. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|6
|45.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|22.5
|29
|0
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|2
|4.5
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|23
|81
|1
|17
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|12
|38
|1
|7
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|3
|25
|0
|16
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|5
|15
|1
|28
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|91
|1
|58
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|3
|73
|1
|56
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|4
|53
|0
|25
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Burt 84 TE
|J. Burt
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Williams 82 WR
|E. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Haynes 7 DB
|T. Haynes
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 34 LB
|J. Sparacio
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
|Br. Sebastian
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennermon 98 DT
|K. Bennermon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. El Attrach 25 DB
|M. El Attrach
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
|P. Theobald Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sillah 47 DE
|S. Sillah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeargin 2 DL
|R. Yeargin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Betro 94 DT
|R. Betro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Borgersen 5 DB
|N. Borgersen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luchetti 16 DE
|J. Luchetti
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tieide 49 LB
|E. Tieide
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burke 96 DT
|I. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morais 90 DL
|B. Morais
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|6
|38.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|4
|5.8
|12
|0
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
4th 7:17
-
SAMST
NMEX
23
32
4th 14:05 MW Network
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
4th 3:28 ESPN+
-
VMI
MRSHL
7
42
3rd 9:16 STAD
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
20
3rd 2:26 PACN
-
NRFST
ODU
6
17
3rd 1:33
-
ALCORN
USM
7
21
3rd 8:28 ESPN+
-
SMU
ARKST
16
16
3rd 13:41 ESPN+
-
ILST
NILL
3
3
3rd 8:31 ESP+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
7
38
3rd 9:56 ESP3
-
NICHST
KSTATE
7
28
3rd 8:09 ESPN+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
7
42
3rd 13:40 ESPN+
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
7
10
2nd 0:48 FS1
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
10
38
2nd 0:20 ESPN+
-
MTSU
7MICH
14
24
2nd 1:22 BTN
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
14
6
2nd 2:05 ABC
-
3UGA
VANDY
21
6
2nd 0:09 ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
17
24
2nd 0:58 CBSSN
-
GRAM
LAMON
6
14
2nd 7:50
-
HOUBP
UTEP
7
10
2nd 7:38 ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
21
2nd 6:32 LHN
-
ARPB
TCU
0
10
2nd 9:41 FSN
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
0
1st 14:06 FBOOK
-
CAMP
TROY
7
20
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
GAS
6LSU
3
42
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
UVA
PITT
13
14
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm MW Network
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
065.5 O/U
-33
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN