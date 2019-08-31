Drive Chart
Brown's 2 TD passes and 1 run leads BC past Va. Tech 35-28

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

BOSTON (AP) No cupcakes, no local rivals to open this season. Boston College jumped right into it with a victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Eagles to a 35-28 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday in the schools' opener.

AJ Dillon and David Bailey each had a scoring run for BC, which posted a win over the Hokies for the second straight year. Kobay White (17 yards) and true freshman Zay Flowers (33-yarder) each had a TD catch.

''Winning the opener is extremely important. It validates your offseason work and it gives you positive momentum. But winning your opener against a highly-quality football team, I think you get better from that,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said. ''You can go out, win an opener against a team that maybe you're stronger than, but I don't think that it sometimes helps you because two weeks in, three weeks in you can get shocked at the speed of the game.''

Eagles defensive back Brandon Sebastian knew the importance of the victory.

''It means a lot, especially to the whole team,'' he said. ''They're a tough ACC opponent every year.''

Brown was 15 of 26 for 275 yards and didn't throw an interception. Dillon was held to 81 yards on 23 carries, but sealed it with an 11-yard run on a third-and-9 with just over 2 minutes left.

''Today we started off great, started off fast,'' Brown said.

Ryan Willis competed 29 of 47 passes for 344 yards with four TDs, but also was picked off three times for Virginia Tech, which finished last season with a losing record for the first time since 1992.

''It's tough for our guys to battle back, fight, scratch and claw all the way through and come up short,'' Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. ''Lord knows we made plenty of mistakes out there today.''

Willis, who won the job in preseason camp, knows he's got to be better.

''I need to take care of the ball better,'' he said. ''There's a couple reads I can make better.''

Clinging to a one possession lead, the Eagles marched 56 yards in 10 plays with Bailey capping it with a 1-yard TD to make it 35-21. But the Hokies cut it to 35-28 when Willis hit Kaleb Smith with an 11-yard score with 2:13 to play.

It was tied 14-all before BC capitalized on a pair of turnovers, scoring two TDs in the final 6:02 of the first half.

Cornerback Tate Haynes forced Willis' fumble on a blitz and defensive end Marcus Valdez recovered at Virginia Tech's 17. Two plays later, Brown lofted a TD pass to White, who made an acrobatic catch along the left sideline for a score.

With just under 2 1/2 minutes left in the half, Hezekiah Grimsley fumbled a punt that was recovered by BC's Nolan Borgersen at the Hokies' 28. Brown took off through the left side on an option play and went untouched for a score.

Willis hit tight end James Mitchell on slant pattern for a score, slicing it to 28-21 late in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: The Hokies' defense was 106th in the nation against the run last season, allowing 210 yards per game on the ground. BC exploited them through the air with a handful of deep passes and unless the Hokies get the D shored up it will be a long final season - the 33rd - for defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who announced this will be his last year. They did hold BC to zero yards in the third quarter after 356 in the opening half.

''For whatever reason, we just played extremely tight as a defense,'' Foster said. ''That wasn't the same group that practiced and how they performed. You saw how we played in the second half, it's how I was kind of hoping we'd play the entire game.''

Boston College: Brown, a red-shirt junior, looked like the QB the Eagles have been hoping for, at times. His reads seemed better and his touch improved. But when the Hokies were making their comeback, he made a few bad decisions. If he becomes more consistent it would add a tough one-two punch with quality RB Dillon.

''It was a good day today,'' Brown said. ''But there were still some inconsistencies here and there, I missed some throws. I got complacent a little bit.''

RESPECT

Addazio made sure he had a chance to chat with Foster after the game.

''I just told him how much respect I have for him and that he's had a fabulous career,'' Addazio said.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Faces Old Dominion in its home opener next Saturday.

Boston College: Hosts Richmond next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:13
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
Touchdown 2:19
5-R.Willis complete to 80-K.Smith. 80-K.Smith runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
21
plays
76
yds
05:34
pos
27
35
Point After TD 7:53
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 7:57
26-D.Bailey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
56
yds
03:51
pos
21
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:09
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 3:14
5-R.Willis complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
59
yds
4:52
pos
20
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:15
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 2:15
13-A.Brown runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
28
yds
00:16
pos
14
27
Point After TD 6:20
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 6:29
13-A.Brown complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
17
yds
00:40
pos
14
20
Point After TD 7:58
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 8:04
2-A.Dillon runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
2:55
pos
14
13
Point After TD 11:29
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 11:36
5-R.Willis complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
88
yds
00:00
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:43
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:52
5-R.Willis complete to 6-H.Grimsley. 6-H.Grimsley runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
02:48
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:01
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:08
13-A.Brown complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:21
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 18
Rushing 11 10
Passing 17 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 8-18 9-19
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 423 426
Total Plays 89 75
Avg Gain 4.8 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 98 157
Rush Attempts 42 48
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 3.3
Net Yards Passing 325 269
Comp. - Att. 29-47 15-27
Yards Per Pass 6.9 10.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 1-6
Penalties - Yards 4-20 6-32
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 6-45.5 6-38.5
Return Yards 72 78
Punts - Returns 2-9 4-23
Kickoffs - Returns 3-63 3-55
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-0
Kicking 4/5 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia Tech 0-1 777728
Boston College 1-0 7210735
BC 4.5, O/U 58
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
 325 PASS YDS 269
98 RUSH YDS 157
423 TOTAL YDS 426
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 344 4 3 138.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 344 4 3 138.5
R. Willis 29/47 344 4 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
K. King 10 33 0 9
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
D. McClease 11 32 0 8
E. Belmar 8 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
E. Belmar 2 19 0 13
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Holston 4 15 0 10
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 13 0
R. Willis 13 13 0 9
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Turner 1 7 0 7
Z. Debose 13 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
Z. Debose 2 4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 98 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 98 1
H. Grimsley 4 98 1 55
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 1
T. Robinson 6 72 1 20
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 1
K. Smith 4 62 1 25
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
T. Turner 5 49 0 12
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 1
J. Mitchell 2 22 1 11
E. Belmar 8 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
E. Belmar 2 19 0 0
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Keene 4 13 0 10
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. McClease 1 6 0 6
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. King 1 3 0 3
I. Seisay 29 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Seisay 0 0 0 0
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Patterson 0 0 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 1.0
R. Ashby 9-4 1.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Deablo 6-2 0.0 0
A. Tisdale 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Tisdale 5-0 0.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
J. Waller 5-1 0.0 1
R. Floyd 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
R. Floyd 4-4 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Farley 4-0 0.0 0
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Conner 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 3-1 0.0 0
N. Pollard 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Pollard 3-1 0.0 0
M. Kendricks 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Kendricks 2-0 0.0 0
J. Becton 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Becton 2-1 0.0 0
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Crawford 2-1 0.0 0
J. Griffin 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Griffin 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Debose 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Debose 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 1-0 0.0 0
K. Artis 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Artis 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 1-0 0.0 0
E. Adams 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Adams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
B. Johnson 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.5 1
O. Bradburn 6 45.5 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 29 0
T. Robinson 2 22.5 29 0
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
D. McClease 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 7 0
H. Grimsley 2 4.5 7 0
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 275 2 0 171.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 275 2 0 171.9
A. Brown 15/26 275 2 0
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
K. White 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 81 1
A. Dillon 23 81 1 17
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 38 1
D. Bailey 12 38 1 7
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
Z. Flowers 3 25 0 16
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 1
A. Brown 5 15 1 28
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Richardson 1 2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 91 1
Z. Flowers 2 91 1 58
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 1
K. White 3 73 1 56
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 0
H. Long 4 53 0 25
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
D. Bailey 1 27 0 27
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
K. Idrizi 2 20 0 13
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Dillon 1 9 0 9
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Burt 1 3 0 3
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Lewis 0 0 0 0
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Garrison 0 0 0 0
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Levy 0 0 0 0
E. Williams 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Williams 0 0 0 0
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Glines 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
T. Haynes 8-0 1.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Lamot 6-2 0.0 0
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Sparacio 6-0 0.0 1
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
M. Richardson 6-4 0.0 0
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
Br. Sebastian 5-0 0.0 1
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Rayam 4-1 0.0 0
K. Bennermon 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Bennermon 4-1 0.0 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
M. Palmer 4-4 0.0 0
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. El Attrach 3-2 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Barlow 2-0 0.0 0
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
T. Karafa 2-1 0.0 1
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
P. Theobald Jr. 2-2 0.0 0
S. Sillah 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Sillah 2-0 0.0 0
R. Yeargin 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Yeargin 1-0 0.0 0
R. Betro 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Betro 1-0 0.0 0
N. Borgersen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Borgersen 1-0 0.0 0
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Glines 1-0 0.0 0
J. Luchetti 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Luchetti 1-1 1.0 0
V. DePalma 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
V. DePalma 1-2 0.0 0
E. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
E. Tieide 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Tieide 1-0 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Valdez 1-0 0.0 0
I. Burke 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Burke 1-0 0.0 0
B. Morais 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Morais 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
A. Boumerhi 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.5 1
G. Carlson 6 38.5 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 20 0
T. Levy 3 18.3 20 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Palmer 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 5.8 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.8 12 0
T. Levy 4 5.8 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 VATECH 35 0:52 3 0 Punt
12:01 VATECH 19 1:05 3 9 Punt
7:40 VATECH 21 2:48 6 79 TD
3:05 VATECH 16 0:48 4 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 VATECH 12 0:00 9 88 TD
7:58 VATECH 25 0:06 4 58 Fumble
6:20 VATECH 30 1:13 3 3 Punt
2:15 VATECH 25 1:51 10 -5 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 VATECH 25 0:00 5 28 Punt
11:48 BC 42 1:29 5 -38 INT
8:49 VATECH 41 5:35 11 59 TD
2:17 VATECH 22 1:46 8 22 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 VATECH 2 1:12 3 1 Fumble
7:53 VATECH 17 5:34 21 83 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 25 0:27 4 -1 Punt
13:29 BC 33 1:21 5 67 TD
10:32 BC 30 2:14 8 49 FG Miss
4:43 BC 17 1:11 5 67 Downs
2:11 BC 41 2:01 6 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 BC 25 3:25 10 75 TD
7:09 VATECH 17 0:40 3 17 TD
4:39 BC 21 2:00 6 16 Fumble
2:31 VATECH 28 0:16 2 28 TD
0:24 BC 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 BC 13 0:59 3 -1 Punt
9:50 BC 20 0:56 3 -4 Punt
3:09 BC 28 0:48 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 VATECH 41 1:34 5 -57 INT
11:48 BC 44 3:51 10 56 TD
2:13 BC 38 1:31 6 11 Game
NCAA FB Scores