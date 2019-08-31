Drive Chart
Ehlinger's 4 TD passes lead No. 10 Texas over Louisiana Tech

  • Aug 31, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes and No. 10 Texas rolled past Louisiana Tech 45-14 on Saturday night, giving coach Tom Herman his first season-opening victory in three years with the Longhorns.

Texas had started each of the past two seasons with losses to Maryland, but had no trouble overwhelming the Bulldogs from Conference-USA in this one. Ehlinger was coolly efficient from the start with scoring passes on three of Texas' first four possessions.

Devin Duvernay caught nine passes and Ehlinger's first touchdown, and Brennan Eagles caught touchdowns of 28 and 25 yards in the second and third quarters.

Texas is one of the favorites to challenge Oklahoma for the Big 12 title as long as Ehlinger can keep delivering touchdowns like he did last season and Saturday night. The junior passed for 25 TDs and ran for 16 more last season, and his four scoring thrown against the Bulldogs tied his career high. Ehlinger left the game at 38-0 and did not play in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs (0-1) needed senior quarterback J'Mar Smith and his top playmaker, Adrian Hardy, to have big games and neither could deliver against a swarming Texas defense. Smith was under regular pressure and missed some open looks, most notably a wild pass in the first half that missed an easy touchdown when the game was still close. Hardy didn't have a catch in the first half.

Texas: The Longhorns defense had eight new starters from a year ago and got off to a good start behind a dominant effort with so many fresh faces. Texas used a mix of looks that even included eight defensive backs on some plays, and forced three turnovers. Refine that scheme, and having that kind of coverage speed all over the field could have a big impact when Big 12 play starts.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

There's no reason to drop Texas down after a methodical dismantling of a Bulldogs team that has been known to give bigger programs fits.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs head back to Louisiana to face FCS opponent Grambling.

Texas: The Longhorns host their biggest non-conference game of the year: No. 6 LSU (1-0), which beat Georgia Southern 55-3 behind five touchdowns passes from Joe Burrow.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
45
Touchdown 1:14
8-C.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
27
yds
01:43
pos
14
44
Point After TD 7:54
9-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 8:01
8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
82
yds
03:57
pos
13
38
Point After TD 13:31
9-B.Hale extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 13:37
8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:12
pos
6
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:44
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 2:49
26-K.Ingram runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
66
yds
03:30
pos
0
37
Point After TD 9:06
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 9:13
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
02:54
pos
0
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:00
17-C.Dicker 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
6
yds
0:45
pos
0
24
Point After TD 10:26
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 10:33
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
37
yds
00:35
pos
0
20
Point After TD 13:20
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:27
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
02:07
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:40
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:45
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
02:15
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 24
Rushing 4 9
Passing 19 14
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-14 8-15
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 413 448
Total Plays 80 73
Avg Gain 5.2 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 73 153
Rush Attempts 26 30
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 5.1
Net Yards Passing 340 295
Comp. - Att. 35-54 31-43
Yards Per Pass 6.3 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-6
Penalties - Yards 5-40 6-47
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-35.5 3-41.0
Return Yards 38 69
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-38 2-53
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-16
Kicking 2/4 7/8
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 0/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 0-1 0001414
10 Texas 1-0 71714745
TEXAS -19.5, O/U 55.5
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 340 PASS YDS 295
73 RUSH YDS 153
413 TOTAL YDS 448
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 331 2 1 130.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 331 2 1 130.2
J. Smith 34/51 331 2 1
W. Elliott 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 1 -8.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 1 -8.1
W. Elliott 1/3 9 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
J. Dancy 7 25 0 17
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
J. Henderson 5 18 0 7
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
I. Tucker 6 12 0 6
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
J. Smith 5 8 0 5
D. Marcus 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Marcus 1 7 0 7
B. Holly 41 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
B. Holly 2 3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
S. Harris 6 58 0 18
C. Jay Powell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
C. Jay Powell 6 56 0 19
G. Hebert 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 1
G. Hebert 5 50 1 18
I. Graham 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
I. Graham 4 39 0 13
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
A. Hardy 3 38 0 14
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
I. Tucker 3 24 0 12
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Dancy 2 18 0 13
D. Marcus 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Marcus 1 9 0 9
J. Matthews 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Matthews 0 0 0 0
B. Holly 41 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Holly 1 0 0 0
J. Woodard 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Woodard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Taylor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Taylor 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/2 2/2
B. Hale 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Farlow 29 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
B. Farlow 2 35.5 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 20 0
S. Harris 3 12.7 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Sam 5 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Sam 1 0.0 0 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 276 4 0 169.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 276 4 0 169.4
S. Ehlinger 28/38 276 4 0
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 25 0 0 102.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 25 0 0 102.0
C. Thompson 3/5 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 78 1
K. Ingram 11 78 1 19
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
S. Ehlinger 8 34 0 9
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
R. Johnson 7 26 0 8
C. Thompson 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 1
C. Thompson 2 11 1 9
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
De. Duvernay 2 4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Co. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 1
Co. Johnson 4 59 1 27
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 2
B. Eagles 3 59 2 28
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 55 1
De. Duvernay 9 55 1 22
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
K. Ingram 3 43 0 21
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
Ja. Smith 4 31 0 18
J. Whittington 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Whittington 2 17 0 14
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
R. Johnson 2 14 0 13
J. Pouncey 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Pouncey 1 11 0 11
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Brewer 2 8 0 5
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Epps 1 4 0 4
M. Washington 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Washington 0 0 0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jones 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Ossai 0-0 0.0 1
D. Overshown 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Overshown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
C. Dicker 1/2 43 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 1
R. Bujcevski 3 41.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
De. Duvernay 1 36.0 36 0
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Jamison 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 LATECH 23 4:05 10 51 FG Miss
5:02 LATECH 25 2:12 7 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 LATECH 12 1:44 5 25 Fumble
10:26 LATECH 25 3:59 12 51 FG Miss
4:43 LATECH 30 0:07 2 39 INT
3:00 LATECH 25 1:10 4 7 Punt
0:08 LATECH 31 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 LATECH 25 0:00 9 50 Downs
9:06 LATECH 19 2:43 9 42 Downs
2:44 LATECH 25 2:12 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 LATECH 30 3:57 13 70 TD
3:44 LATECH 9 0:41 4 64 INT
1:09 LATECH 25 0:00 3 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 43 2:15 7 57 TD
7:50 TEXAS 26 2:43 9 49 Fumble
2:11 TEXAS 26 2:07 11 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 LATECH 37 0:35 2 37 TD
6:22 TEXAS 24 1:32 3 8 Punt
4:12 LATECH 31 0:45 3 6 FG
1:47 TEXAS 29 1:33 7 40 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 TEXAS 26 2:54 9 74 TD
6:19 TEXAS 39 3:30 10 61 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 TEXAS 25 1:33 4 -3 Punt
7:54 TEXAS 30 3:28 6 24 Punt
2:57 LATECH 27 1:43 5 27 TD
