Ehlinger's 4 TD passes lead No. 10 Texas over Louisiana Tech
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes and No. 10 Texas rolled past Louisiana Tech 45-14 on Saturday night, giving coach Tom Herman his first season-opening victory in three years with the Longhorns.
Texas had started each of the past two seasons with losses to Maryland, but had no trouble overwhelming the Bulldogs from Conference-USA in this one. Ehlinger was coolly efficient from the start with scoring passes on three of Texas' first four possessions.
Devin Duvernay caught nine passes and Ehlinger's first touchdown, and Brennan Eagles caught touchdowns of 28 and 25 yards in the second and third quarters.
Texas is one of the favorites to challenge Oklahoma for the Big 12 title as long as Ehlinger can keep delivering touchdowns like he did last season and Saturday night. The junior passed for 25 TDs and ran for 16 more last season, and his four scoring thrown against the Bulldogs tied his career high. Ehlinger left the game at 38-0 and did not play in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs (0-1) needed senior quarterback J'Mar Smith and his top playmaker, Adrian Hardy, to have big games and neither could deliver against a swarming Texas defense. Smith was under regular pressure and missed some open looks, most notably a wild pass in the first half that missed an easy touchdown when the game was still close. Hardy didn't have a catch in the first half.
Texas: The Longhorns defense had eight new starters from a year ago and got off to a good start behind a dominant effort with so many fresh faces. Texas used a mix of looks that even included eight defensive backs on some plays, and forced three turnovers. Refine that scheme, and having that kind of coverage speed all over the field could have a big impact when Big 12 play starts.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
There's no reason to drop Texas down after a methodical dismantling of a Bulldogs team that has been known to give bigger programs fits.
UP NEXT
Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs head back to Louisiana to face FCS opponent Grambling.
Texas: The Longhorns host their biggest non-conference game of the year: No. 6 LSU (1-0), which beat Georgia Southern 55-3 behind five touchdowns passes from Joe Burrow.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|24
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|19
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|413
|448
|Total Plays
|80
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|153
|Rush Attempts
|26
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|340
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|35-54
|31-43
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.5
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|38
|69
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-38
|2-53
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Kicking
|2/4
|7/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|340
|PASS YDS
|295
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|153
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|448
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|34/51
|331
|2
|1
|
W. Elliott 10 QB
|W. Elliott
|1/3
|9
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dancy 23 RB
|J. Dancy
|7
|25
|0
|17
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|5
|18
|0
|7
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|6
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|5
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Marcus 28 RB
|D. Marcus
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Holly 41 FB
|B. Holly
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|6
|58
|0
|18
|
C. Jay Powell 81 WR
|C. Jay Powell
|6
|56
|0
|19
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|5
|50
|1
|18
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|4
|39
|0
|13
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|3
|38
|0
|14
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Dancy 23 RB
|J. Dancy
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
D. Marcus 28 RB
|D. Marcus
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Matthews 24 WR
|J. Matthews
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Holly 41 FB
|B. Holly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Woodard 84 WR
|J. Woodard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Taylor 2 LB
|C. Taylor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Hale 9 K
|B. Hale
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Farlow 29 K
|B. Farlow
|2
|35.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|12.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Sam 5 CB
|M. Sam
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|28/38
|276
|4
|0
|
C. Thompson 8 QB
|C. Thompson
|3/5
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|11
|78
|1
|19
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|8
|34
|0
|9
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|7
|26
|0
|8
|
C. Thompson 8 QB
|C. Thompson
|2
|11
|1
|9
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Co. Johnson 9 WR
|Co. Johnson
|4
|59
|1
|27
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|3
|59
|2
|28
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|9
|55
|1
|22
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|3
|43
|0
|21
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|4
|31
|0
|18
|
J. Whittington 21 RB
|J. Whittington
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
J. Pouncey 86 WR
|J. Pouncey
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
M. Epps 85 WR
|M. Epps
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Washington 15 WR
|M. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Overshown 31 DB
|D. Overshown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/2
|43
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|41.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
