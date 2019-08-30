|
|
|RICE
|ARMY
Army holds off Rice 14-7
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Kelvin Hopkins Jr. hit Kell Walker with a 17-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, and Army held off Rice 14-7 on Friday night at Michie Stadium.
The Black Knights have won 14 straight games at home and 10 straight overall, the second longest active winning streak in college football, behind only national champion Clemson.
A false start on third down pushed the ball back to a third-and-8 at the 17 before Hopkins found Walker all alone on the left side near the goal line with 3:58 left in the game.
''That game could have gone either way,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''Our guys in the end found a way. We just overcame a lot.''
Army converted five third downs on the 18-play, game-winning drive, a typical one for the Black Knights that took over 9 minutes and left the Owls in a hole they couldn't climb out of in the season opener for both teams. The Owls' last gasp was a sideline pass on fourth down by Wiley Green that fell incomplete at the Army 15 with seconds to play.
''Obviously, a very tough loss and a game that we thought we could have won,'' said Rice linebacker Antonio Montero, who had a career-high 11 tackles. ''But this gives us a lot of confidence knowing that if we can hang in there with a really good team like Army we can win a lot of games this season and down the road.''
Hopkins, who last year became the first player in academy history to run for 1,000 yards and pass for 1,000 yards in a season, had a subpar game until then without standout center Bryce Holland and a new backfield behind him. He finished with 80 yards rushing on 21 carries and was 3 of 8 passing for 53 yards.
Army, which finished last season ranked No. 19, lost a key part of its offense to graduation with the departure of fullbacks Darnell Woolfolk and Andy Davidson. Woolfolk was the workhorse, accounting for 956 yards and 14 TDs. Senior Connor Slomka (74 carries for 324 yards, 4.4 average and five TDs) and junior Sandon McCoy (16-65, 4.1) were being counted on to carry much of the load this season, but Slomka has been hobbled by an undisclosed injury and did not play, and the offense struggled against the swarming Rice defense for much of the game.
The Owls, who started preparing for this game in the spring, held the Black Knights in check in the first half, limiting them to 120 yards on 30 plays, 103 of it on the ground on 27 carries, a 3.8-yard average. Last season, Army averaged 4.9 yards per carry, ranked second nationally with 312 yards per game, and won a school-record 11 games with its ball-control offense and a stingy defense that allowed 295.5 yards per game, eighth in the nation.
''I couldn't be prouder of these guys,'' Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said. ''That's a great team on the other sideline. They made a few plays. It's a credit to that team.''
Hopkins gave the Black Knights a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard run midway through the second quarter, and big plays set up the score in a typical Army drive that took 16 plays and lasted nearly 10 minutes. After Army converted twice on third down and once on fourth, wide receiver Christian Hayes ran a reverse right for 35 yards on a third-and-9 play. One play later Hopkins hit Hayes again, this time along the left side for 17 yards to set up the score.
Rice tailback Nahshon Ellerbe, who missed almost all of last year with a knee injury, tied it at 7-7 with a 54-yard touchdown run on the Owls' next possession.
Ellerbe finished with 103 yards rushing on nine carries and Aston Walker had 72 yards rushing on 18 carries.
POOR FIELD POSITION
Army started three drives inside its own 10-yard line.
KICKING WOES
Rice place-kicker Will Harrison missed field goals of 26 and 44 yards.
NO TURNOVERS, PLEASE
Last year Army lost only five fumbles in over 900 plays, but the Black Knights were bitten once in this one. McCoy had a nice gain up the middle into Rice territory late in the third quarter, but defensive lineman Elijah Garcia stripped the ball and linebacker Blaze Alldredge recovered for the Owls.The Army defense forced a punt.
GAMBLING MAN
Last season, Army led the nation in conversions on third down (112 of 196, 57% success rate) and fourth down (31 of 36, 86%), coach Jeff Monken's mantra as a gambling man. Without its powerhouse backfield from last year, Army sputtered early. The Black Knights, at their own 15-yard line, were held for no gain on third and fourth downs on their first possession of the game, needing just a yard to convert. But they escaped when Rice kicker Will Harrison shanked a 26-yard field goal attempt.
''That's who they are,'' Bloomgren said. ''Our defense stood tall. It really should have changed the game. We should have got points on the board there. We missed an opportunity, for sure.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Rice: The Owls were 2-11 last season, the first under coach Mike Bloomgren, who used a slew of freshmen and redshirt freshmen to build experience into his system. He also added seven graduate transfers to the roster with a total of 202 games of college experience and 144 wins. That should help the Owls improve going forward.
Army: The Black Knights lost a lot in the run game, and Monken had little experience in the backfield with the 240-pound Slomka out. McCoy gained 70 yards on 20 carries, a nice showing. Monken said he expected Slomka back for practice this week.
UP NEXT
Rice: Owls host Atlantic Coast Conference foe Wake Forest next Friday night.
Army: Black Knights are at Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 7.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|17
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|243
|284
|Total Plays
|44
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|181
|231
|Rush Attempts
|30
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|62
|53
|Comp. - Att.
|7-14
|3-8
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|6.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-26
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|56
|14
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|1-14
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/3
|2/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/2
|0/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|62
|PASS YDS
|53
|
|
|181
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|243
|TOTAL YDS
|284
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|7/14
|62
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
|N. Ellerbe
|9
|103
|1
|54
|
A. Walter 1 RB
|A. Walter
|18
|72
|0
|9
|
W. Green 5 QB
|W. Green
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
C. Montgomery 8 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|4
|40
|0
|38
|
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
|N. Ellerbe
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Pitre III 88 WR
|A. Pitre III
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Sanchez 80 TE
|J. Sanchez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bull 82 TE
|J. Bull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Montero 1 LB
|A. Montero
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ekpe 33 DE
|A. Ekpe
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
|G. Nyakwol
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
My. Adams 99 DL
|My. Adams
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alldredge 55 LB
|B. Alldredge
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bird 15 CB
|A. Bird
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 96 DT
|D. Carroll
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DE
|K. Orji
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 LB
|I. Enechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Boudreaux 15 WR
|C. Boudreaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Calderon 4 DB
|P. Calderon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellis 12 DB
|D. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 52 DE
|J. Hubbard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thornton 18 DB
|T. Thornton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Harrison 25 K
|W. Harrison
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|2
|11.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|3/8
|53
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|21
|80
|1
|12
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|20
|70
|0
|9
|
C. Hayes 86 WR
|C. Hayes
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Laws 1 QB
|J. Laws
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Hayes 86 WR
|C. Hayes
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
K. Cline 82 WR
|K. Cline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hancock 16 RB
|M. Hancock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 20 DB
|C. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 54 LB
|C. Christiansen
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClinton 7 DB
|J. McClinton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 LB
|A. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Talley 96 K
|C. Talley
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Potter 17 P
|Z. Potter
|4
|43.8
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Walters 27 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Miranda 4 DB
|A. Miranda
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
