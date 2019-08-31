|
|
|MTSU
|MICH
Sluggish No. 7 Michigan beats Middle Tennessee 40-21
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes in the first half and No. 7 Michigan went on to beat Middle Tennessee 40-21 Saturday night.
The Wolverines unveiled their new-look offense and showed they have a lot of work to do with the ball. Patterson lost a fumble on the first play of the game and the senior quarterback had one of the team's two fumbles in the second half.
''Obviously, didn't get off to a good start,'' Patterson said. ''I've got to take care of the football.''
Asher O'Hara ran for an 18-yard TD after Patterson's early fumble to give the Blue Raiders a 7-0 lead. O'Hara threw a 2-yard pass for a score to Jarrin Pierce after Lavert Hill fumbled on a punt return to pull them within 10 points late in the first half.
Michigan made it 40-14 with Dylan McCaffrey's 6-yard run late in the third quarter and Ben Van Sumeren's 1-yard run with 6:37 left.
Patterson was 17 of 29 for 203 yards with TD passes to Tarik Black, Nico Collins and Sean McKeon. McCaffrey completed both of his passes for 17 yards and ran for 42 yards along with a score. Standout receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was not in uniform for the Wolverines, sitting out with an apparent injury.
Michigan's Zach Charbonnet ran for 90 yards on eight carries in his college debut.
O'Hara was 22 of 32 for 217 yards with two TDs, an interception and a score on the ground.
''The stage didn't really affect me at all,'' he said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders should feel good about being competitive in a game they were expected to lose by about five touchdowns.
''We're going to be good,'' receiver Ty Lee said.
Michigan: New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis won't have a hard time finding teaching points after his debut.
''We shot ourselves in the foot at times with pre-snap penalties and mishandling the ball,'' coach Jim Harbaugh said.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan may not move much, up or down, after winning a game by a lopsided margin against an overmatched opponent.
UP NEXT
Middle Tennessee: Hosts Tennessee State.
Michigan: Plays Army on Saturday at home.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|289
|439
|Total Plays
|69
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|233
|Rush Attempts
|28
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|222
|206
|Comp. - Att.
|26-41
|19-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|6.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-12
|2-14
|Penalties - Yards
|8-54
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-37.9
|5-41.6
|Return Yards
|7
|118
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|6-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-76
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kicking
|3/3
|6/6
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|222
|PASS YDS
|206
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|233
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|22/32
|217
|2
|1
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|4/9
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|13
|32
|1
|18
|
J. McDonald 21 RB
|J. McDonald
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|5
|3
|0
|2
|
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marshall 83 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|4
|52
|0
|18
|
R. Garnett 27 WR
|R. Garnett
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
T. West 1 RB
|T. West
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Bruce 5 WR
|J. Bruce
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. McDonald 21 RB
|J. McDonald
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Frantz 47 RB
|D. Frantz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sewell 45 RB
|J. Sewell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Render 94 DE
|T. Render
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 25 CB
|D. Anderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moffatt 7 S
|J. Moffatt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 6 LB
|K. Brooks
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Philpots 95 DE
|T. Philpots
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 4 CB
|Q. Riley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stribling 17 S
|K. Stribling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 88 DT
|J. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Melton 32 LB
|C. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 S
|D. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney 38 S
|K. Gladney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stamps 2 DB
|C. Stamps
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 18 K
|C. Holt
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 48 P
|K. Ulbrich
|9
|37.9
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|17/29
|203
|3
|0
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|2/2
|17
|0
|0
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|8
|90
|0
|41
|
C. Turner 3 RB
|C. Turner
|11
|49
|0
|11
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|8
|42
|1
|10
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|9
|28
|0
|15
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Wilson 13 RB
|T. Wilson
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
|B. VanSumeren
|4
|7
|1
|3
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|4
|80
|1
|36
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|3
|49
|1
|28
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|2
|37
|1
|28
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Nicholas 82 WR
|D. Nicholas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Turner 3 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 31 DB
|V. Gray
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 4 DL
|M. Danna
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mason 42 DL
|B. Mason
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 8 LB
|D. Gil
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Woods 26 DB
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 16 DB
|J. Kelly-Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|5
|41.6
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|25.3
|34
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 DB
|H. Reynolds
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
