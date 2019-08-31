Drive Chart
Sluggish No. 7 Michigan beats Middle Tennessee 40-21

  • Aug 31, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes in the first half and No. 7 Michigan went on to beat Middle Tennessee 40-21 Saturday night.

The Wolverines unveiled their new-look offense and showed they have a lot of work to do with the ball. Patterson lost a fumble on the first play of the game and the senior quarterback had one of the team's two fumbles in the second half.

''Obviously, didn't get off to a good start,'' Patterson said. ''I've got to take care of the football.''

Asher O'Hara ran for an 18-yard TD after Patterson's early fumble to give the Blue Raiders a 7-0 lead. O'Hara threw a 2-yard pass for a score to Jarrin Pierce after Lavert Hill fumbled on a punt return to pull them within 10 points late in the first half.

Michigan made it 40-14 with Dylan McCaffrey's 6-yard run late in the third quarter and Ben Van Sumeren's 1-yard run with 6:37 left.

Patterson was 17 of 29 for 203 yards with TD passes to Tarik Black, Nico Collins and Sean McKeon. McCaffrey completed both of his passes for 17 yards and ran for 42 yards along with a score. Standout receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was not in uniform for the Wolverines, sitting out with an apparent injury.

Michigan's Zach Charbonnet ran for 90 yards on eight carries in his college debut.

O'Hara was 22 of 32 for 217 yards with two TDs, an interception and a score on the ground.

''The stage didn't really affect me at all,'' he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders should feel good about being competitive in a game they were expected to lose by about five touchdowns.

''We're going to be good,'' receiver Ty Lee said.

Michigan: New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis won't have a hard time finding teaching points after his debut.

''We shot ourselves in the foot at times with pre-snap penalties and mishandling the ball,'' coach Jim Harbaugh said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan may not move much, up or down, after winning a game by a lopsided margin against an overmatched opponent.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee: Hosts Tennessee State.

Michigan: Plays Army on Saturday at home.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
40
Touchdown 1:15
10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:53
pos
20
40
Point After TD 6:37
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
40
Touchdown 6:41
40-B.VanSumeren runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
22
yds
02:20
pos
14
39
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:53
3-C.Turner to MTS 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
14
33
Touchdown 0:58
10-D.McCaffrey runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
02:53
pos
14
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:13
2-J.Moody 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
62
yds
01:59
pos
14
27
Point After TD 2:12
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:20
10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
33
yds
02:52
pos
13
24
Point After TD 7:08
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 7:13
2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
28
yds
00:11
pos
7
23
Point After TD 12:54
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 13:00
2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
67
yds
01:21
pos
7
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 0:29
2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
39
yds
00:40
pos
7
9
Field Goal 7:46
2-J.Moody 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
57
yds
05:06
pos
7
3
Point After TD 12:52
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:59
10-A.O'Hara runs 18 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MICH 70-J.Stewart Offside declined.
4
plays
42
yds
01:54
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 26
Rushing 3 10
Passing 12 12
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 4-15 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 289 439
Total Plays 69 78
Avg Gain 4.2 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 67 233
Rush Attempts 28 45
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 5.2
Net Yards Passing 222 206
Comp. - Att. 26-41 19-33
Yards Per Pass 5.4 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 2-14
Penalties - Yards 8-54 8-55
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-37.9 5-41.6
Return Yards 7 118
Punts - Returns 1-7 6-40
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-76
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kicking 3/3 6/6
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 0-1 770721
7 Michigan 1-0 10176740
MICH -36, O/U 56
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 222 PASS YDS 206
67 RUSH YDS 233
289 TOTAL YDS 439
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 217 2 1 140.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 217 2 1 140.1
A. O'Hara 22/32 217 2 1
C. Cunningham 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 17 0 0 60.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 17 0 0 60.3
C. Cunningham 4/9 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 32 1
A. O'Hara 13 32 1 18
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
J. McDonald 4 13 0 9
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
Z. Dobson 3 12 0 5
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. West 2 4 0 4
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
C. Mobley 5 3 0 2
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 59 1
J. Marshall 1 59 1 59
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
T. Lee 4 52 0 18
R. Garnett 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
R. Garnett 3 26 0 10
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. West 2 16 0 9
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
B. Anderson 2 15 0 11
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
C. Mobley 3 14 0 7
C. Windham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Windham 1 12 0 12
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Dobson 1 10 0 10
J. Bruce 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Bruce 1 7 0 7
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. McDonald 1 1 0 1
D. Frantz 47 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Frantz 2 0 0 0
J. Sewell 45 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Sewell 0 0 0 0
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Johnson 1 -1 0 -1
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
D. Thomas 8-2 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Render 6-1 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 6-0 0.0 0
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 4-3 0.0 0
D. Anderson 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Anderson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 4-0 0.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Grate Jr 4-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
K. Brooks 3-1 0.5 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
T. Philpots 2-3 0.5 0
J. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Branch 2-0 1.0 0
Q. Riley 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Riley 2-0 0.0 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Starling 2-1 0.0 0
K. Stribling 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Stribling 1-0 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Manciel 1-1 0.0 0
J. Wyatt 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
C. Melton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Melton 1-0 0.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Poydras 1-0 0.0 0
B. Shepherd 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Shepherd 1-1 0.0 0
D. Patterson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gladney 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Gladney 0-1 0.0 0
C. Stamps 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Stamps 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
C. Holt 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 37.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 37.9 1
K. Ulbrich 9 37.9 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
T. Lee 1 7.0 7 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 203 3 0 151.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 203 3 0 151.6
S. Patterson 17/29 203 3 0
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 171.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 171.4
D. McCaffrey 2/2 17 0 0
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Milton 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 90 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 90 0
Z. Charbonnet 8 90 0 41
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 49 0
C. Turner 11 49 0 11
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 42 1
D. McCaffrey 8 42 1 10
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
S. Patterson 9 28 0 15
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Milton 1 9 0 9
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Wilson 2 8 0 5
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 1
B. VanSumeren 4 7 1 3
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
H. Haskins 2 0 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 80 1
T. Black 4 80 1 36
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 1
N. Collins 3 49 1 28
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 1
S. McKeon 2 37 1 28
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Johnson 2 19 0 10
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
R. Bell 2 18 0 12
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
Z. Charbonnet 2 9 0 5
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
N. Eubanks 2 5 0 5
D. Nicholas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Nicholas 1 5 0 5
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Turner 1 2 0 2
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McCaffrey 1 1 0 1
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Sainristil 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 7-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
J. Glasgow 6-0 2.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Hudson 6-2 0.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Ross 5-1 0.0 0
V. Gray 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. Gray 4-0 0.0 0
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 4-1 0.0 0
M. Danna 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Danna 3-0 0.0 0
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Mason 3-0 0.0 0
D. Gil 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gil 2-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Thomas 2-0 0.0 1
J. Woods 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 2-0 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Metellus 1-2 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Paye 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kelly-Powell 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Kelly-Powell 1-1 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Uche 0-1 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Kemp 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
J. Moody 2/2 34 0/0 6
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
Q. Nordin 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 2
W. Hart 5 41.6 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 34 0
G. Jackson 3 25.3 34 0
H. Reynolds 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
H. Reynolds 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.3 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.3 0 0
L. Hill 3 -0.3 0 0
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.7 27 0
R. Bell 3 13.7 27 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 MICH 42 1:54 4 42 TD
7:40 MTSU 25 1:32 5 11 Punt
2:11 MTSU 5 0:56 4 -2 Punt
0:21 MTSU 25 0:05 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 MTSU 25 1:23 5 16 INT
8:41 MTSU 3 1:17 6 32 Fumble
7:08 MTSU 25 1:15 4 6 Fumble
5:12 MICH 33 2:52 8 33 TD
0:08 MTSU 25 0:03 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 MTSU 25 0:00 6 39 Punt
8:16 MTSU 25 0:58 3 5 Punt
5:18 MTSU 23 1:20 3 -9 Punt
0:53 MTSU 25 0:50 7 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 MTSU 1 1:01 4 0 Punt
6:37 MTSU 25 2:39 9 31 Downs
2:08 MTSU 20 0:53 3 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 27 0:00 1 15 Fumble
12:52 MICH 27 5:06 11 57 FG
5:28 MICH 48 2:36 6 25 Punt
1:09 MTSU 39 0:40 2 39 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 MICH 33 1:21 4 67 TD
11:03 MICH 41 2:18 6 14 Punt
7:24 MTSU 28 0:11 2 28 TD
2:12 MICH 39 1:59 12 52 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 MICH 20 3:14 8 43 Punt
6:41 MICH 25 1:18 4 11 Punt
3:51 MTSU 44 2:53 7 44 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 MICH 15 4:01 13 84 Downs
9:01 MTSU 15 2:20 6 15 TD
3:50 MICH 44 1:00 4 5 Punt
1:06 MTSU 44 0:01 2 0 Game
