Gophers avoid upset with 28-21 win over South Dakota State

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Don't tell coach P.J. Fleck that Minnesota's narrow win against FCS South Dakota State on Tuesday wasn't good enough.

The Big Ten Gophers were double-digit favorites for the season's first game against their neighbors from the southwest, who nearly beat Minnesota in 2009, long before Fleck joined the Gophers.

So, when Mohamed Ibrahim finally put the Gophers ahead late in the fourth quarter, Fleck was ready to enjoy a win no matter how others perceive the narrow victory.

''There's hard wins, there are no bad wins, and that is my message to the football team today,'' Fleck said. ''There are no bad wins. That's a really good football team out there.''

Ibrahim plunged up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:39 remaining and Minnesota avoided an upset with a 28-21 win at home against South Dakota State on Thursday night.

Winston DeLattiboudere recovered a fumbled exchange between Jackrabbits quarterback J'Bore Gibbs and running back Pierre Strong with South Dakota State holding a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota capped a five-play, 34-yard drive with Ibrahim's touchdown to pull ahead and extend the nation's longest winning streak of nonconference games to 16 in a row.

''These guys just spent 30 days practicing for fall camp and champing at the bit to get the chance to play against somebody else,'' Jackrabbits coach John Stiegelmeier said. ''That stings a little bit, the fact that we could've won on the road against a Big Ten school - and I think a pretty good Big Ten program - stings a little bit.''

Minnesota entered the season with plenty of hopes built on an offense with nine returning starters and four running backs that brought 6,503 combined rushing yards into this season.

The Gophers were tested by one of the best in FCS. South Dakota State ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the two major preseason FCS polls. Minnesota finished with 132 yards rushing on 42 carries for a 3.1-yard average.

''We were tested tonight and our players passed the test,'' Fleck said. ''Whether we won by 40 or 20 or seven, we won. Now, are there a lot of things we have to get better at? Yes.''

Tanner Morgan was 13-of-18 passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Minnesota.

BATEMAN'S BITTERSWEET NIGHT

Rashod Bateman had five catches for 132 yards for the Gophers, including a one-handed, 42-yard touchdown pass from Morgan in the first half. The performance comes two weeks after the sophomore receiver's uncle died.

''He was like a father figure to me,'' Bateman said. ''It was tonight just going out there and playing for him. He was pretty special. I know he's always there with me, so I've just got to continue to ball for him.''

NEW QB IN TOWN

In his first start for the Jackrabbits in replacing Taryn Christion, the program's all-time leading passer, Gibbs was 13 of 26 for 193 yards passing and a touchdown and he added another touchdown rushing. But the redshirt freshman threw an interception that was returned 43 yards for a touchdown by Chris Williamson.

''The ball was snapped on the ground, so I was trying to pick it up and throw it away, not obviously throw it to him,'' Gibbs said. ''I was trying to throw it away. Coach was telling me, when that happens, just fall on it and go on to the next play. That's what happened.''

THE TAKEAWAY

South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits were looking to be the latest FCS team to post a win over an FBS team. Nicholls State was the last FCS team to beat a Power 5 conference team when it beat Kansas last season. North Dakota State was the last FCS team to beat a Big Ten opponent when it handed No. 13 Iowa a loss in 2016. Mistakes ultimately proved the difference. South Dakota State had the fumbled handoff and the interception returned for a touchdown. It also had a kickoff return for a touchdown nullified due to a penalty.

Minnesota: The Gophers can exhale. This was not the start Minnesota fans likely envisioned, another lackluster performance against a neighboring school. But the Gophers come away with a win. The defense will need examining after giving up 367 yards. Part of the trouble running the ball offensively was due to a down game from the offensive line. Fleck noted the line will need to play better.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State: Four straight home games await the Jackrabbits, who will host LIU on Sept. 7.

Minnesota: The Gophers will go on the road to face Fresno State on Sept. 7.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 5:39
6-T.Johnson complete to 2-T.Morgan. 2-T.Morgan to SDS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 5:43
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
32
yds
03:20
pos
21
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:26
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Touchdown 3:32
2-J.Gibbs complete to 87-Z.Heins. 87-Z.Heins runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
03:31
pos
20
20
Point After TD 9:04
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
20
Touchdown 9:10
26-M.Daniel runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
135
yds
04:32
pos
13
20
Point After TD 13:42
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 13:56
2-J.Gibbs incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Kunz INTERCEPTED by 6-C.Williamson at SDS 43. 6-C.Williamson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
7
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:49
38-M.Lantz extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:49
38-M.Lantz extra point is good. Penalty on MIN 51-C.Dunlap Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at SDS 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 0:49
2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:34
pos
7
13
Point After TD 3:23
4-C.Vinatieri extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:27
2-J.Gibbs runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
02:44
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:52
38-M.Lantz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:58
17-S.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
18
plays
91
yds
04:42
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 17
Rushing 13 9
Passing 9 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 3-9 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 364 284
Total Plays 60 60
Avg Gain 6.1 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 174 132
Rush Attempts 34 42
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 3.1
Net Yards Passing 190 152
Comp. - Att. 13-26 13-18
Yards Per Pass 7.3 8.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 3-24
Penalties - Yards 4-32 3-40
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-40.3 5-34.0
Return Yards 70 51
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 3-70 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-43
Kicking 3/3 2/3
Extra Points 3/3 2/3
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Jackrabbits 0-1 0714021
Golden Gophers 1-0 0137828
MINN -14.5, O/U 56
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
 190 PASS YDS 152
174 RUSH YDS 132
364 TOTAL YDS 284
Jackrabbits
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 53 0
P. Strong Jr. 12 53 0 13
M. Daniel 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 33 1
M. Daniel 7 33 1 12
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 25 0
C. Johnson 1 25 0 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 0
C. Johnson 6 88 0 17
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 79 0
P. Strong Jr. 3 79 0 39
A. Anderson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Anderson 1 8 0 8
K. Hart 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Hart 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Rozeboom 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
C. Rozeboom 8-3 0.0 0
S. Wilson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
S. Wilson 5-3 0.0 0
L. Backhaus 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
L. Backhaus 5-3 0.0 0
D. Gardner 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Gardner 3-2 0.0 0
R. Earith 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Earith 3-0 1.0 0
T. Ogunrinde 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Ogunrinde 2-0 0.0 0
L. Brown 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Brown 2-2 0.0 0
R. Winkelman 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
R. Winkelman 2-1 1.0 0
T. DeMartra 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. DeMartra 2-0 0.0 0
J. Berg 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Berg 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
X. Ward 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
X. Ward 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Vinatieri 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
C. Vinatieri 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Dinkel 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.8 1
B. Dinkel 5 37.8 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 23 0
C. Johnson 2 11.5 23 0
P. Strong Jr. 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 47.0 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 47.0 47 0
P. Strong Jr. 1 47.0 47 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Golden Gophers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 176 1 1 161.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 176 1 1 161.6
T. Morgan 13/18 176 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 92 0
R. Smith 21 92 0 15
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 36 1
M. Ibrahim 12 36 1 9
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
T. Morgan 5 8 0 14
S. Green 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Green 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 132 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 132 1
R. Bateman 5 132 1 42
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
T. Johnson 3 28 0 18
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Autman-Bell 2 17 0 10
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Douglas 1 1 0 1
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
M. Ibrahim 2 -2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
J. Howden 11-1 0.0 0
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Thomas 5-3 0.0 0
S. Renner 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Renner 4-1 0.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Barber 3-2 0.0 0
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Winfield Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 3-0 0.0 0
T. Rush 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Rush 2-0 0.0 0
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
C. Williamson 2-0 0.0 2
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Sori-Marin 2-0 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Coughlin 1-2 0.0 0
B. Oliver 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Dew-Treadway 1-1 0.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
E. Otomewo 1-1 0.5 0
A. Winfield 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Winfield 1-0 0.0 0
T. Devers 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Devers 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lantz 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
M. Lantz 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Herbers 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.2 1
J. Herbers 5 36.2 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
D. Douglas 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 SDST 16 3:01 7 41 Punt
6:22 SDST 43 1:12 4 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:52 SDST 25 1:26 3 6 Punt
6:11 SDST 34 2:44 6 66 TD
0:49 SDST 14 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:34 SDST 25 0:00 5 21 INT
13:42 SDST 8 4:32 11 91 TD
7:03 SDST 43 3:31 7 25 TD
1:35 SDST 19 0:55 6 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:24 SDST 10 0:47 4 24 Fumble
5:39 SDST 47 3:27 8 -8 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 25 2:33 6 39 Punt
8:07 MINN 20 1:09 4 23 INT
5:04 MINN 9 4:42 18 91 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:20 MINN 20 1:39 3 5 Punt
3:23 MINN 25 2:34 6 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:04 MINN 25 0:37 3 14 Punt
3:32 MINN 25 1:57 6 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 MINN 27 3:11 7 5 Punt
9:03 SDST 34 3:20 6 16 TD
1:26 MINN 39 0:09 3 -5 Game
