Drive Chart
WAG
UCONN

No Text

UConn matches win total from last season, 24-21 over Wagner

  • AP
  • Aug 29, 2019

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) UConn used a strong running game and a much improved defense to match its win total from last year in its opening game.

The running back tandem of Kevin Mensah and Art Thompkins combined for 235 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies held off Wagner from the Championship Subdivision 24-21 on Thursday night.

Mensah rushed 36 times for 144 yards and a 4-yard touchdown. Thompkins had 91 yards on 17 carries and a 5-yard score, and UConn had 60 rushing attempts.

''Me and Art have fun,'' said Mensah. ''We have little dance moves, everything. The fact that we can vibe like that is fantastic and it makes me better and I hope it makes him better, too.''

Dymitri McKenzie rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including 55-yard score for the Seahawks. He also capped a 92-yard fourth-quarter drive with a 7-yard touchdown to give Wagner its final points.

UConn got the ball back with just over 3 1/2 minutes left and was able to run out the clock.

Transfer Mike Beaudry, who led West Florida to the Division II national championship game in 2017, threw for 158 yards and had a 2-yard touchdown run in his UConn debut. He completed 14 of 21 passes, but had an interception that was returned 71-yards for a touchdown by Wagner's Myron Morris.

UConn's only win during last year's 1-11 season also came against an FCS opponent, a 56-49 win over Rhode Island.

''I'm never going to apologize for winning, I don't care if we're supposed to beat somebody 62-10,'' UConn coach Randy Edsall said. ''A win's a win and for our program, we needed to win, regardless how it was.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Wagner: The Seahawks, who play in the Northeast Conference, fall to 0-10 all-time against opponents from the Bowl Subdivision.

UConn: The Huskies allowed 185 yards of offense to Wagner. That was a marked improvement for UConn, which gave up an average of 617 yards and 50.4 points in 2018.

''I feel like we showed today that we've been working and we played to the level that we can,'' said Lwal Ugak, who had two sacks.

MISSING RECIEVERS

UConn played without its two top receivers. Ardell Brown and Cam Ross were both held out with injuries.

''That makes a difference,'' Edsall said. ''Now you've got to have a game plan that's a little bit different than maybe what you expected.''

SCORELESS HALF

Mensah had 87 of his rushing yards in the first half and UConn led 10-0 after two quarters, holding an opponent scoreless for a half for the first time since October, 2017, a 20-14 win over Tulsa.

NCAA ISSUES

UConn was without defensive lineman Caleb Thomas, who was suspended for four games by the NCAA for academic reasons. Edsall says Thomas was advised to take the wrong class during summer school.

''Here's a young man who got penalized, because he just did what he was told,'' said Edsall. ''You ask these kids to do what they're supposed to do and they do it. And then somebody drops the ball and they get penalized. It's just not right.

UP NEXT

Wagner: The Seahawks host East Stroudsburg on Sept. 7

UConn: The Huskies host Illinois on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:36
25-E.Silvester extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 3:41
30-D.McKenzie runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
115
yds
07:04
pos
20
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:04
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 0:08
1-A.Thompkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:43
pos
14
23
Point After TD 2:51
25-E.Silvester extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 3:02
30-D.McKenzie runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
82
yds
01:18
pos
13
17
Point After TD 4:20
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 4:26
34-K.Mensah runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
03:13
pos
7
16
Point After TD 7:39
25-E.Silvester extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 7:50
12-M.Beaudry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-M.Morris at WAG 29. 4-M.Morris runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
71
yds
0:00
pos
6
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:40
49-C.Harris 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
71
yds
05:00
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:29
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:35
12-M.Beaudry scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
5:10
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 26
Rushing 4 15
Passing 5 6
Penalty 3 5
3rd Down Conv 1-10 5-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 157 376
Total Plays 44 81
Avg Gain 3.6 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 103 234
Rush Attempts 21 60
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 3.9
Net Yards Passing 54 142
Comp. - Att. 12-23 14-21
Yards Per Pass 2.3 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-28 2-16
Penalties - Yards 10-86 7-68
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 8-42.3 4-48.3
Return Yards 202 45
Punts - Returns 3-22 3-31
Kickoffs - Returns 5-109 1-14
Int. - Returns 1-71 0-0
Kicking 3/3 4/4
Extra Points 3/3 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wagner 0-1 0014721
Connecticut 1-0 7314024
UCONN -24, O/U 70
Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, CT
 54 PASS YDS 142
103 RUSH YDS 234
157 TOTAL YDS 376
Wagner
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Alexander-Stevens 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 82 0 0 82.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 82 0 0 82.1
C. Alexander-Stevens 12/23 82 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McKenzie 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 115 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 115 2
D. McKenzie 13 115 2 55
J. Lorick 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Lorick 1 11 0 11
I. Ogwuegbu 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
I. Ogwuegbu 3 8 0 3
C. Alexander-Stevens 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -31 0
C. Alexander-Stevens 4 -31 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Giordano 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
A. Giordano 3 24 0 12
J. Stewart 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Stewart 3 16 0 17
B. Sieczkowski 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Sieczkowski 1 15 0 15
N. Ellison 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
N. Ellison 1 15 0 15
J. DeCambre 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. DeCambre 2 15 0 10
I. Ogwuegbu 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
I. Ogwuegbu 1 0 0 0
J. Lorick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Lorick 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Williams 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bruce 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Bruce 1-0 1.0 0
N. Barnett 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0
T. Grant 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Grant 0-1 0.5 0
S. Graham 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Graham 0-1 0.5 0
M. Morris 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Morris 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Silvester 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
E. Silvester 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Silvester 25 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 42.3 2
E. Silvester 8 42.3 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Morris 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 37 0
M. Morris 3 25.7 37 0
J. Lorick 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 23 0
J. Lorick 2 16.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lorick 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.3 15 0
J. Lorick 3 7.3 15 0
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 158 0 1 120.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 158 0 1 120.3
M. Beaudry 14/21 158 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
36 144 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 144 1
K. Mensah 36 144 1 24
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 91 1
A. Thompkins 17 91 1 21
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 1
M. Beaudry 5 1 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
M. Drayton 5 51 0 21
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
H. Maurisseau 4 33 0 12
M. Donaldson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
M. Donaldson 2 30 0 17
C. Hairston 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
C. Hairston 1 30 0 30
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
A. Thompkins 2 14 0 12
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Q. Skanes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Uguak 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
L. Uguak 2-0 2.0 0
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
P. DeVaughn 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
C. Harris 1/1 30 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 48.3 2
L. Magliozzi 4 48.3 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Williams 15 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Williams 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 19 0
Q. Skanes 3 10.3 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAG 41 1:35 4 1 Punt
11:50 WAG 43 0:54 3 0 Punt
4:29 WAG 21 0:56 3 0 Punt
1:48 WAG 11 1:39 7 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:35 WAG 27 1:00 4 0 Punt
5:32 UCONN 49 0:36 3 5 Punt
0:40 WAG 30 0:00 1 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 WAG 22 1:58 4 4 Punt
4:20 WAG 18 1:18 3 82 TD
0:04 WAG 30 0:00 4 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 WAG 8 7:04 13 92 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 UCONN 13 0:45 4 7 Punt
10:23 UCONN 20 5:48 12 80 TD
3:27 UCONN 45 1:32 4 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 UCONN 37 5:00 13 51 FG
7:31 UCONN 21 1:19 3 -12 Punt
3:50 UCONN 9 3:05 11 61 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 UCONN 26 0:00 9 49 Fumble
9:37 WAG 36 1:12 4 34 INT
7:39 UCONN 37 3:13 8 63 TD
2:51 UCONN 35 2:43 8 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 UCONN 26 2:22 6 21 Punt
3:36 UCONN 23 2:43 7 33 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • NCO
    SJST

    18
    35

    4th 0:45


  • 14UTAH
    BYU

    30
    12

    4th 9:19 ESPN


  • MIAMI
    8FLA

    20
    24

    Final ESPN


  • ARIZ
    HAWAII

    38
    45

    Final CBSSN


  • MRGNST
    BGREEN

    3
    46

    Final ESP3


  • ROB
    BUFF

    10
    38

    Final ESP+


  • ALBANY
    CMICH

    21
    38

    Final ESP3


  • WAG
    UCONN

    21
    24

    Final ESP3


  • UCLA
    CINCY

    14
    24

    Final ESPN


  • GRDWB
    CHARLO

    28
    49

    Final ESP+


  • FAMU
    17UCF

    0
    62

    Final CBSSN


  • CAR
    WKY

    35
    28

    Final ESP+


  • GATECH
    1CLEM

    14
    52

    Final ACCN


  • ALST
    UAB

    19
    24

    Final ESPN+


  • FIU
    TULANE

    14
    42

    Final ESP3


  • TXSTSM
    12TXAM

    7
    41

    Final SECN


  • SDST
    MINN

    21
    28

    Final FS1


  • KENTST
    ARIZST

    7
    30

    Final PACN


  • RICE
    ARMY

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -22.5
    Fri 6:00pm CBSSN


  • 19WISC
    SFLA

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +10.5
    Fri 7:00pm ESPN


  • TULSA
    18MICHST

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -23.5
    Fri 7:00pm FS1


  • MA
    RUT

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -16
    Fri 7:15pm BTN


  • UTAHST
    WAKE

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -4.5
    Fri 8:00pm ACCN


  • PURDUE
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    +11
    Fri 9:30pm CBSSN


  • COLOST
    COLO

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -13.5
    Fri 10:00pm ESPN


  • OKLAST
    OREGST

    0
    0
    72 O/U
    +14
    Fri 10:30pm FS1


  • MISSST
    LALAF

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    +19.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • INST
    KANSAS

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 12:00pm


  • NOIOWA
    21IOWAST

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    -18.5
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • SALA
    24NEB

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    -36
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • IND
    BALLST

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    +17.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSSN


  • MISS
    MEMP

    0
    0
    66 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • ECU
    NCST

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 12:00pm


  • BOISE
    FSU

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESNN


  • TOLEDO
    UK

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    -11.5
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • HOW
    MD

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -29.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • FAU
    5OHIOST

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    -27.5
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • AKRON
    ILL

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    -18
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • JMAD
    WVU

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -6
    Sat 2:00pm ATSN


  • RI
    OHIO

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    -22.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • EWASH
    13WASH

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -21
    Sat 3:00pm PACN


  • BUCK
    TEMPLE

    0
    0

    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • GAST
    TENN

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -26
    Sat 3:30pm ESPU


  • COLG
    AF

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP3


  • DUKE
    2BAMA

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    -33.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • IDAHO
    15PSU

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -39.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • SC
    UNC

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    +11.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • ETNST
    APLST

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -32.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • EMICH
    CSTCAR

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +6
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • HOLY
    NAVY

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBSSN


  • NWEST
    25STNFRD

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • VATECH
    BC

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 4:00pm


  • PORTST
    ARK

    0
    0

    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • MTST
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -25
    Sat 4:00pm


  • SAMST
    NMEX

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -9
    Sat 6:00pm


  • 22CUSE
    LIB

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    +18.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • UIW
    TXSA

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP3


  • CAMP
    TROY

    0
    0

    -35.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • DAVIS
    CAL

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -13
    Sat 6:30pm PACN


  • VMI
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    -39
    Sat 6:30pm


  • ILST
    NILL

    0
    0
    42.5 O/U
    -5.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • ALCORN
    USM

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -26
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • NRFST
    ODU

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -27
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • NICHST
    KSTATE

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -23.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • MONNJ
    WMICH

    0
    0
    73.5 O/U
    -25.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • SMU
    ARKST

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • SFA
    BAYLOR

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -38
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • 3UGA
    VANDY

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +21.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESPN


  • MIZZOU
    WYO

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +17.5
    Sat 7:30pm CBSSN


  • ABIL
    NTEXAS

    0
    0

    Sat 7:30pm ESP+


  • 11OREG
    16AUBURN

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • GAS
    6LSU

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    -27.5
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • MTSU
    7MICH

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -34.5
    Sat 7:30pm BTN


  • UVA
    PITT

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 7:30pm


  • MIAOH
    20IOWA

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 7:30pm FS1


  • GRAM
    LAMON

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -28.5
    Sat 8:00pm ESP3


  • HOUBP
    UTEP

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 8:00pm ESP+


  • ARPB
    TCU

    0
    0

    Sat 8:00pm


  • LATECH
    10TEXAS

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -20.5
    Sat 8:00pm


  • WBRST
    SDGST

    0
    0
    36.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 9:00pm FBOOK


  • SUT
    UNLV

    0
    0
    70.5 O/U
    -24
    Sat 10:00pm


  • NMEXST
    23WASHST

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    -31.5
    Sat 10:00pm PACN


  • FRESNO
    USC

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 10:30pm ESPN


  • HOU
    4OKLA

    0
    0
    80 O/U
    -23
    Sun 7:30pm ABC


  • 9ND
    LVILLE

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +18
    Mon 8:00pm ESPN
NCAA FB Scores