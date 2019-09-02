|
|
|HOU
|OKLA
Hurts has 6 TDs, No. 4 Oklahoma beats Houston 49-31
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) New Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more, and the fourth-ranked Sooners rolled past Houston 49-31 on Sunday night.
It was Hurts' first game for Oklahoma since he transferred from Alabama. He put on a show as his predecessor, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, watched. He posted 508 total yards, the fifth-most in school history.
It wasn't enough for him.
''I've got to go talk to my boys,'' he said. ''We've got to get right. We've got to get better.''
Hurts had a nearly flawless first half. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 174 yards and rushed 11 times for 128 yards to help the Sooners lead 21-10 at the break.
Overall, the Sooners gained 686 total yards. Hurts completed 20 of 23 passes for 332 and ran for 176 yards on 16 carries.
Charleston Rambo caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and Trey Sermon ran for 91 yards for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma's defense was sharp too, constantly pressuring Houston quarterback D'Eriq King and limiting him to 87 yards passing in the first half. King, one of the nation's top quarterbacks last season, finished with just 167 yards passing in former West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen's debut for the Cougars.
Houston gained 408 total yards. Though King did rush for 103 yards, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley felt the Sooners kept the Cougars under control.
''I thought our defense flew around, was extremely active, extremely disruptive for the majority of the game,'' Riley said.
Houston never fully recovered from its rough start.
''We kept fighting,'' Holgorsen said. ''I was proud of them. We kept fighting. I thought we were a little wide eyed early.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Houston: The offensive and defensive lines struggled, and that decided the game. The Cougars couldn't keep the Sooners away from King early in the game. He had his moments, but he couldn't produce when Oklahoma established itself in the first half. Oklahoma's offense was only stopped when it self-destructed.
Oklahoma: The offense looked sharp with Hurts, and Riley showed he can still get results from a very different quarterback than his back-to-back Heisman winners, Baker Mayfield and Murray. The defense was more aggressive and tackled better than in recent years in its first game under new coordinator Alex Grinch. The Sooners forced three-and-outs on Houston's first two possessions to set the tone.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
There's nowhere to go for the Sooners because the teams above them won, but they solidified their position.
UP NEXT
Houston hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
Oklahoma hosts South Dakota on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|30
|Rushing
|13
|15
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|401
|686
|Total Plays
|69
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|11.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|241
|354
|Rush Attempts
|42
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|9.6
|Net Yards Passing
|160
|332
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|20-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|13.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-7
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|7-94
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.6
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|61
|63
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-61
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|7/9
|Extra Points
|4/4
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|332
|
|
|241
|RUSH YDS
|354
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|686
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 4 QB
|D. King
|14/27
|167
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. King 4 QB
|D. King
|15
|103
|1
|25
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|9
|76
|1
|21
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|14
|40
|0
|19
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|7
|80
|1
|30
|
K. Corbin 2 WR
|K. Corbin
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Mark 17 WR
|T. Mark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Lark 9 WR
|C. Lark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McGowan 84 WR
|C. McGowan
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Stuard 3 S
|G. Stuard
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 24 LB
|D. Mutin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 8 LB
|J. Carmouche
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sprewell 21 S
|G. Sprewell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 16 CB
|K. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 93 DL
|A. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Carr 21 RB
|P. Carr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fleming 5 DL
|A. Fleming
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Edgeston 42 LB
|T. Edgeston
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 99 DL
|B. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Duke 30 DL
|A. Duke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|1/1
|34
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Roy 38 P
|D. Roy
|5
|45.6
|2
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|3
|11.3
|18
|0
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|20/23
|332
|3
|0
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|16
|176
|3
|43
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|11
|91
|0
|31
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|4
|46
|0
|40
|
R. Stevenson 25 RB
|R. Stevenson
|6
|41
|1
|25
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|3
|105
|1
|56
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|2
|46
|0
|42
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|2
|46
|1
|45
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|4
|24
|1
|14
|
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
|G. Calcaterra
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
A. Miller 5 WR
|A. Miller
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Jones 3 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|11-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DL
|R. Perkins
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 21 LB
|R. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 LB
|J. Redmond
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sylvie 28 S
|C. Sylvie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 1 DB
|J. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DL
|M. Overton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 30 K
|C. Sutherland
|0/2
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|3
|8.7
|27
|0
