Hurts has 6 TDs, No. 4 Oklahoma beats Houston 49-31

  • AP
  • Sep 02, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) New Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more, and the fourth-ranked Sooners rolled past Houston 49-31 on Sunday night.

It was Hurts' first game for Oklahoma since he transferred from Alabama. He put on a show as his predecessor, 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, watched. He posted 508 total yards, the fifth-most in school history.

It wasn't enough for him.

''I've got to go talk to my boys,'' he said. ''We've got to get right. We've got to get better.''

Hurts had a nearly flawless first half. He completed 13 of 15 passes for 174 yards and rushed 11 times for 128 yards to help the Sooners lead 21-10 at the break.

Overall, the Sooners gained 686 total yards. Hurts completed 20 of 23 passes for 332 and ran for 176 yards on 16 carries.

Charleston Rambo caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and Trey Sermon ran for 91 yards for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma's defense was sharp too, constantly pressuring Houston quarterback D'Eriq King and limiting him to 87 yards passing in the first half. King, one of the nation's top quarterbacks last season, finished with just 167 yards passing in former West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen's debut for the Cougars.

Houston gained 408 total yards. Though King did rush for 103 yards, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley felt the Sooners kept the Cougars under control.

''I thought our defense flew around, was extremely active, extremely disruptive for the majority of the game,'' Riley said.

Houston never fully recovered from its rough start.

''We kept fighting,'' Holgorsen said. ''I was proud of them. We kept fighting. I thought we were a little wide eyed early.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: The offensive and defensive lines struggled, and that decided the game. The Cougars couldn't keep the Sooners away from King early in the game. He had his moments, but he couldn't produce when Oklahoma established itself in the first half. Oklahoma's offense was only stopped when it self-destructed.

Oklahoma: The offense looked sharp with Hurts, and Riley showed he can still get results from a very different quarterback than his back-to-back Heisman winners, Baker Mayfield and Murray. The defense was more aggressive and tackled better than in recent years in its first game under new coordinator Alex Grinch. The Sooners forced three-and-outs on Houston's first two possessions to set the tone.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

There's nowhere to go for the Sooners because the teams above them won, but they solidified their position.

UP NEXT

Houston hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Oklahoma hosts South Dakota on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:17
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
49
Touchdown 1:23
25-R.Stevenson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
42
yds
0:44
pos
31
48
Point After TD 2:11
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
42
Touchdown 2:16
4-D.King runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
01:52
pos
30
42
Point After TD 9:11
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
42
Touchdown 9:16
4-D.King complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
87
yds
00:00
pos
23
42
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
42
Touchdown 0:02
1-J.Hurts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
102
yds
03:01
pos
17
41
Point After TD 3:03
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 3:08
34-M.Car runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
102
yds
04:39
pos
16
35
Point After TD 7:47
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
35
Touchdown 7:54
1-J.Hurts scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
113
yds
02:22
pos
10
34
Point After TD 12:38
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 12:48
1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
10
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:35
47-D.Witherspoon 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
38
yds
02:13
pos
10
21
Point After TD 4:58
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 5:10
4-D.King complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
86
yds
03:07
pos
6
21
Point After TD 8:09
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 8:17
1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
04:28
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:10
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:24
1-J.Hurts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
89
yds
04:34
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:21
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:29
1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
61
yds
01:11
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 30
Rushing 13 15
Passing 7 14
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 5-13 5-8
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 401 686
Total Plays 69 61
Avg Gain 5.8 11.2
Net Yards Rushing 241 354
Rush Attempts 42 37
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 9.6
Net Yards Passing 160 332
Comp. - Att. 14-27 20-24
Yards Per Pass 5.9 13.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-48 7-94
Touchdowns 4 7
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.6 1-41.0
Return Yards 61 63
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-26
Kickoffs - Returns 4-61 2-37
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 7/9
Extra Points 4/4 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Houston 0-1 01071431
4 Oklahoma 1-0 71421749
OKLA -23, O/U 79.5
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 160 PASS YDS 332
241 RUSH YDS 354
401 TOTAL YDS 686
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 167 2 0 128.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 167 2 0 128.3
D. King 14/27 167 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 103 1
D. King 15 103 1 25
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 76 1
M. Car 9 76 1 21
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 40 0
K. Porter 14 40 0 19
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Stevenson 1 13 0 13
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
C. Smith 3 9 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 1
M. Stevenson 7 80 1 30
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
K. Corbin 1 28 0 28
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
C. Trahan 2 25 0 17
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Porter 1 9 0 0
J. Singleton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Singleton 1 5 0 5
T. Mark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Mark 0 0 0 0
C. Lark 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Lark 0 0 0 0
C. McGowan 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
C. McGowan 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Stuard 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
G. Stuard 11-2 0.0 0
D. Mutin 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Mutin 5-1 0.0 0
P. Turner 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Turner 4-0 0.0 0
G. Owens 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
G. Owens 4-2 0.0 0
D. Anderson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Anderson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Carmouche 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 3-0 0.0 0
G. Sprewell 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Sprewell 3-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 3-1 0.0 0
D. Parish 31 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Parish 2-0 0.0 0
D. Anenih 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Anenih 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bell 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Bell 2-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Carr 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fleming 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Fleming 1-0 0.0 0
T. Edgeston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Edgeston 1-2 0.0 0
B. Young 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Young 0-1 0.0 0
A. Duke 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Duke 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
D. Witherspoon 1/1 34 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Roy 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.6 2
D. Roy 5 45.6 2 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Singleton 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 18 0
J. Singleton 3 11.3 18 0
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
B. Smith 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87% 332 3 0 251.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87% 332 3 0 251.3
J. Hurts 20/23 332 3 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Mordecai 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 176 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 176 3
J. Hurts 16 176 3 43
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 91 0
T. Sermon 11 91 0 31
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 46 0
K. Brooks 4 46 0 40
R. Stevenson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 41 1
R. Stevenson 6 41 1 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 105 1
C. Rambo 3 105 1 56
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
J. Haselwood 2 46 0 42
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 1
C. Lamb 2 46 1 45
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
N. Basquine 3 31 0 14
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
T. Sermon 2 25 0 20
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 1
J. Hall 4 24 1 14
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
G. Calcaterra 2 20 0 14
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
A. Miller 1 15 0 15
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Willis 1 14 0 14
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Jones 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.5
K. Murray 11-2 0.5 0
R. Perkins 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
R. Perkins 7-1 1.0 0
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 5-1 0.0 0
R. Jones 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Bonitto 3-2 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 3-2 0.0 0
J. Redmond 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Redmond 2-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
P. Fields 2-2 0.0 0
C. Sylvie 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sylvie 1-0 0.0 0
J. Parker 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
B. Asamoah 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Asamoah 1-0 0.0 0
J. Terry 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Terry 1-1 0.5 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Gallimore 1-0 1.0 0
M. Overton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Overton 1-1 0.0 0
D. White 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. White 1-1 0.0 0
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ugwoegbu 1-0 0.0 0
M. Stripling 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Stripling 1-0 0.0 0
I. Thomas 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/2 7/7
C. Sutherland 0/2 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Mundschau 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
R. Mundschau 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 21 0
T. Brown 2 18.5 21 0
T. James 94 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. James 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 27 0
C. Lamb 3 8.7 27 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 17 0:38 3 0 Punt
12:21 HOU 30 1:39 4 -6 Punt
7:30 HOU 32 1:26 5 32 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 HOU 25 1:25 3 8 Punt
8:17 HOU 19 3:07 7 58 TD
2:48 HOU 30 2:13 6 38 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 HOU 25 2:14 6 21 Punt
7:47 HOU 13 4:39 13 87 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 HOU 25 0:00 13 75 TD
7:51 OKLA 42 2:00 6 19 Downs
4:08 HOU 28 1:52 7 72 TD
1:17 HOU 25 0:28 3 9
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 OKLA 39 1:11 3 61 TD
10:35 OKLA 34 2:12 7 34 FG Miss
4:51 OKLA 11 4:34 12 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 OKLA 23 4:28 8 77 TD
4:58 OKLA 9 1:29 5 61 Fumble
0:31 OKLA 27 0:23 3 54 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 OKLA 25 0:00 5 75 TD
10:16 OKLA 17 2:22 5 83 TD
3:03 OKLA 21 3:01 7 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:11 OKLA 35 0:42 3 14 Fumble
5:33 OKLA 23 1:19 3 8 Punt
2:11 HOU 42 0:48 4 42 TD
