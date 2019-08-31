|
|HOUBP
|UTEP
Baechle boots UTEP to 36-34 win over Houston Baptist
EL PASO, Texas (AP) Gavin Baechle kicked a 35-yard field goal midway in the fourth quarter to secure UTEP's 36-34 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.
The game winner, with 8:15 remaining, was Baechle's third field goal of the evening.
The Huskies were driving to retake the lead on the next series when Chris Richardson sacked Bailey Zappe, causing a fumble that Justin Rogers recovered at UTEP's 26. The Miners were then able to run out the clock.
The season-opening victory was the first for UTEP since starting the 2016 season with a 38-22 win over New Mexico State. UTEP won just one game last year, defeating Rice 34-26.
Houston Baptist was 1-10 in each of the past two seasons.
The Miners took an early lead, going into the break ahead 20-17 after Baechle booted a 21-yarder as time expired in the first half. He started the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.
The Huskies took their final lead, 34-33, when Ean Beek scored from the 3 with 12:59 remaining.
Brandon Jones threw for 268 yards and a score for UTEP. Treyvon Hughes rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Zappe led HBU with 300 passing yards and two TDs.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|20
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|394
|484
|Total Plays
|71
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|240
|Rush Attempts
|34
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|281
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|27-37
|10-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|12.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-19
|3-24
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|6-75
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|65
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/6
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/3
|3/3
|Safeties
|1
|0
|281
|PASS YDS
|244
|113
|RUSH YDS
|240
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Minnieweather 28 RB
|D. Minnieweather
|15
|67
|0
|11
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|9
|53
|1
|17
L. Dickens 20 RB
|L. Dickens
|1
|5
|0
|5
B. Ratzlaff 22 WR
|B. Ratzlaff
|1
|4
|0
|4
B. Zappe 4 QB
|B. Zappe
|7
|-15
|0
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Ratzlaff 22 WR
|B. Ratzlaff
|8
|88
|1
|28
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|2
|25
|0
|20
T. Tillmon 1 WR
|T. Tillmon
|2
|19
|0
|16
J. Smith 17 WR
|J. Smith
|2
|13
|0
|11
C. Robinson 3 RB
|C. Robinson
|1
|5
|0
|5
T. Larkin 86 WR
|T. Larkin
|1
|4
|1
|4
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Young 42 LB
|B. Young
|11-2
|1.0
|0
C. Johnson 9 LB
|C. Johnson
|8-4
|1.0
|1
E. Mann 97 NT
|E. Mann
|7-2
|0.0
|0
P. Wolfe 1 S
|P. Wolfe
|5-3
|0.0
|0
T. Holmes 7 LB
|T. Holmes
|4-4
|0.0
|0
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
C. Miller 5 CB
|C. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Walker 49 DE
|A. Walker
|2-1
|1.0
|0
C. Manning 8 S
|C. Manning
|2-4
|0.0
|0
C. Stokes 47 DE
|C. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Quarles 19 LB
|E. Quarles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Smith 16 CB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Dickey 2 CB
|K. Dickey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Willie 11 CB
|K. Willie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Couch 46 DE
|C. Couch
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Garcia 37 K
|G. Garcia
|2/3
|47
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Patterson 12 P
|B. Patterson
|4
|41.8
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Ea. Beek 2 RB
|Ea. Beek
|2
|18.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Willie 11 CB
|K. Willie
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Jones 8 QB
|B. Jones
|10/20
|268
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|23
|144
|2
|32
|
B. Jones 8 QB
|B. Jones
|13
|33
|1
|23
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|1
|18
|0
|18
F. McKee 35 FB
|F. McKee
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|2
|96
|1
|80
|
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|2
|57
|0
|32
|
F. McKee 35 FB
|F. McKee
|1
|40
|0
|40
D. Cooper 2 WR
|D. Cooper
|1
|35
|0
|35
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|13
|0
|13
J. Trussell 84 TE
|J. Trussell
|1
|13
|0
|13
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Rogers 13 DB
|J. Rogers
|9-1
|0.0
|0
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|5-0
|0.0
|0
M. Lewis 2 DB
|M. Lewis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
C. Richardson 99 DL
|C. Richardson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
J. Smith 1 LB
|J. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|4-3
|0.0
|0
D. Parsee 6 LB
|D. Parsee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
K. Griffin 7 LB
|K. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
E. Ruiz 27 LB
|E. Ruiz
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Ortega 97 DT
|J. Ortega
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|2-3
|0.0
|0
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|2-1
|1.0
|0
N. Logoleo 33 DL
|N. Logoleo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
|D. Chukwukelu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
A. Hynson 12 DB
|A. Hynson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Inyang 10 DB
|D. Inyang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|3/3
|35
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|2
|43.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
-
FRESNO
USC
3
17
2nd 10:06 ESPN
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
7
35
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
SUT
UNLV
7
35
2nd 0:00 MW Network
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
Final ESPN+
-
CAMP
TROY
14
43
Final ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
Final
-
SAMST
NMEX
31
39
Final MW Network
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
27
Final PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
17
56
Final STAD
-
ALCORN
USM
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
21
24
Final
-
ILST
NILL
10
24
Final ESP+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
17
56
Final ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
13
48
Final ESP3
-
SMU
ARKST
37
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
KSTATE
14
49
Final ESPN+
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
21
27
Final ABC
-
MIZZOU
WYO
31
37
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
6LSU
3
55
Final SECN
-
MTSU
7MICH
21
40
Final BTN
-
UVA
PITT
30
14
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
14
38
Final FS1
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
31
51
Final ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
30
6
Final ESPN
-
ARPB
TCU
7
39
Final FSN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
34
36
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
14
45
Final LHN
-
GRAM
LAMON
9
31
Final
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
6
Final FBOOK
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN