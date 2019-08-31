Drive Chart
Baechle boots UTEP to 36-34 win over Houston Baptist

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (AP) Gavin Baechle kicked a 35-yard field goal midway in the fourth quarter to secure UTEP's 36-34 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

The game winner, with 8:15 remaining, was Baechle's third field goal of the evening.

The Huskies were driving to retake the lead on the next series when Chris Richardson sacked Bailey Zappe, causing a fumble that Justin Rogers recovered at UTEP's 26. The Miners were then able to run out the clock.

The season-opening victory was the first for UTEP since starting the 2016 season with a 38-22 win over New Mexico State. UTEP won just one game last year, defeating Rice 34-26.

Houston Baptist was 1-10 in each of the past two seasons.

The Miners took an early lead, going into the break ahead 20-17 after Baechle booted a 21-yarder as time expired in the first half. He started the scoring with a 30-yard field goal.

The Huskies took their final lead, 34-33, when Ean Beek scored from the 3 with 12:59 remaining.

Brandon Jones threw for 268 yards and a score for UTEP. Treyvon Hughes rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Zappe led HBU with 300 passing yards and two TDs.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:23
40-G.Baechle 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
3:09
pos
34
36
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:59
4-B.Zappe incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
34
33
Touchdown 12:59
2-E.Beek runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
34
33
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
33
Touchdown 0:12
19-T.Hughes runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
74
yds
02:40
pos
28
32
Touchdown 5:26
8-B.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:58
pos
28
26
Field Goal 9:30
37-G.Garcia 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
00:59
pos
28
20
Safety 12:30
to TEP 15 FUMBLES. to TEP End Zone for -15 yards. to TEP End Zone for -15 yards safety.
plays
yds
pos
25
20
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:00
37-G.Garcia extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
23
20
Touchdown 13:09
4-B.Zappe complete to 22-B.Ratzlaff. 22-B.Ratzlaff runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
57
yds
01:09
pos
23
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
40-G.Baechle 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
72
yds
01:11
pos
17
20
Field Goal 1:18
37-G.Garcia 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
17
17
Point After TD 2:52
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 3:01
19-T.Hughes runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:45
pos
14
16
Point After TD 6:46
37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 7:38
8-B.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Johnson at TEP 26. 9-C.Johnson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
83
yds
00:40
pos
13
10
Point After TD 8:18
37-G.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 8:25
4-B.Zappe complete to 86-T.Larkin. 86-T.Larkin runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
4:17
pos
6
10
Point After TD 12:57
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 13:07
8-B.Jones complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
80
yds
00:08
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:33
40-G.Baechle 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 20
Rushing 7 12
Passing 15 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 394 484
Total Plays 71 66
Avg Gain 5.5 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 113 240
Rush Attempts 34 46
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 5.2
Net Yards Passing 281 244
Comp. - Att. 27-37 10-20
Yards Per Pass 7.6 12.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 3-24
Penalties - Yards 5-35 6-75
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-41.8 2-43.0
Return Yards 65 3
Punts - Returns 1-3 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-26 0-0
Kicking 4/6 6/6
Extra Points 2/3 3/3
Field Goals 2/3 3/3
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Houston Baptist 0-1 01711634
UTEP 1-0 31713336
UTEP -18, O/U 61.5
Sun Bowl Stadium El Paso, TX
 281 PASS YDS 244
113 RUSH YDS 240
394 TOTAL YDS 484
Houston Baptist
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Zappe 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73% 300 2 0 158.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73% 300 2 0 158.9
B. Zappe 27/37 300 2 0
C. Miller 5 CB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
C. Miller 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Minnieweather 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 67 0
D. Minnieweather 15 67 0 11
Ea. Beek 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 53 1
Ea. Beek 9 53 1 17
L. Dickens 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Dickens 1 5 0 5
B. Ratzlaff 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ratzlaff 1 4 0 4
B. Zappe 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
B. Zappe 7 -15 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Ratzlaff 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 1
B. Ratzlaff 8 88 1 28
Ea. Beek 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
Ea. Beek 2 25 0 20
T. Tillmon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Tillmon 2 19 0 16
J. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Smith 2 13 0 11
C. Robinson 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Robinson 1 5 0 5
T. Larkin 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Larkin 1 4 1 4
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Young 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
B. Young 11-2 1.0 0
C. Johnson 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 1 1.0
C. Johnson 8-4 1.0 1
E. Mann 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
E. Mann 7-2 0.0 0
P. Wolfe 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
P. Wolfe 5-3 0.0 0
T. Holmes 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
T. Holmes 4-4 0.0 0
T. Fluellen 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Fluellen 3-2 0.0 0
C. Miller 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
A. Walker 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Walker 2-1 1.0 0
C. Manning 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
C. Manning 2-4 0.0 0
C. Stokes 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Stokes 1-0 0.0 0
E. Quarles 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Quarles 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dickey 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dickey 1-0 0.0 0
K. Willie 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Willie 1-1 0.0 0
C. Couch 46 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Couch 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/3
G. Garcia 2/3 47 2/3 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Patterson 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.8 1
B. Patterson 4 41.8 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ea. Beek 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 22 0
Ea. Beek 2 18.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Willie 11 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
K. Willie 1 3.0 3 0
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Jones 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 268 1 1 169.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 268 1 1 169.1
B. Jones 10/20 268 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Hughes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 144 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 144 2
T. Hughes 23 144 2 32
B. Jones 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 33 1
B. Jones 13 33 1 23
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Wolf 1 18 0 18
F. McKee 35 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
F. McKee 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 96 1
T. Wolf 2 96 1 80
A. Busey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 57 0
A. Busey 2 57 0 32
F. McKee 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
F. McKee 1 40 0 40
D. Cooper 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
D. Cooper 1 35 0 35
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Cowing 1 13 0 13
J. Trussell 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Trussell 1 13 0 13
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Dawn Jr. 1 8 0 8
K. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Rogers 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Rogers 9-1 0.0 0
J. VanHook 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. VanHook 5-0 0.0 0
M. Lewis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Lewis 4-0 0.0 0
C. Richardson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Richardson 4-0 1.0 0
J. Smith 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
J. Prince 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Prince 4-3 0.0 0
D. Parsee 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Parsee 3-1 0.0 0
K. Griffin 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Griffin 2-0 0.0 0
E. Ruiz 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Ruiz 2-1 0.0 0
J. Ortega 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Ortega 2-0 1.0 0
J. Caldwell 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Caldwell 2-3 0.0 0
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
P. Amaewhule 2-1 1.0 0
N. Logoleo 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Logoleo 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lowe 1-0 0.0 0
A. Busey 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Busey 1-0 0.0 0
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Chukwukelu 1-2 0.0 0
A. Hynson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Hynson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Inyang 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Inyang 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
G. Baechle 3/3 35 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Crawford 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
M. Crawford 2 43.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
W. Dawn Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
J. Garrett 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOUBP 25 1:00 3 -12 Punt
8:33 HOUBP 25 4:03 8 26 Punt
1:39 HOUBP 30 1:34 12 64 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 HOUBP 25 4:32 13 75 TD
2:52 HOUBP 25 2:02 8 45 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 HOUBP 43 1:09 3 57 TD
12:30 HOUBP 35 1:10 4 15 Fumble
10:29 UTEP 10 0:59 3 5 FG
5:19 HOUBP 19 2:30 6 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 HOUBP 25 0:00 7 75 TD
8:23 HOUBP 25 3:03 8 1 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 UTEP 48 3:50 9 40 FG
5:21 UTEP 20 2:31 6 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 UTEP 20 0:08 1 80 TD
8:18 UTEP 25 0:40 5 -17 INT
6:46 UTEP 25 3:45 7 75 TD
1:18 UTEP 25 1:11 7 72 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 UTEP 25 0:00 3 -10 Punt
13:00 UTEP 25 0:00 2 -25 Safety
9:24 UTEP 25 3:58 8 75 TD
2:52 UTEP 26 2:40 5 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 UTEP 25 3:09 7 58 FG
6:05 UTEP 26 5:06 11 47 Game
