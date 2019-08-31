Drive Chart
SMU
ARKST

Jones with 3 TDs, SMU holds on to beat Arkansas St. 37-30

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Xavier Jones ran for three touchdowns as SMU held on late for a 37-30 win over Arkansas State on Saturday in a season opener.

SMU led by seven when Arkansas State began its final drive with just over two minutes left. The Red Wolves were threatening when, with seven seconds remaining, the Mustang's Delontae Scott sacked ASU quarterback Logan Bonner, forcing a fumble which was recovered by teammate Nelson Paul, sealing the win for SMU.

SMU trailed early but took a 16-9 edge at halftime with the help of field goals by Kevin Robledo of 29 and 25 yards.

Bonner opened the second half with a pair of touchdowns to Omar Bayless to give the Red Wolves a 23-16 lead with 7:36 to go in the third. C.J. Sanders answered for the Mustangs with a 98-yard punt return for a score and Jones ran for a touchdown, lifting SMU to a 30-23 lead at the end of the third. Jones ran for another TD midway through the fourth to stretch it to 37-23.

Shane Buechele threw for 360 yards for the Mustangs. Ke'Mon Freeman ran for 86 yards and Jones finished with 56 yards.

Bonner threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Wolves.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 5:59
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
30
Touchdown 6:07
12-L.Bonner complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
03:04
pos
37
29
Point After TD 9:11
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
23
Touchdown 9:18
5-X.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
118
yds
04:56
pos
36
23
3rd Quarter
Two Point Conversion 0:44
4-T.Page complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to ARKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
23
Touchdown 0:49
5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
51
yds
03:47
pos
28
23
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:22
89-K.Robledo extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
22
23
Touchdown 7:22
99-D.Foncham kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35. 1-C.Sanders runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
22
23
Point After TD 7:36
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
23
Touchdown 7:44
12-L.Bonner complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
93
yds
03:00
pos
16
22
Point After TD 13:41
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
16
Touchdown 13:54
12-L.Bonner complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
84
yds
00:00
pos
16
15
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:34
89-K.Robledo 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
47
yds
1:53
pos
16
9
Field Goal 4:00
89-K.Robledo 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
27
yds
02:29
pos
13
9
Point After TD 7:08
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
9
Touchdown 7:16
5-X.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
107
yds
05:08
pos
9
9
Safety 14:30
7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 7 for no gain FUMBLES (50-W.Bradley-King). 77-A.Ali to SMU End Zone for no gain. to SMU End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
3
9
1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:45
89-K.Robledo 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
21
yds
2:07
pos
3
7
Point After TD 13:08
25-B.Grupe extra point is good. Penalty on SMU 2-P.Nelson Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:12
12-L.Bonner complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:13
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 25
Rushing 11 4
Passing 16 19
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 9-17 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 501 393
Total Plays 94 74
Avg Gain 5.3 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 148 90
Rush Attempts 45 24
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.8
Net Yards Passing 353 303
Comp. - Att. 30-49 32-50
Yards Per Pass 7.2 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 2-21
Penalties - Yards 5-50 11-83
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-37.5 6-41.5
Return Yards 149 185
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-13
Kickoffs - Returns 4-146 6-121
Int. - Returns 1-2 1-51
Kicking 5/7 4/5
Extra Points 2/3 4/4
Field Goals 3/4 0/1
Safeties 0 1
1234T
SMU 1-0 31314737
Arkansas State 0-1 7214730
ARKST -1.5, O/U 57.5
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 353 PASS YDS 303
148 RUSH YDS 90
501 TOTAL YDS 393
SMU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 360 0 1 118.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 360 0 1 118.9
S. Buechele 30/49 360 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 86 0
K. Freeman 22 86 0 18
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 56 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 56 3
X. Jones 18 56 3 9
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
S. Buechele 4 3 0 4
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
U. Bentley IV 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 180 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 180 0
Re. Roberson Jr. 11 180 0 51
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 66 0
J. Proche 7 66 0 18
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
K. Granson 5 63 0 28
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
M. Gailliard 3 24 0 13
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Bell 2 16 0 10
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
X. Jones 2 11 0 9
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Page 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Johnson 5-2 0.0 0
D. Scott 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
D. Scott 5-0 1.0 0
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Clemons 4-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Calloway 4-1 0.0 0
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Nelson 4-1 0.0 0
R. Moore 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
H. Loveless 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Loveless 2-0 0.0 0
S. Hailey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Hailey 1-1 0.0 0
R. Hayes Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hayes Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. McBryde 1-0 1.0 0
T. Coxe 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Coxe 1-0 0.0 0
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Newman 1-0 0.0 1
C. Cromartie 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Cromartie 1-1 0.0 0
G. Choate 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Choate 0-1 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Wiley 0-1 0.0 0
T. Neals 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Neals 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/3
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/3
K. Robledo 3/4 34 2/3 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 1
S. Buechele 1 36.0 1 36
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
L. Hogan 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 44.3 98 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 44.3 98 0
C. Sanders 3 44.3 98 0
T. Lavine 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
T. Lavine 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Proche 1 1.0 1 0
Arkansas State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 324 4 1 140.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 324 4 1 140.8
L. Bonner 32/50 324 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
M. Murray 17 77 0 20
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
L. Bonner 6 16 0 20
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
R. Graham 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 132 4
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 132 4
O. Bayless 10 132 4 34
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 92 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 92 0
B. Bowling 12 92 0 21
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 84 0
J. Adams Jr. 8 84 0 22
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Tyler 1 11 0 11
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Murray 1 5 0 5
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Ogbebor 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jacobs 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
J. Jacobs 11-0 0.0 0
T. Chambers 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Chambers 6-1 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Bonner 5-2 0.0 0
A. Donkor 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Donkor 5-1 0.0 0
J. Brown 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 5-0 0.0 0
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
F. Merrill 5-1 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
A. Fletcher 4-2 0.0 0
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Edmonds 3-2 0.0 0
J. Carbonell 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Carbonell 2-0 0.0 0
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
W. Bradley-King 2-2 1.0 0
J. Smith 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 1 0.0
D. Jackson 1-3 0.0 1
D. Medley 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Medley 1-2 0.0 0
N. Iwuchukwu 36 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Iwuchukwu 1-0 0.0 0
K. Thurmon 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Thurmon 1-1 0.0 0
E. Alexander 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Bayless 0-1 0.0 0
K. Louis 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Louis 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
B. Grupe 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.5 3
C. Grace 6 41.5 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 21.8 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 21.8 37 0
M. Murray 5 21.8 37 0
A. Switzer 31 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
A. Switzer 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
B. Edmonds 1 13.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 28 1:30 6 65 INT
13:08 SMU 30 4:08 14 53 FG
4:40 SMU 33 2:38 8 59 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 SMU 12 0:15 3 2 Safety
12:24 SMU 8 5:08 14 92 TD
6:29 ARKST 39 2:29 6 27 FG
2:31 SMU 45 1:53 9 47 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 SMU 34 2:50 8 64 Downs
7:36 SMU 35 0:14 1 0 TD
5:35 SMU 21 0:53 3 2 Fumble
4:36 SMU 49 3:47 10 51 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 SMU 11 4:56 11 89 TD
5:59 SMU 32 2:50 6 16 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 SMU 7 0:13 1 7 TD
8:45 ARKST 7 3:22 9 29 Punt
1:55 ARKST 20 1:35 10 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 ARKST 50 1:56 4 1 Punt
7:08 ARKST 25 0:21 3 36 INT
3:57 ARKST 24 1:26 4 -3 Punt
0:34 ARKST 42 0:23 4 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 ARKST 31 0:00 7 69 TD
10:44 ARKST 2 3:00 8 98 TD
7:22 ARKST 25 1:06 4 -1 Punt
0:44 ARKST 28 0:43 5 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:11 ARKST 25 3:04 11 75 TD
2:38 ARKST 16 2:31 13 13 Game
NCAA FB Scores