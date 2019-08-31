|
|
|SMU
|ARKST
Jones with 3 TDs, SMU holds on to beat Arkansas St. 37-30
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Xavier Jones ran for three touchdowns as SMU held on late for a 37-30 win over Arkansas State on Saturday in a season opener.
SMU led by seven when Arkansas State began its final drive with just over two minutes left. The Red Wolves were threatening when, with seven seconds remaining, the Mustang's Delontae Scott sacked ASU quarterback Logan Bonner, forcing a fumble which was recovered by teammate Nelson Paul, sealing the win for SMU.
SMU trailed early but took a 16-9 edge at halftime with the help of field goals by Kevin Robledo of 29 and 25 yards.
Bonner opened the second half with a pair of touchdowns to Omar Bayless to give the Red Wolves a 23-16 lead with 7:36 to go in the third. C.J. Sanders answered for the Mustangs with a 98-yard punt return for a score and Jones ran for a touchdown, lifting SMU to a 30-23 lead at the end of the third. Jones ran for another TD midway through the fourth to stretch it to 37-23.
Shane Buechele threw for 360 yards for the Mustangs. Ke'Mon Freeman ran for 86 yards and Jones finished with 56 yards.
Bonner threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Wolves.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|25
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|16
|19
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|501
|393
|Total Plays
|94
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|90
|Rush Attempts
|45
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|353
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|30-49
|32-50
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-21
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|11-83
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|6-41.5
|Return Yards
|149
|185
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-146
|6-121
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|1-51
|Kicking
|5/7
|4/5
|Extra Points
|2/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|3/4
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|353
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|90
|
|
|501
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|30/49
|360
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|22
|86
|0
|18
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|18
|56
|3
|9
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|4
|3
|0
|4
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
|Re. Roberson Jr.
|11
|180
|0
|51
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|7
|66
|0
|18
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|5
|63
|0
|28
|
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
J. Bell 13 WR
|J. Bell
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 35 DE
|D. Scott
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Clemons 23 S
|R. Clemons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calloway 11 CB
|C. Calloway
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Nelson 2 S
|P. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 14 LB
|R. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Loveless 44 DT
|H. Loveless
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hayes Jr. 7 CB
|R. Hayes Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Cromartie 18 S
|C. Cromartie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Choate 54 DE
|G. Choate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Neals 22 DE
|T. Neals
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|3/4
|34
|2/3
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|
L. Hogan 46 K
|L. Hogan
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sanders 1 WR
|C. Sanders
|3
|44.3
|98
|0
|
T. Lavine 30 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|32/50
|324
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|10
|132
|4
|34
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|12
|92
|0
|21
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|8
|84
|0
|22
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
|B. Ogbebor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jacobs 1 CB
|J. Jacobs
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Donkor 55 DE
|A. Donkor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 98 DE
|J. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carbonell 87 DL
|J. Carbonell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Smith 24 CB
|J. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 34 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
D. Medley 27 DB
|D. Medley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Iwuchukwu 36 DE
|N. Iwuchukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thurmon 15 DL
|K. Thurmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 17 WR
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Louis 51 LB
|K. Louis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|6
|41.5
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|5
|21.8
|37
|0
|
A. Switzer 31 DB
|A. Switzer
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
