Nevada rallies late to stun Purdue 34-31
RENO, Nev. (AP) After trailing 24-7 at halftime, Carson Strong, the first freshman quarterback to start a season opener for Nevada since 1998, led the Wolf Pack to a 34-31 victory Friday against Purdue for the second win against a Big Ten team in program history.
Nevada capped the comeback on a 56-yard field goal from freshman kicker Brandon Talton as time expired.
''(Coach) told me at 11 a.m. this morning (I was the starting kicker),'' said Talton, who Nevada head coach Jay Norvell awarded with a formal scholarship at the end of the game in the locker room. ''We (me and Spencer Pettiet) were battling all week. . coach told me after morning stretches.''
The 17-point Nevada comeback tied the second largest comeback for the program since 1996.
With the game tied and 32 seconds remaining, Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar threw an interception to defensive back Daniel Brown. Nevada tied the game with 52 seconds left on Strong's 20-yard pass to Elijah Cooks.
''It was a pretty amazing game,'' Nevada head coach Norvell said. ''One of the best I have ever been a part of. . Could not have been prouder of how we fought and held on there until the end of the game.''
Strong hadn't started a football game since 2017. He sat out his senior year at Wood High in Vacaville, California and again last year as a redshirt. He completed 30 of 51 passes for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns.
''The first quarter was moving a little bit fast,'' Strong said. ''I wasn't seeing my reads as well as I needed to, but as the game went on. . it was basically moving in slow motion.''
Purdue looked in control most of the game, and led 31-17 at the beginning of the third quarter.
Sindelar recorded a career high 423 passing yards four touchdowns, but Purdue lost the turnover battle, 5-0, and two of those turnovers were Sindelar interceptions.
''It's more than disappointing,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''I did't like it. I got to do some things to get everything fixed.''
Rondale Moore displayed his big play capability in his first half, but was contained for most of the second half. He finished with 11 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown.
''We just want to show that we can play with anybody in the country,'' Nevada defensive back Daniel Brown said. ''I know they say Power 5 this, but the Mountain West plays some pretty good football.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: Purdue committed four turnovers against Nevada in 2016, but still won at home 24-14. They didn't get away with it in Reno. The Boilermakers were not able to overcome the same turnover margin Friday.
Nevada: Carson Strong, the first Nevada freshman to start a season opener at quarterback, tied Nevada's second-largest comeback since 1996 and grabbed the program's second victory against a Big Ten team.
UP NEXT
Purdue: The Boilermakers return to West Lafayette for their home opener Saturday against Vanderbilt.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack hits the road for a tough test Saturday at No. 11 Oregon.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|516
|404
|Total Plays
|81
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|109
|Rush Attempts
|29
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|420
|295
|Comp. - Att.
|34-52
|30-52
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|5.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-3
|1-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|11-95
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.8
|10-47.1
|Return Yards
|62
|30
|Punts - Returns
|4-26
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-36
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|6/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|420
|PASS YDS
|295
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|516
|TOTAL YDS
|404
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Sindelar 2 QB
|E. Sindelar
|34/52
|423
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|19
|66
|0
|13
|
E. Sindelar 2 QB
|E. Sindelar
|7
|26
|0
|9
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|11
|124
|1
|39
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|6
|84
|1
|26
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|6
|60
|0
|17
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|38
|0
|0
|
J. Sparks 12 WR
|J. Sparks
|3
|26
|0
|21
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
M. Wright 1 WR
|M. Wright
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Pittman 81 TE
|D. Pittman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bailey 21 LB
|M. Bailey
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holt 44 LB
|B. Holt
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 DE
|D. Barnes
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 2 CB
|K. Major
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mosley 27 S
|N. Mosley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 8 DT
|A. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Higgins 98 DE
|K. Higgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|1/1
|32
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|3
|46.0
|1
|55
|
D. Carollo 14 QB
|D. Carollo
|2
|37.5
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|2
|12.5
|16
|0
|
D. Pittman 81 TE
|D. Pittman
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|3
|9.3
|28
|0
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|30/51
|295
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|12
|56
|1
|8
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|6
|35
|0
|12
|
K. Moore 23 RB
|K. Moore
|5
|16
|0
|7
|
J. Kincaide 5 RB
|J. Kincaide
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|8
|64
|0
|15
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|7
|60
|2
|21
|
K. Fossum 3 WR
|K. Fossum
|6
|58
|0
|21
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|5
|47
|0
|23
|
D. Christian 14 WR
|D. Christian
|2
|41
|1
|38
|
B. Putman 10 WR
|B. Putman
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Kincaide 5 RB
|J. Kincaide
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 28 DB
|A. Arnold
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 25 DB
|D. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|2
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 57 DE
|J. Lewis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Weber 24 LB
|L. Weber
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Green 54 DT
|C. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DE
|D. Peterson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 3 DB
|B. Robins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broady 16 LB
|M. Broady
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fotofili 17 LB
|J. Fotofili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Sekona 96 DT
|H. Sekona
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 47 DE
|K. Toomer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|2/2
|56
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Conaway 35 P
|Q. Conaway
|6
|48.5
|2
|67
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|4
|45.0
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Moore 23 RB
|K. Moore
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|1
|5.0
|6
|0
