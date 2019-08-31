Drive Chart
PURDUE
NEVADA

No Text

Nevada rallies late to stun Purdue 34-31

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) After trailing 24-7 at halftime, Carson Strong, the first freshman quarterback to start a season opener for Nevada since 1998, led the Wolf Pack to a 34-31 victory Friday against Purdue for the second win against a Big Ten team in program history.

Nevada capped the comeback on a 56-yard field goal from freshman kicker Brandon Talton as time expired.

''(Coach) told me at 11 a.m. this morning (I was the starting kicker),'' said Talton, who Nevada head coach Jay Norvell awarded with a formal scholarship at the end of the game in the locker room. ''We (me and Spencer Pettiet) were battling all week. . coach told me after morning stretches.''

The 17-point Nevada comeback tied the second largest comeback for the program since 1996.

With the game tied and 32 seconds remaining, Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar threw an interception to defensive back Daniel Brown. Nevada tied the game with 52 seconds left on Strong's 20-yard pass to Elijah Cooks.

''It was a pretty amazing game,'' Nevada head coach Norvell said. ''One of the best I have ever been a part of. . Could not have been prouder of how we fought and held on there until the end of the game.''

Strong hadn't started a football game since 2017. He sat out his senior year at Wood High in Vacaville, California and again last year as a redshirt. He completed 30 of 51 passes for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns.

''The first quarter was moving a little bit fast,'' Strong said. ''I wasn't seeing my reads as well as I needed to, but as the game went on. . it was basically moving in slow motion.''

Purdue looked in control most of the game, and led 31-17 at the beginning of the third quarter.

Sindelar recorded a career high 423 passing yards four touchdowns, but Purdue lost the turnover battle, 5-0, and two of those turnovers were Sindelar interceptions.

''It's more than disappointing,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''I did't like it. I got to do some things to get everything fixed.''

Rondale Moore displayed his big play capability in his first half, but was contained for most of the second half. He finished with 11 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown.

''We just want to show that we can play with anybody in the country,'' Nevada defensive back Daniel Brown said. ''I know they say Power 5 this, but the Mountain West plays some pretty good football.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: Purdue committed four turnovers against Nevada in 2016, but still won at home 24-14. They didn't get away with it in Reno. The Boilermakers were not able to overcome the same turnover margin Friday.

Nevada: Carson Strong, the first Nevada freshman to start a season opener at quarterback, tied Nevada's second-largest comeback since 1996 and grabbed the program's second victory against a Big Ten team.

UP NEXT

Purdue: The Boilermakers return to West Lafayette for their home opener Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack hits the road for a tough test Saturday at No. 11 Oregon.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:16
43-B.Talton 56 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
27
yds
00:27
pos
31
34
Point After TD 0:52
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 0:52
12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
97
yds
02:54
pos
31
30
Point After TD 6:56
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 7:00
35-T.Taua runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
4:50
pos
31
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:26
43-B.Talton 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
58
yds
2:49
pos
31
17
Point After TD 6:19
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 6:28
2-E.Sindelar complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:21
pos
30
14
Point After TD 6:49
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 6:55
12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
2:14
pos
24
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 0:34
2-E.Sindelar complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
99
yds
02:15
pos
23
7
Point After TD 3:15
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 3:24
2-E.Sindelar complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:19
pos
16
7
Point After TD 4:43
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 4:50
12-C.Strong complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
53
yds
02:22
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:09
85-J.Dellinger 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
10
0
Point After TD 9:37
85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:43
2-E.Sindelar complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 8 5
Passing 16 13
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 9-18 5-18
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 516 404
Total Plays 81 77
Avg Gain 6.4 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 96 109
Rush Attempts 29 25
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.4
Net Yards Passing 420 295
Comp. - Att. 34-52 30-52
Yards Per Pass 8.1 5.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 1-0
Penalties - Yards 6-55 11-95
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 0
Fumbles - Lost 5-3 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-42.8 10-47.1
Return Yards 62 30
Punts - Returns 4-26 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 3-36 1-24
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 5/5 6/6
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Purdue 0-1 10147031
Nevada 1-0 07101734
NEVADA 11, O/U 58.5
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 420 PASS YDS 295
96 RUSH YDS 109
516 TOTAL YDS 404
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 423 4 2 151.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 423 4 2 151.4
E. Sindelar 34/52 423 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 66 0
Z. Horvath 19 66 0 13
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
E. Sindelar 7 26 0 9
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
R. Moore 2 3 0 4
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Doerue 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 124 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 124 1
R. Moore 11 124 1 39
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 1
B. Hopkins 6 84 1 26
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
A. Anderson Jr. 6 60 0 17
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 49 1
D. Bell 1 49 1 49
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
J. Anthrop 1 38 0 0
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Sparks 3 26 0 21
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
Z. Horvath 3 21 0 11
M. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
M. Wright 3 21 0 11
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Doerue 0 0 0 0
D. Pittman 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Pittman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
M. Bailey 8-2 0.0 0
B. Holt 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Holt 6-1 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.5
D. Barnes 6-2 0.5 0
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Mackey 5-0 0.0 0
K. Major 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Major 5-1 0.0 0
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Smiley 3-0 0.0 0
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
G. Karlaftis 3-1 0.5 0
J. Graham 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Graham 3-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
N. Mosley 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Mosley 2-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
K. Higgins 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Higgins 1-0 0.0 0
B. Deen 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Deen 1-0 0.0 0
M. Grant 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
S. Kpaka 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Kpaka 0-1 0.5 0
K. Douglas 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Douglas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Dellinger 1/1 32 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cormier 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 1
B. Cormier 3 46.0 1 55
D. Carollo 14 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 1
D. Carollo 2 37.5 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 16 0
R. Moore 2 12.5 16 0
D. Pittman 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
D. Pittman 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 28 0
R. Moore 3 9.3 28 0
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
Z. Horvath 1 -2.0 -2 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 295 3 0 126.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 295 3 0 126.8
C. Strong 30/51 295 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 1
T. Taua 12 56 1 8
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
C. Strong 6 35 0 12
K. Moore 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
K. Moore 5 16 0 7
J. Kincaide 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
J. Kincaide 2 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 64 0
T. Taua 8 64 0 15
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 60 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 2
E. Cooks 7 60 2 21
K. Fossum 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
K. Fossum 6 58 0 21
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
R. Doubs 5 47 0 23
D. Christian 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 1
D. Christian 2 41 1 38
B. Putman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
B. Putman 1 21 0 21
J. Kincaide 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Kincaide 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 11-0 0.0 0
A. Arnold 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
A. Arnold 8-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
T. Williams 7-3 0.0 0
D. Brown 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
D. Brown 5-0 0.0 2
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Hall 4-1 0.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
E. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
J. Lewis 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Lewis 3-1 0.0 0
L. Weber 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Weber 2-1 0.0 0
C. Green 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Green 2-0 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Peterson 2-0 1.0 0
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Lee 1-1 0.0 0
B. Robins 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Robins 1-0 0.0 0
M. Broady 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Broady 1-1 0.0 0
J. Fotofili 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Fotofili 1-0 0.0 0
H. Sekona 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Sekona 1-0 0.0 0
K. Toomer 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Toomer 0-1 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Hammond 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
B. Talton 2/2 56 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Conaway 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 48.5 2
Q. Conaway 6 48.5 2 67
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 3
C. Strong 4 45.0 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Moore 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
K. Moore 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 6 0
R. Doubs 1 5.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PURDUE 30 5:17 12 70 TD
8:25 NEVADA 42 0:24 3 3 Punt
5:43 NEVADA 50 3:29 8 35 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 PURDUE 20 2:00 7 52 Fumble
9:26 PURDUE 1 1:23 4 3 Punt
4:43 PURDUE 25 1:19 5 75 TD
2:49 PURDUE 1 2:15 11 19 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 PURDUE 19 4:14 10 44 Punt
6:49 PURDUE 25 0:21 2 75 TD
3:26 PURDUE 28 2:32 9 18 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 PURDUE 12 0:00 6 13 Punt
6:56 PURDUE 30 3:06 7 20 Punt
0:52 PURDUE 29 0:02 2 0 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 NEVADA 25 0:35 3 2 Punt
7:17 NEVADA 1 0:56 3 3 Fumble
2:09 NEVADA 25 1:53 10 31 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 NEVADA 39 1:18 3 2 Punt
7:12 NEVADA 47 2:22 7 53 TD
3:24 NEVADA 25 0:30 3 7 Punt
0:27 NEVADA 31 0:00 2 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 NEVADA 25 0:00 5 15 Punt
9:31 NEVADA 20 1:05 3 5 Fumble
8:26 PURDUE 36 1:31 5 36 TD
6:19 NEVADA 25 1:03 4 0 Fumble
4:35 PURDUE 14 1:05 4 -3 FG
0:47 NEVADA 42 0:43 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 NEVADA 26 5:18 14 74 TD
3:46 NEVADA 13 2:54 13 87 TD
0:43 NEVADA 34 0:27 3 27 Game
NCAA FB Scores