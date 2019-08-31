Drive Chart
JMAD
WVU

No Text

Kendall tosses 2 TDs, West Virginia tops James Madison 20-13

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Austin Kendall threw two second-half touchdown passes in his debut at West Virginia and the Mountaineers overcame some struggles to hold off FCS No. 2 James Madison 20-13 Saturday.

Kendall couldn't generate a ton of offense under constant pressure, but the Oklahoma graduate transfer did just enough to give new coach Neal Brown a victory in his debut while preventing the Mountaineers from losing to a Championship Subdivision opponent for the first time.

West Virginia's strengths entering the season were its depth at running back and on the offensive and defensive lines. All of those units underperformed as James Madison dominated the line of scrimmage throughout.

The Mountaineers averaged just 1.4 yards per rush, leaving it up to Kendall to bail them out.

He did - barely.

Kendall found Tevin Bush on a short pass that turned into a 41-yard gain to start the third quarter, leading to Kendall's 28-yard TD toss to Florida State transfer George Campbell.

Evan Staley kicked two field goals for West Virginia, including a 43-yarder early in the fourth that put West Virginia ahead 13-10.

Keith Washington intercepted Ben DiNucci's next pass and West Virginia took over at the Dukes 30. On third down, Kendall found Bush wide open behind two defenders in the end zone on a 22-yard scoring pass. Kendall finished 27 of 42 for 260 yards.

James Madison's DiNucci impressed with both his running and passing. He twice converted long third-down throws on the next drive, leading to Ethan Ratke's 31-yard field goal with 4:33 remaining.

James Madison had two chances with the ball after that but couldn't get into scoring position.

THE TAKEAWAY

James Madison: The Dukes looked like the better team for much of the game under new coach Curt Cignetti and showed why they are ranked No. 2 in the Championship Subdivision preseason polls.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers entered the season with a young squad and their concerns only seemed to grow after getting outgained 328-294.

UP NEXT

James Madison: Hosts St. Francis, Pennsylvania, next Saturday.

West Virginia: Plays at Missouri next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:19
91-E.Ratke 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
51
yds
03:24
pos
13
20
Point After TD 8:43
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 8:49
12-A.Kendall complete to 14-T.Bush. 14-T.Bush runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
30
yds
01:31
pos
10
19
Field Goal 11:11
30-E.Staley 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
30
yds
00:12
pos
10
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:43
91-E.Ratke 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
63
yds
05:49
pos
10
10
Point After TD 12:32
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 12:38
12-A.Kendall complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
00:00
pos
7
9
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:44
30-E.Staley 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
53
yds
01:31
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:47
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:51
42-S.Vanhorse runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:45
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 14
Rushing 10 3
Passing 8 11
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-14 6-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 301 291
Total Plays 68 66
Avg Gain 4.4 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 172 34
Rush Attempts 48 24
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 1.4
Net Yards Passing 129 257
Comp. - Att. 13-20 27-42
Yards Per Pass 6.5 6.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-27 1-3
Penalties - Yards 2-20 6-35
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-42.8 8-40.4
Return Yards 73 65
Punts - Returns 3-4 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 3-69 3-54
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 2/3 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
James Madison 0-1 703313
West Virginia 1-0 0371020
WVU -6, O/U 52.5
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 129 PASS YDS 257
172 RUSH YDS 34
301 TOTAL YDS 291
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. DiNucci 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 156 0 1 120.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 156 0 1 120.5
B. DiNucci 13/20 156 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Vanhorse 42 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 55 1
S. Vanhorse 12 55 1 10
B. DiNucci 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 36 0
B. DiNucci 14 36 0 22
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
P. Agyei-Obese 8 29 0 7
J. Hamilton 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
J. Hamilton 8 26 0 6
A. Douglas 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
A. Douglas 5 17 0 8
B. Polk 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Polk 1 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Polk 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
B. Polk 4 66 0 21
K. Dean 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
K. Dean 4 63 0 29
D. Ravenel 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Ravenel 1 14 0 14
A. Douglas 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Douglas 2 7 0 7
S. Vanhorse 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Vanhorse 1 4 0 4
J. Hamilton 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Hamilton 1 2 0 2
D. Stapleton 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Stapleton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Holloway 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
D. Holloway 10-2 0.0 0
W. Davis 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
W. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
R. Carter 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Carter 4-0 0.0 0
A. Atariwa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Atariwa 3-0 0.0 0
R. Robinson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
L. Word 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Word 3-0 0.0 0
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Amos 3-0 1.0 0
W. McCormick 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. McCormick 3-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
B. Maginley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Maginley 2-1 0.0 0
M. Greene 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Greene 2-2 0.0 0
K. Azanama 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Azanama 2-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Daka 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Daka 1-0 0.0 0
S. Kidd 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Kidd 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Ratke 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/1
E. Ratke 2/3 31 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. O'Kelly 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 1
H. O'Kelly 5 42.8 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Polk 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 30 0
B. Polk 2 26.0 30 0
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Amos 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.3 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.3 2 0
D. Amos 3 1.3 2 0
J. Ritter 36 K
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Ritter 1 0.0 0 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 260 2 0 132.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 260 2 0 132.0
A. Kendall 27/42 260 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 20 0
M. Pettaway 9 20 0 5
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 11 0
K. McKoy 11 11 0 5
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Sinkfield 1 3 0 3
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
A. Kendall 3 0 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 74 1
T. Bush 4 74 1 41
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
T. Simmons 5 58 0 20
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 56 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 2
G. Campbell 2 56 2 28
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 32 0
S. James 6 32 0 16
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
S. Ryan 2 31 0 19
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 18 0
K. McKoy 6 18 0 8
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Wheaton 1 7 0 7
R. Fields Jr. 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Fields Jr. 1 6 0 6
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Sinkfield 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
J. Chandler 11-1 0.0 0
J. Norwood 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 5-0 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 5-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
Da. Stills 5-2 1.0 0
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Washington Jr. 3-0 0.0 1
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Bailey 3-0 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Stewart 3-0 0.0 0
J. Pooler Jr. 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pooler Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Mahone 3-1 0.0 0
E. Loe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Loe 2-0 0.0 0
R. Jones 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Jones 2-0 1.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Qualls 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Q. Qualls 1-1 0.0 0
T. Alston 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Alston 1-0 1.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Donahue 1-0 0.0 0
K. Raines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Raines 1-0 0.0 0
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Martin Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
D. Miller 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Da. Stills 1-0 1.0 0
D. Lindsay 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lindsay 1-0 0.0 0
N. Fortune 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
E. Staley 2/3 43 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.4 1
J. Growden 8 40.4 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 22 0
S. James 3 18.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
A. Sinkfield 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JMAD 22 1:03 3 9 Punt
9:48 JMAD 32 1:53 6 32 Fumble
4:36 JMAD 20 2:45 7 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 JMAD 25 5:26 12 65 FG Miss
4:45 JMAD 33 0:46 3 7 Punt
2:37 JMAD 39 0:47 3 4 Punt
0:50 JMAD 38 0:09 2 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:32 JMAD 25 5:49 12 63 FG
2:02 JMAD 19 1:12 3 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 JMAD 28 0:04 1 72 INT
8:43 JMAD 35 3:24 9 51 FG
4:16 JMAD 20 0:50 3 2 Punt
1:08 JMAD 38 0:43 5 1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 WVU 30 1:09 3 -1 Fumble
11:21 JMAD 36 0:54 4 4 FG Miss
7:25 WVU 36 2:45 6 17 Punt
1:47 WVU 26 1:31 10 53 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:27 WVU 20 1:35 6 13 Punt
3:24 WVU 11 0:43 3 5 Punt
1:47 WVU 18 0:41 3 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 WVU 18 0:00 8 82 TD
6:39 WVU 21 4:33 9 25 Punt
0:13 WVU 44 0:12 9 30 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 JMAD 30 1:31 3 30 TD
4:37 WVU 35 0:17 3 5 Punt
2:45 WVU 27 1:31 4 0 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores