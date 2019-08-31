|
|
|JMAD
|WVU
Kendall tosses 2 TDs, West Virginia tops James Madison 20-13
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Austin Kendall threw two second-half touchdown passes in his debut at West Virginia and the Mountaineers overcame some struggles to hold off FCS No. 2 James Madison 20-13 Saturday.
Kendall couldn't generate a ton of offense under constant pressure, but the Oklahoma graduate transfer did just enough to give new coach Neal Brown a victory in his debut while preventing the Mountaineers from losing to a Championship Subdivision opponent for the first time.
West Virginia's strengths entering the season were its depth at running back and on the offensive and defensive lines. All of those units underperformed as James Madison dominated the line of scrimmage throughout.
The Mountaineers averaged just 1.4 yards per rush, leaving it up to Kendall to bail them out.
He did - barely.
Kendall found Tevin Bush on a short pass that turned into a 41-yard gain to start the third quarter, leading to Kendall's 28-yard TD toss to Florida State transfer George Campbell.
Evan Staley kicked two field goals for West Virginia, including a 43-yarder early in the fourth that put West Virginia ahead 13-10.
Keith Washington intercepted Ben DiNucci's next pass and West Virginia took over at the Dukes 30. On third down, Kendall found Bush wide open behind two defenders in the end zone on a 22-yard scoring pass. Kendall finished 27 of 42 for 260 yards.
James Madison's DiNucci impressed with both his running and passing. He twice converted long third-down throws on the next drive, leading to Ethan Ratke's 31-yard field goal with 4:33 remaining.
James Madison had two chances with the ball after that but couldn't get into scoring position.
THE TAKEAWAY
James Madison: The Dukes looked like the better team for much of the game under new coach Curt Cignetti and showed why they are ranked No. 2 in the Championship Subdivision preseason polls.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers entered the season with a young squad and their concerns only seemed to grow after getting outgained 328-294.
UP NEXT
James Madison: Hosts St. Francis, Pennsylvania, next Saturday.
West Virginia: Plays at Missouri next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|301
|291
|Total Plays
|68
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|34
|Rush Attempts
|48
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|1.4
|Net Yards Passing
|129
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|27-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-27
|1-3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|6-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.8
|8-40.4
|Return Yards
|73
|65
|Punts - Returns
|3-4
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-69
|3-54
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/3
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|257
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|291
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|13/20
|156
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Vanhorse 42 RB
|S. Vanhorse
|12
|55
|1
|10
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|14
|36
|0
|22
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|8
|29
|0
|7
|
J. Hamilton 7 RB
|J. Hamilton
|8
|26
|0
|6
|
A. Douglas 2 RB
|A. Douglas
|5
|17
|0
|8
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|4
|66
|0
|21
|
K. Dean 17 WR
|K. Dean
|4
|63
|0
|29
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Douglas 2 RB
|A. Douglas
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Vanhorse 42 RB
|S. Vanhorse
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Hamilton 7 RB
|J. Hamilton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Stapleton 84 TE
|D. Stapleton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Holloway 2 LB
|D. Holloway
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 8 S
|W. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Carter 5 DL
|R. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson 1 CB
|R. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Word 52 LB
|L. Word
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 30 CB
|W. McCormick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 21 S
|A. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Maginley 11 LB
|B. Maginley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 92 DL
|M. Greene
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Azanama 54 LB
|K. Azanama
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 32 S
|M. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daka 7 DL
|J. Daka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kidd 33 S
|S. Kidd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Ratke 91 K
|E. Ratke
|2/3
|31
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. O'Kelly 98 P
|H. O'Kelly
|5
|42.8
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|27/42
|260
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|9
|20
|0
|5
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|11
|11
|0
|5
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bush 14 WR
|T. Bush
|4
|74
|1
|41
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|5
|58
|0
|20
|
G. Campbell 15 WR
|G. Campbell
|2
|56
|2
|28
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|6
|32
|0
|16
|
S. Ryan 18 WR
|S. Ryan
|2
|31
|0
|19
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|6
|18
|0
|8
|
B. Wheaton 83 WR
|B. Wheaton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Fields Jr. 86 WR
|R. Fields Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Chandler 35 LB
|J. Chandler
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 4 S
|J. Norwood
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tonkery 10 LB
|D. Tonkery
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
|K. Washington Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 S
|J. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 13 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 17 LB
|E. Loe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 91 DL
|R. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Campbell 15 WR
|G. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Qualls 33 DL
|Q. Qualls
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alston 12 DL
|T. Alston
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Raines 8 S
|K. Raines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
|K. Martin Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lindsay 26 S
|D. Lindsay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|2/3
|43
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Growden 96 P
|J. Growden
|8
|40.4
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|3
|18.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
