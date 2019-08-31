|
|
|BOISE
|FSU
Boise St. rallies past Florida St. 36-31 behind freshman QB
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Through the uncertainty, the travel and the adversity, Boise State never lost focus.
Not even when the Broncos were down by 18 points in the second half. And they have authored the latest chapter in Boise State's history of upsets.
Hank Bachmeier tossed a third-quarter TD pass and Robert Mahone had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth and Boise State rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off Florida State 36-31 on Saturday.
''The first half, it was tough,'' Boise State offensive lineman John Molchon said. ''But we knew if we were going to just fall over it would have been an embarrassment. At the end of the day our mentality was still fast and physical.''
Boise State (1-0) was quick to rally and overwhelmed Florida State on a humid afternoon. In a game moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee due to Hurricane Dorian, Florida State squandered a 31-13 lead and lost its season opener for the third straight time.
Bachmeier, a true freshman, was pounded early by Florida State's defensive front for five sacks and eight hurries. But he threw for 407 yards as Boise State defeated a Power 5 team for the sixth time since the 2014 season. It was the most passing yards by a Boise State first-time starting quarterback.
And Bachmeier delivered on third downs, completing 8 of 12 passes for 136 yards. All eight of the completions were first downs.
''The No. 1 thing is toughness,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. ''He took shots. ... But at the end of the day, why do you play the game? To compete. Why do you compete? To win. What I found out about our quarterback today is he wanted to win and he wanted to win so bad that he found a way to get that done.''
James Blackman had three touchdown passes in the first half as Florida State took a 24-6 lead with 10:53 left. Blackman finished completing 23 of 33 passes for 327 yards but the Seminoles (0-1) were held scoreless after halftime.
His third touchdown pass, a 58-yard toss to Keyshawn Helton, put the Seminoles up 31-13 with 4:07 left in the second quarter.
The second half was all Boise State. Bachmeier connected with Khalil Shakir on an 11-yard touchdown, Eric Sachse had three second-half field goals and Mahone then put the Broncos ahead with his plunge with 12:44 to go.
Mahone had 24 carries for 142 yards, surpassing the combined 128 yards he had in 2018.
''I always knew that I could carry a game,'' Mahone said.
The Broncos were 8 of 8 in the red zone but settled for field goals, especially early. Sachse connected on field goals of 36, 36, 41, 26 and 30.
Florida State had two fumbles in the third quarter on back-to-back drives, both of them in Boise State's end of the field.
''Let one get away as a team,'' Florida State coach Willie Taggart said. ''I think everybody played a part in the mistakes. But I will say one game will not define this football team. Our guys will bounce back.''
GAME PLAN: RUN
Boise State's 57 rushing attempts were the second-most during Harsin's tenure as coach since 2014. The Broncos ran for 214 yards and were consistently able to build methodical scoring drives. The 57 carries was just two shy of the mark of 59 set Oct. 3, 2015 against Hawai'i.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boise State: The Broncos scored the final 23 points of the game and the defense limited the Seminoles to just 99 rushing yards on 28 carries.
Florida State: The Seminoles couldn't sustain the first-half energy and managed just 68 yards in the second half.
UP NEXT
Boise State: Plays host to Marshall
Florida State: Plays host to Louisiana-Monroe
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|38
|19
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|22
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|1-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|586
|390
|Total Plays
|108
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|99
|Rush Attempts
|57
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|372
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|30-51
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|8.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-35
|4-36
|Penalties - Yards
|6-35
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.0
|7-44.0
|Return Yards
|17
|43
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kicking
|8/8
|5/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|4/4
|Field Goals
|5/5
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|372
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|586
|TOTAL YDS
|390
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|30/50
|407
|1
|1
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|24
|142
|2
|18
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|14
|70
|0
|24
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|5
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|7
|-13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|5
|103
|0
|36
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|8
|78
|1
|21
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|5
|58
|0
|18
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|3
|51
|0
|27
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|2
|33
|0
|21
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Lui 98 NT
|S. Lui
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DT
|C. Hatada
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sachse 36 K
|E. Sachse
|5/5
|41
|3/3
|18
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|4
|39.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|1
|-3.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|23/33
|327
|3
|0
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|15
|116
|1
|38
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|3
|8
|0
|12
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|7
|-25
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|4
|99
|1
|75
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|58
|1
|58
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|2
|50
|0
|51
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|4
|39
|0
|14
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|4
|19
|0
|14
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Nabers 32 TE
|G. Nabers
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Becker III 15 DB
|C. Becker III
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|1-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. McRae 42 LB
|J. McRae
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Bolden 29 DB
|I. Bolden
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|1/1
|46
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Tyler 21 P
|L. Tyler
|7
|44.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
