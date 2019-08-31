Drive Chart
Boise St. rallies past Florida St. 36-31 behind freshman QB

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Through the uncertainty, the travel and the adversity, Boise State never lost focus.

Not even when the Broncos were down by 18 points in the second half. And they have authored the latest chapter in Boise State's history of upsets.

Hank Bachmeier tossed a third-quarter TD pass and Robert Mahone had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth and Boise State rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off Florida State 36-31 on Saturday.

''The first half, it was tough,'' Boise State offensive lineman John Molchon said. ''But we knew if we were going to just fall over it would have been an embarrassment. At the end of the day our mentality was still fast and physical.''

Boise State (1-0) was quick to rally and overwhelmed Florida State on a humid afternoon. In a game moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee due to Hurricane Dorian, Florida State squandered a 31-13 lead and lost its season opener for the third straight time.

Bachmeier, a true freshman, was pounded early by Florida State's defensive front for five sacks and eight hurries. But he threw for 407 yards as Boise State defeated a Power 5 team for the sixth time since the 2014 season. It was the most passing yards by a Boise State first-time starting quarterback.

And Bachmeier delivered on third downs, completing 8 of 12 passes for 136 yards. All eight of the completions were first downs.

''The No. 1 thing is toughness,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. ''He took shots. ... But at the end of the day, why do you play the game? To compete. Why do you compete? To win. What I found out about our quarterback today is he wanted to win and he wanted to win so bad that he found a way to get that done.''

James Blackman had three touchdown passes in the first half as Florida State took a 24-6 lead with 10:53 left. Blackman finished completing 23 of 33 passes for 327 yards but the Seminoles (0-1) were held scoreless after halftime.

His third touchdown pass, a 58-yard toss to Keyshawn Helton, put the Seminoles up 31-13 with 4:07 left in the second quarter.

The second half was all Boise State. Bachmeier connected with Khalil Shakir on an 11-yard touchdown, Eric Sachse had three second-half field goals and Mahone then put the Broncos ahead with his plunge with 12:44 to go.

Mahone had 24 carries for 142 yards, surpassing the combined 128 yards he had in 2018.

''I always knew that I could carry a game,'' Mahone said.

The Broncos were 8 of 8 in the red zone but settled for field goals, especially early. Sachse connected on field goals of 36, 36, 41, 26 and 30.

Florida State had two fumbles in the third quarter on back-to-back drives, both of them in Boise State's end of the field.

''Let one get away as a team,'' Florida State coach Willie Taggart said. ''I think everybody played a part in the mistakes. But I will say one game will not define this football team. Our guys will bounce back.''

GAME PLAN: RUN

Boise State's 57 rushing attempts were the second-most during Harsin's tenure as coach since 2014. The Broncos ran for 214 yards and were consistently able to build methodical scoring drives. The 57 carries was just two shy of the mark of 59 set Oct. 3, 2015 against Hawai'i.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boise State: The Broncos scored the final 23 points of the game and the defense limited the Seminoles to just 99 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Florida State: The Seminoles couldn't sustain the first-half energy and managed just 68 yards in the second half.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Plays host to Marshall

Florida State: Plays host to Louisiana-Monroe

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:36
36-E.Sachse 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
88
yds
03:40
pos
36
31
Point After TD 12:44
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
31
Touchdown 12:47
34-R.Mahone runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
60
yds
01:42
pos
32
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:50
36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on FSU Running into kicker declined.
plays
yds
pos
26
31
Touchdown 2:55
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
69
yds
01:53
pos
25
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:15
36-E.Sachse 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
50
yds
01:53
pos
19
31
Field Goal 2:57
36-E.Sachse 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
51
yds
1:05
pos
16
31
Point After TD 4:07
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 4:15
1-J.Blackman complete to 20-K.Helton. 20-K.Helton runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:19
pos
13
30
Point After TD 4:34
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 4:38
34-R.Mahone runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
40
yds
03:14
pos
12
24
Field Goal 11:45
23-R.Aguayo 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
61
yds
02:38
pos
6
24
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:05
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 1:12
1-J.Blackman complete to 32-G.Nabers. 32-G.Nabers runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
81
yds
02:39
pos
6
20
Field Goal 3:57
36-E.Sachse 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
134
yds
03:45
pos
6
14
Point After TD 7:42
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 7:49
1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:04
pos
3
13
Field Goal 7:49
36-E.Sachse 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
56
yds
4:31
pos
3
7
Point After TD 12:28
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:33
3-C.Akers runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
47
yds
00:47
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 38 19
Rushing 15 7
Passing 22 12
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 10-19 1-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 586 390
Total Plays 108 62
Avg Gain 5.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 214 99
Rush Attempts 57 28
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 3.5
Net Yards Passing 372 291
Comp. - Att. 30-51 23-34
Yards Per Pass 7.3 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-35 4-36
Penalties - Yards 6-35 5-44
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 5-2 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-39.0 7-44.0
Return Yards 17 43
Punts - Returns 1--3 1-22
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 1-17
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kicking 8/8 5/5
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 5/5 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 1-0 61371036
Florida State 0-1 21100031
FSU -6.5, O/U 55
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 372 PASS YDS 291
214 RUSH YDS 99
586 TOTAL YDS 390
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 407 1 1 131.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 407 1 1 131.0
H. Bachmeier 30/50 407 1 1
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Cord 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 142 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 142 2
R. Mahone 24 142 2 18
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 70 0
G. Holani 14 70 0 24
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
A. Van Buren 5 19 0 10
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Hightower 2 7 0 7
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Cord 1 -2 0 0
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
A. Butler 1 -3 0 0
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -13 0
H. Bachmeier 7 -13 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 103 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 103 0
C. Thomas 5 103 0 36
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 78 1
K. Shakir 8 78 1 21
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
A. Butler 5 58 0 18
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
J. Bates 3 51 0 27
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
G. Holani 2 33 0 21
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
R. Mahone 1 27 0 27
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
O. Evans 2 25 0 18
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Hightower 2 25 0 14
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Van Buren 2 7 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Weaver 1-0 1.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Lui 1-0 1.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Hatada 1-0 1.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Kaniho 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
5/5 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/5 3/3
E. Sachse 5/5 41 3/3 18
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.0 1
J. Velazquez 4 39.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
J. Hightower 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
A. Williams 1 -3.0 0 0
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 327 3 0 182.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 327 3 0 182.9
J. Blackman 23/33 327 3 0
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Akers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 116 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 116 1
C. Akers 15 116 1 38
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Helton 1 14 0 14
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Matthews 1 10 0 10
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
K. Laborn 3 8 0 12
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -25 0
J. Blackman 7 -25 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 99 1
T. Terry 4 99 1 75
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 58 1
K. Helton 1 58 1 58
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 50 0
W. Thompson 2 50 0 51
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
K. Gavin 4 39 0 14
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
O. Wilson 3 26 0 13
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
D. Matthews 4 19 0 14
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Akers 2 12 0 11
C. McDonald 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. McDonald 1 11 0 11
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. McKitty 1 8 0 8
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
G. Nabers 1 5 1 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 2-0 0.0 0
C. Becker III 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
C. Becker III 2-0 2.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Wilson 1-0 1.0 0
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Kaindoh 1-0 1.0 0
L. Warner III 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 2.0
L. Warner III 1-0 2.0 0
J. McRae 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. McRae 1-0 1.0 0
I. Bolden 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Bolden 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
R. Aguayo 1/1 46 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Tyler 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 44.0 0
L. Tyler 7 44.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
K. Helton 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Matthews 1 22.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 1:16 6 42 Fumble
12:28 BOISE 25 4:31 13 56 FG
7:42 BOISE 25 3:45 12 56 FG
1:05 BOISE 20 0:57 6 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 BOISE 25 1:11 5 36 INT
7:52 FSU 40 3:14 7 40 TD
4:07 BOISE 25 1:05 8 124 FG
2:08 BOISE 41 1:53 9 50 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 BOISE 28 1:14 3 4 Punt
10:07 BOISE 17 2:28 8 33 Punt
5:59 BOISE 20 0:29 3 33 Fumble
4:48 BOISE 31 1:53 7 69 TD
2:00 BOISE 40 1:42 11 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 BOISE 24 3:40 9 63 FG
6:20 BOISE 37 3:27 7 22 Punt
0:54 FSU 42 0:13 3 -6
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 BOISE 47 0:47 4 47 TD
7:53 FSU 25 0:04 1 75 TD
3:51 FSU 24 2:39 11 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 FSU 11 2:38 8 85 FG
9:12 FSU 32 1:01 5 30 Fumble
4:34 FSU 25 0:19 2 75 TD
2:57 FSU 25 0:44 3 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 FSU 25 0:00 8 9 Punt
11:26 FSU 26 1:14 3 1 Punt
6:53 FSU 40 0:32 4 13 Punt
5:08 BOISE 47 0:08 2 16 Fumble
2:50 FSU 25 0:14 3 -9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 FSU 25 0:46 3 8 Punt
7:30 FSU 25 0:26 3 -6 Punt
2:42 FSU 25 1:33 6 7 Downs
