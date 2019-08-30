|
|
|KENTST
|ARIZST
Freshman Daniels leads Arizona State to 30-7 win in opener
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Jayden Daniels passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in his Arizona State debut, and the Sun Devils shut out the Kent State Golden Flashes for three quarters in a 30-7 win Thursday night in a season opener.
Daniels finished 15 of 24 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona State has won 21 straight home openers and got its first win over a Mid-American Conference opponent.
The Sun Devils held the Golden Flashes to 200 total yards - 80 passing - and recovered two fumbles. Kent State, which went with two quarterbacks in juniors Woody Barrett and Dustin Crum, lost its sixth straight opener.
Daniels, who played the entire game except for a few snaps at receiver, became the first true freshman to start the season opener in the modern era of Sun Devils football, which began in 1972 when freshmen became eligible to play.
''It's the first win. Just happy, proud moment,'' Daniels said. ''At first I was nervous but actually after the game settled down, it was just having fun playing football all over again, Pop Warner, high school and everything else.''
Daniels' first career touchdown pass was 8 yards to running back Eno Benjamin with 3:57 left in the first quarter. He hit Brandon Aiyuk on a 77-yard screen pass that went for another score in the third quarter.
''A little inconsistent, couple of bad reads when he should have ran the ball a couple of times,'' Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards said. ''But look, he's a freshman quarterback. For the most part, he did some good things too. The one thing I liked about the guy, no matter what was going on in the game, he was always composed.''
Benjamin, who set an Arizona State single-season school record with 1,642 rushing yards last season - a total that led the Pac-12 - had 102 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Kent State, 2-10 last season, managed just one drive into the Arizona State half of the field in the first half. The Golden Flashes were stopped on downs at the Sun Devils 34 in the first quarter.
''The defense did a fabulous job. Special teams was flipping the field, then the defense held them to some field goals and those were big-time wins,'' Kent State head coach Sean Lewis said. ''You need to seize those opportunities and it's the duty of the offense, when there's opportunity in those positions in the game to inject some life in the sideline and go get points and invigorate the bench.''
Barrett found sophomore Isaiah McKoy for a 21-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter for the Golden Flashes' only points.
A 10-0 halftime lead became 27-0 in the third quarter with Daniels' 1-yard touchdown run, the second of three Cristian Zendejas field goals and the highlight play of the night, the touchdown to Aiyuk, which was the longest pass play of his college career.
''It's basically give him a good ball and let him do what he's got to do,'' Daniels said. ''That's all him.''
Zendejas was the place-kicker in the absence of Brandon Ruiz, who dealt with a lower-body injury.
MORE FROM DANIELS' DEBUT
Daniels completed the first pass of his college career with 12:41 left in the first quarter, a 42-yard connection with Frank Darby. Then he took his first sack, for a 6-yard loss, moments later.
THE REPLACEMENTS
Zendejas, a walk-on redshirt sophomore, hit field goals from 35, 31 and 40 yards. The Sun Devils also had to turn to freshman Dohnovan West with No. 1 center Cade Cote unable to play.
''In the NFL they say `Next man up','' Edwards said. ''That's how it was at a lot of positions. Last night we found out the kicker was a little sore ... Then the center gets hurt earlier in the week and its `OK, who's up?' That's the way it works around here.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Kent State: Hanging with a solid Pac-12 team in 102-degree heat for a half was something to build off of, but the Golden Flashes couldn't sustain the effort on defense and were victimized on offense by dropped passes and a low third-down conversion rate.
Arizona State: Daniels looked poised for an 18-year-old true freshman leading a major program's offense, and was just one of many freshmen to take the field for ASU. Daniels will need to get rid of the ball a little faster before taking a sack, as he took five Thursday. But he showed he could hit open receivers on the run and provided an added dimension with his ability to run with the ball.
UP NEXT
Kent State: The Golden Flashes host Kennesaw State in their home opener on Sept. 7.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils host Sacramento State on Sept. 6, with three of their first four games at home.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|18
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|170
|431
|Total Plays
|64
|70
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|171
|Rush Attempts
|40
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|50
|260
|Comp. - Att.
|12-24
|15-24
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|10.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-30
|5-24
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|6-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.6
|5-63.0
|Return Yards
|168
|1
|Punts - Returns
|4-25
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-143
|1-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/1
|6/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/0
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|50
|PASS YDS
|260
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|170
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Barrett 15 QB
|W. Barrett
|9/16
|83
|1
|0
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|3/8
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shaw 33 RB
|J. Shaw
|16
|67
|0
|15
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|6
|24
|0
|26
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Elmore 25 RB
|C. Elmore
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|3
|1
|0
|4
|
W. Barrett 15 QB
|W. Barrett
|7
|-1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|4
|44
|0
|17
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|2
|26
|1
|21
|
N. Faulkner 1 LB
|N. Faulkner
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Williams 22 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Abram 80 WR
|K. Abram
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|3
|-2
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peters 11 S
|A. Peters
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Faulkner 1 LB
|N. Faulkner
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 4 LB
|C. Phillips
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Majette 92 DL
|T. Majette
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
Z. West 97 DE
|Z. West
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hines 8 S
|E. Hines
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
|K. Sherald Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hoag 53 DE
|A. Hoag
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 96 P
|D. Adams
|9
|44.6
|5
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|4
|6.3
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|15/24
|284
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|22
|102
|0
|17
|
I. Floyd 31 RB
|I. Floyd
|6
|34
|0
|10
|
E. Long 7 QB
|E. Long
|3
|21
|0
|16
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12
|13
|1
|11
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|4
|140
|1
|77
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|3
|53
|0
|42
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|3
|32
|1
|14
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Hudson 87 TE
|T. Hudson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Kerley 8 WR
|J. Kerley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 15 S
|C. Phillips
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Matus 91 DE
|M. Matus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Markham 12 DB
|Ke. Markham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Hatch 54 LB
|C. Hatch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins 95 DL
|R. Wilkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Am. Johnson 99 DL
|Am. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|3/3
|40
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 25 P
|M. Turk
|5
|63.0
|3
|75
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Matus 91 DE
|M. Matus
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
0
048 O/U
-22.5
Fri 6:00pm CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
0
048 O/U
-23.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
0
058.5 O/U
+10.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
MA
RUT
0
055.5 O/U
-16
Fri 7:15pm BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
0
060 O/U
-4.5
Fri 8:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
+11
Fri 9:30pm CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
0
056 O/U
-13.5
Fri 10:00pm ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
0
072 O/U
+14
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
MISSST
LALAF
0
060 O/U
+19.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MISS
MEMP
0
066 O/U
-4.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
INST
KANSAS
0
053.5 O/U
Sat 12:00pm
-
SALA
24NEB
0
066 O/U
-36
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
0
060 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
0
041.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
HOW
MD
0
065.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
BOISE
FSU
0
053 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESNN
-
TOLEDO
UK
0
061.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ECU
NCST
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm
-
FAU
5OHIOST
0
064.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
AKRON
ILL
0
061 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
JMAD
WVU
0
052.5 O/U
Sat 2:00pm ATSN
-
RI
OHIO
0
066.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
13WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-21
Sat 3:00pm PACN
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
TENN
0
057.5 O/U
-26
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
COLG
AF
0
043.5 O/U
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
DUKE
2BAMA
0
057 O/U
-33.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
IDAHO
15PSU
0
058.5 O/U
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SC
UNC
0
063 O/U
+11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
ETNST
APLST
0
051.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
HOLY
NAVY
0
053.5 O/U
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
0
047.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
VATECH
BC
0
058.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
PORTST
ARK
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
MTST
TXTECH
0
060 O/U
-25
Sat 4:00pm
-
SAMST
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 6:00pm
-
22CUSE
LIB
0
068 O/U
+18.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
TXSA
0
058.5 O/U
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CAMP
TROY
0
0
-35.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
048 O/U
-13
Sat 6:30pm PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
0
060.5 O/U
-39
Sat 6:30pm
-
ILST
NILL
0
042.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
USM
0
055 O/U
-26
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NRFST
ODU
0
055.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
NICHST
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
0
073.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
SMU
ARKST
0
056 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
0
057.5 O/U
-38
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
3UGA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
0
056 O/U
+17.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
GAS
6LSU
0
053 O/U
-27.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MTSU
7MICH
0
054.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
UVA
PITT
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
0
047 O/U
-22
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
GRAM
LAMON
0
058.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
HOUBP
UTEP
0
061.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
036.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:00pm FBOOK
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
064.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
+18
Mon 8:00pm ESPN