|
|
|GAS
|LSU
Burrow throws for 5 TDs, No. 6 LSU beats Ga. Southern 55-3
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Joe Burrow tied an LSU single-game record with five touchdown passes before halftime and No. 6 Tigers held a multi-touchdown lead for all but the first six minutes in a 55-3 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.
Unleashing a new spread offense, the Tigers (1-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter - something they never did in any quarter last season. Their point total was the most in a non-overtime game since scoring 63 against New Mexico State in 2014.
''I wanted 60 tonight, but we didn't end up getting it. Hopefully we will get it eventually,'' Burrow said. ''We've definitely come out of the stone age.''
Directing his unit with pace and precision, Burrow completed 23 of 27 passes for 278 yards without an interception before being subbed out after LSU's first possession of the second half, which ended with a field goal. That drive marked Burrow's last chance to break the LSU mark of five touchdowns in a game set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.
Records aside, LSU looked different offensively, throwing 39 times and rushing 33, with more rushes coming in the second half as the Tigers ran down the clock.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said throughout August that he finally has the offense he wanted. Designed largely by new passing-game coordinator Joe Brady and overseen by incumbent offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, the up-tempo, no-huddle scheme routinely features five receiving targets, some of whom give Burrow the option to unload the ball quickly if under pressure.
''We're going to run the spread offense. We're going to score points. We've got athletes. That's what we do,'' Orgeron said. ''The scheme is a lot better this year. We have answers to different coverages. ... We put our guys in position to have success.''
Burrow often was ready for the snap - and could be seen hopping anxiously - while officials stood over center, forcing the Tigers to wait until the Eagles had a chance to make defensive substitutions.
''I got on the officials a couple of times because we didn't sub, and they were holding the ball up. We are trying to go tempo,'' Burrow said. ''We are going to keep building on this thing and make it even better.''
Burrow's first touchdown pass capped a 75-yard drive that took only 2:24 off the clock. LSU led 14-0 with 8:10 remaining in the opening period. The longest of any of the Tigers' six touchdown drives with Burrow under center lasted 3:50.
Burrow competed passes to nine players. By the end, 14 LSU players had caught a pass, led by Justin Jefferson's five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Terrace Marshall Jr. caught three short scoring passes. And the running backs and tight ends were involved. Tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall-of-Fame receiver Randy Moss, caught two passes for 61 yards, including a 44-yarder deep down the right side. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught four passes for 31 yards and rushed for a short TD.
Georgia Southern (0-1), which won 10 games last season, was confronted with an LSU defense prepared to stop its triple-option. Eagles starting quarterback Shai Werts completed one pass for no yards and was held to minus-7 yards rushing before being knocked out of the game with an apparent upper body injury in the first half.
LSU finished with a 472-98 advantage in total yards.
LSU's defense forced two turnovers. Rashard Lawrence forced a fumble recovered by Patrick Queen. Grant Delpit recovered a second fumble after outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson dislodged the ball with a heavy hit that left running back Matt LaRoche needing attention on the field before walking off with help from trainers.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Southern: The Eagles were not as competitive as they hoped to be, but the quality of the opponent had a lot to do with that. It remains to be seen how they'll fare in Sun Belt Conference play, but they have to hope none of their injuries are serious.
LSU: Even against an opponent from a mid-major conference, the Tigers had to be pleased with how sharp and dominant they looked offensively. It had been half a decade since they scored this many points in a non-overtime game, and there were no turnovers or sacks. The defense also looked formidable and special teams play was solid. But LSU's first true test against a ranked opponent comes in Austin, Texas, next weekend.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
LSU won't lose ground in the AP Top 25 Poll after a dominant showing, but moving up will be tougher if none of the top five teams lose this weekend.
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern: Hosts FCS-level squad Maine on Saturday, Sept. 7.
LSU: Visits No. 10 Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|22
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|2
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|84
|472
|Total Plays
|50
|72
|Avg Gain
|1.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|122
|Rush Attempts
|39
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|10
|350
|Comp. - Att.
|4-11
|30-39
|Yards Per Pass
|0.9
|9.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-20
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.0
|3-51.7
|Return Yards
|13
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-52
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/1
|9/9
|Extra Points
|0/0
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|10
|PASS YDS
|350
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|84
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wright 39 RB
|L. Wright
|13
|37
|0
|11
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|11
|23
|0
|5
|
M. LaRoche 36 RB
|M. LaRoche
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|4
|4
|0
|5
|
S. Werts 4 QB
|S. Werts
|6
|-7
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hood 4 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Brown 48 TE
|C. Brown
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. LaRoche 36 RB
|M. LaRoche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Ransom 83 WR
|C. Ransom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Michaud 23 WR
|M. Michaud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Anderson 81 WR
|D. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 50 LB
|R. Ellis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brinson 4 CB
|M. Brinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 92 DE
|R. Johnson III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
|D. Baker Jr.
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ward Jr. 42 LB
|A. Ward Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 98 DE
|D. Springer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vildor 20 CB
|K. Vildor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
|D. Rutledge Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Griffin 52 DL
|Q. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 46 S
|A. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 97 DE
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 DE
|P. Devine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cofield 35 S
|T. Cofield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 53 DE
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vliem 49 DE
|T. Vliem
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 LB
|T. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 96 NT
|T. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowdry 5 S
|J. Bowdry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bembry 38 CB
|D. Bembry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ecton 37 LB
|L. Ecton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|9
|44.0
|2
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 4 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|23/27
|278
|5
|0
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|7/12
|72
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|9
|45
|1
|13
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|2
|23
|0
|20
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|6
|20
|0
|7
|
L. Fournette 27 RB
|L. Fournette
|6
|19
|1
|10
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|5
|11
|0
|8
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|5
|87
|1
|44
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|2
|61
|0
|44
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|4
|31
|0
|15
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|4
|31
|3
|11
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|2
|21
|1
|13
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Fournette 27 RB
|L. Fournette
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
T. McLendon 84 TE
|T. McLendon
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Lee 5 WR
|D. Lee
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
|J. Pettigrew
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton 43 LB
|R. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 46 LB
|A. Anthony
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DL
|R. Lawrence
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cherry 55 DE
|J. Cherry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 21 S
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Small 58 LB
|J. Small
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|2/2
|48
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|3
|51.7
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|4
|13.0
|32
|0
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
7
42
3rd 11:56 PACN
-
SUT
UNLV
7
42
3rd 13:46 MW Network
-
FRESNO
USC
10
17
2nd 5:49 ESPN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
Final ESPN+
-
CAMP
TROY
14
43
Final ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
Final
-
SAMST
NMEX
31
39
Final MW Network
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
27
Final PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
17
56
Final STAD
-
ALCORN
USM
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
21
24
Final
-
ILST
NILL
10
24
Final ESP+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
17
56
Final ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
13
48
Final ESP3
-
SMU
ARKST
37
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
KSTATE
14
49
Final ESPN+
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
21
27
Final ABC
-
MIZZOU
WYO
31
37
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
6LSU
3
55
Final SECN
-
MTSU
7MICH
21
40
Final BTN
-
UVA
PITT
30
14
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
14
38
Final FS1
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
31
51
Final ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
30
6
Final ESPN
-
ARPB
TCU
7
39
Final FSN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
34
36
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
14
45
Final LHN
-
GRAM
LAMON
9
31
Final
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
6
Final FBOOK
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN