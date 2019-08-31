Drive Chart
GAS
LSU

No Text

Burrow throws for 5 TDs, No. 6 LSU beats Ga. Southern 55-3

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Joe Burrow tied an LSU single-game record with five touchdown passes before halftime and No. 6 Tigers held a multi-touchdown lead for all but the first six minutes in a 55-3 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Unleashing a new spread offense, the Tigers (1-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter - something they never did in any quarter last season. Their point total was the most in a non-overtime game since scoring 63 against New Mexico State in 2014.

''I wanted 60 tonight, but we didn't end up getting it. Hopefully we will get it eventually,'' Burrow said. ''We've definitely come out of the stone age.''

Directing his unit with pace and precision, Burrow completed 23 of 27 passes for 278 yards without an interception before being subbed out after LSU's first possession of the second half, which ended with a field goal. That drive marked Burrow's last chance to break the LSU mark of five touchdowns in a game set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.

Records aside, LSU looked different offensively, throwing 39 times and rushing 33, with more rushes coming in the second half as the Tigers ran down the clock.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said throughout August that he finally has the offense he wanted. Designed largely by new passing-game coordinator Joe Brady and overseen by incumbent offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, the up-tempo, no-huddle scheme routinely features five receiving targets, some of whom give Burrow the option to unload the ball quickly if under pressure.

''We're going to run the spread offense. We're going to score points. We've got athletes. That's what we do,'' Orgeron said. ''The scheme is a lot better this year. We have answers to different coverages. ... We put our guys in position to have success.''

Burrow often was ready for the snap - and could be seen hopping anxiously - while officials stood over center, forcing the Tigers to wait until the Eagles had a chance to make defensive substitutions.

''I got on the officials a couple of times because we didn't sub, and they were holding the ball up. We are trying to go tempo,'' Burrow said. ''We are going to keep building on this thing and make it even better.''

Burrow's first touchdown pass capped a 75-yard drive that took only 2:24 off the clock. LSU led 14-0 with 8:10 remaining in the opening period. The longest of any of the Tigers' six touchdown drives with Burrow under center lasted 3:50.

Burrow competed passes to nine players. By the end, 14 LSU players had caught a pass, led by Justin Jefferson's five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Terrace Marshall Jr. caught three short scoring passes. And the running backs and tight ends were involved. Tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall-of-Fame receiver Randy Moss, caught two passes for 61 yards, including a 44-yarder deep down the right side. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught four passes for 31 yards and rushed for a short TD.

Georgia Southern (0-1), which won 10 games last season, was confronted with an LSU defense prepared to stop its triple-option. Eagles starting quarterback Shai Werts completed one pass for no yards and was held to minus-7 yards rushing before being knocked out of the game with an apparent upper body injury in the first half.

LSU finished with a 472-98 advantage in total yards.

LSU's defense forced two turnovers. Rashard Lawrence forced a fumble recovered by Patrick Queen. Grant Delpit recovered a second fumble after outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson dislodged the ball with a heavy hit that left running back Matt LaRoche needing attention on the field before walking off with help from trainers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Southern: The Eagles were not as competitive as they hoped to be, but the quality of the opponent had a lot to do with that. It remains to be seen how they'll fare in Sun Belt Conference play, but they have to hope none of their injuries are serious.

LSU: Even against an opponent from a mid-major conference, the Tigers had to be pleased with how sharp and dominant they looked offensively. It had been half a decade since they scored this many points in a non-overtime game, and there were no turnovers or sacks. The defense also looked formidable and special teams play was solid. But LSU's first true test against a ranked opponent comes in Austin, Texas, next weekend.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU won't lose ground in the AP Top 25 Poll after a dominant showing, but moving up will be tougher if none of the top five teams lose this weekend.

UP NEXT

Georgia Southern: Hosts FCS-level squad Maine on Saturday, Sept. 7.

LSU: Visits No. 10 Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:40
36-C.York 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
16
yds
03:20
pos
3
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:47
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
52
Touchdown 5:52
27-L.Fournette runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
03:56
pos
3
51
Field Goal 11:30
36-C.York 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
44
yds
02:03
pos
3
45
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 1:04
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
85
yds
01:18
pos
3
41
Field Goal 5:56
16-T.Bass 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
45
yds
04:02
pos
3
35
Point After TD 9:58
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 10:03
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
01:24
pos
0
34
Point After TD 13:10
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 13:17
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
26
yds
00:09
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:09
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 3:16
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
52
yds
03:56
pos
0
20
Point After TD 8:10
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:18
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
02:24
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:36
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:40
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
02:20
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 22
Rushing 3 8
Passing 2 13
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 1-12 8-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 84 472
Total Plays 50 72
Avg Gain 1.7 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 74 122
Rush Attempts 39 33
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 3.7
Net Yards Passing 10 350
Comp. - Att. 4-11 30-39
Yards Per Pass 0.9 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-20 7-70
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 9-44.0 3-51.7
Return Yards 13 52
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-52
Kickoffs - Returns 1-13 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 9/9
Extra Points 0/0 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ga. Southern 0-1 03003
6 LSU 1-0 212110355
LSU -27, O/U 51.5
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 10 PASS YDS 350
74 RUSH YDS 122
84 TOTAL YDS 472
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 24 0 0 62.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 24 0 0 62.7
J. Tomlin 3/8 24 0 0
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 0 0 0 33.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 0 0 0 33.3
S. Werts 1/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Wright 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
L. Wright 13 37 0 11
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
J. King 11 23 0 5
M. LaRoche 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
M. LaRoche 5 17 0 7
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
J. Tomlin 4 4 0 5
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -7 0
S. Werts 6 -7 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Hood 1 12 0 12
C. Brown 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Brown 1 10 0 10
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Murray 1 2 0 2
M. LaRoche 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. LaRoche 1 0 0 0
C. Ransom 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Ransom 0 0 0 0
M. Michaud 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Michaud 0 0 0 0
D. Anderson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
R. Byrd 12-3 0.0 0
R. Ellis 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Ellis 6-1 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 5-2 0.0 0
M. Brinson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Brinson 4-1 0.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 4-3 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 4-0 0.0 0
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
D. Baker Jr. 3-6 0.0 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Bradley 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ward Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ward Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
D. Springer 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Springer 2-0 0.0 0
A. Watkins 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Watkins 2-0 0.0 0
K. Vildor 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Vildor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rutledge Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Griffin 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 46 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ellis 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
P. Devine 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Devine 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cofield 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cofield 1-0 0.0 0
J. Birdsong 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Birdsong 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Wright 1-2 0.0 0
Q. Williams 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Vliem 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Vliem 0-2 0.0 0
T. Allen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Allen 0-1 0.0 0
T. Phillips 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Phillips 0-1 0.0 0
J. Bowdry 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bowdry 0-1 0.0 0
D. Bembry 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Bembry 0-1 0.0 0
Z. McGee 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. McGee 0-1 0.0 0
L. Ecton 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Ecton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
T. Bass 1/1 47 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 44.0 2
A. Beck II 9 44.0 2 74
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
K. Hood 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.2% 278 5 0 232.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.2% 278 5 0 232.8
J. Burrow 23/27 278 5 0
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 72 0 0 108.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 72 0 0 108.7
M. Brennan 7/12 72 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 45 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 9 45 1 13
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
C. Curry 2 23 0 20
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
J. Emery Jr. 6 20 0 7
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 1
L. Fournette 6 19 1 10
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
T. Davis-Price 5 11 0 8
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
M. Brennan 3 3 0 4
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Burrow 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 1
J. Jefferson 5 87 1 44
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 0
T. Moss 2 61 0 44
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
D. Dillon 1 32 0 32
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 4 31 0 15
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 3
T. Marshall Jr. 4 31 3 11
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
T. Davis-Price 2 24 0 15
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 1
J. Chase 2 21 1 13
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Emery Jr. 1 17 0 17
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
L. Fournette 3 16 0 10
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Curry 2 14 0 9
T. McLendon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. McLendon 1 12 0 12
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Palmer 1 6 0 6
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. McMath 0 0 0 0
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Kirklin 0 0 0 0
D. Lee 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Lee 1 -1 0 -1
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Pettigrew 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Clark 7-2 0.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
J. Phillips 5-5 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
N. Farrell Jr. 5-3 1.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Stevens 5-2 0.0 0
K. Chaisson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Chaisson 4-1 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Logan 3-0 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 3-3 0.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Thornton 2-0 0.0 0
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
G. Delpit 2-2 0.0 0
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Queen 1-1 0.0 0
A. Anthony 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Anthony 1-1 0.0 0
C. Lewis 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Lawrence 1-0 1.0 0
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fulton 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Evans 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
S. Ika 62 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Ika 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cherry 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cherry 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Small 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Small 0-1 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
C. York 2/2 48 7/7 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 51.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 51.7 3
Z. Von Rosenberg 3 51.7 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 13.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 13.0 32 0
D. Stingley Jr. 4 13.0 32 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 GAS 25 1:18 3 4 Punt
8:10 GAS 25 0:56 3 -3 Punt
3:09 GAS 25 2:02 6 49 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 GAS 25 1:23 4 -7 Fumble
9:58 GAS 25 4:02 9 45 FG
4:14 GAS 32 1:36 3 2 Punt
0:58 GAS 25 0:07 3 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 GAS 25 0:00 3 1 Punt
10:53 GAS 25 0:57 3 3 Punt
5:47 GAS 25 1:21 3 8 Punt
1:17 GAS 10 1:01 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 GAS 13 3:11 7 36 Punt
3:06 GAS 5 1:30 3 2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 2:20 7 75 TD
10:42 GAS 34 2:24 6 34 TD
7:12 LSU 48 3:56 10 52 TD
0:19 GAS 26 0:09 5 26 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 GAS 25 1:24 4 25 TD
5:19 LSU 25 0:54 3 5 Punt
2:22 LSU 20 1:18 6 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 LSU 35 2:03 6 44 FG
9:48 LSU 41 3:56 11 59 TD
3:43 LSU 23 2:19 6 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 46 3:20 6 16 FG
7:14 LSU 13 3:21 5 30 Punt
0:48 LSU 19 0:00 1 -1 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores