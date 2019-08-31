Drive Chart
MA
RUT

No Text

Carter helps lead Rutgers past UMass

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

McLane Carter shook off an early interception - and three overall - to complete 21 of 31 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns in his Rutgers debut, leading the Scarlet Knights past UMass 48-21 in a season opener for both teams on Friday night.

UMass jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, looking poised for an upset in coach Walt Bell's debut. After the Minutemen marched down the field on their opening 75-yard drive that ended in 20-yard pass from Randall West to Kyle Horn, Carter proceeded to throw an interception on the Scarlet Knights' first possession. Cam Roberson ran 39 yards for a touchdown two plays later.

Carter, a Texas Tech graduate transfer, quickly shook off the turnover.

After a couple of TD runs by Isaih Pacheco to get Rutgers going, Carter threw two second-quarter touchdowns. Carter's first TD toss was to Bo Melton, who had six catches for 127 yards.

Rutgers would go on to take its first lead of the game at 24-21 after a Justin Davidovicz 27-yard field goal with 4:04 left in the second quarter.

Carter's second touchdown was a 28-yard laser to Raheem Blackshear to make it 31-21 before Pacheco's third score of the first half put Rutgers up 38-21 at halftime. Blackshear displayed his multifaceted skillset, with nine catches for 126 yards to go along with 12 rushes for 39 yards.

After giving up 164 yards in the first quarter, Rutgers defense shored up, allowing just 307 total yards.

Pacheco scored his fourth touchdown — a 7-yard run — to complete the scoring early in the fourth quarter.

QUARTERBACK MYSTERY SOLVED

Carter is the first 300-yard passer of Chris Ash's tenure. Rutgers' last 300-yard passer is Chris Laviano with 344 yards vs. Maryland in 2015, the last game of the Kyle Flood era. After beating out incumbent Art Sitkowski, Ash did not reveal his starting quarterback for the season opener. It's clear who it will be next week.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Travels to No. 20 Iowa for its Big Ten opener on Sept. 7.

UMass: Returns home to host Southern Illinois on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:18
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
48
Touchdown 10:22
10-I.Pacheco runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
31
yds
02:54
pos
21
47
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:24
95-J.Davidovicz 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
68
yds
00:00
pos
21
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 0:16
10-I.Pacheco runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
59
yds
00:23
pos
21
37
Point After TD 1:54
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 1:59
17-M.Carter complete to 2-R.Blackshear. 2-R.Blackshear runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
50
yds
01:05
pos
21
30
Field Goal 4:11
95-J.Davidovicz 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
89
yds
03:35
pos
21
24
Point After TD 9:03
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 9:11
10-I.Pacheco runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
85
yds
02:03
pos
21
20
Point After TD 13:40
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 13:47
17-M.Carter complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
00:00
pos
21
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 0:09
22-B.Ally runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
02:45
pos
20
7
Point After TD 2:54
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 2:56
10-I.Pacheco runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
80
yds
06:37
pos
14
6
Point After TD 9:33
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 9:41
23-C.Roberson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
44
yds
00:27
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:32
37-C.Garcia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:36
13-R.West complete to 85-K.Horn. 85-K.Horn runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
3:24
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 24
Rushing 6 6
Passing 8 16
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 7-17 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 299 544
Total Plays 70 74
Avg Gain 4.3 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 186 200
Rush Attempts 33 42
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 4.8
Net Yards Passing 113 344
Comp. - Att. 22-37 22-32
Yards Per Pass 3.1 10.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-8 1-4
Penalties - Yards 8-90 6-75
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 3
Punts - Avg 5-33.4 1-34.0
Return Yards 140 51
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-140 2-51
Int. - Returns 3-0 2-0
Kicking 3/3 8/8
Extra Points 3/3 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Massachusetts 0-1 2100021
Rutgers 1-0 7313748
RUT -17, O/U 53.5
SHI Stadium Piscataway, NJ
 113 PASS YDS 344
186 RUSH YDS 200
299 TOTAL YDS 544
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 106 1 1 97.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 106 1 1 97.4
R. West 20/31 106 1 1
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 15 0 1 21.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 15 0 1 21.0
A. Brito 2/6 15 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 66 1
B. Ally 10 66 1 33
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 56 1
C. Roberson 9 56 1 39
K. Brown 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
K. Brown 7 32 0 10
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
R. West 5 30 0 29
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Brito 1 3 0 3
J. Britt 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Britt 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 1
K. Horn 4 37 1 20
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 0
J. Johnson Jr. 6 27 0 13
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
B. Dingle 3 20 0 7
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
Z. Simon 2 17 0 13
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
C. Roberson 3 14 0 12
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Palmer 1 4 0 4
J. Johnson 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Johnson 1 2 0 2
M. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Hill 1 2 0 2
J. Turner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Turner 0 0 0 0
J. Britt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Britt 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 7-1 0.0 0
M. Mangram 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Mangram 6-0 0.0 0
C. Timite 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
C. Timite 6-0 1.0 0
J. Norwood 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Norwood 4-1 0.0 1
L. Darby 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Darby 4-1 0.0 0
J. Bowe Jr. 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Bowe Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
I. Rodgers 3-1 0.0 3
D. Osagiede 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Osagiede 2-2 0.0 0
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Lebeau 2-2 0.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Ruane 2-2 0.0 0
J. Miller 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
J. Byczko 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Byczko 2-3 0.0 0
D. Lindsey 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lindsey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hunt 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hunt 1-0 0.0 0
U. Ezewike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Ezewike 1-0 0.0 0
E. Deckers 90 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Deckers 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonna 1-0 0.0 0
W. Frederic 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Frederic 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wooden 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wooden 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moulton 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Moulton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
C. Garcia 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 33.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 33.4 1
G. Georgopoulos 5 33.4 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 31.3 55 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 31.3 55 0
I. Rodgers 4 31.3 55 0
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
K. Horn 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Carter 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 340 2 4 150.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 340 2 4 150.5
M. Carter 21/32 340 2 4
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
J. Langan 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 156 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 156 4
I. Pacheco 20 156 4 57
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
R. Blackshear 12 39 0 7
K. Adams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
K. Adams 4 13 0 6
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Melton 1 3 0 3
J. Langan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Langan 2 -2 0 1
M. Carter 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
M. Carter 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 127 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 127 1
B. Melton 6 127 1 52
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 126 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 126 1
R. Blackshear 9 126 1 30
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
M. Jabbie 3 44 0 25
M. Alaimo 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
M. Alaimo 2 32 0 17
P. Woods 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
P. Woods 1 10 0 11
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Aa. Young 1 8 0 8
I. Washington 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Washington 0 0 0 0
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Pacheco 0 0 0 0
D. Robinson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Robinson 0 0 0 0
C. Dremel 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Dremel 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Fogg 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
T. Fogg 9-0 0.0 0
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
O. Fatukasi 4-2 0.5 0
C. Nwankwo 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Nwankwo 4-0 0.0 0
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Maddox-Williams 3-1 0.0 0
W. Previlon 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Previlon 3-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Turner 3-1 0.0 0
J. Paul 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Paul 3-1 0.0 0
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Hayes 2-2 0.0 0
D. Jennings 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Jennings 2-1 0.0 0
R. Battle 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Battle 2-1 0.0 0
T. Avery 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Avery 2-0 0.0 1
D. Singleton 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Singleton 2-1 0.0 0
N. Jones 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
C. Onyechi 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Onyechi 1-1 0.0 0
E. Lumor 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
E. Lumor 1-3 1.0 0
A. Pugh 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Pugh 1-1 0.0 0
A. Rosa 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Rosa 1-0 0.0 0
C. Izien 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Izien 1-1 0.0 0
T. Barrow 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Barrow 1-0 0.0 0
D. Baldwin 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Baldwin 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Jutwreten 1-1 0.0 0
R. Cassidy 48 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Cassidy 1-0 0.0 0
N. Anderson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kromah 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Kromah 0-1 0.5 0
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Av. Young 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
J. Davidovicz 2/2 27 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Korsak 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
A. Korsak 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Avery 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 28 0
T. Avery 2 25.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MA 25 3:24 14 75 TD
10:08 RUT 44 0:27 2 44 TD
2:54 MA 25 2:45 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 MA 20 2:21 7 29 Punt
9:03 MA 25 0:39 3 5 Punt
4:09 MA 25 1:01 3 7 Punt
1:54 MA 27 1:02 6 18 INT
0:11 MA 33 0:04 2 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 MA 25 1:01 3 7 Punt
8:08 MA 10 1:45 6 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MA 20 1:44 7 49 Downs
10:18 RUT 45 1:46 7 -35 INT
6:09 MA 40 1:23 7 27 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 RUT 28 0:40 3 28 INT
9:33 RUT 25 6:37 14 75 TD
0:02 RUT 32 0:00 4 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 RUT 15 2:03 5 85 TD
7:46 RUT 32 3:35 9 59 FG
3:04 RUT 50 1:05 3 50 TD
0:39 RUT 41 0:23 4 59 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 RUT 27 0:00 7 68 FG
9:40 RUT 39 0:51 3 -29 INT
6:01 RUT 47 4:53 11 38 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 MA 31 2:54 6 31 TD
8:10 RUT 20 1:18 3 6 Punt
4:02 RUT 33 2:53 6 8 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores