|
|
|MA
|RUT
Carter helps lead Rutgers past UMass
McLane Carter shook off an early interception - and three overall - to complete 21 of 31 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns in his Rutgers debut, leading the Scarlet Knights past UMass 48-21 in a season opener for both teams on Friday night.
UMass jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, looking poised for an upset in coach Walt Bell's debut. After the Minutemen marched down the field on their opening 75-yard drive that ended in 20-yard pass from Randall West to Kyle Horn, Carter proceeded to throw an interception on the Scarlet Knights' first possession. Cam Roberson ran 39 yards for a touchdown two plays later.
Carter, a Texas Tech graduate transfer, quickly shook off the turnover.
After a couple of TD runs by Isaih Pacheco to get Rutgers going, Carter threw two second-quarter touchdowns. Carter's first TD toss was to Bo Melton, who had six catches for 127 yards.
Rutgers would go on to take its first lead of the game at 24-21 after a Justin Davidovicz 27-yard field goal with 4:04 left in the second quarter.
Carter's second touchdown was a 28-yard laser to Raheem Blackshear to make it 31-21 before Pacheco's third score of the first half put Rutgers up 38-21 at halftime. Blackshear displayed his multifaceted skillset, with nine catches for 126 yards to go along with 12 rushes for 39 yards.
After giving up 164 yards in the first quarter, Rutgers defense shored up, allowing just 307 total yards.
Pacheco scored his fourth touchdown — a 7-yard run — to complete the scoring early in the fourth quarter.
QUARTERBACK MYSTERY SOLVED
Carter is the first 300-yard passer of Chris Ash's tenure. Rutgers' last 300-yard passer is Chris Laviano with 344 yards vs. Maryland in 2015, the last game of the Kyle Flood era. After beating out incumbent Art Sitkowski, Ash did not reveal his starting quarterback for the season opener. It's clear who it will be next week.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Travels to No. 20 Iowa for its Big Ten opener on Sept. 7.
UMass: Returns home to host Southern Illinois on Sept. 7.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|299
|544
|Total Plays
|70
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|200
|Rush Attempts
|33
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|113
|344
|Comp. - Att.
|22-37
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|10.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-8
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-90
|6-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-33.4
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|140
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-140
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|3-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|8/8
|Extra Points
|3/3
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|113
|PASS YDS
|344
|
|
|186
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|299
|TOTAL YDS
|544
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ally 22 RB
|B. Ally
|10
|66
|1
|33
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|9
|56
|1
|39
|
K. Brown 34 RB
|K. Brown
|7
|32
|0
|10
|
R. West 13 QB
|R. West
|5
|30
|0
|29
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Britt 1 WR
|J. Britt
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|4
|37
|1
|20
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|6
|27
|0
|13
|
B. Dingle 4 WR
|B. Dingle
|3
|20
|0
|7
|
Z. Simon 11 WR
|Z. Simon
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|3
|14
|0
|12
|
S. Palmer 6 WR
|S. Palmer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Johnson 16 QB
|J. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Hill 82 WR
|M. Hill
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Turner 80 WR
|J. Turner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Britt 1 WR
|J. Britt
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mangram 29 S
|M. Mangram
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Timite 94 DL
|C. Timite
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 7 S
|J. Norwood
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Darby 31 S
|L. Darby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowe Jr. 13 LB
|J. Bowe Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|3-1
|0.0
|3
|
D. Osagiede 99 DL
|D. Osagiede
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lebeau 32 LB
|T. Lebeau
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 2 LB
|J. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lindsey 5 CB
|D. Lindsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 25 CB
|C. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Deckers 90 LS
|E. Deckers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
|C. Ogbonna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Frederic 55 DL
|W. Frederic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 DB
|J. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moulton 60 DL
|T. Moulton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Garcia 37 K
|C. Garcia
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|5
|33.4
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 9 CB
|I. Rodgers
|4
|31.3
|55
|0
|
K. Horn 85 TE
|K. Horn
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
|I. Pacheco
|20
|156
|4
|57
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|12
|39
|0
|7
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|
M. Carter 17 QB
|M. Carter
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|6
|127
|1
|52
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|9
|126
|1
|30
|
M. Jabbie 6 WR
|M. Jabbie
|3
|44
|0
|25
|
M. Alaimo 3 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|1
|10
|0
|11
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
|I. Pacheco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 85 WR
|D. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 43 LB
|C. Nwankwo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Previlon 96 DL
|W. Previlon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paul 25 DB
|J. Paul
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 22 DB
|D. Hayes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 13 LB
|D. Jennings
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 4 DB
|T. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 24 DB
|N. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 LB
|C. Onyechi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 7 DL
|E. Lumor
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Pugh 28 LB
|A. Pugh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rosa 55 LB
|A. Rosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 12 DB
|C. Izien
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barrow 21 DB
|T. Barrow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baldwin 95 DL
|D. Baldwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cassidy 48 TE
|R. Cassidy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kromah 45 DL
|J. Kromah
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|2/2
|27
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Avery 4 DB
|T. Avery
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ECU
NCST
3
31
4th 7:38 ACCN
-
HOW
MD
0
79
4th 13:03 BTN
-
IND
BALLST
31
17
4th 13:47 CBSSN
-
MISSST
LALAF
35
14
4th 12:46 ESPNU
-
TOLEDO
UK
17
24
4th 9:51 SECN
-
BOISE
FSU
19
31
3rd 5:59 ESPNews
-
INST
KANSAS
10
16
4th 10:52 FSN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
13
10
4th 7:58 FS1
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
4th 9:19 BTN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
14
41
4th 10:57 FOX
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
4th 12:27 ESPN
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
4th 6:32 ABC
-
JMAD
WVU
7
3
2nd 12:33 SNPT
-
RI
OHIO
3
10
2nd 10:18 ESPN+
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
EWASH
13WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-21
Sat 3:00pm PACN
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
0
0
-41
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
TENN
0
057.5 O/U
-26
Sat 3:30pm ESPNU
-
COLG
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
DUKE
2BAMA
0
057 O/U
-33.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
IDAHO
15PSU
0
0
-44
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SC
UNC
0
063 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
ETNST
APLST
0
051.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN+
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
0
053.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
VATECH
BC
0
058 O/U
+4.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
0
0
-30.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
MTST
TXTECH
0
060 O/U
-28.5
Sat 4:00pm FSN
-
SAMST
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm MW Network
-
22CUSE
LIB
0
068 O/U
+19
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
CAMP
TROY
0
0
-36.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
048 O/U
-14.5
Sat 6:30pm PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
0
060.5 O/U
-40
Sat 6:30pm STAD
-
ILST
NILL
0
042.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
USM
0
055 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
0
055.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm
-
NICHST
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SMU
ARKST
0
056.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
0
073.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
SFA
BAYLOR
0
057.5 O/U
-42.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
0
0
-23
Sat 7:30pm ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
0
053.5 O/U
+17
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
GAS
6LSU
0
052.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MTSU
7MICH
0
054.5 O/U
-35
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
0
046.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UVA
PITT
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
0
061.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
055 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm LHN
-
ARPB
TCU
0
0
-54
Sat 8:00pm FSN
-
GRAM
LAMON
0
058.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
036.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm FBOOK
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm MW Network
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
064.5 O/U
-32
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+18.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN