No. 18 Michigan State shuts down Tulsa in 28-7 win
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Kenny Willekes recovered two fumbles, including one in the end zone for a touchdown, and No. 18 Michigan State manhandled Tulsa 28-7 on Friday night.
Willekes, back on the field after breaking his leg in last season's Redbox Bowl, was part of a swarming Michigan State defense that held the Golden Hurricane to minus-73 yards rushing. The Spartans (1-0) still had their problems offensively, but that made little difference on this night.
Tulsa (0-1) botched two shotgun snaps in the second quarter - part of the reason its rushing total ended up so far below zero. One of those loose balls went out of the end zone for a safety.
The touchdown by Willekes came after he and Raequan Williams sacked Zach Smith near the goal line. The ball came free, and Willekes came up with it to put Michigan State up 22-0.
The big question coming into this game was how Michigan State's offense would look after the Spartans scored only 32 points over the final four games of 2018. Coach Mark Dantonio shuffled roles around among his offensive assistants, making Brad Salem the offensive coordinator.
''I thought the play calling was pretty good, but you've got to execute,'' Dantonio said.
Michigan State got the ball first Friday and capped a penalty-aided drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to Connor Heyward. Then the defense - which was No. 1 in the nation against the run last season - took over.
Tulsa went with Smith, a Baylor transfer, at quarterback over returning sophomore Seth Boomer. It would have probably been a long night no matter who was in. Michigan State was up 25-0 before the Golden Hurricane scored. Smith threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford late in the second quarter.
''I know Michigan State, especially on the defensive side they're extremely talented,'' Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. ''We got in a situation there in the second half where we felt like we had to throw. They knew we had to throw and it was putting us in situations that they were able to take advantage of.''
The Spartans have won 21 straight home openers.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane had trouble running and passing, and they didn't help themselves with three first-half turnovers. The final score could have been a lot worse.
Michigan State: The Spartans were never in much danger of losing this one, but in the end, they scored only one offensive touchdown. The offense failed to take full advantage of great field position in that second quarter, and there was some grumbling from fans at Spartan Stadium at various points in the night.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan State was in the Top 25 despite all the concerns about the offense, and this comfortable win isn't likely to threaten that ranking.
UP NEXT
Tulsa visits San Jose State next Saturday night.
Michigan State hosts Western Michigan next Saturday night.
---
Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|18
|Rushing
|0
|8
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|6-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|45
|296
|Total Plays
|52
|78
|Avg Gain
|0.9
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|-73
|108
|Rush Attempts
|25
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|-2.9
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|118
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|22-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|4.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-35
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|14-122
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-46.1
|5-47.4
|Return Yards
|109
|103
|Punts - Returns
|4-22
|5-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-87
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kicking
|1/1
|6/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/0
|4/4
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|-73
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|45
|TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|16/27
|153
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|6
|0
|0
|5
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|7
|-1
|0
|2
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|10
|-32
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|6
|54
|0
|12
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|5
|49
|1
|28
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Palmer 32 TE
|J. Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Montgomery 20 WR
|C. Montgomery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 8 S
|B. Johnson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bunch 10 S
|M. Bunch
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cannon 6 LB
|D. Cannon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gipson 15 DE
|T. Gipson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Burnett 35 LB
|Y. Burnett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DE
|C. Wick
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 G
|J. Player
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robinson 54 DT
|S. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lamp 58 DE
|D. Lamp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 20 S
|K. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 24 LB
|T. Reeves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 G
|T. Stevenson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Glaspie 46 LB
|B. Glaspie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 7 S
|T. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rainey 95 K
|J. Rainey
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|8
|46.1
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|24.0
|29
|0
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|31.0
|22
|0
|
A. Anderson 38 TE
|A. Anderson
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|4
|5.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|21/37
|192
|1
|0
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|15
|43
|0
|7
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|7
|34
|0
|16
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|8
|17
|0
|9
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|7
|8
|0
|5
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|6
|56
|0
|30
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|3
|28
|1
|15
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
M. Seybert 80 TE
|M. Seybert
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Hunt 89 DT
|J. Hunt
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
C. Hayes 4 WR
|C. Hayes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bachie 35 LB
|J. Bachie
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Sh. Brown 29 CB
|Sh. Brown
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Butler 19 CB
|J. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|3-2
|1.0
|1
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
|M. Panasiuk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 26 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willekes 41 LB
|C. Willekes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|4/4
|47
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 5 P
|J. Hartbarger
|5
|47.4
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
