Drive Chart
TULSA
MICHST

No Text

No. 18 Michigan State shuts down Tulsa in 28-7 win

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Kenny Willekes recovered two fumbles, including one in the end zone for a touchdown, and No. 18 Michigan State manhandled Tulsa 28-7 on Friday night.

Willekes, back on the field after breaking his leg in last season's Redbox Bowl, was part of a swarming Michigan State defense that held the Golden Hurricane to minus-73 yards rushing. The Spartans (1-0) still had their problems offensively, but that made little difference on this night.

Tulsa (0-1) botched two shotgun snaps in the second quarter - part of the reason its rushing total ended up so far below zero. One of those loose balls went out of the end zone for a safety.

The touchdown by Willekes came after he and Raequan Williams sacked Zach Smith near the goal line. The ball came free, and Willekes came up with it to put Michigan State up 22-0.

The big question coming into this game was how Michigan State's offense would look after the Spartans scored only 32 points over the final four games of 2018. Coach Mark Dantonio shuffled roles around among his offensive assistants, making Brad Salem the offensive coordinator.

''I thought the play calling was pretty good, but you've got to execute,'' Dantonio said.

Michigan State got the ball first Friday and capped a penalty-aided drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to Connor Heyward. Then the defense - which was No. 1 in the nation against the run last season - took over.

Tulsa went with Smith, a Baylor transfer, at quarterback over returning sophomore Seth Boomer. It would have probably been a long night no matter who was in. Michigan State was up 25-0 before the Golden Hurricane scored. Smith threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Sam Crawford late in the second quarter.

''I know Michigan State, especially on the defensive side they're extremely talented,'' Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. ''We got in a situation there in the second half where we felt like we had to throw. They knew we had to throw and it was putting us in situations that they were able to take advantage of.''

The Spartans have won 21 straight home openers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane had trouble running and passing, and they didn't help themselves with three first-half turnovers. The final score could have been a lot worse.

Michigan State: The Spartans were never in much danger of losing this one, but in the end, they scored only one offensive touchdown. The offense failed to take full advantage of great field position in that second quarter, and there was some grumbling from fans at Spartan Stadium at various points in the night.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State was in the Top 25 despite all the concerns about the offense, and this comfortable win isn't likely to threaten that ranking.

UP NEXT

Tulsa visits San Jose State next Saturday night.

Michigan State hosts Western Michigan next Saturday night.

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:25
4-M.Coghlin 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
73
yds
7:18
pos
7
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:36
95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
25
Touchdown 0:44
11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford runs 28 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MSU 19-J.Butler Pass interference declined.
7
plays
85
yds
1:42
pos
6
25
Field Goal 2:43
4-M.Coghlin 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
4
yds
01:27
pos
0
25
Point After TD 4:49
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
22
Touchdown 5:02
11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 1 for -6 yards FUMBLES (99-R.Williams). 48-K.Willekes runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
9
yds
0:40
pos
0
21
Safety 9:14
to TSA End Zone FUMBLES. to TSA End Zone for no gain. to TSA End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
0
15
Field Goal 10:10
4-M.Coghlin 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
22
yds
02:05
pos
0
13
Field Goal 14:09
4-M.Coghlin 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
4
yds
0:47
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:41
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:48
14-B.Lewerke complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
29
yds
2:24
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 18
Rushing 0 8
Passing 7 7
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 2-11 6-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-4
Total Net Yards 45 296
Total Plays 52 78
Avg Gain 0.9 3.8
Net Yards Rushing -73 108
Rush Attempts 25 40
Avg Rush Yards -2.9 2.7
Net Yards Passing 118 188
Comp. - Att. 16-27 22-38
Yards Per Pass 4.4 4.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-35 1-7
Penalties - Yards 8-80 14-122
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 5-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-46.1 5-47.4
Return Yards 109 103
Punts - Returns 4-22 5-39
Kickoffs - Returns 4-87 2-51
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-13
Kicking 1/1 6/6
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 4/4
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Tulsa 0-1 07007
18 Michigan State 1-0 7183028
MICHST -23.5, O/U 47.5
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 118 PASS YDS 188
-73 RUSH YDS 108
45 TOTAL YDS 296
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 153 1 1 111.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 153 1 1 111.7
Z. Smith 16/27 153 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 0 0
S. Brooks 6 0 0 5
C. Taylor II 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -1 0
C. Taylor II 7 -1 0 2
Z. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -32 0
Z. Smith 10 -32 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
K. Stokes 6 54 0 12
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 1
S. Crawford Jr. 5 49 1 28
K. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
K. Johnson 1 37 0 37
J. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
J. Johnson 3 19 0 13
J. Palmer 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Palmer 0 0 0 0
C. Montgomery 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Montgomery 0 0 0 0
S. Brooks 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
S. Brooks 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Johnson 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
B. Johnson 8-1 0.0 0
M. Bunch 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
M. Bunch 5-3 0.0 0
C. Edmiston 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
C. Edmiston 5-3 0.0 0
A. Green IV 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Green IV 5-2 0.0 0
Z. Collins 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
Z. Collins 5-3 0.0 0
D. Cannon 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Cannon 4-1 0.0 0
T. Gipson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Gipson 4-0 1.0 0
Y. Burnett 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Y. Burnett 4-0 0.0 0
C. Wick 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Wick 3-2 0.0 0
C. Williams 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
A. Evans 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Evans 2-0 0.0 0
B. Powers 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Powers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Player 90 G
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Player 2-2 0.0 0
S. Robinson 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Robinson 1-2 0.0 0
D. Lamp 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lamp 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ray 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ray 1-0 0.0 0
T. Reeves 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Reeves 1-0 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 97 G
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 1-1 0.0 0
R. Robinson II 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Robinson II 1-0 0.0 0
B. Glaspie 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Glaspie 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wright 0-1 0.0 0
T. Martin 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Martin 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rainey 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Rainey 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bennett 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 46.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 46.1 2
T. Bennett 8 46.1 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 29 0
K. Stokes 2 24.0 29 0
J. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 22 0
J. Johnson 1 31.0 22 0
A. Anderson 38 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
A. Anderson 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 5.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.5 11 0
K. Stokes 4 5.5 11 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 192 1 0 109.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 192 1 0 109.3
B. Lewerke 21/37 192 1 0
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
R. Lombardi 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 43 0
C. Heyward 15 43 0 7
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
B. Lewerke 7 34 0 16
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
E. Collins 8 17 0 9
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
L. Jefferson 7 8 0 5
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. White 1 4 0 4
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
R. Lombardi 2 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
D. Stewart Jr. 6 56 0 30
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
L. Jefferson 2 29 0 18
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
C. Heyward 3 28 1 15
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
L. Nelson 1 25 0 25
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
M. Dotson 3 22 0 10
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
C. White 2 18 0 9
M. Seybert 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Seybert 2 12 0 7
J. Hunt 89 DT
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Hunt 1 10 0 10
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
J. Nailor 3 5 0 3
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Hayes 0 0 0 0
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Collins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Bachie 5-2 0.0 0
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
K. Willekes 4-2 1.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 4-0 0.0 0
Sh. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
Sh. Brown 3-0 2.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
J. Panasiuk 3-2 1.5 0
J. Butler 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Butler 3-1 0.0 0
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 1.0
A. Simmons 3-2 1.0 1
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
R. Williams 2-2 0.5 0
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. Henderson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Panasiuk 2-0 0.0 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Dowell 1-1 0.0 0
B. Bouyer-Randle 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Bouyer-Randle 1-1 0.0 0
M. Dowell 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Dowell 0-1 0.0 0
J. Slade 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Slade 0-1 0.0 0
C. Willekes 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Willekes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
M. Coghlin 4/4 47 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hartbarger 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 47.4 2
J. Hartbarger 5 47.4 2 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 28 0
J. Nailor 2 25.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 10 0
J. Nailor 2 8.5 10 0
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 7 0
C. White 2 6.5 7 0
D. Long 9 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 0 0
D. Long 1 9.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 TULSA 12 2:49 6 12 Punt
5:32 TULSA 27 0:38 3 6 Punt
2:01 TULSA 20 2:01 7 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 TULSA 25 1:19 5 0 Fumble
10:05 TULSA 19 0:10 2 -19 Safety
5:24 TULSA 9 0:05 2 91 TD
4:49 TULSA 29 0:05 2 41 INT
2:38 TULSA 15 2:02 9 85 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 TULSA 35 0:00 3 2 Punt
11:45 TULSA 38 1:11 3 7 Punt
2:25 TULSA 28 1:40 3 -14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 TULSA 21 2:09 6 4 Punt
7:44 TULSA 18 0:51 3 4 Punt
4:46 TULSA 8 0:49 3 -7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 27 3:12 11 73 TD
8:48 MICHST 35 2:30 8 38 Downs
4:10 MICHST 39 1:24 5 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 24 0:47 3 4 FG
12:15 TULSA 21 2:05 9 -8 FG
9:14 MICHST 46 3:15 8 45 Downs
4:10 TULSA 30 1:27 3 4 FG
0:36 MICHST 25 0:00 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 MICHST 8 1:45 4 -2 Punt
9:50 MICHST 5 7:18 18 73 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 40 1:13 3 1 Punt
11:29 MICHST 23 3:04 8 24 Punt
6:09 MICHST 37 1:18 4 0 Punt
3:05 TULSA 45 2:11 6 3 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores