Drive Chart
INST
KANSAS

No Text

Kansas rallies to beat Indiana State 24-17 in Miles' debut

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Les Miles promised to bring excitement to the perpetually rebuilding football program at Kansas.

The Jayhawks made his debut a little more exciting than he hoped.

After a late fumble in the end zone resulted in a go-ahead touchdown for Indiana State, Carter Stanley calmly led the Jayhawks right back downfield. His 22-yard touchdown throw to Daylon Charlot with 2:20 left in the game allowed Kansas to escape with a 24-17 season-opening victory Saturday.

''I think we'll learn to win games like this without this much drama,'' said Miles, who built Oklahoma State into a winner before leading LSU to a national championship. ''I think we can throw the football to a number of guys and rush the football better and more efficiently than we did today and that would make - might distance ourselves from the opponent.''

There was hardly a speck of daylight between Kansas and Indiana State most of the day.

The Sycamores had clawed back from a 16-3 deficit, taking the lead when Stanley fumbled in the end zone and Inoke Moala recovered it for a touchdown with 4:24 left in the game.

But the Jayhawks' senior quarterback calmly responded to adversity, hitting Andrew Parchment with a couple of passes, finding Charlot for a 26-yard gain then hitting him again for the go-ahead score.

The Jayhawks used an end-around pass to convert the 2-point conversion, then stopped the Sycamores in the closing minutes to avoid losing to their third FCS school in the last five seasons.

''"At the end of the day it's 1-0 and we accomplished our goal this week. Won our game,'' said Stanley, who beat out Thomas MacVittie for the starting job. ''It's going to be the same this week.''

Hasan Defense returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown for Kansas. Khalil Herbert added 88 yards rushing, and Parchment had eight catches for 121 yards, as the Jayhawks tried to build on some of the excitement that Miles has brought to the program.

It wasn't always pretty for the ''Mad Hatter.''

His kicker, Liam Jones, missed a field goal and extra point. Stanley fumbled a snap on fourth down to spoil another drive. And there were far too many blown assignments on both sides of the ball to think Kansas is much different than its woeful years under Turner Gill, Charlie Weis and David Beaty.

The Sycamores' Ryan Boyle threw for 219 yards with a touchdown, but he also tossed a pair of costly interceptions. Titus McCoy had 88 yards rushing before leaving with a left knee injury.

Still, the Missouri Valley school was in the game in the fourth quarter. Boyle threw a touchdown pass to Dante Jones to get the Sycamores within 16-10 with 10:52 left, and their score on defense gave them hope of their first win over an FBS school in 33 tries.

''We had our chances. Our defense played great,'' Indiana State coach Curt Mallory said.

But it was the Kansas defense, so maligned over the years, that came up with a big stop. It forced Boyle into throwing a fourth-down incompletion with 1:35 left to essentially end the game.

The Sycamores will no doubt rue a couple of missed chances.

They looked as if they might have scored a touchdown just before halftime, but Dante Hendrix had a sliver of his toe out of bounds when he hauled in the catch in the back of the end zone. Boyle also had an interception at the goal line as the Sycamores were about to score.

Throw in Jerry Nunez's two missed field goals and Indiana State made too many mistakes to overcome.

''With a new offense and a new coaching staff on offense, things weren't going to be easy,'' Defense said. ''We're in college so we don't get preseason games to help our offense, and with us being such an older secondary or more mature secondary we already knew how the game was going to go. We just had to play our role and do our part and the offense was going to do their job at the end of the day.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana State: After ripping off five straight wins to end last season, Mallory's bunch carried that momentum into this season. The Sycamores stood toe-to-toe with Kansas all afternoon, and at several points looked to be the better team.

Kansas: The Jayhawks played without running back Pooka Williams, their best playmaker, as he served a one-game suspension for a series of off-the-field incidents. His return next week should give Kansas a big boost of speed and a much-needed offensive lift.

UP NEXT

Indiana State plays its home opener against Dayton next Saturday.

Kansas hosts Coastal Carolina next Saturday in the first meeting between schools.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 2:20
4-A.Parchment complete to 87-J.Luavasa. 87-J.Luavasa to INDS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 2:27
9-C.Stanley complete to 2-D.Charlot. 2-D.Charlot runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
01:57
pos
17
22
Point After TD 4:24
38-J.Nunez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
16
Touchdown 4:32
9-C.Stanley sacked at KAN 2 for -7 yards FUMBLES (54-K.Brewer). 13-I.Moala runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
94
yds
0:45
pos
16
16
Point After TD 10:52
38-J.Nunez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
16
Touchdown 10:58
10-R.Boyle complete to 19-D.Jones. 19-D.Jones runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
77
yds
01:45
pos
9
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:40
46-L.Jones extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
3
16
Touchdown 8:47
9-C.Stanley complete to 82-J.Sosinski. 82-J.Sosinski runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
87
yds
03:09
pos
3
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
38-J.Nunez 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
63
yds
01:51
pos
3
10
Field Goal 7:00
46-L.Jones 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
55
yds
02:31
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:43
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:53
10-R.Boyle incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-H.Defense at KAN 43. 13-H.Defense runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
57
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 20
Rushing 10 6
Passing 9 13
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-14 4-12
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-2
Total Net Yards 347 328
Total Plays 71 63
Avg Gain 4.9 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 146 103
Rush Attempts 37 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 3.0
Net Yards Passing 201 225
Comp. - Att. 22-34 20-29
Yards Per Pass 5.9 7.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 2-16
Penalties - Yards 4-35 7-49
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 1
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 4-3
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-39.5 3-49.0
Return Yards 32 105
Punts - Returns 3-15 1-11
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 2-24
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-70
Kicking 3/5 2/4
Extra Points 2/2 1/2
Field Goals 1/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Indiana State 0-1 0301417
Kansas 1-0 736824
KANSAS -5, O/U 53.5
Memorial Stadium Lawrence, KS
 201 PASS YDS 225
146 RUSH YDS 103
347 TOTAL YDS 328
Indiana State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Boyle 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 219 1 2 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 219 1 2 116.8
R. Boyle 22/34 219 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McCoy 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 88 0
T. McCoy 14 88 0 19
P. Kerlegrand 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
P. Kerlegrand 9 31 0 12
R. Boyle 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
R. Boyle 12 21 0 18
C. Childers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Childers 2 6 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones II 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 1
D. Jones II 4 79 1 42
D. Hendrix 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 57 0
D. Hendrix 8 57 0 12
P. Kerlegrand 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
P. Kerlegrand 2 32 0 28
R. Morgan 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
R. Morgan 2 24 0 21
D. Caton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Caton 2 11 0 8
J. Wildt 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Wildt 1 7 0 7
D. Dafney 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Dafney 1 6 0 6
H. Woodcock 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
H. Woodcock 1 2 0 2
D. Collins 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Collins 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Glasco 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Glasco 6-0 0.0 0
K. Brewer 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Brewer 5-0 1.0 0
Mi. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Mi. Thomas 4-0 0.0 0
M. Thompson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Thompson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Griffith 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Griffith 4-1 0.0 0
M. Ware 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Ware 3-0 0.0 0
M. Ghant Jr. 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Ghant Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
H. Barndt 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Barndt 2-0 0.0 0
H. Oyedele 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Oyedele 2-0 0.0 0
I. Moala 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Moala 2-0 0.0 0
T. Turner II 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Turner II 2-0 0.0 0
K. Cummings 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Cummings 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hambright 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hambright 1-0 0.0 0
I. Fotu 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Fotu 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Nunez 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/3 2/2
J. Nunez 1/3 20 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Reiner 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.5 2
T. Reiner 4 39.5 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Caton 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Caton 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hendrix 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 7 0
D. Hendrix 2 5.5 7 0
D. Caton 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
D. Caton 1 4.0 4 0
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 241 2 0 161.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 241 2 0 161.5
C. Stanley 20/29 241 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
K. Herbert 17 88 0 33
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
D. Williams 9 34 0 27
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -19 0
C. Stanley 8 -19 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 121 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 0
A. Parchment 8 121 0 32
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 1
D. Charlot 6 79 1 26
J. Sosinski 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
J. Sosinski 2 25 1 15
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
S. Robinson Jr. 1 14 0 14
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
V. Gardner 2 3 0 4
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Williams 0 0 0 0
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Herbert 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Prox 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
D. Prox 8-0 1.0 0
D. Moragne 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
D. Moragne 7-0 1.0 0
K. Mayberry 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Mayberry 6-0 0.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Torneden 5-0 0.0 0
Mi. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Mi. Lee 3-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
A. Kamara 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Kamara 3-0 1.0 0
S. Burt 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Burt 3-1 0.0 0
D. Ferguson 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Ferguson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Arnold 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Arnold 1-0 0.0 0
Ma. Lee 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ma. Lee 1-1 0.0 0
C. Cole III 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cole III 1-0 0.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
H. Defense 1-0 0.0 1
D. Terry 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Terry 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McCullough 1-0 0.0 1
M. Harris 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
L. Jones 1/2 36 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 49.0 1
K. Thompson 3 49.0 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dineen 43 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Dineen 1 8.0 8 0
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
K. Logan Jr. 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
K. Lassiter II 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 INST 31 2:06 6 67 INT
8:43 INST 25 3:43 8 24 Punt
2:28 INST 49 1:48 5 18 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 INST 37 2:24 6 36 FG Miss
6:21 INST 17 1:23 4 5 Punt
2:01 INST 38 1:51 9 60 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 INST 25 0:00 7 -12 INT
8:40 INST 25 1:27 5 17 Punt
2:04 INST 23 1:45 16 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:28 INST 15 1:51 7 42 Punt
2:20 INST 25 0:33 4 8 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 18 2:45 6 51 FG Miss
4:20 KANSAS 9 1:13 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 KANSAS 33 2:25 9 3 Fumble
9:31 KANSAS 27 2:31 8 55 FG
4:18 KANSAS 18 1:38 4 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 KANSAS 13 3:09 7 87 TD
6:36 KANSAS 38 3:58 10 41 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 KANSAS 25 2:15 5 18 Punt
5:53 KANSAS 6 0:45 3 94 TD
4:24 KANSAS 25 1:57 8 75 TD
1:39 INST 33 0:54 4 -4 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores