|
|
|INST
|KANSAS
Kansas rallies to beat Indiana State 24-17 in Miles' debut
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Les Miles promised to bring excitement to the perpetually rebuilding football program at Kansas.
The Jayhawks made his debut a little more exciting than he hoped.
After a late fumble in the end zone resulted in a go-ahead touchdown for Indiana State, Carter Stanley calmly led the Jayhawks right back downfield. His 22-yard touchdown throw to Daylon Charlot with 2:20 left in the game allowed Kansas to escape with a 24-17 season-opening victory Saturday.
''I think we'll learn to win games like this without this much drama,'' said Miles, who built Oklahoma State into a winner before leading LSU to a national championship. ''I think we can throw the football to a number of guys and rush the football better and more efficiently than we did today and that would make - might distance ourselves from the opponent.''
There was hardly a speck of daylight between Kansas and Indiana State most of the day.
The Sycamores had clawed back from a 16-3 deficit, taking the lead when Stanley fumbled in the end zone and Inoke Moala recovered it for a touchdown with 4:24 left in the game.
But the Jayhawks' senior quarterback calmly responded to adversity, hitting Andrew Parchment with a couple of passes, finding Charlot for a 26-yard gain then hitting him again for the go-ahead score.
The Jayhawks used an end-around pass to convert the 2-point conversion, then stopped the Sycamores in the closing minutes to avoid losing to their third FCS school in the last five seasons.
''"At the end of the day it's 1-0 and we accomplished our goal this week. Won our game,'' said Stanley, who beat out Thomas MacVittie for the starting job. ''It's going to be the same this week.''
Hasan Defense returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown for Kansas. Khalil Herbert added 88 yards rushing, and Parchment had eight catches for 121 yards, as the Jayhawks tried to build on some of the excitement that Miles has brought to the program.
It wasn't always pretty for the ''Mad Hatter.''
His kicker, Liam Jones, missed a field goal and extra point. Stanley fumbled a snap on fourth down to spoil another drive. And there were far too many blown assignments on both sides of the ball to think Kansas is much different than its woeful years under Turner Gill, Charlie Weis and David Beaty.
The Sycamores' Ryan Boyle threw for 219 yards with a touchdown, but he also tossed a pair of costly interceptions. Titus McCoy had 88 yards rushing before leaving with a left knee injury.
Still, the Missouri Valley school was in the game in the fourth quarter. Boyle threw a touchdown pass to Dante Jones to get the Sycamores within 16-10 with 10:52 left, and their score on defense gave them hope of their first win over an FBS school in 33 tries.
''We had our chances. Our defense played great,'' Indiana State coach Curt Mallory said.
But it was the Kansas defense, so maligned over the years, that came up with a big stop. It forced Boyle into throwing a fourth-down incompletion with 1:35 left to essentially end the game.
The Sycamores will no doubt rue a couple of missed chances.
They looked as if they might have scored a touchdown just before halftime, but Dante Hendrix had a sliver of his toe out of bounds when he hauled in the catch in the back of the end zone. Boyle also had an interception at the goal line as the Sycamores were about to score.
Throw in Jerry Nunez's two missed field goals and Indiana State made too many mistakes to overcome.
''With a new offense and a new coaching staff on offense, things weren't going to be easy,'' Defense said. ''We're in college so we don't get preseason games to help our offense, and with us being such an older secondary or more mature secondary we already knew how the game was going to go. We just had to play our role and do our part and the offense was going to do their job at the end of the day.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana State: After ripping off five straight wins to end last season, Mallory's bunch carried that momentum into this season. The Sycamores stood toe-to-toe with Kansas all afternoon, and at several points looked to be the better team.
Kansas: The Jayhawks played without running back Pooka Williams, their best playmaker, as he served a one-game suspension for a series of off-the-field incidents. His return next week should give Kansas a big boost of speed and a much-needed offensive lift.
UP NEXT
Indiana State plays its home opener against Dayton next Saturday.
Kansas hosts Coastal Carolina next Saturday in the first meeting between schools.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|347
|328
|Total Plays
|71
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|103
|Rush Attempts
|37
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|201
|225
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|7.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-18
|2-16
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|7-49
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|32
|105
|Punts - Returns
|3-15
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|2-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-70
|Kicking
|3/5
|2/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|1/2
|Field Goals
|1/3
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|225
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|347
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Boyle 10 QB
|R. Boyle
|22/34
|219
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McCoy 30 RB
|T. McCoy
|14
|88
|0
|19
|
P. Kerlegrand 9 RB
|P. Kerlegrand
|9
|31
|0
|12
|
R. Boyle 10 QB
|R. Boyle
|12
|21
|0
|18
|
C. Childers 20 RB
|C. Childers
|2
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones II 19 WR
|D. Jones II
|4
|79
|1
|42
|
D. Hendrix 8 WR
|D. Hendrix
|8
|57
|0
|12
|
P. Kerlegrand 9 RB
|P. Kerlegrand
|2
|32
|0
|28
|
R. Morgan 4 WR
|R. Morgan
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
D. Caton 83 WR
|D. Caton
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Wildt 87 WR
|J. Wildt
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Dafney 89 WR
|D. Dafney
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Woodcock 80 TE
|H. Woodcock
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Collins 15 WR
|D. Collins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Glasco 6 LB
|C. Glasco
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brewer 54 DL
|K. Brewer
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
Mi. Thomas 1 DB
|Mi. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Thompson 43 LB
|M. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffith 46 LB
|J. Griffith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ware 14 DB
|M. Ware
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ghant Jr. 50 DL
|M. Ghant Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Barndt 92 DL
|H. Barndt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Oyedele 10 DB
|H. Oyedele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moala 13 DL
|I. Moala
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Turner II 52 DL
|T. Turner II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cummings 3 DB
|K. Cummings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hambright 32 DB
|T. Hambright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Fotu 42 DL
|I. Fotu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Nunez 38 K
|J. Nunez
|1/3
|20
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Reiner 16 P
|T. Reiner
|4
|39.5
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Caton 83 WR
|D. Caton
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hendrix 8 WR
|D. Hendrix
|2
|5.5
|7
|0
|
D. Caton 83 WR
|D. Caton
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|20/29
|241
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|17
|88
|0
|33
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|9
|34
|0
|27
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|8
|-19
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|8
|121
|0
|32
|
D. Charlot 2 WR
|D. Charlot
|6
|79
|1
|26
|
J. Sosinski 82 TE
|J. Sosinski
|2
|25
|1
|15
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
V. Gardner 18 RB
|V. Gardner
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Prox 40 LB
|D. Prox
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Mi. Lee 11 S
|Mi. Lee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 90 DT
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 LB
|A. Kamara
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DT
|S. Burt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ferguson 7 S
|D. Ferguson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 2 CB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 17 CB
|E. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Arnold 91 DE
|J. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ma. Lee 99 DT
|Ma. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cole III 94 DE
|C. Cole III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Defense 13 CB
|H. Defense
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Terry 95 DT
|D. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCullough 12 S
|J. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Harris 50 DE
|M. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Jones 46 K
|L. Jones
|1/2
|36
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|3
|49.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dineen 43 LB
|J. Dineen
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
-
COLG
AF
7
48
4th 11:01
-
GAST
TENN
21
23
4th 10:03 ESPNU
-
IDAHO
15PSU
0
64
4th 15:00 BTN
-
SC
UNC
20
17
4th 14:27 ESPN
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
35
4th 12:18 ABC
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
23
20
4th 8:19 ESPN+
-
ETNST
APLST
7
35
4th 6:46 ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
4th 14:52 CBSSN
-
MTST
TXTECH
7
31
3rd 8:00 FSN
-
VATECH
BC
14
28
3rd 7:57 ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
6
10
3rd 8:25 SECN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
0
10
3rd 6:58 FOX
-
22CUSE
LIB
0
0
1st 12:39 ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
0
0
1st 11:55
-
CAMP
TROY
0
3
1st 12:29 ESPN+
-
SAMST
NMEX
0
0
1st 10:29 MW Network
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
048 O/U
-15.5
Sat 6:30pm PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
0
062.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:30pm STAD
-
ILST
NILL
0
042.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
USM
0
055 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SMU
ARKST
0
057 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
0
055.5 O/U
-26
Sat 7:00pm
-
NICHST
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-22
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
0
073.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
SFA
BAYLOR
0
057.5 O/U
-43.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
0
058.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ESPN+
-
UVA
PITT
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
MTSU
7MICH
0
056 O/U
-36
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
GAS
6LSU
0
051.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
0
047.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
HOUBP
UTEP
0
061.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
055.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 8:00pm LHN
-
ARPB
TCU
0
0
-55
Sat 8:00pm FSN
-
GRAM
LAMON
0
058.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
036.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 9:00pm FBOOK
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm MW Network
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
065.5 O/U
-33
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN