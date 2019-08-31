Drive Chart
Stevens leads Miss State past Louisiana Lafayette 38-28

  • Aug 31, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Tommy Stevens had to wait a long time for his first start as a college quarterback.

But the wait was worth it.

Stevens passed for two touchdowns and ran for one as Mississippi State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 38-28 on Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The former Penn State backup who learned from Bulldogs' second-year coach Joe Moorhead when Moorhead was the Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator, completed 20 of 30 passes for 236 yards. He had passes of 31 yards to Osirus Mitchell on the game's first possession and 12 yard to Austin Williams early in the fourth quarter to complete a 21-0 run.

''I texted Tommy last night,'' Moorhead said. ''I told him this is the opportunity you've worked your whole life for. Go out, play loose and have fun.

''I thought it was a good positive step for the rest of the season.''

Kylin Hill rushed 27 times for 197 yards and a touchdown and Stevens had a 4-yard touchdown run that broke a 14-all tie with 31 seconds left in the first half.

''I think he's one of the premier backs in the conference and the country,'' Moorhead said. ''He showed that today.''

The Bulldogs finished with 261 yards rushing and 236 yards passing.

''We did what we wanted to do offensively,'' Moorhead said. ''We showed balance with the run and the pass.''

Levi Lewis ran for one touchdown and passed for another for the Ragin' Cajuns. He threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nick Ralston in the second quarter and ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 9:56 left in the game.

Lewis completed 24 off 39 for 267 yards.

Elijah Mitchell added a 3-yard, first-quarter touchdown run and Trey Ragas' 17-yard touchdown run capped a 99-yard drive for the Cajuns with 2:45 left.

MSU, which defeated ULL 56-10 last season in Starkville, Mississippi, added a clinching 37-yard field goal from Jordan Lawless with 1:43 left.

''Anybody who looked at us last season and looked at this game would see there's no doubt we've made significant improvement,'' Cajuns second-year coach Billy Napier said. ''We kept getting up off the matt. We were tough - physically tough and mentally tough.

''The area that gave us trouble is we were sloppy at times. The old adage that the first rule is don't beat yourself applied. But we had a good SEC West opponent on the ropes.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: An adequate though sloppy start for a team that won eight games and went to a bowl game last season.

Louisiana-Lafayette: Self-inflicted wounds prevented the Cajuns from having a more competitive effort. Five turnovers - three fumbles and two interceptions - limited ULL's opportunities in a game it never led.

STATE SUSPENSIONS

Mississippi State announced before the game that seven players, including thee starters, were suspended for the opener ''due to a violation of team rules.''

The starters were DT Lee Autry, LB Willie Gay Jr. and K Jace Christmann. Jordan Lawless, who was listed as a co-starter with Christmann, missed a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter but kicked a 37-yarder with 1:02 left in the game.

The other suspended players were listed as second team on the two-deep: WR Devonta Jason, OL Kwatrivous Johnson, S Marcus Murphy and OL Michael Story.

CAJUNS TURNOVERS

ULL hurt itself significantly by losing three fumbles and throwing two interceptions. It finished minus-3 in turnovers as MSU lost two fumbles.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs play their home opener against Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Louisiana-Lafayette: The Cajuns play a true home game when they host Liberty on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:07
26-J.Lawless 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
yds
yds
pos
pos
38
28
Point After TD 2:45
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
28
Touchdown 2:53
9-T.Ragas runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
99
yds
04:37
pos
35
27
Point After TD 9:56
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 10:02
1-L.Lewis scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
03:05
pos
35
20
Point After TD 13:07
26-J.Lawless extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 13:14
7-T.Stevens complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
12
yds
00:17
pos
34
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:07
26-J.Lawless extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 7:13
8-K.Hill runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:09
pos
27
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:31
26-J.Lawless extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 0:38
7-T.Stevens runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
82
yds
03:53
pos
20
14
Point After TD 4:31
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 4:39
1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
69
yds
04:39
pos
14
13
Point After TD 9:18
26-J.Lawless extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 9:26
21-N.Gibson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
42
yds
01:57
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:17
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:22
15-E.Mitchell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
15
yds
01:12
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:27
26-J.Lawless extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:37
7-T.Stevens complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
74
yds
02:23
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 27
Rushing 15 10
Passing 13 16
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-9 4-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-2
Total Net Yards 490 431
Total Plays 70 77
Avg Gain 7.0 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 261 164
Rush Attempts 40 37
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 4.4
Net Yards Passing 229 267
Comp. - Att. 20-30 24-40
Yards Per Pass 7.6 6.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-40 5-45
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 5
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 3-3
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-40.0 3-44.3
Return Yards 94 125
Punts - Returns 3-40 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-54 6-125
Int. - Returns 2-0 0-0
Kicking 6/7 4/5
Extra Points 5/5 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miss. State 1-0 71471038
Louisiana 0-1 7701428
LALAF 19, O/U 60
Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA
 229 PASS YDS 267
261 RUSH YDS 164
490 TOTAL YDS 431
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 236 2 0 154.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 236 2 0 154.7
T. Stevens 20/30 236 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 198 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 198 1
K. Hill 28 198 1 20
T. Stevens 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
T. Stevens 11 37 1 14
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 27 1
N. Gibson 2 27 1 19
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 1
O. Mitchell 6 88 1 31
A. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 1
A. Williams 3 43 1 28
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
S. Guidry 4 36 0 19
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Thomas 2 19 0 10
D. Jones 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Jones 1 14 0 14
I. Zuber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
I. Zuber 1 14 0 14
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Hill 1 10 0 10
J. Payton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Payton 1 9 0 9
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
F. Green 1 3 0 3
C. Gardner 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Gardner 0 0 0 0
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Gibson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Spencer 1-0 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Smitherman 0-0 0.0 1
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Dantzler 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Lawless 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
J. Lawless 1/2 37 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 2
T. Day 2 40.0 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Zuber 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 22 0
I. Zuber 2 18.0 22 0
B. Cole II 32 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
B. Cole II 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 40 0
M. Dear 2 20.0 40 0
T. Dixon 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Dixon 1 0.0 0 0
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 267 1 2 117.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 267 1 2 117.3
L. Lewis 24/39 267 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 80 0
R. Calais 8 80 0 26
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 63 1
T. Ragas 9 63 1 17
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 31 1
E. Mitchell 14 31 1 9
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -10 1
L. Lewis 6 -10 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Bell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 113 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 113 0
J. Bell 8 113 0 22
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 93 0
J. Bradley 6 93 0 32
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
T. Ragas 1 19 0 19
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
R. Calais 3 15 0 11
N. Ralston 22 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
N. Ralston 1 11 1 11
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
E. Mitchell 2 4 0 7
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0
C. Gossett 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Gossett 0 0 0 0
N. Johnson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Jacquet III 1-0 1.0 0
K. Moncrief 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Moncrief 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Artigue 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
S. Artigue 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 1
R. Byrns 3 44.3 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 30 0
C. Smith 3 22.7 30 0
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 23 0
J. Bradley 2 19.0 23 0
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
R. Calais 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISSST 26 2:23 6 74 TD
12:20 LALAF 35 1:28 4 -37 Fumble
7:35 MISSST 48 2:02 6 17 Downs
3:17 MISSST 15 2:38 10 80 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 LALAF 42 1:57 5 42 TD
4:31 MISSST 18 3:53 11 82 TD
0:06 MISSST 48 0:00 1 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 MISSST 35 4:09 9 65 TD
4:05 MISSST 12 3:40 8 45 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 LALAF 12 0:17 1 12 TD
9:56 MISSST 25 2:20 6 36 Punt
2:45 LALAF 42 1:38 6 23 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 LALAF 22 0:00 1 78 INT
10:22 LALAF 28 2:12 9 27 Fumble
5:24 LALAF 32 0:45 4 7 Fumble
4:34 MISSST 15 1:12 3 15 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 LALAF 20 1:46 5 22 Fumble
9:18 LALAF 31 4:39 10 69 TD
0:31 LALAF 48 0:19 4 4 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 LALAF 25 0:00 7 -4 Punt
7:07 LALAF 13 2:34 8 75 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LALAF 1 0:49 3 8 Punt
13:07 LALAF 31 3:05 9 69 TD
7:30 LALAF 1 4:37 16 99 TD
1:07 LALAF 35 1:00 5 -34 Game
