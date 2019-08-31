|
|
|NRFST
|ODU
Davis scores go-ahead TD, Old Dominion edges Norfolk State
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Lala Davis scored a late touchdown as Old Dominion came from behind in the final six minutes to defeat intra-city rival Norfolk State 24-20 on Saturday in the first game at ODU's reconstructed S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Trailing for the first time - 20-17 with 5:51 remaining - Old Dominion reached the red zone on the strength of a 15-yard run by Davis and a 31-yard pass from Stone Smartt to Eric Kumah. On third-and-1 from the 7, Davis ran for 5 yards for the first down then added 2 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.
On the Spartans' ensuing possession, Lance Boykin intercepted a pass at the Norfolk 35 with 1:22 remaining and the Monarchs ran out the clock.
FCS-member Norfolk State fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter but rallied with two touchdown passes and a go-ahead rushing touchdown from third-year starting quarterback Juwan Carter. His 9-yard run gave the Spartans a 21-17 lead with just under six minutes to go.
After two sustained drives in the first quarter produced the 14-0 lead for the Monarchs they were held to a 26-yard third-quarter field goal by Nick Rice prior to the winning drive.
Old Dominion leads the limited series 4-0.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|253
|287
|Total Plays
|59
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|134
|Rush Attempts
|30
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|184
|153
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.0
|3-38.7
|Return Yards
|70
|82
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-38
|3-56
|Int. - Returns
|2-32
|2-28
|Kicking
|1/3
|4/5
|Extra Points
|1/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|153
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Carter 8 QB
|J. Carter
|19/29
|199
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. James 15 WR
|D. James
|5
|101
|1
|57
|
J. Smith 3 WR
|J. Smith
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
A. Williams 4 TE
|A. Williams
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
A. Savage 2 RB
|A. Savage
|4
|18
|0
|17
|
T. McElhenie 17 WR
|T. McElhenie
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Stone 17 QB
|S. Stone
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. McFarland 81 TE
|S. McFarland
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Hulett 5 RB
|G. Hulett
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
M. Ellington 88 WR
|M. Ellington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Myers 98 DL
|C. Myers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Quinerly 22 DB
|N. Quinerly
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Coles 38 DB
|D. Coles
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Nardone 34 K
|J. Nardone
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|
R. Richter 45 P
|R. Richter
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Richter 45 P
|R. Richter
|4
|48.0
|2
|55
|
J. Nardone 34 K
|J. Nardone
|1
|18.0
|0
|18
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Talbert 25 WR
|T. Talbert
|2
|16.0
|18
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 20 WR
|S. Anderson Jr.
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|17/23
|158
|0
|1
|
S. Williams 5 QB
|S. Williams
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|16
|62
|1
|15
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|13
|50
|1
|12
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|6
|26
|1
|12
|
R. Washington 24 RB
|R. Washington
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Kumah 9 WR
|E. Kumah
|4
|65
|0
|31
|
M. Joyner 89 TE
|M. Joyner
|2
|34
|0
|18
|
S. Williams 5 QB
|S. Williams
|3
|25
|0
|15
|
C. Cunningham 3 TE
|C. Cunningham
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|4
|11
|0
|8
|
A. Moore 16 WR
|A. Moore
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Watson 18 WR
|B. Watson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Herslow 83 WR
|J. Herslow
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ross 52 DT
|J. Ross
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Young 3 LB
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 97 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Meiser 54 DT
|J. Meiser
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 14 S
|J. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Boykin 1 CB
|L. Boykin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
|K. Ford-Dement
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cate 96 P
|B. Cate
|3
|38.7
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Watson 18 WR
|B. Watson
|3
|18.7
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Herslow 83 WR
|J. Herslow
|2
|-1.0
|1
|0
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
7
35
3rd 13:44 PACN
-
SUT
UNLV
7
41
3rd 14:00 MW Network
-
FRESNO
USC
10
17
2nd 7:49 ESPN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
Final ESPN+
-
CAMP
TROY
14
43
Final ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
Final
-
SAMST
NMEX
31
39
Final MW Network
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
27
Final PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
17
56
Final STAD
-
ALCORN
USM
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
21
24
Final
-
ILST
NILL
10
24
Final ESP+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
17
56
Final ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
13
48
Final ESP3
-
SMU
ARKST
37
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
KSTATE
14
49
Final ESPN+
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
21
27
Final ABC
-
MIZZOU
WYO
31
37
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
6LSU
3
55
Final SECN
-
MTSU
7MICH
21
40
Final BTN
-
UVA
PITT
30
14
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
14
38
Final FS1
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
31
51
Final ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
30
6
Final ESPN
-
ARPB
TCU
7
39
Final FSN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
34
36
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
14
45
Final LHN
-
GRAM
LAMON
9
31
Final
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
6
Final FBOOK
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN