Davis scores go-ahead TD, Old Dominion edges Norfolk State

  • Aug 31, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Lala Davis scored a late touchdown as Old Dominion came from behind in the final six minutes to defeat intra-city rival Norfolk State 24-20 on Saturday in the first game at ODU's reconstructed S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Trailing for the first time - 20-17 with 5:51 remaining - Old Dominion reached the red zone on the strength of a 15-yard run by Davis and a 31-yard pass from Stone Smartt to Eric Kumah. On third-and-1 from the 7, Davis ran for 5 yards for the first down then added 2 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.

On the Spartans' ensuing possession, Lance Boykin intercepted a pass at the Norfolk 35 with 1:22 remaining and the Monarchs ran out the clock.

FCS-member Norfolk State fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter but rallied with two touchdown passes and a go-ahead rushing touchdown from third-year starting quarterback Juwan Carter. His 9-yard run gave the Spartans a 21-17 lead with just under six minutes to go.

After two sustained drives in the first quarter produced the 14-0 lead for the Monarchs they were held to a 26-yard third-quarter field goal by Nick Rice prior to the winning drive.

Old Dominion leads the limited series 4-0.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:21
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 3:27
12-L.Davis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
02:29
pos
21
23
Point After TD 5:56
45-R.Richter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 6:02
8-J.Carter runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
04:56
pos
20
17
Two Point Conversion 11:03
8-J.Carter complete to 15-D.James. 15-D.James to ODU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 11:09
8-J.Carter complete to 81-S.McFarland. 81-S.McFarland runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
02:48
pos
12
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:34
20-B.Davis 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
65
yds
04:27
pos
6
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:32
34-J.Nardone extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 8:32
8-J.Carter complete to 15-D.James. 15-D.James runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
57
yds
00:00
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:48
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 3:48
4-S.Smartt runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
40
yds
03:33
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:42
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:51
1-K.Strong runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
4:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 20
Rushing 5 11
Passing 7 8
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 6-13 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 253 287
Total Plays 59 63
Avg Gain 4.3 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 69 134
Rush Attempts 30 39
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 3.4
Net Yards Passing 184 153
Comp. - Att. 19-29 17-24
Yards Per Pass 6.3 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 1-5
Penalties - Yards 5-45 6-60
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 5-42.0 3-38.7
Return Yards 70 82
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--2
Kickoffs - Returns 3-38 3-56
Int. - Returns 2-32 2-28
Kicking 1/3 4/5
Extra Points 1/2 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Norfolk State 0-1 0601521
Old Dominion 1-0 1403724
ODU -26, O/U 55.5
S.B. Ballard Stadium Norfolk, VA
 184 PASS YDS 153
69 RUSH YDS 134
253 TOTAL YDS 287
Norfolk State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Carter 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 199 2 2 132.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 199 2 2 132.1
J. Carter 19/29 199 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Carter 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 51 1
J. Carter 13 51 1 23
A. Savage 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 11 0
A. Savage 14 11 0 3
G. Hulett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
G. Hulett 3 7 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. James 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 101 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 101 1
D. James 5 101 1 57
J. Smith 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Smith 2 26 0 19
A. Williams 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
A. Williams 3 23 0 9
A. Savage 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
A. Savage 4 18 0 17
T. McElhenie 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. McElhenie 1 14 0 14
S. Stone 17 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
S. Stone 1 14 0 14
S. McFarland 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. McFarland 1 8 0 8
G. Hulett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
G. Hulett 2 8 0 5
M. Ellington 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Ellington 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Myers 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Myers 1-0 1.0 0
N. Quinerly 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Quinerly 0-0 0.0 1
D. Coles 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Coles 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Nardone 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
J. Nardone 0/0 0 1/2 1
R. Richter 45 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
R. Richter 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Richter 45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 2
R. Richter 4 48.0 2 55
J. Nardone 34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 18.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 18.0 0
J. Nardone 1 18.0 0 18
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Talbert 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 18 0
T. Talbert 2 16.0 18 0
S. Anderson Jr. 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
S. Anderson Jr. 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Old Dominion
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 158 0 1 122.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 158 0 1 122.9
S. Smartt 17/23 158 0 1
S. Williams 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
S. Williams 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 62 1
L. Davis 16 62 1 15
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 50 1
S. Smartt 13 50 1 12
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
K. Strong 6 26 1 12
R. Washington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Washington 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Kumah 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 0
E. Kumah 4 65 0 31
M. Joyner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
M. Joyner 2 34 0 18
S. Williams 5 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
S. Williams 3 25 0 15
C. Cunningham 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Cunningham 1 12 0 12
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
K. Strong 4 11 0 8
A. Moore 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Moore 1 6 0 6
B. Watson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Watson 1 3 0 3
J. Herslow 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Herslow 1 2 0 2
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ross 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Ross 1-0 1.0 0
J. Young 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Young 1-0 0.0 0
M. Haynes 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Haynes 1-0 1.0 0
J. Meiser 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Meiser 1-0 1.0 0
J. Richardson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Boykin 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Boykin 0-0 0.0 1
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Ford-Dement 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Rice 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
N. Rice 1/2 0 3/3 6
B. Davis 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
B. Davis 1/1 26 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cate 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 2
B. Cate 3 38.7 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Watson 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 19 0
B. Watson 3 18.7 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Herslow 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 1 0
J. Herslow 2 -1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 NRFST 25 2:15 3 -3 Punt
3:48 NRFST 7 0:48 5 18 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 NRFST 20 0:00 6 16 Punt
8:32 NRFST 43 0:00 1 57 TD
5:02 NRFST 13 2:50 6 37 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 NRFST 25 0:00 7 6 Punt
7:30 NRFST 19 3:08 7 22 Fumble
2:10 NRFST 1 1:55 8 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 ODU 43 2:48 7 42 TD
10:58 NRFST 43 4:56 8 57 TD
3:21 NRFST 22 1:22 7 9 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 35 4:30 11 65 TD
7:21 NRFST 40 3:33 7 40 TD
2:03 NRFST 19 1:03 3 -1 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 ODU 6 2:59 7 17 Punt
8:32 ODU 26 2:12 5 22 Punt
1:15 ODU 3 0:13 2 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 ODU 27 4:27 10 64 FG
3:49 NRFST 46 1:39 4 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 ODU 36 0:00 1 64 INT
11:09 ODU 35 0:06 2 8 INT
5:56 ODU 28 2:29 10 72 TD
1:32 NRFST 36 0:49 3 -5
