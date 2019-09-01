|
|
|NMEXST
|WASHST
Gordon shines as No. 23 Washington State rolls to 58-7 win
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Anthony Gordon's starting debut for No. 23 Washington State was perfect for most of the first half and nearly flawless overall.
Gordon completed his first 15 passes, threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, and No. 23 Washington State rolled past New Mexico State 58-7 on Saturday night.
Gordon made his first college start memorable throwing touchdowns of 41, 48, 19 and 54 yards in the first half as the Cougars (1-0) built a 35-7 lead and coasted to an easy opening victory. Gordon finished 29 of 35 for 420 yards and five TD passes before checking out late in the third quarter.
''It goes to show what our preparation does. Been working at this for a long time now so all this as a team kind of came together and we united pretty well I thought,'' Gordon said. ''It was pretty rewarding to see all that happen.''
Gordon, who had just five career passes coming into the season, beat out Eastern Washington transfer Gage Gubrud for the starting job with a stellar fall camp and his performance in camp continued into the start of the season. Gordon hit Rodrick Fisher for a 41-yard TD on the opening drive of the game and the passing onslaught was only getting started.
Gordon added a 48-yard catch-and-run TD to Dezmon Patmon, hit Easop Winston Jr. on a 19-yard score and capped his big half with a 54-yard touchdown toss to Travell Harris.
Gordon hit 22 of 23 passes in the first half. The only incompletion was a drop by Brandon Arconado midway through the second quarter.
''He didn't look nervous or anything out there. He executed his job well and it's no different than what he does in practice and that's why he's the guy,'' Washington State running back Max Borghi said. ''He can make plays and that's exactly what he did out there today.''
Harris added a 20-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, breaking a couple of tackles and traversing from one side of the field to the other to complete the run after catch.
Borghi added 128 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown. Borghi became the first Washington State running back to rush for 100 yards since Gerard Wicks against California in 2016.
New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter when he recovered a fumble and took the loose ball into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7. That was the highlight of the night for the Aggies (0-1) who were limited to 317 total yards, a big chunk coming in the fourth quarter.
Adkins was 28 of 42 for 221 yards and two interceptions.
''When you play elite teams like this and what we're going to do next week, you can't give them help or it will really get out of hand, and that's what happened tonight,'' New Mexico State coach Doug Martin said.
QB TRIO
The night wasn't just about Gordon. Gubrud entered late in the third quarter and threw a 9-yard touchdown to Renard Bell. And, Trey Tinsley got some time in the fourth quarter going 1-of-3 passing in his limited action.
THE TAKEAWAY
New Mexico State: The Aggies knew it was going to be a challenging start to the season beginning with the Cougars and No. 2 Alabama next week. New Mexico State must cut down on the miscues after committing three turnovers and was just 5 of 15 on third downs.
''It's disappointing that we didn't play better. We have another great opportunity to play the second best ranked team in the country,'' Martin said.
Washington State: Part of Gordon's big debut was distributing the wealth to his pass catchers. Ten Cougars caught at least one pass, showing the depth of Washington State's receiver group. Patmon led the way with seven catches for 103 yards.
''It appeared we had some depth at that position. I thought they caught the ball well and came to play,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said.
UP NEXT
New Mexico State: The Aggies travel to face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
Washington State: The Cougars host Northern Colorado next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|28
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|12
|21
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|311
|610
|Total Plays
|67
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|111
|Rush Attempts
|25
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|215
|499
|Comp. - Att.
|28-42
|39-49
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|10.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-6
|1-8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-0
|6-69
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.5
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|39
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kicking
|1/2
|10/10
|Extra Points
|1/1
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|499
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|610
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|28/42
|221
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|9
|57
|0
|27
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|4
|25
|0
|17
|
N. Mitchell 20 RB
|N. Mitchell
|6
|22
|0
|8
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|6
|-8
|1
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|7
|47
|0
|18
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|7
|40
|0
|12
|
R. Downs III 4 WR
|R. Downs III
|5
|31
|0
|11
|
D. Dan 9 WR
|D. Dan
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|3
|23
|0
|16
|
N. Mitchell 20 RB
|N. Mitchell
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
I. Lottie 10 WR
|I. Lottie
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Abraham 8 WR
|T. Abraham
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Warner 7 WR
|T. Warner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 LB
|D. Richardson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Perkins 19 DB
|A. Perkins
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGraw II 21 DB
|R. McGraw II
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
|R. Hodge Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brohard 80 LB
|T. Brohard
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Yarberough 88 DL
|X. Yarberough
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hood 20 LB
|J. Hood
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 LB
|D. Richardson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|R. Buford Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 28 LB
|S. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lomax 22 DB
|S. Lomax
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fergurson 7 LB
|J. Fergurson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lopez 51 DL
|R. Lopez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 26 DL
|D. King
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mills 12 WR
|C. Mills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hartfield 12 LB
|J. Hartfield
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Brown 18 K
|D. Brown
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Theisler 16 P
|P. Theisler
|6
|37.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|29/35
|420
|5
|0
|
G. Gubrud 4 QB
|G. Gubrud
|9/11
|76
|1
|0
|
T. Tinsley 10 QB
|T. Tinsley
|1/3
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|10
|128
|1
|54
|
C. Markoff 39 RB
|C. Markoff
|5
|7
|0
|5
|
D. McIntosh 16 RB
|D. McIntosh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|2
|-7
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|7
|103
|1
|48
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|91
|2
|54
|
R. Fisher 88 WR
|R. Fisher
|3
|66
|1
|41
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|5
|57
|0
|32
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|5
|51
|1
|19
|
B. Arconado 19 WR
|B. Arconado
|4
|48
|0
|17
|
K. Woods 17 WR
|K. Woods
|4
|40
|0
|26
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|27
|1
|9
|
B. Gray 83 WR
|B. Gray
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|2
|11
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Isom 3 DB
|D. Isom
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Beekman 26 S
|B. Beekman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
|F. Fa'avae
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 35 CB
|A. Marsh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Block 50 DL
|K. Block
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis Jr. 28 S
|C. Davis Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
|M. Aiolupotea-Pei
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pladson 51 LB
|H. Pladson
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Hicks III 18 CB
|G. Hicks III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sheetz 99 DL
|N. Sheetz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Moore 24 DB
|S. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Woods 17 WR
|K. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|3/3
|50
|7/7
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPU
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESNN
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final ATSN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESP+
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPU
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final ESP3
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESP+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
SAMST
NMEX
31
39
Final MW Network
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
Final ESP+
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
Final ESP3
-
CAMP
TROY
14
43
Final ESP+
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
27
Final PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
17
56
Final STAD
-
ILST
NILL
10
24
Final ESP+
-
ALCORN
USM
10
38
Final ESP+
-
NRFST
ODU
21
24
Final ESP3
-
NICHST
KSTATE
14
49
Final ESP+
-
SMU
ARKST
37
30
Final ESP+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
13
48
Final ESP3
-
SFA
BAYLOR
17
56
Final ESP+
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
31
51
Final ESP+
-
3UGA
VANDY
30
6
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
31
37
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
6LSU
3
55
Final SECN
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
21
27
Final ABC
-
MTSU
7MICH
21
40
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
14
38
Final FS1
-
UVA
PITT
30
14
Final ACCN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
34
36
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
14
45
Final LHN
-
ARPB
TCU
7
39
Final FSN
-
GRAM
LAMON
9
31
Final ESP3
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
6
Final FBOOK
-
SUT
UNLV
23
56
Final MW Network
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
7
58
Final PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
23
31
Final ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
054.5 O/U
+18
Mon 8:00pm ESPN