Gordon shines as No. 23 Washington State rolls to 58-7 win

  • Sep 01, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Anthony Gordon's starting debut for No. 23 Washington State was perfect for most of the first half and nearly flawless overall.

Gordon completed his first 15 passes, threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, and No. 23 Washington State rolled past New Mexico State 58-7 on Saturday night.

Gordon made his first college start memorable throwing touchdowns of 41, 48, 19 and 54 yards in the first half as the Cougars (1-0) built a 35-7 lead and coasted to an easy opening victory. Gordon finished 29 of 35 for 420 yards and five TD passes before checking out late in the third quarter.

''It goes to show what our preparation does. Been working at this for a long time now so all this as a team kind of came together and we united pretty well I thought,'' Gordon said. ''It was pretty rewarding to see all that happen.''

Gordon, who had just five career passes coming into the season, beat out Eastern Washington transfer Gage Gubrud for the starting job with a stellar fall camp and his performance in camp continued into the start of the season. Gordon hit Rodrick Fisher for a 41-yard TD on the opening drive of the game and the passing onslaught was only getting started.

Gordon added a 48-yard catch-and-run TD to Dezmon Patmon, hit Easop Winston Jr. on a 19-yard score and capped his big half with a 54-yard touchdown toss to Travell Harris.

Gordon hit 22 of 23 passes in the first half. The only incompletion was a drop by Brandon Arconado midway through the second quarter.

''He didn't look nervous or anything out there. He executed his job well and it's no different than what he does in practice and that's why he's the guy,'' Washington State running back Max Borghi said. ''He can make plays and that's exactly what he did out there today.''

Harris added a 20-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, breaking a couple of tackles and traversing from one side of the field to the other to complete the run after catch.

Borghi added 128 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown. Borghi became the first Washington State running back to rush for 100 yards since Gerard Wicks against California in 2016.

New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter when he recovered a fumble and took the loose ball into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7. That was the highlight of the night for the Aggies (0-1) who were limited to 317 total yards, a big chunk coming in the fourth quarter.

Adkins was 28 of 42 for 221 yards and two interceptions.

''When you play elite teams like this and what we're going to do next week, you can't give them help or it will really get out of hand, and that's what happened tonight,'' New Mexico State coach Doug Martin said.

QB TRIO

The night wasn't just about Gordon. Gubrud entered late in the third quarter and threw a 9-yard touchdown to Renard Bell. And, Trey Tinsley got some time in the fourth quarter going 1-of-3 passing in his limited action.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico State: The Aggies knew it was going to be a challenging start to the season beginning with the Cougars and No. 2 Alabama next week. New Mexico State must cut down on the miscues after committing three turnovers and was just 5 of 15 on third downs.

''It's disappointing that we didn't play better. We have another great opportunity to play the second best ranked team in the country,'' Martin said.

Washington State: Part of Gordon's big debut was distributing the wealth to his pass catchers. Ten Cougars caught at least one pass, showing the depth of Washington State's receiver group. Patmon led the way with seven catches for 103 yards.

''It appeared we had some depth at that position. I thought they caught the ball well and came to play,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: The Aggies travel to face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Northern Colorado next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:28
40-B.Mazza 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
11
yds
01:14
pos
7
58
Point After TD 14:13
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
55
Touchdown 14:23
4-G.Gubrud complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
04:19
pos
7
54
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:18
40-B.Mazza 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-6
yds
1:21
pos
7
48
Field Goal 8:49
40-B.Mazza 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
56
yds
01:40
pos
7
45
Point After TD 11:56
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 12:09
18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
7
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 1:28
21-M.Borghi runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
05:23
pos
7
34
Point After TD 9:55
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 10:04
18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
54
yds
0:00
pos
7
27
Point After TD 11:07
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 11:15
18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
91
yds
02:38
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:11
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:22
18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:03
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:25
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:31
1-J.Huntley to WST 3 FUMBLES (3-D.Isom). 14-J.Adkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
4
yds
0:00
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:21
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:28
18-A.Gordon complete to 88-R.Fisher. 88-R.Fisher runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
2:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 28
Rushing 5 7
Passing 12 21
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-15 4-9
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 311 610
Total Plays 67 69
Avg Gain 4.6 8.8
Net Yards Rushing 96 111
Rush Attempts 25 20
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 5.6
Net Yards Passing 215 499
Comp. - Att. 28-42 39-49
Yards Per Pass 5.1 10.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 1-8
Penalties - Yards 2-0 6-69
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-37.5 1-39.0
Return Yards 0 39
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-19
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-20
Kicking 1/2 10/10
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 0/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico St. 0-1 70007
23 Washington St. 1-0 1421131058
WASHST -33, O/U 65.5
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 215 PASS YDS 499
96 RUSH YDS 111
311 TOTAL YDS 610
New Mexico St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 221 0 2 101.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 221 0 2 101.3
J. Adkins 28/42 221 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 57 0
J. Huntley 9 57 0 27
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
C. Gibson 4 25 0 17
N. Mitchell 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
N. Mitchell 6 22 0 8
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -8 1
J. Adkins 6 -8 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 0
O. Clark 7 47 0 18
T. Nicholson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 40 0
T. Nicholson 7 40 0 12
R. Downs III 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
R. Downs III 5 31 0 11
D. Dan 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Dan 2 27 0 17
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Huntley 3 23 0 16
N. Mitchell 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
N. Mitchell 1 22 0 22
I. Lottie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
I. Lottie 1 17 0 17
T. Abraham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Abraham 1 11 0 11
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Gibson 1 3 0 3
T. Warner 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Warner 0 0 0 0
D. Richardson 3 LB
0 0 0 0
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Richardson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Perkins 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
A. Perkins 6-4 0.0 0
R. McGraw II 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. McGraw II 6-1 0.0 0
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Hodge Jr. 5-2 0.0 0
T. Brohard 80 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Brohard 5-2 0.0 0
X. Yarberough 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
X. Yarberough 4-1 0.0 0
J. Hood 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Hood 4-0 0.0 0
D. Richardson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Richardson 4-2 0.0 0
R. Buford Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Buford Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
S. Jackson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
S. Lomax 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Lomax 3-1 0.0 0
J. Fergurson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Fergurson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Lopez 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Lopez 1-1 0.0 0
D. King 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. King 1-0 1.0 0
C. Mills 12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Mills 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hartfield 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Hartfield 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Brown 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
D. Brown 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Theisler 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 37.5 2
P. Theisler 6 37.5 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.9% 420 5 0 230.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.9% 420 5 0 230.8
A. Gordon 29/35 420 5 0
G. Gubrud 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 76 1 0 169.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 76 1 0 169.9
G. Gubrud 9/11 76 1 0
T. Tinsley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
T. Tinsley 1/3 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 128 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 128 1
M. Borghi 10 128 1 54
C. Markoff 39 RB
5 7 0 5
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
C. Markoff 5 7 0 5
D. McIntosh 16 RB
1 1 0 1
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McIntosh 1 1 0 1
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
A. Gordon 2 -7 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 103 1
D. Patmon 7 103 1 48
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 91 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 91 2
T. Harris 4 91 2 54
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 1
R. Fisher 3 66 1 41
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 0
D. Martin 5 57 0 32
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 1
E. Winston Jr. 5 51 1 19
B. Arconado 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
B. Arconado 4 48 0 17
K. Woods 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
K. Woods 4 40 0 26
R. Bell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 1
R. Bell 3 27 1 9
B. Gray 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
B. Gray 2 13 0 11
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Borghi 2 11 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
M. Strong 7-1 0.0 1
D. Isom 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Isom 6-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Woods 4-2 0.0 0
T. Ross 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Ross 4-0 0.0 0
B. Beekman 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Beekman 4-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 82 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
D. Sherman 3-1 0.5 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Thomas 2-2 0.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Rogers 2-1 0.0 0
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
F. Fa'avae 2-0 1.0 0
A. Marsh 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Marsh 2-0 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
1-2 1.0 0
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
W. Rodgers III 1-2 1.0 0
K. Block 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Block 1-0 0.0 0
C. Davis Jr. 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Davis Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Stone Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
1-0 0.0 0
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 1-0 0.0 0
H. Pladson 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
H. Pladson 1-1 0.0 1
G. Hicks III 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Hicks III 1-0 0.0 0
N. Sheetz 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Sheetz 1-0 0.0 0
S. Moore 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Oguayo 0-1 0.5 0
K. Woods 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Woods 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 7/7
SEASON FG XP
3/3 7/7
B. Mazza 3/3 50 7/7 16
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
1 39.0 1 39
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 1
O. Draguicevich III 1 39.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
T. Harris 1 19.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEXST 25 2:39 8 41 FG Miss
9:21 NMEXST 25 2:50 8 75 TD
5:11 NMEXST 25 1:55 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 NMEXST 25 0:51 3 -7 Punt
9:55 NMEXST 25 3:04 9 38 Punt
1:23 NMEXST 25 0:52 5 25 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 NMEXST 25 1:20 5 18 Punt
8:43 NMEXST 25 0:34 4 48 INT
6:18 NMEXST 35 0:19 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 NMEXST 25 0:26 3 57 INT
12:22 NMEXST 25 3:24 11 75 Fumble
2:50 NMEXST 11 1:30 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 WASHST 34 2:12 5 66 TD
6:25 WASHST 25 1:03 3 75 TD
3:09 WASHST 24 2:38 13 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:11 WASHST 46 0:07 1 54 TD
6:51 WASHST 20 5:23 11 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 WASHST 25 0:00 8 75 TD
10:29 WASHST 16 1:40 4 56 FG
7:46 NMEXST 27 1:21 3 -6 FG
4:40 WASHST 10 4:19 10 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 NMEXST 18 1:14 4 1 FG
8:28 WASHST 20 4:56 9 30 Punt
0:35 WASHST 27 0:00 1 -4 Game
