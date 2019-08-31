|
|
|MIAOH
|IOWA
Stanley, Sargent lead No. 20 Iowa past Miami (Ohio)
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Nate Stanley threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Mekhi Sargent ran for 91 yards and a score, and No. 20 Iowa beat Miami (Ohio) 38-14 in their season opener on Saturday night.
The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start, but that was erased by the consistent ground game and some big plays from Stanley, who finished 21 of 30 in Iowa's sixth straight season-opening win.
Iowa opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal by Keith Duncan, but trailed in the second quarter after RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert - brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert - picked apart the Iowa secondary on a 77-yard scoring drive. Gabbert finished 17 of 27 for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Hawkeyes used a combination of Sargent and Toren Young on the ground and Stanley finding 10 different receivers to counter and slowly pull away. Sargent had 14 carries and Young finished with nine for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Two moments stood out in particular for Iowa, for different reasons. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson left the game in the first quarter with an apparent right knee injury. Conversely, Michigan transfer Oliver Martin caught his first pass with the Hawkeyes, a nine-yard touchdown from Stanley. He finished with two catches for 14 yards and the score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa: The Hawkeyes' performance may have been uneven - and the uncertain health status of starting left tackle Alaric Jackson looms - coach Kirk Ferentz's crew eventually did what was expected as the game wore on. The rushing attack was consistent, and Martin's splash onto the scene was the highlight.
Miami: Despite how the game got away from the RedHawks, Gabbert had multiple shining moments. It remains to be seen if Miami's quarterback competition is finished, but Gabbert helped himself, especially with the touch he displayed on his touchdown passes.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Iowa may not have wowed anyone Saturday night, but the season-opening victory should keep the Hawkeyes comfortably in the top 25.
UP NEXT
Iowa stays home next week, opening Big Ten play by hosting Rutgers on Saturday.
Miami (OH) returns hosts Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|26
|Rushing
|2
|13
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|234
|465
|Total Plays
|52
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|213
|Rush Attempts
|25
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|8.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-11
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|10-77
|5-32
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.9
|1-31.0
|Return Yards
|36
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-36
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kicking
|2/2
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|213
|
|
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|465
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|17/27
|186
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|6
|22
|0
|9
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|5
|18
|0
|6
|
J. Bester 1 RB
|J. Bester
|5
|16
|0
|6
|
T. Shelton 20 RB
|T. Shelton
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Williamson 2 QB
|J. Williamson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|6
|-4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Mayock 86 WR
|L. Mayock
|3
|65
|0
|30
|
J. Sorenson 13 WR
|J. Sorenson
|5
|44
|1
|13
|
J. Walker 83 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|5
|23
|0
|8
|
A. Homer 46 TE
|A. Homer
|2
|23
|1
|20
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Blakely 8 WR
|C. Blakely
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 21 DB
|S. Weatherford
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 3 DB
|M. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rugamba 5 DB
|E. Rugamba
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemon 90 DL
|D. Lemon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reid 17 LB
|M. Reid
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burse 27 LB
|K. Burse
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baratti 49 DB
|B. Baratti
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Costin 58 DL
|D. Costin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Banks 6 DB
|T. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Raymond 14 DB
|Z. Raymond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 52 DL
|C. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maize 30 DL
|J. Maize
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Boswell 18 DB
|C. Boswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hampton 34 DL
|I. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ertl 92 DL
|A. Ertl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DL
|K. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 79 K
|S. Sloman
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kramer 9 P
|K. Kramer
|7
|42.9
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Thomas 31 RB
|M. Thomas
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|21/30
|252
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|14
|91
|1
|17
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|9
|48
|1
|12
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|9
|36
|0
|8
|
N. Stanley 4 QB
|N. Stanley
|5
|20
|0
|16
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Ross 36 FB
|B. Ross
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|4
|65
|0
|41
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|35
|1
|17
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|3
|30
|0
|18
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|26
|1
|12
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
O. Martin 5 WR
|O. Martin
|2
|14
|1
|9
|
T. Young 28 RB
|T. Young
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Ross 36 FB
|B. Ross
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Colbert 32 LB
|D. Colbert
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Welch 34 LB
|K. Welch
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
|M. Ojemudia
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Reiff 91 DL
|B. Reiff
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lattimore 95 DL
|C. Lattimore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DE
|C. Golston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stone 9 DB
|G. Stone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 52 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 94 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|1/1
|21
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
|M. Sleep-Dalton
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|2
|8.0
|11
|0
