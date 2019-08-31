Drive Chart
Stanley, Sargent lead No. 20 Iowa past Miami (Ohio)

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Nate Stanley threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Mekhi Sargent ran for 91 yards and a score, and No. 20 Iowa beat Miami (Ohio) 38-14 in their season opener on Saturday night.

The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start, but that was erased by the consistent ground game and some big plays from Stanley, who finished 21 of 30 in Iowa's sixth straight season-opening win.

Iowa opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal by Keith Duncan, but trailed in the second quarter after RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert - brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert - picked apart the Iowa secondary on a 77-yard scoring drive. Gabbert finished 17 of 27 for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Hawkeyes used a combination of Sargent and Toren Young on the ground and Stanley finding 10 different receivers to counter and slowly pull away. Sargent had 14 carries and Young finished with nine for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Two moments stood out in particular for Iowa, for different reasons. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson left the game in the first quarter with an apparent right knee injury. Conversely, Michigan transfer Oliver Martin caught his first pass with the Hawkeyes, a nine-yard touchdown from Stanley. He finished with two catches for 14 yards and the score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes' performance may have been uneven - and the uncertain health status of starting left tackle Alaric Jackson looms - coach Kirk Ferentz's crew eventually did what was expected as the game wore on. The rushing attack was consistent, and Martin's splash onto the scene was the highlight.

Miami: Despite how the game got away from the RedHawks, Gabbert had multiple shining moments. It remains to be seen if Miami's quarterback competition is finished, but Gabbert helped himself, especially with the touch he displayed on his touchdown passes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa may not have wowed anyone Saturday night, but the season-opening victory should keep the Hawkeyes comfortably in the top 25.

UP NEXT

Iowa stays home next week, opening Big Ten play by hosting Rutgers on Saturday.

Miami (OH) returns hosts Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:03
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 3:08
4-N.Stanley complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
23
yds
02:48
pos
14
37
Point After TD 5:56
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 6:00
28-T.Young runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
90
yds
06:53
pos
14
30
Point After TD 12:53
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 13:02
5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
01:05
pos
13
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:25
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 6:29
10-M.Sargent runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
54
yds
01:43
pos
7
23
Point After TD 10:06
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 10:12
4-N.Stanley complete to 5-O.Martin. 5-O.Martin runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
97
yds
03:28
pos
7
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:20
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 8:25
4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
03:29
pos
7
9
Point After TD 11:54
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 12:00
5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
00:58
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:57
3-K.Duncan 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
79
yds
06:18
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 26
Rushing 2 13
Passing 8 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-12 9-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 234 465
Total Plays 52 71
Avg Gain 4.5 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 59 213
Rush Attempts 25 41
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 5.2
Net Yards Passing 175 252
Comp. - Att. 17-27 21-30
Yards Per Pass 6.5 8.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-11 0-0
Penalties - Yards 10-77 5-32
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-42.9 1-31.0
Return Yards 36 49
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-16
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-14
Kicking 2/2 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miami (OH) 0-1 070714
20 Iowa 1-0 37141438
IOWA -25, O/U 47.5
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 175 PASS YDS 252
59 RUSH YDS 213
234 TOTAL YDS 465
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 186 2 1 137.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 186 2 1 137.9
B. Gabbert 17/27 186 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
D. Johnson 6 22 0 9
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
M. Thomas 5 18 0 6
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
J. Bester 5 16 0 6
T. Shelton 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Shelton 2 4 0 3
J. Williamson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Williamson 1 3 0 3
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
B. Gabbert 6 -4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Mayock 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 65 0
L. Mayock 3 65 0 30
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 1
J. Sorenson 5 44 1 13
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
J. Walker 1 28 0 28
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 0
D. Johnson 5 23 0 8
A. Homer 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
A. Homer 2 23 1 20
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Thomas 1 3 0 3
C. Blakely 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Blakely 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. McWood 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
R. McWood 8-2 0.0 0
S. Weatherford 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
S. Weatherford 7-3 0.0 0
M. Brown 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 6-0 0.0 0
E. Rugamba 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Rugamba 5-0 0.0 0
D. Lemon 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Lemon 5-0 0.0 0
M. Reid 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Reid 4-2 0.0 0
K. Burse 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Burse 4-2 0.0 0
B. Baratti 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Baratti 4-1 0.0 0
D. Costin 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Costin 2-0 0.0 0
T. Banks 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Banks 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Raymond 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Raymond 2-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
J. Maize 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Maize 1-0 0.0 0
C. Boswell 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Boswell 1-0 0.0 0
I. Hampton 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ertl 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ertl 1-0 0.0 0
K. Butler 82 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Butler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 79 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Sloman 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kramer 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 42.9 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 42.9 4
K. Kramer 7 42.9 4 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
M. Thomas 2 18.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 252 3 0 173.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 252 3 0 173.6
N. Stanley 21/30 252 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 91 1
M. Sargent 14 91 1 17
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 1
T. Young 9 48 1 12
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
T. Goodson 9 36 0 8
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
N. Stanley 5 20 0 16
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 16 0 16
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Ragaini 1 2 0 2
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
B. Ross 2 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 0
M. Sargent 4 65 0 41
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
N. Ragaini 1 45 0 45
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 1
I. Smith-Marsette 4 35 1 17
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
S. Beyer 3 30 0 18
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
B. Smith 3 26 1 12
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Tracy Jr. 1 22 0 22
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 1
O. Martin 2 14 1 9
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Young 1 7 0 7
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ross 1 4 0 4
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Goodson 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Colbert 7-0 0.0 0
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Welch 6-2 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Ojemudia 3-0 0.0 1
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Hankins 3-0 0.0 0
B. Reiff 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Reiff 3-2 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 3-2 0.0 0
S. Benson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Benson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Golston 2-1 0.0 0
K. Merriweather 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Merriweather 2-3 0.0 0
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Stone 2-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
D. Nixon 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Nixon 1-0 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Niemann 1-2 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Epenesa 1-0 0.0 0
N. Shannon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Shannon 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
K. Duncan 1/1 21 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 0
M. Sleep-Dalton 1 31.0 0 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 11 0
N. Ragaini 2 8.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 MIAOH 36 1:41 4 8 Punt
1:20 MIAOH 23 0:58 12 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:20 MIAOH 21 4:08 10 27 Punt
2:41 IOWA 45 1:53 5 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:38 MIAOH 25 0:00 3 -1 Punt
10:06 MIAOH 25 1:19 5 4 Punt
6:25 MIAOH 25 1:28 5 34 Punt
1:25 MIAOH 40 1:05 10 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:56 MIAOH 25 0:00 1 75 INT
3:03 MIAOH 25 1:12 3 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 25 3:36 9 39 Downs
8:15 IOWA 18 6:18 12 79 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 IOWA 21 3:29 10 79 TD
4:08 IOWA 20 1:27 4 -6 Punt
0:48 IOWA 3 0:10 2 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 IOWA 18 3:28 8 82 TD
8:12 IOWA 44 1:43 4 56 TD
4:52 IOWA 16 2:48 6 52 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 IOWA 25 6:53 14 75 TD
5:56 MIAOH 23 2:48 6 23 TD
1:04 IOWA 11 0:12 2 10 Game
