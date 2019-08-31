Drive Chart
Ohio defeats Rhode Island 41-20 as Rourke leads way

  Aug 31, 2019

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Nathan Rourke accounted for 263 yards of offense and three touchdowns and Ohio defeated Rhode Island 41-20 in a season opener on Saturday.

Rourke, an All-MAC selection as a junior in 2018, completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns. He carried 10 times for a team-high 75 yards and another touchdown as the Bobcats rushed for 278 yards.

After Louie Zervos gave Ohio a 27-13 lead late in the third quarter, the Bobcats held on downs deep in URI territory. De'Montre Truggle capped a short 15-yard drive with a 6-yard run, then added a 55-yard touchdown run on Ohio's next possession for a 41-13 lead. Truggle carried three times for 65 yards and Julian Ross led the Ohio running backs with 68 yards on 14 carries.

Vito Priore passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams. He hit Aaron Parker for a 34-yard score in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter connected with Isaiah Coulter for 38 yards and the last score of the game. Parker caught nine passes for 144 yards.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 9:24
45-C.Carrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
41
Touchdown 9:30
17-V.Priore complete to 8-I.Coulter. 8-I.Coulter runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
38
yds
00:10
pos
19
41
Point After TD 11:12
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
41
Touchdown 11:12
24-D.Tuggle runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
88
yds
03:19
pos
13
40
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:40
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
34
Touchdown 0:45
24-D.Tuggle runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
15
yds
01:29
pos
13
33
Field Goal 5:00
2-L.Zervos 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
50
yds
03:09
pos
13
27
Point After TD 8:09
45-C.Carrick extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 8:16
17-V.Priore complete to 6-A.Parker. 6-A.Parker runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
90
yds
01:45
pos
12
24
Point After TD 10:01
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
24
Touchdown 10:06
12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
00:00
pos
6
23
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:20
45-C.Carrick 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
93
yds
02:40
pos
6
17
Point After TD 3:00
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 3:06
12-N.Rourke complete to 20-T.Tupa. 20-T.Tupa runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:05
pos
3
16
Field Goal 11:02
2-L.Zervos 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
45
yds
02:36
pos
3
10
Field Goal 14:13
45-C.Carrick 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
72
yds
05:49
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:50
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:57
12-N.Rourke runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
94
yds
06:38
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 23
Rushing 7 12
Passing 11 11
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 4-14 8-11
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 368 461
Total Plays 65 61
Avg Gain 5.7 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 84 278
Rush Attempts 23 38
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 7.3
Net Yards Passing 284 183
Comp. - Att. 22-42 16-23
Yards Per Pass 6.8 8.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 1-5
Penalties - Yards 4-37 7-70
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-37.8 0-0.0
Return Yards 62 53
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-15
Kickoffs - Returns 4-65 3-38
Int. - Returns 1--3 1-0
Kicking 4/4 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rhode Island 0-1 067720
Ohio 1-0 71017741
OHIO -22.5, O/U 66.5
Peden Stadium Athens, OH
 284 PASS YDS 183
84 RUSH YDS 278
368 TOTAL YDS 461
Rhode Island
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
V. Priore 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 291 2 1 121.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 291 2 1 121.5
V. Priore 22/42 291 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Bryant Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 89 0
Z. Bryant Jr. 17 89 0 16
A. Dorsey 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Dorsey 1 9 0 9
M. Pires 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Pires 1 4 0 4
V. Priore 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
V. Priore 3 1 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parker 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 144 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 144 1
A. Parker 9 144 1 38
A. Dorsey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 0
A. Dorsey 4 59 0 24
I. Coulter 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 1
I. Coulter 2 53 1 38
M. Pires 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
M. Pires 2 13 0 9
C. Warren 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Warren 1 9 0 9
I. Frimpong 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Frimpong 1 6 0 6
J. Kenny 30 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Kenny 1 5 0 5
Z. Bryant Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
Z. Bryant Jr. 2 2 0 7
J. Erby 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Erby 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Dickerson 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Dickerson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mbye 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Mbye 0-0 0.0 1
B. Campbell 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Campbell 0-1 0.5 0
A. Johnson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Johnson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Carrick 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
C. Carrick 2/2 35 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Schaum-Bartocci 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
D. Schaum-Bartocci 4 37.8 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Pires 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.3 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.3 21 0
M. Pires 4 16.3 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 188 2 0 174.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 188 2 0 174.5
N. Rourke 16/22 188 2 0
J. Mischler 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
J. Mischler 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 75 1
N. Rourke 10 75 1 24
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 68 0
J. Ross 14 68 0 21
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 65 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 65 2
D. Tuggle 3 65 2 55
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
O. Allison 6 38 0 25
J. Portis 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
J. Portis 4 33 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Tupa 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 1
T. Tupa 3 49 1 22
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
J. Buckner 3 48 0 31
S. Hooks 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
S. Hooks 1 30 0 30
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
I. Cox 3 26 0 16
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Odom 1 10 0 10
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
O. Allison 2 9 0 9
A. Luehrman 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Luehrman 1 7 0 6
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Walton 1 5 0 5
R. Luehrman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
R. Luehrman 1 4 1 4
A. Burton 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Burton 0 0 0 0
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Tuggle 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Baker 43 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
C. Baker 1-1 1.5 0
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Dorsa 0-1 0.5 0
M. Brooks 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Brooks 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
L. Zervos 2/2 42 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
D. Knock 1 15.0 15 0
J. McCrory 40 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. McCrory 1 8.0 8 0
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
I. Cox 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 9 0
J. Buckner 3 5.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RI 31 1:40 5 24 Punt
5:50 RI 25 5:49 16 63 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 RI 14 4:05 9 10 Punt
3:00 RI 30 2:40 9 68 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:01 RI 25 1:45 5 75 TD
4:21 RI 17 2:03 5 17 Downs
0:40 RI 19 0:38 4 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 RI 25 1:27 6 10 Fumble
9:40 OHIO 38 0:10 1 38 TD
8:05 RI 23 4:18 13 -3 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 OHIO 6 6:38 13 94 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 OHIO 35 2:36 5 45 FG
6:11 OHIO 39 3:05 7 61 TD
0:15 OHIO 30 0:03 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 OHIO 28 0:00 10 72 TD
8:09 OHIO 25 3:09 7 50 FG
2:14 RI 15 1:29 3 15 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:31 OHIO 22 3:19 9 78 TD
9:24 OHIO 36 0:38 3 -13 INT
3:07 OHIO 20 2:13 5 34 Game
