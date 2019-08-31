|
|
|RI
|OHIO
Ohio defeats Rhode Island 41-20 as Rourke leads way
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Nathan Rourke accounted for 263 yards of offense and three touchdowns and Ohio defeated Rhode Island 41-20 in a season opener on Saturday.
Rourke, an All-MAC selection as a junior in 2018, completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns. He carried 10 times for a team-high 75 yards and another touchdown as the Bobcats rushed for 278 yards.
After Louie Zervos gave Ohio a 27-13 lead late in the third quarter, the Bobcats held on downs deep in URI territory. De'Montre Truggle capped a short 15-yard drive with a 6-yard run, then added a 55-yard touchdown run on Ohio's next possession for a 41-13 lead. Truggle carried three times for 65 yards and Julian Ross led the Ohio running backs with 68 yards on 14 carries.
Vito Priore passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams. He hit Aaron Parker for a 34-yard score in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter connected with Isaiah Coulter for 38 yards and the last score of the game. Parker caught nine passes for 144 yards.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|368
|461
|Total Plays
|65
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|278
|Rush Attempts
|23
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|284
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|22-42
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|8.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-7
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-37
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|62
|53
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-65
|3-38
|Int. - Returns
|1--3
|1-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|7/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|278
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|461
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
V. Priore 17 QB
|V. Priore
|22/42
|291
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Bryant Jr. 4 RB
|Z. Bryant Jr.
|17
|89
|0
|16
|
A. Dorsey 11 WR
|A. Dorsey
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Pires 19 RB
|M. Pires
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
V. Priore 17 QB
|V. Priore
|3
|1
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Parker 6 WR
|A. Parker
|9
|144
|1
|38
|
A. Dorsey 11 WR
|A. Dorsey
|4
|59
|0
|24
|
I. Coulter 8 WR
|I. Coulter
|2
|53
|1
|38
|
M. Pires 19 RB
|M. Pires
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
C. Warren 82 TE
|C. Warren
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Frimpong 84 WR
|I. Frimpong
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Kenny 30 TE
|J. Kenny
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Bryant Jr. 4 RB
|Z. Bryant Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|7
|
J. Erby 83 WR
|J. Erby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Dickerson 9 DB
|R. Dickerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mbye 28 DB
|M. Mbye
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Campbell 21 S
|B. Campbell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Johnson 31 LB
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carrick 45 K
|C. Carrick
|2/2
|35
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Schaum-Bartocci 37 P
|D. Schaum-Bartocci
|4
|37.8
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pires 19 RB
|M. Pires
|4
|16.3
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|16/22
|188
|2
|0
|
J. Mischler 10 QB
|J. Mischler
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|10
|75
|1
|24
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|14
|68
|0
|21
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|3
|65
|2
|55
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|6
|38
|0
|25
|
J. Portis 37 RB
|J. Portis
|4
|33
|0
|16
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tupa 20 WR
|T. Tupa
|3
|49
|1
|22
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|3
|48
|0
|31
|
S. Hooks 5 WR
|S. Hooks
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|3
|26
|0
|16
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Luehrman 44 TE
|A. Luehrman
|1
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
A. Burton 82 TE
|A. Burton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Zervos 2 K
|L. Zervos
|2/2
|42
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 LB
|J. McCrory
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|3
|5.0
|9
|0
