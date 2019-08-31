Drive Chart
IND
BALLST

No Text

Penix helps Hoosiers hold on for 34-24 victory over Ball St.

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. demonstrated his playmaking potential Saturday.

He started fast. He ran well. And he found a way to close out a 34-24 victory over Ball State.

Even Penix knows, though, there's plenty of room for improvement following an up-and-down starting debut.

''He missed some reads, but that didn't surprise me,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''You're going to have some growing pains and they did a good job disguising things. But he was able to make something out of nothing sometimes.''

It's one reason Allen named Penix the starter over Peyton Ramsey.

Yes, Penix put up solid numbers Saturday.

After going 8 of 11 with 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first quarter, he finished 26 of 40 with 326 yards, one TD and two interceptions and seven carries for 67 yards. He became the fourth freshman in school history to throw for 300 yards in a game and produced the school's second-highest passing total in his first start - trailing only Antwaan Randle El (385) in 1998.

But this week's film sessions might be tough to grade.

At times, the redshirt freshman's fastballs bounced off the hands of receivers. At others, he made bad decisions or poor throws. A few drops didn't help, either.

But the bottom line: Penix was effective enough to win.

He set up Justus for a career-long 48-yard field goal on the Hoosiers' opening possession and broke a 3-3 tie with a perfect strike to Nick Westbrook for a 75-yard touchdown on the second possession.

''It just felt great,'' Penix said. ''That was a great play, great protection, great catch by Nick but you've got to keep playing.''

Penix was intercepted on each of the next two possessions, one of which Ball State (0-1) turned into a tying touchdown.

Two more field goals from Justus made it 16-10 at halftime.

Then Penix reverted to his early form, setting up Stevie Scott III for a 4-yard TD run to open the third quarter and a 2-yard TD run early in the fourth after Walter Fletcher cut the deficit to 23-17 by breaking a tackle on a 45-yard TD catch from Drew Plitt.

The Cardinals made it 31-24 on Yo'Heinz Tyler's 36-yard touchdown catch with 6:28 left.

Justus sealed the victory with his third career-long field goal of the game, a 50-yarder with 2:15 to go.

''We're capable if we play our best football,'' Ball State coach Mike Neu said. ''It was there for us to go out and get, but we didn't get it done.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers (1-0) got what they needed - a win - but know they must clean up a lot of mistakes before welcoming facing No. 5 Ohio State to Bloomington in two weeks.

Ball State: Plitt played well and the Cardinals exceeded expectations after winning only 10 games in Neu's first three seasons. It was a promising start for this season.

STREAKING

Indiana: The Hoosiers intercepted Plitt with 1:14 to go, extending their streak of consecutive games with a turnover to 19 and their streak of consecutive games with an interception to 11. Indiana started Saturday with the nation's second-longest streak of games with a turnover.

Ball State: Receiver Riley Miller had his six-game streak with a touchdown catch end and the Cardinals have now lost six straight against Big Ten foes and three in a row to the in-state Hoosiers.

STAT SHEET

Indiana: Scott carried 19 times for 48 yards. Westbrook had three receptions for 103 yards, Whop Philyor caught six passes for 66 yards and Peyton Hendershot had four catches for 69 yards. The Hoosiers have won 14 of their last 16 season openers.

Ball State: Plitt was 26 of 41 with 298 yards, two TDs and one interception in his debut as Ball State's full-time starter. Caleb Huntley ran 22 times for 81 yards and one touchdown. Justin Hall had six catches for 39 yards. The Cardinals have lost five of their last six overall.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Opens its home schedule next Saturday against Eastern Illinois.

Ball State: Hosts Fordham next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:10
82-L.Justus 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
38
yds
03:18
pos
34
24
Point After TD 6:28
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 6:36
9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
93
yds
02:26
pos
31
23
Two Point Conversion 13:47
10-D.Ellis complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to BALL End Zone for 3 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 13:52
8-S.Scott runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:11
pos
29
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:34
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
17
Touchdown 8:46
9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
03:07
pos
23
16
Point After TD 11:53
82-L.Justus extra point is good. Team penalty on BALL Running into kicker declined.
plays
yds
pos
23
10
Touchdown 11:58
8-S.Scott runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
03:02
pos
22
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:11
82-L.Justus 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
64
yds
01:07
pos
16
10
Field Goal 3:20
82-L.Justus 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
62
yds
03:17
pos
13
10
Point After TD 13:58
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 14:03
2-C.Huntley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
45
yds
00:32
pos
10
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
82-L.Justus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 2:53
9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
78
yds
00:41
pos
9
3
Field Goal 3:38
97-R.Rimmler 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
85
yds
06:10
pos
3
3
Field Goal 9:53
82-L.Justus 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
03:28
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 26
Rushing 9 8
Passing 15 14
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 7-13 7-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 474 376
Total Plays 74 81
Avg Gain 6.4 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 148 100
Rush Attempts 33 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 2.5
Net Yards Passing 326 276
Comp. - Att. 24-41 26-41
Yards Per Pass 8.0 6.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-22
Penalties - Yards 5-65 5-35
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 3-51.7 5-45.4
Return Yards 165 35
Punts - Returns 1-11 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-125 2-35
Int. - Returns 1-29 2-0
Kicking 6/6 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 4/4 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Indiana 1-0 10671134
Ball State 0-1 377724
BALLST 18, O/U 60.5
Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
 326 PASS YDS 276
148 RUSH YDS 100
474 TOTAL YDS 376
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 326 1 2 126.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 326 1 2 126.7
M. Penix Jr. 24/40 326 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 67 0
M. Penix Jr. 7 67 0 24
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 48 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 48 2
S. Scott III 19 48 2 7
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
W. Philyor 1 22 0 22
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
R. Walker Jr. 1 14 0 14
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Gest 1 3 0 3
S. James 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. James 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Westbrook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 103 1
N. Westbrook 3 103 1 75
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 0
P. Hendershot 4 69 0 22
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
W. Philyor 6 66 0 18
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
T. Fryfogle 6 41 0 13
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
S. Scott III 3 28 0 17
D. Hale 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Hale 1 16 0 16
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Walker Jr. 1 3 0 3
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Gest 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Ball 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
M. Ball 8-2 0.0 0
R. Jones 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
R. Jones 7-4 0.0 0
D. Matthews 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Matthews 7-2 0.0 0
M. McFadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. McFadden 4-1 0.0 0
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Brown Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
Ca. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Ca. Jones 4-1 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
Je. Johnson 3-2 1.5 0
R. Layne 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Layne 3-0 0.0 0
D. Elliott 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Elliott 2-0 0.0 0
M. Ziemba 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Ziemba 2-1 0.0 0
J. Miller 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Miller 2-1 0.5 0
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Head Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
G. Everett 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Everett 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
J. Williams 1-1 0.0 1
J. Harris 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
J. Burgess 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 1-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Ja. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
A. Bryant 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Scott III 1-0 0.0 0
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Penix Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
C. Campbell 93 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Campbell 0-1 0.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Justus 82 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
L. Justus 4/4 50 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 51.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 51.7 2
H. Whitehead 3 51.7 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Ellis 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 26.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 26.0 33 0
D. Ellis 4 26.0 33 0
C. Gest 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
C. Gest 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
W. Philyor 1 11.0 11 0
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 298 2 1 135.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 298 2 1 135.7
D. Plitt 26/41 298 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 81 1
C. Huntley 22 81 1 11
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Hall 2 13 0 9
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
W. Fletcher 5 11 0 6
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Dunner 1 4 0 4
M. Hurt Jr. 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
M. Hurt Jr. 2 -1 0 2
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -8 0
D. Plitt 8 -8 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 1
Y. Tyler 3 71 1 36
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 0
A. Davis 3 60 0 28
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
R. Miller 5 51 0 16
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 1
W. Fletcher 4 45 1 45
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 39 0
J. Hall 6 39 0 16
W. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
W. Jones 2 16 0 11
N. Givan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Givan 1 9 0 9
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Huntley 2 7 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
B. Cosby 9-0 0.0 0
R. Wilborn 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
R. Wilborn 7-2 0.0 0
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. White 6-2 0.0 0
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Ja. Thomas 4-2 0.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Albright 4-2 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 1 0.0
A. Phillips 3-5 0.0 1
C. Coll 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Coll 3-1 0.0 0
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Daw 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ropati 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Ropati 2-1 0.0 0
S. Hall 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
B. Martin 2-4 0.0 0
B. Burns 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Crumb 1-0 0.0 0
I. James 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. James 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mims 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mims 1-0 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Uzodinma II 0-0 0.0 1
J. Jennette III 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Jennette III 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Rimmler 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
R. Rimmler 1/2 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 2
N. Snyder 5 45.4 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
M. Dunner 1 23.0 23 0
M. Hurt Jr. 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
M. Hurt Jr. 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Hall 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 IND 10 3:28 9 60 FG
3:34 IND 22 0:41 2 78 TD
1:44 IND 21 0:38 3 34 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 IND 27 1:59 6 -8 INT
6:37 IND 31 3:17 13 57 FG
1:18 IND 10 1:07 9 49 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 37 3:02 7 63 TD
8:34 IND 25 1:19 3 4 Punt
6:13 IND 27 1:38 6 21 Punt
1:15 IND 35 1:11 8 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 IND 25 1:13 3 5 Punt
6:28 IND 31 3:18 6 38 FG
1:23 BALLST 34 0:12 3 -6
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 35 0:50 3 5 Punt
9:48 BALLST 25 6:10 13 70 FG
2:41 BALLST 23 0:51 3 4 Punt
0:36 IND 45 0:32 5 45 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 BALLST 19 4:16 12 50 Downs
3:15 BALLST 25 1:52 8 28 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 BALLST 35 3:07 7 65 TD
7:10 BALLST 22 0:52 4 20 Punt
4:09 BALLST 9 2:50 6 10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 BALLST 25 2:46 8 50 FG Miss
9:02 BALLST 7 2:26 8 93 TD
2:20 BALLST 25 0:41 7 23 INT
NCAA FB Scores