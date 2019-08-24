Drive Chart
MIAMI
FLA

No Text

Inconsistent Franks, No. 8 Florida rally to beat Miami 24-20

  • AP
  • Aug 24, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Feleipe Franks was clutch one minute and confused the next, showing the kind of inconsistency that got him benched five times in two years.

His job might be in jeopardy again if not for Florida's defense.

Franks made up for three inexcusable turnovers by accounting for three touchdowns, doing just enough to help the eighth-ranked Gators beat rival Miami 24-20 Saturday night in a wild and wacky opening game of the college football season.

''Last five minutes of the game, I aged 10 years,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said. ''That was exhausting.''

Franks threw for 254 yards and two scores and ran for another as the Gators won for just the second time in their last nine meetings with the Hurricanes. Franks also threw two interceptions - both horribly inaccurate passes - in the fourth quarter.

He looked anywhere from good to great, from lost to downright awful.

He dropped in a perfect pass to Josh Hammond that gained 65 yards and set up the go-ahead score in the fourth and later in the quarter threw right to a defender. He also fumbled in the first half while deciding what to do on a read-option play.

Florida's defense bailed Franks out time and time again, finishing with a staggering 10 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.

Miami converted a fourth-and-34 play with 1:30 remaining when Marco Wilson was flagged for pass interference. The Hurricanes moved the chains again thanks to another pass interference call against Trey Dean. One official threw one more flag in the end zone with 20 seconds to play, but it was picked up following a discussion.

The Hurricanes failed to score, and they needed a touchdown after Bubba Baxa missed a 27-yard field goal attempt wide right early in the fourth.

''We don't have the maturity level to see a victory through,'' first-year Canes coach Manny Diaz said. ''That's a maturing process we have to go through.''

Franks took a knee to run out the clock, celebrated with teammates and then ran toward the tunnel and punted the ball into the stands. At least this one didn't count as a turnover - or result in a penalty.

The teams combined for five turnovers - Florida had four - and 225 yards in penalties.

Miami got to break out its revised Turnover Chain after each of Florida's gaffes and was able to debut its Touchdown Rings following both trips to the end zone.

''We wanted to spice it up,'' Diaz said. ''The 305 (chain) came out really well. We talked about offense wanting something else, wanting something different. Hopefully we'll see a lot more of them.''

Miami's Jarren Williams completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown in his first career start. DeeJay Dallas ran for 95 yards, including a 50-yard scamper that put the Canes up 20-17 early in the fourth.

Franks answered, though.

And Florida's defense stepped up again.

GUTSY CALLS

Florida converted all four of its fourth-down tries, but none of them was more important than Mullen's fake punt early.

Punter Tommy Townsend ran for 6 yards on a fourth-and-3 play from the Florida 28. Kadarius Toney turned a screen pass into a 66-yard score on the next play.

The Gators scored again after Jeff Thomas muffed a punt. Van Jefferson recovered for Florida, and Franks found Lamical Perine over the middle for an 8-yard touchdown three plays later.

WOE-LINES

Both offensive lines struggled. Miami started two freshman offensive tackles, and it showed in giving up double-digit sacks. Florida had four new starters and finished with just 52 yards on the ground.

PREGAME SUSPENSIONS

Florida suspended four players , including safety Brad Stewart and defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton, for the opener. The Gators also held out receiver Rick Wells and walk-on defensive back Pat Moorer for not living up to ''the Gator Standard.''

Miami, meanwhile, suspended sophomore cornerback DJ Ivey for a ''violation of team rules.'' The Hurricanes also were without backup safety Bubba Bolden, who did not suit up for Saturday night's game. The sophomore and Southern California transfer arrived on campus a little more than two weeks ago.

SPURRIER & MEYER

Former Florida coaches Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer watched the game from a luxury suite alongside Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin. Spurrier serves as an ambassador to his alma mater. Meyer, who won two national championships at Florida (2006, 2008) and another at Ohio State (2014), is still receiving paychecks from the Buckeyes because he's co-teaching a character and leadership class there.

So Meyer wearing a blue Gators polo was met with some raised eyebrows. Meyer also works as a Fox Sports analyst.

UP NEXT

Florida gets an early season bye week before hosting UT-Martin on Sept. 7. It's the first of two games the Gators play against Football Championship Series teams.

Miami gets a week off before playing North Carolina on Sept. 7. It's the first of three road games outside the Sunshine State for the Hurricanes.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:18
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
24
Touchdown 8:23
13-F.Franks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
01:25
pos
20
23
Point After TD 14:15
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 14:25
13-D.Dallas runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
69
yds
00:05
pos
19
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
Touchdown 0:37
13-F.Franks complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
11
yds
00:48
pos
13
16
Field Goal 7:17
19-E.McPherson 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
33
yds
02:48
pos
13
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 0:52
15-J.Williams complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
105
yds
06:08
pos
12
7
Field Goal 8:36
21-B.Baxa 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
27
yds
02:33
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:37
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 7:52
13-F.Franks complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:45
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:37
21-B.Baxa 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
56
yds
5:18
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 18
Rushing 4 5
Passing 11 11
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 2-14 2-10
4th Down Conv 0-2 4-4
Total Net Yards 259 295
Total Plays 66 55
Avg Gain 3.9 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 94 50
Rush Attempts 36 28
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 1.8
Net Yards Passing 165 245
Comp. - Att. 19-30 17-27
Yards Per Pass 5.5 9.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 10-49 1-9
Penalties - Yards 14-125 9-100
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-42.5 3-44.7
Return Yards 72 63
Punts - Returns 1--1 3-19
Kickoffs - Returns 1-32 2-44
Int. - Returns 2-41 0-0
Kicking 4/5 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 2/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miami (FL) 0-1 3100720
8 Florida 1-0 7010724
FLA -7, O/U 46.5
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
 165 PASS YDS 245
94 RUSH YDS 50
259 TOTAL YDS 295
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 214 1 0 138.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 214 1 0 138.9
J. Williams 19/29 214 1 0
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Dallas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 95 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 95 1
D. Dallas 12 95 1 50
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Thomas 1 16 0 16
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
C. Harris 6 15 0 6
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Baxa 1 11 0 11
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Osborn 1 2 0 2
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Martell 1 -1 0 -1
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 -44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -44 0
J. Williams 14 -44 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 1
B. Jordan 5 88 1 25
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
K. Osborn 4 41 0 18
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
D. Dallas 4 37 0 40
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Thomas 2 28 0 18
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Harley 1 12 0 12
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Pope 1 4 0 4
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
C. Harris 2 4 0 2
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Mallory 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
S. Patchan 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Patchan 4-1 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Garvin 4-0 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
A. Carter 4-3 0.0 1
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 4-0 0.0 0
T. Bandy 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Bandy 3-0 0.0 0
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Blades Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
G. Frierson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Frierson 2-0 0.0 0
G. Rousseau 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Rousseau 2-0 1.0 0
R. Knowles 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Knowles 1-1 0.0 0
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
R. Finley 1-0 0.0 1
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Pinckney 1-2 0.0 0
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hightower 1-0 0.0 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Bethel 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clark 53 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
B. Baxa 2/3 42 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.5 0
L. Hedley 4 42.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 0 0
J. Thomas 1 32.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
J. Thomas 1 -1.0 0 0
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 254 2 2 151.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 254 2 2 151.6
F. Franks 17/27 254 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
L. Perine 10 42 0 15
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 8 1
F. Franks 7 8 1 12
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Townsend 1 6 0 6
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
K. Toney 3 3 0 6
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
D. Pierce 3 2 0 3
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
M. Davis 3 -9 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 93 0
J. Hammond 4 93 0 0
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 66 1
K. Toney 1 66 1 66
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
K. Pitts 3 33 0 18
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 25 1
L. Perine 6 25 1 8
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
V. Jefferson 1 14 0 14
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Cleveland 1 13 0 13
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Grimes 1 10 0 10
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. Swain 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 6-0 0.0 0
V. Miller 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
V. Miller 6-0 2.0 0
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
J. Zuniga 4-1 1.5 0
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
J. Greenard 4-1 1.5 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
K. Campbell 4-2 1.0 0
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Houston IV 3-0 1.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
T. Dean III 3-1 1.5 0
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Stiner 3-1 0.0 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Moon 2-2 0.5 0
D. Reese II 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Reese II 2-3 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Ancrum 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shuler 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
A. Shuler 1-3 0.5 0
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Toney 1-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Burney 30 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Burney 1-1 0.0 0
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Dunlap Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
E. McPherson 1/1 27 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.7 3
T. Townsend 3 44.7 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
F. Swain 1 23.0 23 0
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
K. Toney 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.3 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 6.3 8 0
F. Swain 3 6.3 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 5:18 10 56 FG
7:37 FLA 35 1:40 5 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 MIAMI 9 0:52 6 -2 Punt
11:09 MIAMI 48 2:33 4 27 FG
7:00 MIAMI 10 6:08 14 90 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 MIAMI 5 1:02 3 -1 Punt
6:30 FLA 35 2:47 9 8 Punt
0:30 FLA 35 0:05 5 10 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 FLA 25 3:45 8 15 FG Miss
8:18 FLA 35 3:28 8 1 Downs
4:30 FLA 25 4:04 15 -1 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 MIAMI 35 1:45 6 65 TD
5:08 FLA 40 4:38 14 53 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 MIAMI 40 0:13 2 -8 Fumble
8:26 MIAMI 35 1:21 4 5 Punt
0:45 MIAMI 35 0:23 6 33 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 MIAMI 35 0:00 8 32 Punt
10:05 MIAMI 42 2:48 8 33 FG
3:35 FLA 20 2:05 4 22 Fumble
1:25 MIAMI 11 0:48 3 11 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 MIAMI 35 0:00 3 40 INT
9:48 FLA 20 1:25 4 80 TD
4:35 FLA 36 0:00 1 64 INT
0:20 FLA 26 0:00 1 -2 Game
