|
|
|MIAMI
|FLA
Inconsistent Franks, No. 8 Florida rally to beat Miami 24-20
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Feleipe Franks was clutch one minute and confused the next, showing the kind of inconsistency that got him benched five times in two years.
His job might be in jeopardy again if not for Florida's defense.
Franks made up for three inexcusable turnovers by accounting for three touchdowns, doing just enough to help the eighth-ranked Gators beat rival Miami 24-20 Saturday night in a wild and wacky opening game of the college football season.
''Last five minutes of the game, I aged 10 years,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said. ''That was exhausting.''
Franks threw for 254 yards and two scores and ran for another as the Gators won for just the second time in their last nine meetings with the Hurricanes. Franks also threw two interceptions - both horribly inaccurate passes - in the fourth quarter.
He looked anywhere from good to great, from lost to downright awful.
He dropped in a perfect pass to Josh Hammond that gained 65 yards and set up the go-ahead score in the fourth and later in the quarter threw right to a defender. He also fumbled in the first half while deciding what to do on a read-option play.
Florida's defense bailed Franks out time and time again, finishing with a staggering 10 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.
Miami converted a fourth-and-34 play with 1:30 remaining when Marco Wilson was flagged for pass interference. The Hurricanes moved the chains again thanks to another pass interference call against Trey Dean. One official threw one more flag in the end zone with 20 seconds to play, but it was picked up following a discussion.
The Hurricanes failed to score, and they needed a touchdown after Bubba Baxa missed a 27-yard field goal attempt wide right early in the fourth.
''We don't have the maturity level to see a victory through,'' first-year Canes coach Manny Diaz said. ''That's a maturing process we have to go through.''
Franks took a knee to run out the clock, celebrated with teammates and then ran toward the tunnel and punted the ball into the stands. At least this one didn't count as a turnover - or result in a penalty.
The teams combined for five turnovers - Florida had four - and 225 yards in penalties.
Miami got to break out its revised Turnover Chain after each of Florida's gaffes and was able to debut its Touchdown Rings following both trips to the end zone.
''We wanted to spice it up,'' Diaz said. ''The 305 (chain) came out really well. We talked about offense wanting something else, wanting something different. Hopefully we'll see a lot more of them.''
Miami's Jarren Williams completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown in his first career start. DeeJay Dallas ran for 95 yards, including a 50-yard scamper that put the Canes up 20-17 early in the fourth.
Franks answered, though.
And Florida's defense stepped up again.
GUTSY CALLS
Florida converted all four of its fourth-down tries, but none of them was more important than Mullen's fake punt early.
Punter Tommy Townsend ran for 6 yards on a fourth-and-3 play from the Florida 28. Kadarius Toney turned a screen pass into a 66-yard score on the next play.
The Gators scored again after Jeff Thomas muffed a punt. Van Jefferson recovered for Florida, and Franks found Lamical Perine over the middle for an 8-yard touchdown three plays later.
WOE-LINES
Both offensive lines struggled. Miami started two freshman offensive tackles, and it showed in giving up double-digit sacks. Florida had four new starters and finished with just 52 yards on the ground.
PREGAME SUSPENSIONS
Florida suspended four players , including safety Brad Stewart and defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton, for the opener. The Gators also held out receiver Rick Wells and walk-on defensive back Pat Moorer for not living up to ''the Gator Standard.''
Miami, meanwhile, suspended sophomore cornerback DJ Ivey for a ''violation of team rules.'' The Hurricanes also were without backup safety Bubba Bolden, who did not suit up for Saturday night's game. The sophomore and Southern California transfer arrived on campus a little more than two weeks ago.
SPURRIER & MEYER
Former Florida coaches Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer watched the game from a luxury suite alongside Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin. Spurrier serves as an ambassador to his alma mater. Meyer, who won two national championships at Florida (2006, 2008) and another at Ohio State (2014), is still receiving paychecks from the Buckeyes because he's co-teaching a character and leadership class there.
So Meyer wearing a blue Gators polo was met with some raised eyebrows. Meyer also works as a Fox Sports analyst.
UP NEXT
Florida gets an early season bye week before hosting UT-Martin on Sept. 7. It's the first of two games the Gators play against Football Championship Series teams.
Miami gets a week off before playing North Carolina on Sept. 7. It's the first of three road games outside the Sunshine State for the Hurricanes.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|259
|295
|Total Plays
|66
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|50
|Rush Attempts
|36
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|1.8
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|245
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|9.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|10-49
|1-9
|Penalties - Yards
|14-125
|9-100
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.5
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|72
|63
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-32
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|2-41
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/5
|4/4
|Extra Points
|2/2
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|245
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|295
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|19/29
|214
|1
|0
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|12
|95
|1
|50
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|6
|15
|0
|6
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|14
|-44
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|5
|88
|1
|25
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|4
|41
|0
|18
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|4
|37
|0
|40
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 CB
|T. Bandy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 53 OL
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|2/3
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|4
|42.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|32.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|17/27
|254
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|10
|42
|0
|15
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|7
|8
|1
|12
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|3
|3
|0
|6
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|3
|2
|0
|3
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|3
|-9
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|4
|93
|0
|0
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|66
|1
|66
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|6
|25
|1
|8
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Taylor 29 DB
|J. Taylor
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Greenard 58 LB
|J. Greenard
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 88 DL
|A. Shuler
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 1 DB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 WR
|A. Burney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dunlap Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|27
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|44.7
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|3
|6.3
|8
|0
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Thu 7:00pm ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
0
065.5 O/U
-46.5
Thu 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
0
049.5 O/U
-21.5
Thu 7:00pm ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
0
060.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
ALBANY
CMICH
0
045.5 O/U
-11.5
Thu 7:00pm ESP3
-
CAR
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-9.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
052.5 O/U
-32.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
064 O/U
-45.5
Thu 7:30pm CBSSN
-
ALST
UAB
0
0
Thu 8:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
1CLEM
0
060 O/U
-36
Thu 8:00pm
-
FIU
TULANE
0
057.5 O/U
-2
Thu 8:00pm ESP3
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
0
057.5 O/U
-33.5
Thu 8:30pm SECN
-
SDST
MINN
0
056.5 O/U
-12.5
Thu 9:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
0
061 O/U
-25
Thu 10:00pm PACN
-
NCO
SJST
0
059.5 O/U
-10.5
Thu 10:00pm
-
14UTAH
BYU
0
048 O/U
+5
Thu 10:15pm ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
0
050 O/U
-23.5
Fri 6:00pm CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
0
047.5 O/U
-22.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
MA
RUT
0
055.5 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:15pm BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
0
063 O/U
-3.5
Fri 8:00pm
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Fri 9:30pm CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
0
058.5 O/U
-13
Fri 10:00pm ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
0
073.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
MISSST
LALAF
0
057.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MISS
MEMP
0
068 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
IND
BALLST
0
060 O/U
+17
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SALA
24NEB
0
064 O/U
-36
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
INST
KANSAS
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm
-
ECU
NCST
0
055 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TOLEDO
UK
0
058.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
HOW
MD
0
065.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
AKRON
ILL
0
059 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
0
041.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
-7
Sat 2:00pm ATSN
-
RI
OHIO
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
13WASH
0
0
Sat 3:00pm PACN
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
TENN
0
057.5 O/U
-26
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
COLG
AF
0
043.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
DUKE
2BAMA
0
058 O/U
-34.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
IDAHO
15PSU
0
058.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SC
UNC
0
063 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
ETNST
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
0
055 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
HOLY
NAVY
0
054.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
PORTST
ARK
0
0
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
MTST
TXTECH
0
0
Sat 4:00pm
-
VATECH
BC
0
057 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
SAMST
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
-10
Sat 6:00pm
-
22CUSE
LIB
0
066.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
TXSA
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CAMP
TROY
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
DAVIS
CAL
0
0
Sat 6:30pm PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 6:30pm
-
ILST
NILL
0
042.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
KSTATE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
FSU
0
053.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SFA
BAYLOR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NRFST
ODU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
MONNJ
WMICH
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
SMU
ARKST
0
058 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
3UGA
VANDY
0
057.5 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
0
054 O/U
+17.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
GAS
6LSU
0
053.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
MTSU
7MICH
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
UVA
PITT
0
046 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
0
049.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
GRAM
LAMON
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
HOUBP
UTEP
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
055 O/U
-20.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
0
Sat 9:00pm FBOOK
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
064.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
083 O/U
-24.5
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+20.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN