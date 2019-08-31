Drive Chart
Illinois crushes Akron 42-3 in home opener

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) In his Illinois debut on Saturday, quarterback Brandon Peters showed more than 30,000 Illini fans that he can pass and run and do both pretty well.

Peters, a graduate transfer from Michigan, went 14 of 23 for 163 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while running for another touchdown to lead Illinois past Akron 42-3.

Peters also rushed six times for 36 yards and showed surprising mobility for a 6-foot-5, 220-pounder known more for his arm than his legs.

''Still want to say Brandon isn't a running quarterback?'' Illinois coach Lovie Smith joked after the game. ''He had a good day for us, I'd say.''

Peters was decisive all afternoon despite a tendency to overthrow a few balls, and appeared to show few jitters before his first Illinois start.

''He's been through a lot, so I was glad to see him go out there, go down the field and boom, score right away,'' Smith said. ''He's a confident guy, just what we're looking for in a quarterback.''

While Smith, in his fourth year at Illinois, said earlier this week his team is striving for relevancy, first-year Akron coach Tom Arth is looking to find something to build on.

Both teams were 4-8 last year, although the Zips fired longtime coach Terry Bowden.

DEFENSIVELY SPEAKING

Smith, a former NFL coach known for his tough defensive teams, took over as defensive coordinator for Illinois when Hardy Nickerson resigned last October. Smith was determined to toughen things up, defensively, and he did just that.

Akron quarterback Kato Nelson was 10 of 24 with an interception for a Zips offense that struggled from the opening play.

The Zips managed only 64 yards rushing against a stifling Illinois defense led by linebacker Jake Hansen, who had seven tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.

Last season, Illinois gave up 41.7 points per game, which ranked 126th of 130 teams in the nation. The Illini allowed 261.6 yards per game on the ground, 124th in the nation.

Last year's pass defense was a bit better, giving up 260.2 yards per game through the air. On Saturday, the Illini held the Zips to less than a 50 percent completion rate while allowing Nelson only 122 yards with one interception.

RUNNING DEPTH

Illinois has no shortage of talent in the backfield, led by Reggie Corbin, who piled up 1,085 yards and averaged 8.5 per carry last season.

Both Corbin and RaVon Bonner rushed for touchdowns on Saturday.

Corbin carried six times for 38 yards, while Bonner carried six times for 38 yards in a balanced ground attack by the Illini.

Akron was led by Deltron Sands, who rushed 13 times for 39 yards. Brandon Lee carried nine times for 30 yards.

BALANCE

The Illini put up an impressive 401 yards of total offense, including 207 on the ground and 194 passing, while holding Akron to a total of 192 yards.

''We're getting there,'' Smith said. ''We want to be a balanced team, and we played a lot of players today. We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Akron: The Zips were outclassed and outgunned, putting up a dismal 128 yards passing into a swarming Illinois secondary.

Illinois: Illinois passed both tests on Saturday, starting with the quarterback position and ending with defense. Neither disappointed.

UP NEXT

Akron: Hosts UAB next Saturday.

Illinois: Travels to UConn next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:30
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 4:34
18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
03:42
pos
3
41
Point After TD 10:42
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 10:48
18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
03:29
pos
3
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:04
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 2:10
18-B.Peters runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
24
yds
00:29
pos
3
27
Point After TD 14:56
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 15:00
18-B.Peters complete to 5-T.Sidney. 5-T.Sidney runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
19
yds
02:07
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:23
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 3:28
21-R.Bonner runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:07
pos
3
13
Field Goal 6:35
47-J.Fitschen 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
50
yds
4:43
pos
3
7
Point After TD 11:53
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:57
2-R.Corbin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
03:03
pos
0
6
1st Downs 16 22
Rushing 7 10
Passing 7 11
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-13 9-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 166 390
Total Plays 66 71
Avg Gain 2.5 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 64 207
Rush Attempts 38 46
Avg Rush Yards 1.7 4.5
Net Yards Passing 102 183
Comp. - Att. 12-28 15-25
Yards Per Pass 3.6 7.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-26 2-11
Penalties - Yards 5-50 7-75
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-30.4 4-46.0
Return Yards 66 34
Punts - Returns 2-23 3-24
Kickoffs - Returns 2-43 1-10
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 1/2 6/7
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Akron 0-1 30003
Illinois 1-0 141414042
ILL -18, O/U 61
Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) Champaign, IL
 102 PASS YDS 183
64 RUSH YDS 207
166 TOTAL YDS 390
NCAA FB Scores