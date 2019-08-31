|
|
|UGA
|VANDY
No. 3 Georgia routs Vanderbilt 30-6 in rare SEC road opener
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Coach Kirby Smart thinks his third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs showed him a glimpse of just how good they might be this season in a rare season opener inside the Southeastern Conference on the road.
Jake Fromm threw for 156 yards and a touchdown, and third-ranked Georgia opened the season Saturday night routing Vanderbilt 30-6.
The Bulldogs won their 20th opener in 23 seasons and stayed perfect to kick off coach Kirby Smart's fourth season. They also easily won their 14th straight against the SEC's Eastern Division in their first league game to open a season since 1995.
It sure didn't feel like a road trip with fans taking advantage of a holiday weekend to paint the stadium Georgia red. The Bulldogs rewarded them by scoring a touchdown on their first three possessions, giving the fans plenty to start celebrating early.
''I think it's pretty obvious, it seemed like they took over a majority of that stadium,'' Smart said. ''It sure felt like a home game with the people there, the fourth-quarter lights. Pretty special. I think they travel well, and I think Nashville's a great place to go and our fans all came to be a part of it.''
D'Andre Swift ran 16 times for 149 yards, and Brian Herrien added 65 and a TD run as the Bulldogs rolled up 326 yards rushing. Georgia finished with a 481-225 edge in total offense, and the Bulldogs also had two sacks and recovered a fumble.
''We have a chance to be explosive offensively, and we're going to try to be aggressive defensively,'' Smart said. ''The backs I kind of knew about. The wide-outs got some chances to make some plays, a couple balls.''
Vanderbilt debuted a new starting quarterback in Riley Neal, a graduate transfer from Ball State, along with new offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski. The Commodores also had Ke'Shawn Vaughn, the SEC's top returning rusher who ran for 1,244 yards last season, and the league's top returning receiver in Kalija Lipscomb.
But the Commodores were without three starters, including two on the offensive line with both left tackle Devin Cochran and left guard Saige Young out with injuries. That left Neal with little time to throw against a Georgia defense that returned seven starters on a unit that was 15th nationally giving up just 19.2 points a game last season.
Neal finished 15 of 25 for 85 yards before being replaced by Deuce Wallace for the final possession. Vaughn was held to 74 yards on 15 carries.
''We were never able to really get the pass game started and going,'' Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. ''Don't know what that is. We'll get back and look at it and figure out where we need to go. I thought at times we ran the ball effectively. We've got to have more balance to what we do.''
Vanderbilt managed only a pair of field goals by Ryley Guay of 26 and 46 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Playing a league opponent, on the road no loss, to open the season should be more than enough to keep Georgia at No. 3.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: The Bulldogs came into this season needing to replace their top six pass catchers from 2018 with four of those going to the NFL. Fromm showed he had no issues finding someone else to throw to, going 7 of 8 for 97 yards to open the game. Fromm completed passes to eight different receivers. But they struggled to pad their lead in the second half, settling for a trio of field goals by Rodrigo Blankenship. Kearis Jackson also fumbled at the Vandy 5 in the fourth quarter after a 32-yard reception.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores now have lost three straight to Georgia since pulling off a 17-16 win in Athens in 2016. They also gave up more yards rushing than in any game last season.
UP NEXT
Georgia: Hosts Murray State on Saturday.
Vanderbilt: Visits Purdue on Saturday.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|17
|Rushing
|17
|10
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|481
|220
|Total Plays
|63
|62
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|325
|116
|Rush Attempts
|40
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|104
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|16-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|3.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-117
|10-63
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-54.0
|7-47.1
|Return Yards
|102
|35
|Punts - Returns
|4-61
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-41
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|2/2
|Extra Points
|3/3
|0/0
|Field Goals
|3/3
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|104
|
|
|325
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|481
|TOTAL YDS
|220
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|15/23
|156
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|16
|149
|0
|36
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|12
|65
|1
|18
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|5
|51
|0
|23
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|22
|1
|18
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|2
|10
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Cager 15 WR
|L. Cager
|2
|41
|0
|38
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|31
|0
|31
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|3
|23
|1
|17
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|1
|11
|0
|0
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 8 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 92 DE
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McBride 22 LB
|N. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Marshall 51 DE
|D. Marshall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|3/3
|50
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 K
|J. Camarda
|2
|54.0
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|20.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|3
|18.3
|27
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|14/25
|85
|0
|0
|
D. Wallace 2 QB
|D. Wallace
|2/6
|24
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|15
|74
|0
|16
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
M. Pryor 31 RB
|M. Pryor
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|10
|-2
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
C. Bolar 83 WR
|C. Bolar
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
J. Pinkney 80 TE
|J. Pinkney
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Bostic 81 WR
|J. Bostic
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 87 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|14-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Daley 3 S
|T. Daley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Watkins 31 DB
|C. Watkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Afemui 17 LB
|F. Afemui
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 5 DB
|D. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hebert 21 LB
|K. Hebert
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 DB
|A. George
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 55 DL
|D. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Haynie 4 DB
|R. Haynie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paulino-Bell 8 LB
|L. Paulino-Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
|D. Birchmeier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 41 LB
|E. McAllister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Guay 98 K
|R. Guay
|2/2
|46
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|7
|47.1
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|3
|17.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
7
42
3rd 10:43 PACN
-
SUT
UNLV
7
42
3rd 12:26 MW Network
-
FRESNO
USC
10
17
2nd 4:32 ESPN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
Final ESPN+
-
CAMP
TROY
14
43
Final ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
Final
-
SAMST
NMEX
31
39
Final MW Network
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
27
Final PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
17
56
Final STAD
-
ALCORN
USM
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
21
24
Final
-
ILST
NILL
10
24
Final ESP+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
17
56
Final ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
13
48
Final ESP3
-
SMU
ARKST
37
30
Final ESPN+
-
NICHST
KSTATE
14
49
Final ESPN+
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
21
27
Final ABC
-
MIZZOU
WYO
31
37
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
6LSU
3
55
Final SECN
-
MTSU
7MICH
21
40
Final BTN
-
UVA
PITT
30
14
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
14
38
Final FS1
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
31
51
Final ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
30
6
Final ESPN
-
ARPB
TCU
7
39
Final FSN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
34
36
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
14
45
Final LHN
-
GRAM
LAMON
9
31
Final
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
6
Final FBOOK
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN