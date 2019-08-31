Drive Chart
No. 3 Georgia routs Vanderbilt 30-6 in rare SEC road opener

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Coach Kirby Smart thinks his third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs showed him a glimpse of just how good they might be this season in a rare season opener inside the Southeastern Conference on the road.

Jake Fromm threw for 156 yards and a touchdown, and third-ranked Georgia opened the season Saturday night routing Vanderbilt 30-6.

The Bulldogs won their 20th opener in 23 seasons and stayed perfect to kick off coach Kirby Smart's fourth season. They also easily won their 14th straight against the SEC's Eastern Division in their first league game to open a season since 1995.

It sure didn't feel like a road trip with fans taking advantage of a holiday weekend to paint the stadium Georgia red. The Bulldogs rewarded them by scoring a touchdown on their first three possessions, giving the fans plenty to start celebrating early.

''I think it's pretty obvious, it seemed like they took over a majority of that stadium,'' Smart said. ''It sure felt like a home game with the people there, the fourth-quarter lights. Pretty special. I think they travel well, and I think Nashville's a great place to go and our fans all came to be a part of it.''

D'Andre Swift ran 16 times for 149 yards, and Brian Herrien added 65 and a TD run as the Bulldogs rolled up 326 yards rushing. Georgia finished with a 481-225 edge in total offense, and the Bulldogs also had two sacks and recovered a fumble.

''We have a chance to be explosive offensively, and we're going to try to be aggressive defensively,'' Smart said. ''The backs I kind of knew about. The wide-outs got some chances to make some plays, a couple balls.''

Vanderbilt debuted a new starting quarterback in Riley Neal, a graduate transfer from Ball State, along with new offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski. The Commodores also had Ke'Shawn Vaughn, the SEC's top returning rusher who ran for 1,244 yards last season, and the league's top returning receiver in Kalija Lipscomb.

But the Commodores were without three starters, including two on the offensive line with both left tackle Devin Cochran and left guard Saige Young out with injuries. That left Neal with little time to throw against a Georgia defense that returned seven starters on a unit that was 15th nationally giving up just 19.2 points a game last season.

Neal finished 15 of 25 for 85 yards before being replaced by Deuce Wallace for the final possession. Vaughn was held to 74 yards on 15 carries.

''We were never able to really get the pass game started and going,'' Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. ''Don't know what that is. We'll get back and look at it and figure out where we need to go. I thought at times we ran the ball effectively. We've got to have more balance to what we do.''

Vanderbilt managed only a pair of field goals by Ryley Guay of 26 and 46 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Playing a league opponent, on the road no loss, to open the season should be more than enough to keep Georgia at No. 3.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: The Bulldogs came into this season needing to replace their top six pass catchers from 2018 with four of those going to the NFL. Fromm showed he had no issues finding someone else to throw to, going 7 of 8 for 97 yards to open the game. Fromm completed passes to eight different receivers. But they struggled to pad their lead in the second half, settling for a trio of field goals by Rodrigo Blankenship. Kearis Jackson also fumbled at the Vandy 5 in the fourth quarter after a 32-yard reception.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores now have lost three straight to Georgia since pulling off a 17-16 win in Athens in 2016. They also gave up more yards rushing than in any game last season.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Hosts Murray State on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: Visits Purdue on Saturday.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:57
98-R.Blankenship 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
31
yds
02:50
pos
30
6
Field Goal 8:11
98-R.Blankenship 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
20
yds
01:45
pos
27
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:39
98-R.Blankenship 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
82
yds
04:43
pos
24
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:09
98-R.Guay 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
-1
yds
0:12
pos
21
6
Field Goal 2:30
98-R.Guay 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
73
yds
4:41
pos
21
3
Point After TD 8:01
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 8:05
35-B.Herrien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
04:07
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 1:03
4-J.Cook runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
99
yds
05:41
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:01
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:07
11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:53
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 17
Rushing 17 10
Passing 6 3
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 1-7 3-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 481 220
Total Plays 63 62
Avg Gain 7.6 3.5
Net Yards Rushing 325 116
Rush Attempts 40 30
Avg Rush Yards 8.1 3.9
Net Yards Passing 156 104
Comp. - Att. 15-23 16-32
Yards Per Pass 6.8 3.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-5
Penalties - Yards 10-117 10-63
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-54.0 7-47.1
Return Yards 102 35
Punts - Returns 4-61 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-41 2-35
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 2/2
Extra Points 3/3 0/0
Field Goals 3/3 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Georgia 1-0 1473630
Vanderbilt 0-1 06006
VANDY 23.5, O/U 57.5
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, TN
 156 PASS YDS 104
325 RUSH YDS 116
481 TOTAL YDS 220
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 156 1 0 136.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 156 1 0 136.5
J. Fromm 15/23 156 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 149 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 149 0
D. Swift 16 149 0 36
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 65 1
B. Herrien 12 65 1 18
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 51 0
Z. White 5 51 0 23
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
D. Robertson 2 29 0 15
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
J. Cook 2 22 1 18
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Simmons 2 10 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
L. Cager 2 41 0 38
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
K. Jackson 2 31 0 31
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
M. Landers 2 26 0 15
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 1
D. Robertson 3 23 1 17
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Cook 2 13 0 7
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
E. Wolf 1 11 0 0
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Swift 1 8 0 8
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Woerner 2 6 0 6
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Herrien 1 4 0 4
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Simmons 0 0 0 0
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Pickens 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
M. Rice 5-2 0.0 0
Q. Walker 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Q. Walker 4-0 0.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 3-0 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Crowder 3-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Reed 3-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Webb 3-2 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Clark 2-0 0.0 0
E. Stokes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Stokes 2-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ojulari 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
A. Ojulari 2-4 0.5 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Wyatt 2-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Young 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Young 1-0 0.0 0
N. McBride 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. McBride 1-0 0.0 0
N. Smith 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
T. Walker 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
T. Stevenson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Stevenson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Daniel 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Daniel 1-0 0.0 0
D. Marshall 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Marshall 0-2 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Campbell 0-1 0.0 0
C. Tindall 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Tindall 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
R. Blankenship 3/3 50 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 54.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 54.0 1
J. Camarda 2 54.0 1 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 22 0
J. Cook 2 20.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 27 0
T. Simmons 3 18.3 27 0
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
K. Jackson 1 6.0 6 0
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 85 0 0 84.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 85 0 0 84.6
R. Neal 14/25 85 0 0
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 24 0 0 66.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 24 0 0 66.9
D. Wallace 2/6 24 0 0
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 74 0
K. Vaughn 15 74 0 16
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 23 0 23
M. Pryor 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
M. Pryor 2 11 0 8
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Wakefield 1 7 0 7
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Jerkins 1 3 0 3
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -2 0
R. Neal 10 -2 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
K. Vaughn 3 24 0 12
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Pierce 1 16 0 16
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Johnson 2 14 0 9
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Bolar 2 13 0 9
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Pinkney 2 11 0 9
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Wakefield 1 10 0 10
J. Bostic 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Bostic 1 8 0 8
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
K. Lipscomb 3 8 0 3
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 5 0 5
A. Abdur-Rahman 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Abdur-Rahman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-0 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 14-0 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Daley 5-2 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 4-0 0.0 0
F. Afemui 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
F. Afemui 4-4 0.0 0
D. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
K. Hebert 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Hebert 4-1 0.0 0
A. George 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. George 2-0 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. DeVault-Smith 2-2 0.0 0
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 2-2 0.0 0
M. Worship 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Worship 2-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Mahoney 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Mahoney 2-1 0.0 0
R. Haynie 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Haynie 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mintze 1-0 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Moore 1-1 0.0 0
B. Harris 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
L. Paulino-Bell 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Paulino-Bell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 0-1 0.0 0
E. McAllister 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. McAllister 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
R. Guay 2/2 46 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 47.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 47.1 2
H. Smith 7 47.1 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 18 0
J. Wakefield 3 17.7 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 25 3:53 8 75 TD
6:44 UGA 11 5:41 11 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 UGA 20 4:07 8 80 TD
2:30 UGA 22 1:08 5 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 UGA 12 4:43 9 56 FG
6:12 VANDY 45 2:52 6 25 Downs
1:52 UGA 21 1:32 6 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 UGA 46 0:13 3 49 Fumble
9:56 VANDY 39 1:45 4 20 FG
5:47 VANDY 45 2:50 7 31 FG
0:53 UGA 18 0:07 2 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 VANDY 25 3:38 7 16 Punt
0:56 VANDY 25 0:44 9 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:01 VANDY 20 4:41 11 73 FG
1:17 VANDY 20 1:02 9 42 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 VANDY 25 0:00 5 13 Punt
7:50 VANDY 25 1:32 4 0 Punt
3:14 VANDY 20 1:22 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 VANDY 12 2:05 4 9 Punt
10:35 VANDY 17 0:30 3 0 Punt
7:25 VANDY 24 1:15 5 21 Fumble
2:18 VANDY 25 1:23 9 57 Downs
NCAA FB Scores