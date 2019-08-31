Drive Chart
Wake Forest rallies to beat Utah St.

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

Wake Forest tried and failed three times to hammer its way into the end zone for that one final yard it needed.

So with one last chance, the Demon Deacons' quarterback of the future threw to their quarterback of the past.

Jamie Newman hit Kendall Hinton with the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 1:08 remaining, and Wake Forest held on to beat Jordan Love and Utah State 38-35 in the opener Friday night.

"It's a testament to our toughness," Newman said. "We keep fighting to the end. That's what our identity is. Deacon tough."

Newman finished with three touchdown passes, and in the final moments he hit Sage Surratt with a 70-yard throw to the Utah State 1-yard line.

Cade Carney, who finished with 105 yards rushing, lost 1 yard on three straight runs up the middle.

On fourth down, Newman looked right for Hinton. The fifth-year senior — who started four games at quarterback from 2015-17 before switching positions a year ago — outjumped two Utah State defenders for the ball.

"Who doesn't want to be in that position? Fourth down, last play and you get the chance to make a huge play," Hinton said. "It was an awesome opportunity, a great ball and we made it happen."

It helped the Demon Deacons earn a wild win that featured a combined 1,175 total yards, 53 first downs and 73 points.

Newman, who beat out Sam Hartman for the starting job during preseason camp, had earlier touchdown passes of 22 yards to Surratt and 9 yards to Scottie Washington and finished with 401 yards passing.

Love, who's being promoted by Utah State as a Heisman Trophy candidate, was 33 of 48 for 416 yards with three touchdowns. He threw touchdowns of 27 yards to Jordan Nathan, 17 yards to Siaosi Mariner and 56 yards on a catch-and-run to Deven Thompkins.

"It went down to, really, the last play, I suppose," Utah State coach Gary Andersen said. "I'm proud of this team."

Love led the Aggies to the Wake Forest 31 in the final minute before Justin Strnad intercepted his final pass with 17 seconds to play - his third interception of the game.

Jaylen Warren rushed for 141 yards with a 4-yard touchdown and Gerold Bright added a 7-yard score for Utah State.

Surratt had 158 yards receiving, and Christian Beal-Smith added a 12-yard scoring run for Wake Forest.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah State: Love mostly lived up to the Heisman buzz, leading an offense that rolled up 596 total yards despite returning only two starters from a year ago and making several highlight-reel plays. But those three interceptions — especially the last one — will sting.

"Jordan Love is everything you would want in a quarterback," Andersen said.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons knew nothing would come easy in this one against Love. But one item of concern: The offense turned it over on downs twice inside the Utah State 5 and came up empty on three straight rushes after the long pass to Surratt.

"In a lot of ways," Clawson said, "I thought Utah State outplayed us."

STAR WATCH

Newman has started five games in his career at Wake Forest — and has led three game-winning drives in fourth quarters. He rallied the Demon Deacons past North Carolina State last November and led the comeback against Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl. As Surratt replaced Newman in the postgame interview room, he called his quarterback "Mr. Two-Minute"

PLAY OF THE NIGHT

Utah State used a gem of a catch by Mariner to take the lead with 25 seconds left in the half. Love lofted a third-down pass toward the back corner and Mariner outjumped Essang Bassey for it while getting the toes on his right foot down inbounds. The officials initially ruled it incomplete before reversing that ruling during a review, and it put the Aggies up 21-17 at halftime.

STAT SHEET

Wake Forest averaged an FBS-best 82 plays in 2018 and the Demon Deacons are playing even faster this year. They hit the 82-play mark in the third quarter and finished with 105 — the third time under Clawson they've reached triple digits, according to Sports-Reference.com.

UP NEXT

Utah State: Plays host to Stony Brook of the FCS on Sept. 7.

Wake Forest: Visits Rice on Sept. 6 in the second of three straight Friday night games to open the season.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:08
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
38
Touchdown 1:14
12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
158
yds
01:12
pos
35
37
Point After TD 13:51
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
31
Touchdown 13:56
20-J.Warren runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
00:32
pos
34
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 0:49
26-C.Beal-Smith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
12
yds
00:11
pos
28
30
Point After TD 5:42
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 5:52
10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:32
pos
27
24
Point After TD 9:08
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 9:13
12-J.Newman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
65
yds
04:30
pos
21
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 0:31
10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
01:45
pos
20
17
Point After TD 6:27
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 6:32
12-J.Newman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
44
yds
02:16
pos
14
16
Point After TD 14:11
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 14:18
10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
90
yds
00:28
pos
13
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:36
4-N.Sciba 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
77
yds
03:07
pos
7
10
Point After TD 9:23
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:29
1-G.Bright runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:25
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:54
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:01
12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on UTS Holding declined.
8
plays
75
yds
02:59
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 30
Rushing 6 10
Passing 16 18
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-16 13-24
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-5
Total Net Yards 594 560
Total Plays 79 105
Avg Gain 7.5 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 180 178
Rush Attempts 31 58
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 3.1
Net Yards Passing 414 382
Comp. - Att. 33-48 34-47
Yards Per Pass 8.6 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 3-19
Penalties - Yards 8-84 1-15
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 7-39.0 5-42.6
Return Yards 18 48
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 2-46
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-1
Kicking 5/5 6/6
Extra Points 5/5 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 0-1 7147735
Wake Forest 1-0 10714738
WAKE -5, O/U 60.5
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 414 PASS YDS 382
180 RUSH YDS 178
594 TOTAL YDS 560
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 416 3 3 149.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 416 3 3 149.7
J. Love 33/48 416 3 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 141 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 141 1
J. Warren 19 141 1 59
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 1
G. Bright 9 37 1 11
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
J. Love 3 2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Mariner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 118 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 118 1
S. Mariner 8 118 1 28
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 1
J. Nathan 6 83 1 27
C. Repp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
C. Repp 5 59 0 23
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 1
D. Thompkins 2 59 1 56
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 0
S. Scarver 3 49 0 35
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
G. Bright 4 30 0 19
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
C. Terrell 3 17 0 10
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Warren 1 1 0 1
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Compton 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Woodward 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
20-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-4 0 1.0
D. Woodward 20-4 1.0 0
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 9-1 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
S. Bond 7-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 6-0 0.0 0
T. Galeai 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Galeai 5-0 0.0 0
J. Wildman 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Wildman 5-1 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Te'i 4-3 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
N. Heninger 4-0 1.0 0
D. Anderson 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Lampkin 2-0 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Jackson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
Z. Jackson 1-3 0.0 0
J. Green 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Green 1-0 0.0 0
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Grayson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Fata 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Fata 1-1 0.0 0
D. Baker 24 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Baker 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
D. Eberle 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Dalton 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 39.0 1
A. Dalton 7 39.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
S. Scarver 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.3% 401 3 0 165.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.3% 401 3 0 165.1
J. Newman 34/47 401 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 105 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 105 0
C. Carney 25 105 0 26
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 38 1
C. Beal-Smith 11 38 1 12
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 36 1
J. Newman 21 36 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 158 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 158 1
S. Surratt 7 158 1 70
S. Claude 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
S. Claude 6 70 0 20
K. Hinton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 66 1
K. Hinton 9 66 1 18
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
S. Washington 4 46 1 19
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
J. Freudenthal 4 31 0 15
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
B. Chapman 3 24 0 19
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Carney 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
J. Strnad 10-2 0.0 1
N. Greer 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
N. Greer 7-0 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
E. Bassey 7-0 0.0 0
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Smenda Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
T. Rucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
T. Rucker 4-1 0.0 1
C. Davis 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Henderson 3-0 0.0 1
J. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Bothroyd 2-0 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Redd 2-0 0.0 0
S. McCollum 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. McCollum 2-1 0.0 0
C. Monroe 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Monroe 1-0 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Masterson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bergan Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
C. Basham Jr. 1-1 1.0 0
S. Kamara 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Kamara 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
N. Sciba 1/1 21 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 2
D. Maggio 5 42.6 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
C. Beal-Smith 1 23.0 23 0
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
K. Walker III 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hinton 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
K. Hinton 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 UTAHST 25 2:25 8 75 TD
9:03 WAKE 36 1:23 7 23 Downs
5:48 UTAHST 48 1:27 7 -28 INT
0:31 UTAHST 10 0:28 5 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 UTAHST 3 0:41 3 5 Punt
6:27 UTAHST 25 0:19 3 9 Punt
2:16 UTAHST 20 1:45 8 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 UTAHST 25 0:00 3 6 Punt
9:08 UTAHST 25 0:15 3 3 Punt
6:24 UTAHST 27 0:32 2 73 TD
2:04 UTAHST 1 0:24 3 87 INT
0:49 UTAHST 25 0:32 8 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 UTAHST 16 1:36 5 26 Punt
8:30 UTAHST 14 1:24 6 9 Punt
4:12 UTAHST 34 1:37 5 18 Punt
1:08 UTAHST 25 0:39 7 14 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 25 2:59 8 75 TD
9:23 WAKE 25 0:00 2 13 Fumble
7:19 WAKE 13 1:23 6 15 Punt
3:43 WAKE 20 3:07 9 77 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 WAKE 32 3:41 12 65 Downs
8:48 UTAHST 44 2:16 7 44 TD
5:40 WAKE 28 2:23 6 33 Punt
0:25 WAKE 25 0:00 1 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 WAKE 35 4:30 14 65 TD
8:14 WAKE 23 1:15 3 3 Punt
5:42 WAKE 25 3:22 15 74 Downs
1:00 UTAHST 12 0:11 2 12 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 WAKE 23 1:01 3 6 Punt
10:28 WAKE 23 1:12 6 17 Punt
6:25 WAKE 39 1:49 7 27 Downs
2:26 WAKE 11 1:12 7 158 TD
0:23 WAKE 20 0:00 1 -1 Game
