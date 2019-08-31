Drive Chart
EWASH
WASH

No Text

Eason throws for 4 TDs, No. 13 Washington rolls 47-14

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) - Of all the throws Washington's Jacob Eason made playing his first game in nearly two years, the most impressive was one which hit the ground.

It was a heave that traveled 60-plus yards in the air and while it was an incompletion, it showed off the big arm Eason brought back from Georgia and left the home crowd buzzing.

''I swear to you it came from heaven,'' said Aaron Fuller, the intended receiver on the play. ''All I saw was it went into the clouds and then it came down and I was just like `wow.'''

Eason had more than a few wow moments on Saturday, throwing for 349 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 13 Washington opened the season with a 47-14 win over FCS No. 4 Eastern Washington.

Taking his first snaps since the 2017 season when he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, Eason showed no rust, carving up one of the top FCS programs in the country with a debut that will only increase the hype around the former No. 1 recruit in the country.

''I was eager to see what he would do because I haven't seen him play and been in games, and things like that,'' Fuller said. ''There was maybe a small bit of doubt just to see how he would control the offense and things like that but I never doubted his arm or his upside. It was cool to see.''

Eason completed 27 of 36 passes and led Washington (1-0) on touchdown drives on four of its first five possessions.

''It was fun to do and fun to be a part of and super exciting for me,'' Eason said.

Eason's fourth pass in purple was a 50-yard touchdown strike to Andre Baccellia. Eason added a 7-yard TD pass to Fuller, who made a stunning one-handed catch while getting a foot inbound, and capped his first-half with a 10-yard TD strike to Chico McClatcher late in the first half.

Fuller caught his second TD on the opening drive of the second half on a perfect back-shoulder throw from Eason, tapping his toes as he fell out of bounds.

''On some of those I saw I was shocked like, `man, that was a nice catch,''' Eason said. ''It's just awesome to have guys like that to throw to.''

This was a far different situation than the previous two times the Huskies and Eagles faced off. In 2011, Washington needed a late end zone interception to hold off Eastern Washington 30-27, and three years later in head coach Chris Petersen's first home game, the Huskies held on for a wild 59-52 victory.

''It was a good day one.'' Petersen said. ''I don't want to move on too fast but the challenge is going to be a lot different next week.''

After playing in the FCS national championship game last January and falling to North Dakota State, the Eagles (0-1) were simply overmatched by Huskies this time around.

Richard Newton rushed for a 23-yard touchdown on Washington's first possession and Salvon Ahmed added a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter to give the Huskies a 42-7 lead.

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was 21 of 35 for 211 yards, but was sacked four times. Barriere threw a 64-yard touchdown to Andrew Boston late in the first half and Antoine Custer Jr. ran for a 4-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

''We didn't play our best game today so I'm excited to see that unfold throughout the year to be better, but I wish we would have given them a better game for both parties,'' Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said. ''I don't think we executed well. In pockets we did, but for the most part we didn't and Jacob Eason is the real deal.''

ABOUT TIME

Baccellia's TD catch was his first since the first game of his college career in 2016 against Rutgers. Baccellia caught a 4-yard TD on the second reception of his career and had 76 catches in the following 35 games without finding the end zone before breaking free for the long TD pass from Eason in the first quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Eastern Washington: The Eagles can take solace in rolling up 274 total yards against Washington's defense and should continue to be one of the top teams in the Big Sky this season. ... Boston finished with six catches for 112 yards.

Washington: There is one major concern for the Huskies coming out of the opener and it's the health of preseason all-American center Nick Harris. Harris went down with an apparent left leg injury in the first quarter after getting caught up in a pile. Harris was grabbing in the area of his knee and walked off the field with some assistance. He remained on the sideline during the rest of the game but without his helmet. He was replaced by Matteo Mele.

UP NEXT

Eastern Washington: The Eagles host Division II Lindenwood next Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies open Pac-12 play hosting California next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 2:34
48-I.Lewis to EW 1 for no gain (56-L.Latu). to EW 1 for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
14
47
Field Goal 7:14
47-P.Henry 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
70
yds
06:58
pos
14
45
Point After TD 14:12
37-A.Slyter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
42
Touchdown 14:17
28-A.Custer runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
04:06
pos
13
42
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:13
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 4:20
26-S.Ahmed runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
62
yds
03:03
pos
7
41
Point After TD 11:35
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 11:44
10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
00:00
pos
7
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:57
37-A.Slyter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 1:10
3-E.Barriere complete to 9-A.Boston. 9-A.Boston runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
84
yds
00:41
pos
6
28
Point After TD 1:51
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 1:56
10-J.Eason complete to 6-C.McClatcher. 6-C.McClatcher runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
90
yds
03:13
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:17
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 4:20
10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
2:55
pos
0
20
Point After TD 8:07
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:15
10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
50
yds
00:07
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:22
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:28
28-R.Newton runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
26
yds
0:59
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 27
Rushing 5 11
Passing 8 16
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 8-17 8-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 248 570
Total Plays 65 81
Avg Gain 3.8 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 63 200
Rush Attempts 30 43
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 4.7
Net Yards Passing 185 370
Comp. - Att. 21-35 28-38
Yards Per Pass 5.3 9.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-26 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-28 5-38
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-34.2 3-46.0
Return Yards 28 45
Punts - Returns 1--1 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-29 2-39
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 7/7
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 1
1234T
E. Washington 0-1 070714
13 Washington 1-0 21714547
WASH -21, O/U 54.5
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 185 PASS YDS 370
63 RUSH YDS 200
248 TOTAL YDS 570
E. Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Barriere 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 211 1 0 120.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 211 1 0 120.1
E. Barriere 21/35 211 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Merritt 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 37 0
D. Merritt 5 37 0 26
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 24 1
A. Custer Jr. 14 24 1 7
E. Barriere 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 3 0
E. Barriere 10 3 0 11
I. Lewis 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
I. Lewis 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Boston 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 112 1
A. Boston 6 112 1 64
J. Edwards IV 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Edwards IV 2 36 0 28
D. Merritt 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
D. Merritt 4 25 0 15
J. Gilder 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
J. Gilder 4 22 0 9
Dy. Ingram 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Dy. Ingram 1 8 0 8
D. Dorton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Dorton 1 6 0 6
C. Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Johnson 1 5 0 0
J. Williams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Williams 1 3 0 3
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
A. Custer Jr. 2 -1 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ojoh 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
C. Ojoh 10-1 0.0 0
D. Hayes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Hayes 7-1 0.0 0
J. Sendelbach 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Sendelbach 6-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
J. Lang 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Lang 4-1 0.0 0
C. Criner 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Criner 4-1 0.0 0
T. Davis Jr. 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Davis Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
A. Katzenberger 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Katzenberger 2-0 0.0 0
D. Ledbetter 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ledbetter 2-0 0.0 0
J. Warren 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Warren 2-0 0.0 0
D. Moore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
R. Mataia Jr. 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Mataia Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
T. Prunty 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Prunty 1-0 0.0 0
I. Branch 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Branch 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lindsay 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lindsay 1-0 0.0 0
K. Moore 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jerome 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Jerome 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hogan 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Hogan 0-2 0.0 0
J. Townsend 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Townsend 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Slyter 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
A. Slyter 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Bowens 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 34.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 34.2 1
T. Bowens 6 34.2 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Dorton 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 16 0
D. Dorton 2 14.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Weed 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
T. Weed 1 -1.0 -1 0
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 349 4 0 193.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 349 4 0 193.1
J. Eason 27/36 349 4 0
Ja. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 21 0 0 138.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 21 0 0 138.2
Ja. Sirmon 1/2 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 91 1
R. Newton 12 91 1 23
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 44 1
S. Ahmed 15 44 1 9
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
M. Braxton 2 43 0 34
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
S. McGrew 4 24 0 15
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
K. Pleasant 5 7 0 8
Ja. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
Ja. Sirmon 1 1 0 1
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
C. McClatcher 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 84 1
A. Baccellia 5 84 1 50
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 81 0
H. Bryant 6 81 0 27
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 2
A. Fuller 5 73 2 30
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 57 1
C. McClatcher 5 57 1 20
T. Bynum 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Bynum 2 32 0 21
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
S. Ahmed 2 23 0 14
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
C. Otton 1 15 0 15
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
S. McGrew 2 5 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
M. Bryant 8-0 0.0 0
K. Manu 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Manu 7-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
B. Potoa'e 4-0 2.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Molden 3-0 0.0 0
M. Tafisi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Tafisi 3-1 0.0 0
K. Gordon 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Gordon 3-0 0.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Wellington 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Ja. Sirmon 2-1 0.0 0
L. Latu 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Latu 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Bronson 2-0 1.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
R. Bowman 1-1 1.0 0
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Letuligasenoa 1-1 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
M. Rice 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Rice 1-0 0.0 0
T. McDuffie 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. McDuffie 1-1 0.0 0
A. Ngata 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ngata 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Tryon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
P. Henry 1/1 22 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 50.0 1
J. Whitford 2 50.0 1 52
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 1
R. Porter 1 38.0 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 22 0
S. McGrew 2 19.5 22 0
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
A. Fuller 1 17.0 17 0
L. Lane 78 LS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
L. Lane 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
C. McClatcher 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EWASH 25 0:42 5 -4 Punt
10:22 EWASH 35 1:43 7 9 Downs
8:07 EWASH 25 1:19 3 3 Punt
4:17 EWASH 25 2:37 7 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 EWASH 3 7:34 18 99 FG Miss
1:51 EWASH 16 0:41 4 84 TD
0:39 EWASH 22 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 EWASH 16 0:29 3 4 Punt
8:39 EWASH 27 0:40 3 -3 Punt
4:13 EWASH 25 4:06 14 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:36 EWASH 25 0:45 3 1 Punt
2:44 EWASH 1 0:00 1 0 Safety
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 WASH 45 3:42 9 55 TD
8:22 EWASH 50 0:07 1 50 TD
6:41 EWASH 50 2:24 9 50 TD
0:42 WASH 18 0:34 7 27 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:09 WASH 20 3:13 10 80 TD
0:57 WASH 25 0:13 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:30 WASH 27 0:00 7 73 TD
10:59 WASH 42 1:41 5 31 Downs
7:23 WASH 41 3:03 9 59 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 WASH 25 6:58 14 70 FG
5:44 WASH 31 2:22 6 30 Punt
2:34 WASH 47 1:29 5 39 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores