|
|
|PORTST
|ARK
Arkansas holds off Portland State 20-13
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Arkansas put together just enough offense to beat Portland State 20-13 in Saturday's season opener, but it wasn't easy.
Arkansas struggled to sustain drives and had a number of poor passes and others that were dropped. But the Razorbacks' defense played well, limiting the FCS Vikings to 70 yards rushing and forcing three turnovers to go along with six sacks and eight tackles for loss.
Rakeem Boyd powered the Razorbacks' offense, rushing for 114 yards on 18 carries. Boyd's third quarter touchdown, set up by a Jarques McClellion interception, gave Arkansas a little breathing room with a 17-6 lead.
Portland State drove for a late fourth quarter score behind backup quarterback Jaloni Eason, who eluded an Arkansas rush and fired a 32-yard dart to tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to pull the Vikings within 20-13 with 4:14 left.
The teams traded field goals in the first half before Arkansas took the lead on Devwah Whaley's short touchdown run with 3:16 left in the first quarter to cap a 10-play, 64-yard drive for a 10-3 lead. Portland State later pulled within 10-6 on Cody Williams' 47-yard field goal, his second of the day. The first was a 50-yarder on the Vikings' first possession.
Arkansas had a chance to pad its lead before halftime when Kamren Curl intercepted a Davis Alexander pass and returned it to the Portland State 18, but the Razorbacks gave the ball back on an interception at the Vikings' goal line.
The Razorbacks also squandered another scoring opportunity later after backup quarterback Nick Starkel hit Trey Knox for 38 yards to the Portland State 27 with under 30 seconds left. Starkel completed two short passes, the last to Boyd, who could not get out of bounds before the clock expired.
THE TAKEAWAY
The explosive offense that Chad Morris was promising when he was hired in December 2017 has yet to materialize. The Razorbacks looked sluggish most of the day and Ben Hicks, the graduate transfer from SMU, missed several open throws when he wasn't under pressure from the Portland State defensive front. He finished 14 of 29 passing for 143 yards, but no turnovers. Starkel, who transferred from Texas A&M, had a costly interception late in the first half to stop a scoring opportunity.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: The Razorbacks open Southeastern Conference play on the road next week at Mississippi. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
Portland State: The Vikings play host to Simon Frazier next week.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|212
|393
|Total Plays
|61
|77
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|204
|Rush Attempts
|28
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|137
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|16-33
|18-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|5.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-18
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-85
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.8
|5-35.6
|Return Yards
|17
|81
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|3-49
|Kicking
|3/3
|4/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|137
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|212
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Alexander 6 QB
|D. Alexander
|10/21
|81
|0
|2
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|6/11
|74
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hoffman 25 RB
|S. Hoffman
|4
|28
|0
|20
|
D. Alexander 6 QB
|D. Alexander
|14
|27
|0
|22
|
E. Daigbe 80 WR
|E. Daigbe
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|5
|6
|0
|5
|
E. Holtz 4 RB
|E. Holtz
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
C. Martin 21 RB
|C. Martin
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taumoepeau 89 TE
|C. Taumoepeau
|4
|56
|1
|32
|
E. Daigbe 80 WR
|E. Daigbe
|5
|43
|0
|15
|
S. Hoffman 25 RB
|S. Hoffman
|4
|35
|0
|15
|
D. Koetter 7 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Talalemotu 81 WR
|M. Talalemotu
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Martin 21 RB
|C. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Gunt 1 S
|R. Gunt
|13-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 47 S
|R. Holt
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Adams 14 S
|A. Adams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter 54 DE
|J. Porter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Inos 3 S
|S. Inos
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 55 DT
|B. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Yunker 53 DE
|N. Yunker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lesch 29 S
|R. Lesch
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ah Sam 26 LB
|N. Ah Sam
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crayon 27 CB
|D. Crayon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hanley 56 LB
|D. Hanley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 23 CB
|M. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Richard 99 DE
|S. Richard
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Del Toro 98 DT
|A. Del Toro
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bartlett 51 DT
|K. Bartlett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. West 30 CB
|T. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Finau 45 LB
|M. Finau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 33 S
|D. Joseph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kofe 95 DT
|S. Kofe
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Mandera 44 LB
|Z. Mandera
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Williams 57 K
|C. Williams
|2/2
|50
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vernon 96 P
|S. Vernon
|5
|39.8
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kelly 13 WR
|B. Kelly
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hicks 6 QB
|B. Hicks
|14/29
|143
|0
|0
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|4/5
|48
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|18
|114
|1
|25
|
D. Warren 1 WR
|D. Warren
|3
|37
|0
|17
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|9
|28
|0
|6
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|10
|19
|1
|11
|
B. Hicks 6 QB
|B. Hicks
|2
|6
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|3
|52
|0
|20
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|5
|30
|0
|15
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|3
|22
|0
|13
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Harrell 14 TE
|C. Harrell
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Curl 2 DB
|K. Curl
|5-0
|2.0
|1
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
Mo. Brown 21 DB
|Mo. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gerald 5 DL
|D. Gerald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 4 DB
|J. McClellion
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
TJ. Smith 52 DL
|TJ. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 11 DL
|M. Soli
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ha. Henry 27 LB
|Ha. Henry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. McClure 36 LB
|D. McClure
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 26 DB
|M. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 86 DL
|J. Bell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Richardson 6 DL
|G. Richardson
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|2/2
|34
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Warren 1 WR
|D. Warren
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|8.0
|11
|0
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
4th 9:53
-
SAMST
NMEX
23
32
3rd 0:59 MW Network
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
4th 6:36 ESPN+
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
13
3rd 5:10 PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
7
35
3rd 12:58 STAD
-
ILST
NILL
3
3
3rd 13:00 ESP+
-
ALCORN
USM
7
13
3rd 10:43 ESPN+
-
NICHST
KSTATE
7
28
3rd 12:36 ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
6
17
3rd 3:40
-
SFA
BAYLOR
7
35
3rd 15:00 ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
7
31
3rd 15:00 ESP3
-
MTSU
7MICH
7
24
2nd 4:15 BTN
-
3UGA
VANDY
21
3
2nd 0:40 ESPN
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
7
37
2nd 1:15 ESPN+
-
UVA
PITT
13
7
2nd 1:07 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
14
17
2nd 2:20 CBSSN
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
14
6
2nd 4:45 ABC
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
7
10
2nd 2:31 FS1
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
21
2nd 10:26 LHN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
0
10
2nd 8:45 ESPN+
-
ARPB
TCU
0
10
2nd 13:38 FSN
-
GRAM
LAMON
6
14
2nd 11:09
-
CAMP
TROY
7
20
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
SMU
ARKST
16
9
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
GAS
6LSU
3
42
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
036.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm FBOOK
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm MW Network
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
065.5 O/U
-33
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN