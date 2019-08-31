Drive Chart
Arkansas holds off Portland State 20-13

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Arkansas put together just enough offense to beat Portland State 20-13 in Saturday's season opener, but it wasn't easy.

Arkansas struggled to sustain drives and had a number of poor passes and others that were dropped. But the Razorbacks' defense played well, limiting the FCS Vikings to 70 yards rushing and forcing three turnovers to go along with six sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Rakeem Boyd powered the Razorbacks' offense, rushing for 114 yards on 18 carries. Boyd's third quarter touchdown, set up by a Jarques McClellion interception, gave Arkansas a little breathing room with a 17-6 lead.

Portland State drove for a late fourth quarter score behind backup quarterback Jaloni Eason, who eluded an Arkansas rush and fired a 32-yard dart to tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to pull the Vikings within 20-13 with 4:14 left.

The teams traded field goals in the first half before Arkansas took the lead on Devwah Whaley's short touchdown run with 3:16 left in the first quarter to cap a 10-play, 64-yard drive for a 10-3 lead. Portland State later pulled within 10-6 on Cody Williams' 47-yard field goal, his second of the day. The first was a 50-yarder on the Vikings' first possession.

Arkansas had a chance to pad its lead before halftime when Kamren Curl intercepted a Davis Alexander pass and returned it to the Portland State 18, but the Razorbacks gave the ball back on an interception at the Vikings' goal line.

The Razorbacks also squandered another scoring opportunity later after backup quarterback Nick Starkel hit Trey Knox for 38 yards to the Portland State 27 with under 30 seconds left. Starkel completed two short passes, the last to Boyd, who could not get out of bounds before the clock expired.

THE TAKEAWAY

The explosive offense that Chad Morris was promising when he was hired in December 2017 has yet to materialize. The Razorbacks looked sluggish most of the day and Ben Hicks, the graduate transfer from SMU, missed several open throws when he wasn't under pressure from the Portland State defensive front. He finished 14 of 29 passing for 143 yards, but no turnovers. Starkel, who transferred from Texas A&M, had a costly interception late in the first half to stop a scoring opportunity.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks open Southeastern Conference play on the road next week at Mississippi. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

Portland State: The Vikings play host to Simon Frazier next week.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 4:14
57-C.Williams extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
20
Touchdown 4:24
10-J.Eason complete to 89-C.Taumoepeau. 89-C.Taumoepeau runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
105
yds
06:24
pos
12
20
Field Goal 10:56
19-C.Limpert 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
68
yds
00:33
pos
6
20
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:20
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
17
Touchdown 2:25
5-R.Boyd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
52
yds
05:00
pos
6
16
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 14:54
57-C.Williams 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
45
yds
03:02
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:16
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:24
21-D.Whaley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
64
yds
04:18
pos
3
9
Field Goal 9:45
19-C.Limpert 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
3
Field Goal 13:15
57-C.Williams 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
27
yds
01:45
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 26
Rushing 5 12
Passing 7 11
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 2-13 5-15
4th Down Conv 3-3 2-2
Total Net Yards 212 393
Total Plays 61 77
Avg Gain 3.5 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 75 204
Rush Attempts 28 42
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 4.9
Net Yards Passing 137 189
Comp. - Att. 16-33 18-35
Yards Per Pass 4.2 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-18 1-2
Penalties - Yards 10-85 7-70
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 5-39.8 5-35.6
Return Yards 17 81
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-16
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-16
Int. - Returns 1-17 3-49
Kicking 3/3 4/4
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Portland State 0-1 330713
Arkansas 1-0 1007320
ARK -30.5, O/U 60.5
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 137 PASS YDS 189
75 RUSH YDS 204
212 TOTAL YDS 393
Portland State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Alexander 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 81 0 2 61.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 81 0 2 61.0
D. Alexander 10/21 81 0 2
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 74 1 1 122.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 74 1 1 122.9
J. Eason 6/11 74 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Hoffman 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
S. Hoffman 4 28 0 20
D. Alexander 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
D. Alexander 14 27 0 22
E. Daigbe 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
E. Daigbe 1 11 0 11
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
J. Eason 5 6 0 5
E. Holtz 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
E. Holtz 2 2 0 1
C. Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
C. Martin 2 1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Taumoepeau 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 1
C. Taumoepeau 4 56 1 32
E. Daigbe 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
E. Daigbe 5 43 0 15
S. Hoffman 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
S. Hoffman 4 35 0 15
D. Koetter 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Koetter 1 16 0 16
M. Talalemotu 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Talalemotu 1 5 0 5
C. Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Martin 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Gunt 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 0.0
R. Gunt 13-2 0.0 0
R. Holt 47 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
R. Holt 5-2 0.0 1
A. Adams 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Adams 4-0 0.0 0
J. Porter 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Porter 3-1 0.0 0
S. Inos 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Inos 3-0 0.0 0
B. Davis 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Davis 3-2 0.0 0
N. Yunker 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Yunker 3-0 0.0 0
R. Lesch 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Lesch 3-2 0.0 0
N. Ah Sam 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Ah Sam 3-1 0.0 0
D. Crayon 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Crayon 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hanley 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hanley 2-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
S. Richard 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
S. Richard 1-1 0.5 0
A. Del Toro 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Del Toro 1-2 0.0 0
K. Bartlett 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bartlett 1-0 0.0 0
T. West 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. West 1-0 0.0 0
M. Finau 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Finau 1-0 0.0 0
D. Joseph 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Joseph 0-1 0.0 0
S. Kofe 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
S. Kofe 0-2 0.5 0
Z. Mandera 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Z. Mandera 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Williams 57 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
C. Williams 2/2 50 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Vernon 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 0
S. Vernon 5 39.8 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kelly 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Kelly 1 0.0 0 0
Arkansas
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 143 0 0 89.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 143 0 0 89.7
B. Hicks 14/29 143 0 0
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 48 0 1 120.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 48 0 1 120.6
N. Starkel 4/5 48 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 114 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 114 1
R. Boyd 18 114 1 25
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
D. Warren 3 37 0 17
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
C. Hayden 9 28 0 6
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 19 1
D. Whaley 10 19 1 11
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
B. Hicks 2 6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 0
T. Burks 3 52 0 20
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
T. Knox 1 38 0 38
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
M. Woods 5 30 0 15
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
R. Boyd 3 22 0 13
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
G. Gunter 3 16 0 9
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Morris 1 15 0 15
C. Harrell 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Harrell 1 14 0 14
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Hayden 1 4 0 4
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Whaley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 2.0
K. Curl 5-0 2.0 1
M. Mason 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Mason 5-0 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
M. Agim 4-2 2.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Morgan 3-0 0.0 0
B. Pool 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
B. Pool 2-4 0.0 0
Mo. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Mo. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
D. Gerald 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gerald 1-0 0.0 0
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McClellion 1-0 0.0 1
TJ. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
TJ. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Foucha 1-0 0.0 1
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Whaley 1-0 0.0 0
M. Soli 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Soli 1-0 0.0 0
Ha. Henry 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Ha. Henry 1-0 1.0 0
D. McClure 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. McClure 1-2 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
M. Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Bell 0-1 0.5 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
G. Richardson 0-3 0.5 0
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Hayden 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
C. Limpert 2/2 34 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 35.5 2
S. Loy 4 35.5 2 40
R. Bauer 28 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
R. Bauer 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
D. Warren 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 11 0
T. Burks 2 8.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PORTST 25 1:45 6 27 FG
9:45 PORTST 25 1:24 4 -2 Punt
3:16 PORTST 25 3:02 10 45 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 PORTST 35 2:48 7 24 Punt
3:45 PORTST 20 0:40 3 62 INT
1:32 PORTST 22 0:38 5 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 PORTST 12 4:19 9 9 Punt
7:35 PORTST 20 0:00 1 80 INT
2:20 PORTST 25 0:52 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 PORTST 25 6:24 18 75 TD
1:11 PORTST 3 0:48 5 26 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 ARK 30 3:20 8 54 FG
7:42 ARK 36 4:18 11 64 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 ARK 27 1:31 3 2 Punt
9:20 ARK 20 4:47 10 40 Punt
2:56 PORTST 18 0:35 3 -60 INT
0:44 ARK 35 0:18 4 49 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 ARK 35 0:00 6 20 Punt
8:44 ARK 44 1:02 4 19 Punt
7:25 ARK 33 5:00 13 67 TD
1:01 ARK 29 0:33 12 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:14 ARK 25 2:49 6 40 Punt
0:22 PORTST 38 0:00 1 -2 Game
NCAA FB Scores