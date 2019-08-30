|
|
|FAMU
|UCF
Wimbush, Gabriel shine, No. 17 UCF trounces Florida A&M 62-0
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Brandon Wimbush was impressive. Dillon Gabriel may have been just as good.
Together the redshirt senior transfer, true freshman and even third-stringer Quadry Jones could make UCF's quarterback situation interesting this fall after combining to throw for 356 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-0, season-opening rout of Florida A&M on Thursday night.
''I thought all of them did a ton of positive things,'' coach Josh Heupel said.
''It doesn't matter who's in there,'' running back Adrian Killins offered. ''They're all capable of leading this team where we want to go.''
Wimbush, the former Notre Dame star who won the starting job this summer, threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Gabriel sparkled, too, after finishing second in the competition for the position that opened because of an injury sidelining two-time American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year McKenzie Milton.
''It felt great,'' Wimbush said after the two-time defending AAC champions amassed 694 yards total offense and won for the 26th time in 27 games.
''We have to keep building ... keep getting better,'' Wimbush added. ''I think that's important for a young and developing team.''
Wimbush, who tossed TD passes of 37 and 12 yards to Gabriel Davis, was 13-2 as a starter over the past two years at Notre Dame. He lost his job there to Ian Book despite helping the Fighting Irish begin last season with three consecutive wins.
Gabriel, meanwhile, arrived at UCF from the same high school where Milton played in Hawaii. He performed well enough in fall camp that Heupel felt he deserved some playing time in the opener, and the freshman showed why by going 9 of 13 for 127 yards with TD passes to Otis Anderson, Tre Nixon and Alex Harris.
''I think it's spectacular what he did,'' Wimbush said, adding Gabriel ''did a heck of a job of staying poised'' for a freshman in his first college game.
Jones, a redshirt freshman, was 2 of 2 for 61 yards and one TD in the fourth quarter.
The Knights improved to 26-1 since the start of 2017, with the lone loss coming against LSU in last season's Fiesta Bowl. The setback ended a school- and American Athletic Conference-record 25-game winning streak.
TOTAL DOMINATION
The Knights ran 65 plays to FAMU's 32, outgaining the Rattlers 462 yards to 25 - in the first half. Punter Chris Faddoul arguably was FAMU's most effective player, averaging 49.9 yards on 10 punts before halftime. Of course, all of the news on that front wasn't good. Anderson fielded six of those kicks, returning one of them 79 yards to set up Greg McCrae's 25-yard TD run in the second quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
It was business as usual for UCF, which has scored at least 30 points in 27 consecutive games, the longest such streak for a FBS team since 1936. Wimbush looked comfortable running the offense, making plays with his feet and arm. In the first quarter alone, he ran the ball five times for 42 yards, with each of the runs resulting in a first down.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Opening the season against FAMU won't do anything silence critics of the overall strength of UCF's schedule. The Knights, however, will be tested before beginning conference play in late September, with No. 25 Stanford visiting Orlando in two weeks and UCF traveling to Pittsburgh on Sept. 21.
UP NEXT
Florida A&M: The Rattlers have two weeks to prepare for their Sept. 14 home opener against Fort Valley State.
UCF: At Florida Atlantic on Sept. 7.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|42
|Rushing
|1
|20
|Passing
|5
|17
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-19
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|81
|694
|Total Plays
|61
|94
|Avg Gain
|1.3
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|338
|Rush Attempts
|25
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|77
|356
|Comp. - Att.
|14-36
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|9.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|12-106
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|14-47.1
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|66
|104
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|7-79
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-66
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/1
|10/10
|Extra Points
|0/0
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|356
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|338
|
|
|81
|TOTAL YDS
|694
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Stanley 14 QB
|R. Stanley
|7/24
|52
|0
|0
|
R. McKay 17 QB
|R. McKay
|7/12
|40
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Smith 19 WR
|X. Smith
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Tillman III 33 RB
|E. Tillman III
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Jennings 23 RB
|T. Jennings
|6
|5
|0
|3
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|4
|3
|0
|4
|
R. Henrilus 28 RB
|R. Henrilus
|6
|1
|0
|2
|
C. Sapp 2 QB
|C. Sapp
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. Rey 3 WR
|A. Rey
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
R. Stanley 14 QB
|R. Stanley
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|
C. Reid 24 DB
|C. Reid
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|
R. McKay 17 QB
|R. McKay
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Manigo 85 WR
|D. Manigo
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
A. Rey 3 WR
|A. Rey
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
A. Davis 87 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
X. Smith 19 WR
|X. Smith
|5
|10
|0
|6
|
G. Webb 7 WR
|G. Webb
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Young 81 TE
|K. Young
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Parker 82 TE
|K. Parker
|2
|3
|0
|6
|
C. Hunter 84 WR
|C. Hunter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jennings 23 RB
|T. Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Henrilus 28 RB
|R. Henrilus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jefferson 1 S
|T. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Aly 99 K
|Y. Aly
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Faddoul 43 K
|C. Faddoul
|11
|48.5
|4
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wimbush 3 QB
|B. Wimbush
|12/23
|168
|2
|0
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|9/13
|127
|3
|0
|
Q. Jones 12 QB
|Q. Jones
|2/2
|61
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|14
|106
|1
|31
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|6
|64
|0
|24
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|10
|56
|1
|25
|
T. Coles 34 RB
|T. Coles
|12
|47
|0
|16
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|4
|37
|0
|31
|
Q. Jones 12 QB
|Q. Jones
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
B. Wimbush 3 QB
|B. Wimbush
|9
|6
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|3
|68
|2
|37
|
A. Johnson 17 WR
|A. Johnson
|2
|67
|1
|49
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|6
|61
|1
|30
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|3
|34
|0
|12
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|2
|28
|1
|24
|
A. Harris 81 WR
|A. Harris
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Ahmad 84 WR
|K. Ahmad
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. O'Keefe 83 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Bell 71 OL
|B. Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
|S. Burgess-Becker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hayes 6 DL
|B. Hayes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 30 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Barnas 39 K
|D. Barnas
|2/2
|42
|7/7
|13
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|4
|42.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|6
|13.2
|49
|0
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
