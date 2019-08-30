Drive Chart
Wimbush, Gabriel shine, No. 17 UCF trounces Florida A&M 62-0

  • Aug 30, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Brandon Wimbush was impressive. Dillon Gabriel may have been just as good.

Together the redshirt senior transfer, true freshman and even third-stringer Quadry Jones could make UCF's quarterback situation interesting this fall after combining to throw for 356 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-0, season-opening rout of Florida A&M on Thursday night.

''I thought all of them did a ton of positive things,'' coach Josh Heupel said.

''It doesn't matter who's in there,'' running back Adrian Killins offered. ''They're all capable of leading this team where we want to go.''

Wimbush, the former Notre Dame star who won the starting job this summer, threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Gabriel sparkled, too, after finishing second in the competition for the position that opened because of an injury sidelining two-time American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year McKenzie Milton.

''It felt great,'' Wimbush said after the two-time defending AAC champions amassed 694 yards total offense and won for the 26th time in 27 games.

''We have to keep building ... keep getting better,'' Wimbush added. ''I think that's important for a young and developing team.''

Wimbush, who tossed TD passes of 37 and 12 yards to Gabriel Davis, was 13-2 as a starter over the past two years at Notre Dame. He lost his job there to Ian Book despite helping the Fighting Irish begin last season with three consecutive wins.

Gabriel, meanwhile, arrived at UCF from the same high school where Milton played in Hawaii. He performed well enough in fall camp that Heupel felt he deserved some playing time in the opener, and the freshman showed why by going 9 of 13 for 127 yards with TD passes to Otis Anderson, Tre Nixon and Alex Harris.

''I think it's spectacular what he did,'' Wimbush said, adding Gabriel ''did a heck of a job of staying poised'' for a freshman in his first college game.

Jones, a redshirt freshman, was 2 of 2 for 61 yards and one TD in the fourth quarter.

The Knights improved to 26-1 since the start of 2017, with the lone loss coming against LSU in last season's Fiesta Bowl. The setback ended a school- and American Athletic Conference-record 25-game winning streak.

TOTAL DOMINATION

The Knights ran 65 plays to FAMU's 32, outgaining the Rattlers 462 yards to 25 - in the first half. Punter Chris Faddoul arguably was FAMU's most effective player, averaging 49.9 yards on 10 punts before halftime. Of course, all of the news on that front wasn't good. Anderson fielded six of those kicks, returning one of them 79 yards to set up Greg McCrae's 25-yard TD run in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

It was business as usual for UCF, which has scored at least 30 points in 27 consecutive games, the longest such streak for a FBS team since 1936. Wimbush looked comfortable running the offense, making plays with his feet and arm. In the first quarter alone, he ran the ball five times for 42 yards, with each of the runs resulting in a first down.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Opening the season against FAMU won't do anything silence critics of the overall strength of UCF's schedule. The Knights, however, will be tested before beginning conference play in late September, with No. 25 Stanford visiting Orlando in two weeks and UCF traveling to Pittsburgh on Sept. 21.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M: The Rattlers have two weeks to prepare for their Sept. 14 home opener against Fort Valley State.

UCF: At Florida Atlantic on Sept. 7.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:31
98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
62
Touchdown 8:40
12-Q.Jones complete to 17-A.Johnson. 17-A.Johnson runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:54
pos
0
61
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:32
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
55
Touchdown 13:39
11-D.Gabriel complete to 81-A.Harris. 81-A.Harris runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
00:00
pos
0
54
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
48
Touchdown 0:02
9-A.Killins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
5
yds
02:41
pos
0
47
Point After TD 3:37
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 3:43
11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
59
yds
00:53
pos
0
40
Point After TD 8:02
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 8:11
30-G.McCrae runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
25
yds
00:25
pos
0
33
Point After TD 10:16
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 10:22
3-B.Wimbush complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
71
yds
02:06
pos
0
26
Field Goal 13:53
39-D.Barnas 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
90
yds
01:36
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:22
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 2:30
11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
38
yds
0:50
pos
0
16
Field Goal 5:48
39-D.Barnas 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
71
yds
02:56
pos
0
10
Point After TD 13:33
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:39
3-B.Wimbush complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 42
Rushing 1 20
Passing 5 17
Penalty 2 5
3rd Down Conv 3-19 7-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 81 694
Total Plays 61 94
Avg Gain 1.3 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 4 338
Rush Attempts 25 56
Avg Rush Yards 0.2 6.0
Net Yards Passing 77 356
Comp. - Att. 14-36 23-38
Yards Per Pass 2.1 9.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 0-0
Penalties - Yards 12-106 7-65
Touchdowns 0 8
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 14-47.1 4-42.0
Return Yards 66 104
Punts - Returns 0-0 7-79
Kickoffs - Returns 4-66 1-25
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/1 10/10
Extra Points 0/0 8/8
Field Goals 0/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Florida A&M 0-1 00000
17 UCF 1-0 17317762
UCF -44, O/U 66
Spectrum Stadium Orlando, FL
 77 PASS YDS 356
4 RUSH YDS 338
81 TOTAL YDS 694
Florida A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Stanley 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
29.2% 52 0 0 47.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
29.2% 52 0 0 47.4
R. Stanley 7/24 52 0 0
R. McKay 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 40 0 0 86.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 40 0 0 86.3
R. McKay 7/12 40 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Smith 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
X. Smith 1 10 0 10
E. Tillman III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
E. Tillman III 1 9 0 9
T. Jennings 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
T. Jennings 6 5 0 3
D. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
D. Smith 4 3 0 4
R. Henrilus 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
R. Henrilus 6 1 0 2
C. Sapp 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Sapp 1 -1 0 -1
A. Rey 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Rey 1 -4 0 -4
R. Stanley 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
R. Stanley 2 -5 0 3
C. Reid 24 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
C. Reid 1 -5 0 0
R. McKay 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
R. McKay 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Manigo 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
D. Manigo 2 26 0 15
A. Rey 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
A. Rey 2 18 0 9
A. Davis 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
A. Davis 1 17 0 17
X. Smith 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 10 0
X. Smith 5 10 0 6
G. Webb 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
G. Webb 1 9 0 9
K. Young 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Young 1 9 0 9
K. Parker 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
K. Parker 2 3 0 6
C. Hunter 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Hunter 0 0 0 0
T. Jennings 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jennings 0 0 0 0
D. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Smith 0 0 0 0
R. Henrilus 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Henrilus 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jefferson 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Y. Aly 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
Y. Aly 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Faddoul 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
11 48.5 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 48.5 4
C. Faddoul 11 48.5 4 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rey 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 18 0
A. Rey 2 17.0 18 0
G. Webb 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 20 0
G. Webb 2 16.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 168 2 0 142.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 168 2 0 142.2
B. Wimbush 12/23 168 2 0
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 127 3 0 227.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 127 3 0 227.4
D. Gabriel 9/13 127 3 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 61 1 0 521.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 61 1 0 521.2
Q. Jones 2/2 61 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 106 1
A. Killins Jr. 14 106 1 31
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 64 0
B. Thompson 6 64 0 24
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 56 1
G. McCrae 10 56 1 25
T. Coles 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
T. Coles 12 47 0 16
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
O. Anderson 4 37 0 31
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
Q. Jones 2 8 0 6
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 6 0
B. Wimbush 9 6 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 68 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 68 2
G. Davis 3 68 2 37
A. Johnson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 67 1
A. Johnson 2 67 1 49
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 1
T. Nixon 6 61 1 30
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
M. Williams 3 34 0 12
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
O. Anderson 2 28 1 24
A. Harris 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
A. Harris 1 26 1 26
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Harris 1 17 0 17
K. Ahmad 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Ahmad 1 15 0 15
R. O'Keefe 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. O'Keefe 1 12 0 12
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
B. Thompson 1 10 0 10
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
G. McCrae 1 7 0 7
B. Bell 71 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Bell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Hayes 1-0 1.0 0
T. Morris-Brash 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Morris-Brash 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
D. Barnas 2/2 42 7/7 13
D. Obarski 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Obarski 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Osteen 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 0
A. Osteen 4 42.0 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
M. Williams 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 13.2 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 13.2 49 0
O. Anderson 6 13.2 49 0
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAMU 35 0:07 3 0 Punt
13:33 FAMU 25 0:50 3 9 Punt
10:09 UCF 40 1:20 4 -14 Punt
5:42 FAMU 6 1:29 3 9 Punt
2:22 FAMU 25 0:15 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 FAMU 25 0:49 3 -4 Punt
10:16 FAMU 12 1:34 5 10 Punt
8:02 FAMU 25 0:49 3 5 Punt
4:59 FAMU 22 0:18 3 0 Punt
3:43 FAMU 22 1:00 3 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 FAMU 35 4:42 9 21 Punt
6:36 FAMU 20 6:31 18 60 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 FAMU 20 0:57 4 -1 Punt
8:31 FAMU 8 1:16 3 1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 UCF 20 1:09 5 80 TD
12:38 UCF 3 1:53 7 20 Punt
8:44 UCF 5 2:56 11 71 FG
3:35 FAMU 38 1:05 4 38 TD
1:54 UCF 19 1:36 12 75 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:28 UCF 29 2:06 8 71 TD
8:36 FAMU 25 0:25 2 25 TD
6:31 UCF 25 1:21 5 9 Punt
4:36 UCF 41 0:53 5 59 TD
2:43 UCF 29 2:41 12 44 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 UCF 29 0:00 5 71 TD
8:05 UCF 10 1:24 7 39 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 UCF 20 1:05 4 24 Punt
10:34 UCF 35 1:54 5 65 TD
6:33 UCF 47 5:27 9 28 Game
