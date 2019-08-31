Drive Chart
OKLAST
OREGST

No Text

Oklahoma State opens with 52-36 victory over Oregon State

  AP
  Aug 31, 2019

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Chuba Hubbard rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns, and redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 203 yards and three more scores to lead Oklahoma State to a 52-36 victory over Oregon State on Friday night.

Tylan Wallace, an Associated Press preseason first-team All-America selection, caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys, who finished with 555 yards of total offense.

Sanders, a highly touted recruit out of Denton, Texas, had competed throughout the spring and preseason camp with Hawaii graduate transfer Dru Brown for the starting nod. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy did not reveal his starter until game time.

It was the season opener for both teams. The Cowboys finished 7-6 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 last season, defeating No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in the Liberty Bowl.

The Beavers went 2-10 overall and 1-8 in the Pac-12 in former quarterback Jonathan Smith's first season as coach.

Oregon State also had a preseason quarterback competition, but Smith named Jake Luton the team's starter late last week. Luton was granted a sixth year of eligibility after being limited by injuries in his first two seasons at Oregon State. He competed for the job in preseason camp with Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia.

Luton threw for 251 yards and three scores against the Cowboys. Isaiah Hodgins caught nine passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

The Beavers had a promising start on their opening drive when Luton's 29-yard pass found Hodgins, the team's leading receiver with 59 catches for 876 yards and five touchdowns last season.

The Cowboys answered with Hubbard's 6-yard TD run to tie it at 7-all. Hubbard, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, emerged as a freshman when Justice Hill was injured late last season. In four games, Hubbard averaged 106.3 yards a game and 5.4 yards per carry. He rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown in the Liberty Bowl.

Oregon State went up 10-7 on Jordan Choukair's 30-yard field goal. The Cowboys tied it on Matt Ammendola's 23-yard field goal after Sanders' 6-yard pass to Wallace was called back because he came down out of bounds.

LD Brown's 6-yard touchdown run put the Cowboys ahead with 9:41 left in the first half. They extended the lead to 31-10 on a pair of touchdown passes to Wallace, a Biletnikoff finalist last season who caught 86 passes for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Oregon State added a touchdown before the break, with Luton hitting Tyjon Lindsey with a 1-yard pass, but a two-point conversion attempt failed.

Hubbard had a 2-yard TD run to open the second half before Hodgins' 10-yard scoring reception closed the gap to 38-23 for the Beavers. On Oklahoma State's next drive, Hubbard answered with a 53-yard touchdown run.

Jack Colletto added a 1-yard touchdown run for the Beavers early in the fourth quarter - and again a conversion attempt failed.

C.J. Moore's 11-yard TD catch put the Cowboys up 52-29 for the Cowboys with 9:39 left but the Beavers wrapped up scoring for the game with Gebbia's 5-yard pass to Kolby Taylor.

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson, who rushed for 1,380 yards last season and was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, rushed for 87 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: Friday night's game is the first ever between the two teams. They'll open the 2020 season in Stillwater. ... Sanders is the first freshman to start a season opener for the Cowboys since Wes Lunt in 2012.

Oregon State: Oregon State did not hold a conference opponent to fewer than 500 yards last season and gave up an overall average of 45.7 points and 536.8 yards per game - leaving the team ranked 128th in the nation.

DELAY: The game was delayed for several minutes early in the second half because the coaching staffs were stuck in the elevator at Reser Stadium.

UP NEXT:

Oklahoma State hosts McNeese next Saturday in Stillwater.

Oregon State visits Hawaii next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:25
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
36
Point After TD 9:39
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
29
Touchdown 9:45
3-S.Sanders complete to 35-C.Moore. 35-C.Moore runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
03:23
pos
51
29
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:08
6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
plays
yds
pos
45
29
Touchdown 13:12
12-J.Colletto runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
64
yds
02:57
pos
45
29
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:54
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
23
Touchdown 8:03
30-C.Hubbard runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:47
pos
44
23
Point After TD 9:50
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
23
Touchdown 9:56
6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
02:24
pos
38
22
Point After TD 12:20
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
16
Touchdown 12:26
30-C.Hubbard runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
37
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:03
6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
plays
yds
pos
31
16
Touchdown 0:07
6-J.Luton complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
80
yds
01:55
pos
31
16
Point After TD 2:02
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
10
Touchdown 2:10
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
95
yds
03:20
pos
30
10
Point After TD 6:45
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 6:56
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
01:49
pos
23
10
Point After TD 9:41
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 9:46
7-L.Brown runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
86
yds
02:39
pos
16
10
Field Goal 13:46
49-M.Ammendola 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
90
yds
03:23
pos
10
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:52
46-J.Choukair 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
63
yds
05:21
pos
7
10
Point After TD 9:13
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:19
30-C.Hubbard runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:47
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:06
46-J.Choukair extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:14
6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
1:24
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 26
Rushing 15 11
Passing 11 14
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 10-13 13-20
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 555 438
Total Plays 76 86
Avg Gain 7.3 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 352 167
Rush Attempts 52 37
Avg Rush Yards 6.8 4.5
Net Yards Passing 203 271
Comp. - Att. 19-24 26-49
Yards Per Pass 8.5 5.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-10
Penalties - Yards 6-55 8-85
Touchdowns 7 5
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-37.5 4-47.8
Return Yards 68 132
Punts - Returns 3-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-64 5-132
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 8/8 4/4
Extra Points 7/7 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oklahoma State 1-0 72414752
Oregon State 0-1 10671336
OREGST 13.5, O/U 73.5
Reser Stadium Corvallis, OR
 203 PASS YDS 271
352 RUSH YDS 167
555 TOTAL YDS 438
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 203 3 0 191.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 203 3 0 191.5
S. Sanders 19/24 203 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 221 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 221 3
C. Hubbard 26 221 3 53
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 109 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 109 0
S. Sanders 13 109 0 30
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Stoner 1 12 0 12
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 8 1
L. Brown 7 8 1 5
M. Cooper 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
M. Cooper 4 7 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 92 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 92 2
T. Wallace 5 92 2 36
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
L. Wolf 4 41 0 20
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
D. Stoner 5 31 0 14
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. McCray 2 22 0 14
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
C. Moore 2 16 1 11
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Carter 1 1 0 1
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Johnson 0 0 0 0
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Woods 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 1-0 1.0 0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Harvell-Peel 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
M. Ammendola 1/1 23 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 0
T. Hutton 2 37.5 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 20 0
L. Brown 2 17.5 20 0
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
C. Hubbard 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.3 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.3 5 0
D. Stoner 3 1.3 5 0
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 251 3 0 128.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 251 3 0 128.5
J. Luton 23/42 251 3 0
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 30 1 0 126.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 30 1 0 126.0
T. Gebbia 3/7 30 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 87 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 87 0
J. Jefferson 16 87 0 19
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 53 0
A. Pierce 8 53 0 13
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
B. Baylor 4 13 0 6
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Gebbia 1 9 0 9
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
J. Luton 5 7 0 7
J. Colletto 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -2 1
J. Colletto 3 -2 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 170 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 170 2
Is. Hodgins 9 170 2 42
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 35 1
T. Lindsey 8 35 1 11
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
A. Pierce 2 23 0 12
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
K. Taylor 3 21 1 14
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
C. Flemings 2 16 0 14
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
N. Togiai 2 16 0 12
I. Smalls 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Smalls 0 0 0 0
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jefferson 0 0 0 0
J. Irish 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Irish 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Grant 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Grant 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
J. Choukair 1/1 30 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 2
D. Rodriguez 4 47.8 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.5 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 25.5 37 0
C. Flemings 4 25.5 37 0
J. Irish 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
J. Irish 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 OKLAST 30 3:47 10 70 TD
3:48 OKLAST 23 3:23 15 71 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 OKLAST 14 2:39 7 86 TD
8:45 OKLAST 49 1:49 6 51 TD
5:30 OKLAST 20 3:20 9 80 TD
0:03 OKLAST 25 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 OKLAST 25 0:00 10 75 TD
9:50 OKLAST 25 1:47 6 75 TD
5:11 OKLAST 15 1:06 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 OKLAST 25 3:23 9 75 TD
6:44 OKLAST 49 1:50 4 -4 Punt
1:19 OKLAST 25 0:00 2 7 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 30 1:46 6 70 TD
9:13 OREGST 25 5:21 13 63 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 OREGST 25 1:07 3 7 Punt
9:41 OREGST 9 0:51 3 2 Punt
6:45 OREGST 25 1:09 4 2 Punt
2:02 OREGST 25 1:55 15 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 OREGST 27 2:24 6 73 TD
7:54 OREGST 37 2:36 7 -2 Punt
3:32 OREGST 36 2:57 14 64 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:39 OREGST 32 2:49 7 19 Downs
4:08 OREGST 20 2:43 13 75 TD
NCAA FB Scores