Costello gets hurt in No. 25 Stanford's win vs Northwestern

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) K.J. Costello threw a 2-yard touchdown pass before getting knocked out of the season opener on a late hit and No. 25 Stanford went on to beat Northwestern 17-7 on Saturday.

Costello completed 16 of 20 passes for 152 yards and the TD pass to Michael Wilson that capped a 90-yard drive in the second quarter for the Cardinal (1-0). But his day ended early when he was hit with a forearm to the facemask while sliding on a scramble by Earnest Brown IV with just 2 seconds remaining in the first half.

Brown was called for a late hit that set up Jet Toner's 51-yard field goal but wasn't ejected for targeting. Costello stayed down on the turf for a few minutes before being helped to the locker room. He didn't return to the game and there was no immediate word on his condition.

Northwestern also lost a quarterback with TJ Green leaving with a leg injury in the third quarter after being sacked and losing a fumble on a play in the red zone. Green had replaced the ineffective former Clemson five-star recruit Hunter Johnson late in the first half.

Johnson came back in to finish and went 6 for 17 for 55 yards and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble that Stanford's Jordan Fox recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that sealed the game with 20 seconds remaining.

Things were so bad for the Wildcats that they failed to score after Stanford backup quarterback Davis Mills lost a fumble that Gavin Newsome returned to the 21. Northwestern gained 1 yard on three plays before Charlie Kuhbander missed wide right on a 38-yard field goal try.

The Wildcats finally got on the board on a 1-yard run by John Moten IV midway through the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: Coach Pat Fitzgerald kept the starting quarterback secret until just before game time, not that it helped much. Johnson threw an incompletion on his first pass, was intercepted on a ricochet on his second throw and was 1 for 4 for 3 yards and an interception on his first three drives. Green entered on the fourth drive and led the Wildcats into Stanford field position for the first time before that stalled with an incompletion on fourth-and-6 from the 34. It only got slightly better in the second half but Northwestern also lost running back Isaiah Bowers to an apparent knee injury.

Stanford: The Cardinal came into the season relying heavily on Costello to lead the offense and when he went down things stalled a bit. An interception in Northwestern territory by Paulson Adebo led to no points when Toner hit the upright on a 29-yard attempt and Mills missed several open receivers and lost two fumbles. He finished 7 for 14 for 81 yards. The Cardinal also lost star tackle Walker Little to an apparent leg injury late in the game.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts UNLV on Sept. 14.

Stanford: Visits Southern California next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:20
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 0:30
15-H.Johnson sacked at NW 5 for -17 yards FUMBLES (52-C.Toohill). 10-J.Fox runs no gain for a touchdown.
0
plays
78
yds
0:00
pos
7
16
Point After TD 7:49
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 8:00
20-J.Moten runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
59
yds
04:27
pos
6
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
26-J.Toner 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
34
yds
00:36
pos
0
10
Point After TD 3:12
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:18
3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
126
yds
08:25
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 21
Rushing 8 8
Passing 5 10
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-14 7-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 177 364
Total Plays 60 73
Avg Gain 3.0 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 93 132
Rush Attempts 33 39
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 3.4
Net Yards Passing 84 232
Comp. - Att. 12-27 23-34
Yards Per Pass 3.1 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-33 1-1
Penalties - Yards 8-67 8-78
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 3-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.0 5-32.6
Return Yards 48 40
Punts - Returns 1-20 2--1
Kickoffs - Returns 1-28 2-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 1/2 3/4
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Northwestern 0-1 00077
25 Stanford 1-0 0100717
STNFRD -6.5, O/U 46.5
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 84 PASS YDS 232
93 RUSH YDS 132
177 TOTAL YDS 364
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 62 0 0 112.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 62 0 0 112.1
T. Green 6/10 62 0 0
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 55 0 2 38.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 55 0 2 38.9
H. Johnson 6/17 55 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
I. Bowser 10 54 0 15
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 13 0
H. Johnson 11 13 0 13
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
T. Green 3 10 0 13
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Brown 2 6 0 5
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Anderson 2 5 0 6
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 1
J. Moten IV 5 5 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
B. Skowronek 5 53 0 17
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Brown 1 23 0 23
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Moten IV 1 13 0 13
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
R. Lees 2 11 0 8
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Jefferson 1 8 0 8
C. Mangieri 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Mangieri 1 7 0 7
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. McGowan 1 2 0 2
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Holman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
T. Whillock 8-2 0.0 0
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
C. Bergin 8-2 0.0 0
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Fisher 5-1 0.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Miller 4-1 0.0 0
E. Brown IV 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
E. Brown IV 4-1 0.5 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Gaziano 3-1 0.0 0
G. Newsome II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Newsome II 3-0 0.0 0
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
Bl. Gallagher 3-3 0.0 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Pace 3-2 0.0 0
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
A. Hampton 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hampton 2-0 0.0 0
D. Kubiuk 17 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kubiuk 1-0 0.0 0
T. Kent 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kent 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Saunders 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Saunders 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
C. Newhouse 22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Newhouse 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
C. Kuhbander 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Kubiuk 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 3
D. Kubiuk 4 45.0 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
R. Lees 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
R. Lees 1 20.0 20 0
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 152 1 0 160.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 152 1 0 160.3
K. Costello 16/20 152 1 0
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 81 0 0 98.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 81 0 0 98.6
D. Mills 7/14 81 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 97 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 97 0
C. Scarlett 22 97 0 17
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 0
D. Maddox 6 24 0 8
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
K. Costello 5 12 0 7
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Jones 1 1 0 1
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
D. Mills 5 -2 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 0
C. Wedington 7 69 0 26
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 47 1
M. Wilson 6 47 1 13
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
C. Parkinson 4 38 0 26
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
D. Maddox 1 27 0 27
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
C. Scarlett 3 27 0 17
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
S. Fehoko 1 21 0 21
H. Heimuli 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Heimuli 1 4 0 4
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. St. Brown 0 0 0 0
B. Tremayne 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Tremayne 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
C. Toohill 6-0 1.0 0
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
A. Pryts 5-0 0.0 1
O. Eboh 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
O. Eboh 4-0 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Swann 4-0 0.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
P. Adebo 4-1 0.0 1
C. Robinson 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
C. Robinson 3-1 0.5 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Antoine 2-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Williams 2-3 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Reid 2-0 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Booker 2-0 0.0 0
N. Williams 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Parson 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Parson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Wade-Perry 1-0 1.0 0
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mangum-Farrar 1-1 0.0 0
R. Miezan 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Miezan 1-1 0.0 0
K. Blu Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Blu Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
K. Williamson 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
K. Williamson 0-2 0.5 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Fox 0-2 0.0 0
T. Schaffer 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Schaffer 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
J. Toner 1/2 51 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 32.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 32.6 1
R. Sanborn 5 32.6 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
C. Wedington 1 25.0 25 0
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
M. Wilson 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
M. Wilson 2 -0.5 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 NWEST 36 0:30 3 18 INT
9:16 NWEST 10 1:11 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 NWEST 20 2:13 6 21 Punt
3:12 NWEST 25 2:20 10 41 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 NWEST 25 0:00 10 -16 Fumble
9:28 STNFRD 21 0:55 3 1 FG Miss
6:05 NWEST 28 1:26 4 3 INT
2:43 NWEST 20 1:47 6 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 NWEST 50 4:27 14 50 TD
4:40 NWEST 35 1:00 5 12 Punt
0:39 NWEST 22 0:00 1 78 TD
0:20 NWEST 30 0:00 1 9 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 28 4:07 8 35 Downs
10:09 NWEST 46 0:48 3 1 Punt
8:01 STNFRD 19 7:39 13 51 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 STNFRD 10 8:25 16 90 TD
0:46 STNFRD 34 0:36 4 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 STNFRD 9 1:27 4 30 Fumble
8:25 STNFRD 20 2:11 7 25 Punt
4:20 NWEST 38 0:56 4 27 FG Miss
0:51 STNFRD 16 0:12 6 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:49 STNFRD 34 2:09 7 33 Fumble
3:03 STNFRD 23 1:36 6 27 Punt
