Costello gets hurt in No. 25 Stanford's win vs Northwestern
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) K.J. Costello threw a 2-yard touchdown pass before getting knocked out of the season opener on a late hit and No. 25 Stanford went on to beat Northwestern 17-7 on Saturday.
Costello completed 16 of 20 passes for 152 yards and the TD pass to Michael Wilson that capped a 90-yard drive in the second quarter for the Cardinal (1-0). But his day ended early when he was hit with a forearm to the facemask while sliding on a scramble by Earnest Brown IV with just 2 seconds remaining in the first half.
Brown was called for a late hit that set up Jet Toner's 51-yard field goal but wasn't ejected for targeting. Costello stayed down on the turf for a few minutes before being helped to the locker room. He didn't return to the game and there was no immediate word on his condition.
Northwestern also lost a quarterback with TJ Green leaving with a leg injury in the third quarter after being sacked and losing a fumble on a play in the red zone. Green had replaced the ineffective former Clemson five-star recruit Hunter Johnson late in the first half.
Johnson came back in to finish and went 6 for 17 for 55 yards and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble that Stanford's Jordan Fox recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that sealed the game with 20 seconds remaining.
Things were so bad for the Wildcats that they failed to score after Stanford backup quarterback Davis Mills lost a fumble that Gavin Newsome returned to the 21. Northwestern gained 1 yard on three plays before Charlie Kuhbander missed wide right on a 38-yard field goal try.
The Wildcats finally got on the board on a 1-yard run by John Moten IV midway through the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: Coach Pat Fitzgerald kept the starting quarterback secret until just before game time, not that it helped much. Johnson threw an incompletion on his first pass, was intercepted on a ricochet on his second throw and was 1 for 4 for 3 yards and an interception on his first three drives. Green entered on the fourth drive and led the Wildcats into Stanford field position for the first time before that stalled with an incompletion on fourth-and-6 from the 34. It only got slightly better in the second half but Northwestern also lost running back Isaiah Bowers to an apparent knee injury.
Stanford: The Cardinal came into the season relying heavily on Costello to lead the offense and when he went down things stalled a bit. An interception in Northwestern territory by Paulson Adebo led to no points when Toner hit the upright on a 29-yard attempt and Mills missed several open receivers and lost two fumbles. He finished 7 for 14 for 81 yards. The Cardinal also lost star tackle Walker Little to an apparent leg injury late in the game.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Hosts UNLV on Sept. 14.
Stanford: Visits Southern California next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|177
|364
|Total Plays
|60
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|132
|Rush Attempts
|33
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|84
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|12-27
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|6.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-33
|1-1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-67
|8-78
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|5-32.6
|Return Yards
|48
|40
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-28
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|1/2
|3/4
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|84
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|177
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|6/10
|62
|0
|0
|
H. Johnson 15 QB
|H. Johnson
|6/17
|55
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|10
|54
|0
|15
|
H. Johnson 15 QB
|H. Johnson
|11
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|3
|10
|0
|13
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
J. Moten IV 20 RB
|J. Moten IV
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Skowronek 88 WR
|B. Skowronek
|5
|53
|0
|17
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Moten IV 20 RB
|J. Moten IV
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Jefferson 12 WR
|J. Jefferson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Holman 4 WR
|B. Holman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller 95 DL
|A. Miller
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 2 DB
|G. Newsome II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Bl. Gallagher 51 LB
|Bl. Gallagher
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 QB
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 91 DL
|S. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kubiuk 17 P
|D. Kubiuk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kent 96 DE
|T. Kent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 22 DB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 3 DB
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Newhouse 22 RB
|C. Newhouse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Kubiuk 17 P
|D. Kubiuk
|4
|45.0
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|16/20
|152
|1
|0
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|7/14
|81
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|22
|97
|0
|17
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|6
|24
|0
|8
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|5
|12
|0
|7
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|5
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|7
|69
|0
|26
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|6
|47
|1
|13
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|4
|38
|0
|26
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|3
|27
|0
|17
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
H. Heimuli 34 FB
|H. Heimuli
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Pryts 25 LB
|A. Pryts
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Eboh 22 CB
|O. Eboh
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 9 S
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parson 4 S
|J. Parson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
|J. Mangum-Farrar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blu Kelly 17 CB
|K. Blu Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|1/2
|51
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|5
|32.6
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
-
CAMP
TROY
7
20
3rd 15:00 ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
4th 6:33
-
SAMST
NMEX
23
32
4th 14:05 MW Network
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
4th 3:23 ESPN+
-
VMI
MRSHL
7
42
3rd 8:34 STAD
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
20
3rd 1:52 PACN
-
NRFST
ODU
6
17
3rd 1:33
-
ALCORN
USM
7
21
3rd 8:28 ESPN+
-
SFA
BAYLOR
7
42
3rd 13:40 ESPN+
-
ILST
NILL
3
3
3rd 7:55 ESP+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
7
38
3rd 9:56 ESP3
-
NICHST
KSTATE
7
28
3rd 7:40 ESPN+
-
SMU
ARKST
16
16
3rd 13:41 ESPN+
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
10
38
2nd 0:20 ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
21
6
2nd 0:09 ESPN
-
MTSU
7MICH
14
24
2nd 0:58 BTN
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
14
6
2nd 1:58 ABC
-
MIZZOU
WYO
17
24
2nd 0:52 CBSSN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
13
10
2nd 7:00 ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
0
21
2nd 6:27 LHN
-
GRAM
LAMON
6
14
2nd 7:22
-
ARPB
TCU
0
10
2nd 9:41 FSN
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
0
1st 13:26 FBOOK
-
UVA
PITT
13
14
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
GAS
6LSU
3
42
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
7
10
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
SUT
UNLV
0
070.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm MW Network
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
0
065.5 O/U
-33
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
0
080 O/U
-23
Sun 7:30pm ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
+17.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN