Drive Chart
DAVIS
CAL

No Text

Brown's 197 rushing yards leads Cal past UC Davis 27-13

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Christopher Brown Jr. had never been called into a postgame press conference before so the California running back needed a little help to get settled in.

The way Brown ran the ball in the Golden Bears season opener, he might as well get used to it.

Brown rushed for a career-high 197 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries in his first start, and California overcame a sloppy first half and beat UC Davis 27-13 on Saturday.

''We were trained for this and we were overly prepared for this,'' Brown said. ''That played a big role in how many touches we get, how many plays we get. It's really the guys up front that made the holes. I just ran. They blocked.''

Brown, a seldom-used backup to Patrick Laird last season, provided the biggest spark and became the first Cal running back to go over 100 yards in his first start since Jahvid Best in 2008.

''We knew Chris would get the ball a lot,'' Bears coach Justin Wilcox said. ''That's what we expect of him. He's a big, physical guy and this is his type of game. Give it to him and let him break tackles. Probably more touches and more yards than he had all last year. He's been preparing for this.''

That was critical on a day when Cal's passing game was hit-and-miss for most of the afternoon.

Quarterback Chase Garbers shrugged off two turnovers and completed 16 of 28 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kekoa Crawford. Greg Thomas kicked a pair of field goals, including a career-best 47-yarder, as the Golden Bears won their third consecutive opener under Wilcox.

''We weren't in sync but it wasn't panic,'' Wilcox said. ''We battled back and got into some rhythm on both sides of the ball. We just made it really difficult on ourselves at times.''

California won despite four turnovers including a fumble by Ashtyn Davis on the opening kickoff. That set up a short touchdown run by Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. and the Aggies went up 10-0 on a field goal by Max O'Rourke before the Bears rallied.

Brown's 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter helped put the Bears up 20-13. He later carried four times for 21 yards to set up Garbers' second touchdown throw to Crawford, a 26-yarder that was tipped near the goal line by Davis cornerback Jaylin White.

''Offensively we just came out too loose,'' Garbers said. ''We were kind of lackadaisical to start. We regrouped and came out and did what we do.''

Jake Maier, the Big Sky Conference player of the year, completed 19 of 37 passes for 173 yards.

''I have to be more accurate in situations we need to make a play, and that was ultimately the difference,'' Maier said. ''We pretty much knew what they were lined up in most of the night and we weren't able to convert on certain plays.''

The Aggies, 10-3 a year ago, were held to 100 yards total offense in the second half.

''It's not a win but I don't think we're walking away from here thinking we operated poorly or we didn't give our best effort,'' Davis coach Dan Hawkins said. ''We did the things you're supposed to do in this sport and that will carry a long way.''

BRING ON THE HUSKIES

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver didn't mince words when asked to assess the Bears defensive effort and was even more outspoken about next week's game against Washington.

''As a defense we played horrible. We're not ready,'' Weaver said. ''But we will be ready next Saturday. You can believe that. Right now it's not looking good. But we'll get it right. Then we'll fly up there and we'll beat them. That's what we do. We win games. We figure it out.''

THE TAKEAWAY

UC Davis: The Aggies controlled the game early and had Cal's offense on the ropes but couldn't sustain the momentum. Maier made some crisp throws but clearly misses not having his No. 1 receiver from a year ago, Keelan Doss, who graduated. The loss probably won't drop Davis too far down in the FCS rankings - the Aggies were No. 8 going into the game - but Hawkins and his group have a lot to clean.

California: The Bears were understandably rusty coming out of the blocks and their first four drives ended in two punts, an interception and a fumble. They eventually settled down and pulled away in the second half but will have to make significant strides heading into next week's Pac-12 opener in Washington. Johnson's running was huge considering Cal running backs had only two 100-yard games in 2018.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: The Aggies play at San Diego on Sept. 7.

California: The Bears immediately jump into Pac-12 play with a road trip to Washington to face the No. 13 Huskies on Sept. 7. Cal has lost eight of the last 10 between the two teams but edged Washington 12-10 last season.

--

More AP college football:�https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:52
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
27
Touchdown 14:00
7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
01:31
pos
13
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:01
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
20
Touchdown 3:06
34-C.Brown runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
52
yds
04:00
pos
13
19
Field Goal 11:29
43-M.O'Rourke 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
13
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:54
39-G.Thomas 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
50
yds
04:13
pos
10
13
Field Goal 8:04
39-G.Thomas 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
12
yds
01:15
pos
10
10
Point After TD 10:13
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 10:23
7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
87
yds
01:50
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:20
43-M.O'Rourke 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
42
yds
03:35
pos
10
0
Point After TD 13:44
43-M.O'Rourke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:45
34-U.Gilliam runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
24
yds
01:15
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 24
Rushing 5 13
Passing 9 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-17 4-15
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 250 459
Total Plays 68 79
Avg Gain 3.7 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 83 233
Rush Attempts 30 51
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 4.6
Net Yards Passing 167 226
Comp. - Att. 20-38 16-28
Yards Per Pass 4.4 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 1-12
Penalties - Yards 7-50 5-42
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 4-3
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 8-42.4 3-46.7
Return Yards 94 86
Punts - Returns 2-31 3-42
Kickoffs - Returns 3-63 2-44
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 5/6
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UC Davis 0-1 1003013
California 1-0 0137727
CAL -15.5, O/U 48
California Memorial Stadium Berkeley, CA
 167 PASS YDS 226
83 RUSH YDS 233
250 TOTAL YDS 459
UC Davis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Maier 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 173 0 0 90.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 173 0 0 90.6
J. Maier 19/37 173 0 0
C. Crawford 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
C. Crawford 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
U. Gilliam Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 89 1
U. Gilliam Jr. 18 89 1 14
T. Thomas 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
T. Thomas 6 12 0 7
C. Crawford 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Crawford 1 6 0 6
T. Spencer 28 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Spencer 1 0 0 0
J. Kraft 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Kraft 1 0 0 0
J. Maier 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -24 0
J. Maier 3 -24 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Kraft 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 0
J. Kraft 3 58 0 27
J. Harrell 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Harrell 2 31 0 16
C. Crawford 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
C. Crawford 6 28 0 12
K. Vaughn 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Vaughn 2 21 0 17
T. Thomas 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Thomas 2 19 0 16
W. Preece 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
W. Preece 2 9 0 8
M. Hyman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Hyman 1 8 0 8
U. Gilliam Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
U. Gilliam Jr. 2 7 0 4
B. Thorpe 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Thorpe 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Eaton 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Eaton 1-0 0.0 0
N. Anesi 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Anesi 1-0 0.0 0
D. King 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. King 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. O'Rourke 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
M. O'Rourke 2/2 40 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Whelan 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 42.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 42.4 3
D. Whelan 8 42.4 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Perryman 23 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 0 0
J. Perryman 2 10.0 0 0
T. Thomas 14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
T. Thomas 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
I. Thomas 1 9.0 9 0
J. White 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. White 1 22.0 22 0
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 238 2 1 145.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 238 2 1 145.0
C. Garbers 16/28 238 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
36 197 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 197 1
C. Brown Jr. 36 197 1 26
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
M. Dancy 5 32 0 13
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
C. Garbers 7 18 0 13
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Je. Hawkins 1 -2 0 -2
R. Walker III 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
R. Walker III 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Crawford 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 84 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 84 2
K. Crawford 3 84 2 37
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
N. Remigio 4 46 0 30
J. Tonges 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
J. Tonges 1 31 0 31
G. Reinwald 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
G. Reinwald 1 19 0 19
T. Clark 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Clark 1 13 0 13
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Duncan 1 11 0 11
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
Je. Hawkins 1 9 0 9
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Brown Jr. 2 9 0 5
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Dancy 1 8 0 8
M. Polk 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Polk 1 8 0 8
R. Walker III 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Walker III 0 0 0 0
M. Castles 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Castles 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Bequette 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Bequette 2-0 1.0 0
K. Deng 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Deng 1-0 0.0 0
C. Goode 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Goode 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
G. Thomas 2/3 47 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Longhetto 30 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 0
D. Longhetto 3 46.7 0 54
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 54.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 54.0 0
S. Coutts 1 54.0 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 24 0
A. Davis 2 22.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 28 0
N. Remigio 3 14.0 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAL 21 1:15 6 21 TD
13:01 DAVIS 30 0:52 3 9 Punt
10:08 DAVIS 35 2:43 7 22 Punt
4:55 DAVIS 35 3:35 11 42 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 DAVIS 39 1:50 9 16 Punt
10:13 DAVIS 20 0:10 3 6 Punt
7:28 DAVIS 25 1:59 7 19 Punt
0:49 DAVIS 25 0:06 3 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 DAVIS 25 0:00 9 60 FG
9:04 DAVIS 40 1:20 3 1 Punt
3:01 DAVIS 15 1:09 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 DAVIS 19 0:35 4 14 Fumble
11:52 CAL 48 1:12 6 -25 Downs
6:58 DAVIS 27 1:18 4 20 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 CAL 35 0:39 3 5 Punt
11:10 CAL 33 0:32 4 2 INT
6:15 CAL 12 0:46 3 6 Punt
0:44 CAL 14 0:41 6 36 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 CAL 13 1:50 6 87 TD
9:19 DAVIS 39 1:15 4 12 FG
5:07 CAL 20 4:13 11 50 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 CAL 25 2:19 6 2 Punt
7:06 CAL 33 4:00 9 67 TD
1:44 CAL 33 1:31 8 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 DAVIS 33 0:47 3 -15 Fumble
10:40 CAL 34 3:42 7 39 FG Miss
5:34 CAL 19 4:42 11 52 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores