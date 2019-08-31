Drive Chart
Colorado begins Mel Tucker era by beating Colorado St 52-31

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

DENVER (AP) Tailback Alex Fontenot scored three second-half touchdowns and safety Mikial Onu intercepted two passes as Colorado beat Colorado State 52-31 on Friday night in Mel Tucker's head coaching debut for the Buffaloes.

Fontenot finished with 125 yards rushing to help the Buffs win their fifth straight over the Rams in what was the final Rocky Mountain Showdown held in Denver. The 83 combined points were the most in the rivalry's 91-game history.

Steven Montez threw for 232 yards and two scores.

Tucker was hired in December after serving as defensive coordinator at Georgia. The defensive-minded coach had to appreciate his Buffs defense forcing four turnovers.

Fontenot broke out of several tackles on a 22-yard run with 9:16 remaining to give the Buffaloes a 45-31 lead. Jonathan Van Diest helped seal the win by sacking Collin Hill, who fumbled the ball. Mustafa Johnson scooped it up and scored from 9 yards.

Colorado figured the player wearing jersey No. 2 would make a couple acrobatic catches. He did, too - Onu, who shares the same number as standout receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

Onu picked off two Hill passes to thwart drives.

The turning point in a close game was the first play of the second half when Colorado State's Marvin Kinsey Jr. fumbled the ball. Three plays later, Fontenot scored from 7 yards out to make it 31-21.

Rams freshman receiver Dante Wright made an instant impact. His first career catch went for a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter and he later scampered 41 yards for a score.

To no one's surprise, Colorado State kept close tabs on Shenault. All he did last season was catch 11 passes for 211 yards and two scores.

Shenault made a big impact late in the first half when he blew by cornerback Rashad Ajayi and caught a 25-yard TD pass to give the Buffaloes a 24-21 lead. It was a rough first half for Ajayi, who was called for two pass interference calls while trying to cover Shenault.

Onu did the number worn by Shenault proud with a juggling interception in the end zone during the first half.

''It was a huge stop for us,'' said Onu, a graduate transfer from Southern Methodist. ''I was happy to make the play.''

A rivalry that's been played in Denver the last 10 years will move to the Colorado State campus next season. Then, the two schools take a brief break before resuming a home-and-home series in 2023 (Boulder) and `24 (Fort Collins). The plans get a little murkier after that, with a tentative home-and-home series set for `29 and `30 along with `33 and `34.

There are no current arrangements to bring the game back to Denver.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado: Sure, Tucker had to like the turnovers. But the Buffs surrendered more than 500 total yards.

Colorado State: Rams coach Mike Bobo falls to 0-5 against Colorado. ... Hill had a big night by throwing for 374 yards and three TDs.

ROAD SCHOLAR

Colorado State receiver Warren Jackson caught his seventh career TD pass in the second quarter. All of his scores have been away from Fort Collins.

NOTABLE ARRIVALS

Broncos running back and former Colorado standout Phillip Lindsay attended the game. So did Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey, whose son Keevan Bailey is a defensive back for the Rams.

UP NEXT

Colorado hosts former Big Eight/12 rival Nebraska on Sept. 7.

Colorado State plays at home against Western Illinois on Sept. 7.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:57
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
52
Touchdown 4:05
15-C.Hill sacked at CSU 9 for -7 yards FUMBLES (31-J.Van Diest). 34-M.Johnson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
92
yds
0:42
pos
31
51
Point After TD 9:16
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
45
Touchdown 9:24
8-A.Fontenot runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
02:49
pos
31
44
Point After TD 12:13
90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 12:22
15-C.Hill complete to 16-C.Butler. 16-C.Butler runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
00:00
pos
30
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
38
Touchdown 0:09
8-A.Fontenot runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
04:26
pos
24
37
Field Goal 4:35
90-M.Poduska 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
56
yds
5:46
pos
24
31
Point After TD 13:47
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 13:49
8-A.Fontenot runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
27
yds
01:11
pos
21
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 0:33
12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
0:56
pos
21
23
Point After TD 1:35
90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 1:44
22-D.Wright runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:53
pos
20
17
Point After TD 5:37
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 5:46
1-J.Mangham runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:53
pos
14
16
Point After TD 8:39
90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 8:45
15-C.Hill complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
92
yds
05:33
pos
13
10
Field Goal 14:24
48-J.Stefanou 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
71
yds
02:06
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:42
90-M.Poduska extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:42
15-C.Hill complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
02:48
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:30
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:34
12-S.Montez complete to 9-J.Harris. 9-J.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
5:05
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 23
Rushing 8 11
Passing 18 10
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-12 3-9
4th Down Conv 2-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 488 475
Total Plays 78 60
Avg Gain 6.3 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 131 243
Rush Attempts 31 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 6.1
Net Yards Passing 357 232
Comp. - Att. 31-47 13-20
Yards Per Pass 7.6 11.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-17 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-64 4-43
Touchdowns 4 7
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 1-59.0 4-49.0
Return Yards 80 38
Punts - Returns 2-19 1-6
Kickoffs - Returns 3-61 1-32
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 5/5 8/8
Extra Points 4/4 7/7
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 0-1 7143731
Colorado 1-0 717141452
COLO -11, O/U 55.5
Broncos Stadium at Mile High Denver, CO
 357 PASS YDS 232
131 RUSH YDS 243
488 TOTAL YDS 475
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 374 3 2 145.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 374 3 2 145.4
C. Hill 31/47 374 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 59 1
D. Wright 3 59 1 41
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 41 0
M. Kinsey Jr. 12 41 0 10
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
J. Thomas 7 29 0 9
C. Hunter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
C. Hunter 3 10 0 5
C. Hill 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
C. Hill 4 8 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 87 1
W. Jackson 8 87 1 29
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 72 1
D. Wright 4 72 1 39
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 0
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 69 0 31
Tr. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
Tr. McBride 4 52 0 22
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Thomas 3 28 0 17
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Prentice 2 20 0 14
N. Hall 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
N. Hall 2 18 0 9
C. Butler 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
C. Butler 2 17 1 13
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
E. Scott 1 11 0 11
T. McCullouch 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. McCullouch 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hicks 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Hicks 9-2 0.0 0
To. McBride 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
To. McBride 6-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Bates 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Bates 4-1 0.0 0
T. Folsom 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Folsom 3-0 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 3-1 0.0 0
E. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
L. Stewart 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Stewart 3-0 0.0 0
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Carter 2-2 0.0 0
T. Francis 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Francis 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Phillips 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
J. Fox 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Fox 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ajayi 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ajayi 1-0 0.0 0
M. McDonald 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 59.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 59.0 0
R. Stonehouse 1 59.0 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 25 0
A. Hawkins 3 20.3 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 13 0
D. Wright 2 9.5 13 0
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 232 2 0 195.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 232 2 0 195.4
S. Montez 13/20 232 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 125 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 125 3
A. Fontenot 19 125 3 32
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
J. Mangham 11 40 1 12
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
S. Montez 5 39 0 19
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
L. Shenault Jr. 3 35 0 23
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Smith 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 0
T. Brown 3 71 0 38
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 1
L. Shenault Jr. 3 48 1 25
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
B. Russell 2 44 0 27
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
K. Nixon 2 29 0 19
J. Harris 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
J. Harris 2 24 1 23
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Stanley 1 16 0 16
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Fontenot 0 0 0 0
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Mangham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
N. Landman 10-0 0.0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Abrams Jr. 8-0 0.0 0
A. Maddox 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Maddox 6-1 0.0 0
J. Van Diest 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
J. Van Diest 5-2 1.0 0
M. Blackmon 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Blackmon 4-0 0.0 0
M. Onu 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
M. Onu 4-0 0.0 2
D. Taylor 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
C. Wells 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Wells 3-0 0.0 0
T. Lang 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Lang 3-0 1.0 0
C. Miller 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
N. Falo Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Falo Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Tchangam 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Tchangam 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 9 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
J. Allen 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sami 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sami 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jordan 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
J. Stefanou 1/1 41 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kinney 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.0 1
A. Kinney 4 49.0 1 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
K. Nixon 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
K. Nixon 1 6.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:30 COLOST 20 2:48 7 80 TD
5:36 COLOST 32 2:28 6 -12 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 COLOST 8 5:33 11 92 TD
5:37 COLOST 25 3:53 7 75 TD
0:25 COLOST 15 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 COLOST 25 0:00 1 2 Fumble
13:47 COLOST 25 0:58 6 17 INT
10:59 COLOST 20 5:46 10 56 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 COLOST 25 0:00 7 75 TD
9:16 COLOST 25 0:36 3 -4 Punt
5:24 COLOST 8 0:42 5 92 TD
3:57 COLOST 25 2:07 11 57 Downs
1:09 COLOST 32 0:55 6 29
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 25 5:26 12 75 TD
6:42 COLO 25 0:42 3 3 Punt
2:38 COLO 20 2:06 8 56 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:39 COLO 25 2:53 6 75 TD
1:35 COLO 25 1:02 6 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 27 1:11 3 27 TD
12:06 COLO 42 0:55 3 3 Punt
4:35 COLO 32 4:26 9 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 COLO 25 2:49 7 75 TD
8:17 COLO 13 2:11 4 22 Punt
1:33 COLO 18 0:20 3 7 Punt
