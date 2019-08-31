|
|
Colorado begins Mel Tucker era by beating Colorado St 52-31
DENVER (AP) Tailback Alex Fontenot scored three second-half touchdowns and safety Mikial Onu intercepted two passes as Colorado beat Colorado State 52-31 on Friday night in Mel Tucker's head coaching debut for the Buffaloes.
Fontenot finished with 125 yards rushing to help the Buffs win their fifth straight over the Rams in what was the final Rocky Mountain Showdown held in Denver. The 83 combined points were the most in the rivalry's 91-game history.
Steven Montez threw for 232 yards and two scores.
Tucker was hired in December after serving as defensive coordinator at Georgia. The defensive-minded coach had to appreciate his Buffs defense forcing four turnovers.
Fontenot broke out of several tackles on a 22-yard run with 9:16 remaining to give the Buffaloes a 45-31 lead. Jonathan Van Diest helped seal the win by sacking Collin Hill, who fumbled the ball. Mustafa Johnson scooped it up and scored from 9 yards.
Colorado figured the player wearing jersey No. 2 would make a couple acrobatic catches. He did, too - Onu, who shares the same number as standout receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.
Onu picked off two Hill passes to thwart drives.
The turning point in a close game was the first play of the second half when Colorado State's Marvin Kinsey Jr. fumbled the ball. Three plays later, Fontenot scored from 7 yards out to make it 31-21.
Rams freshman receiver Dante Wright made an instant impact. His first career catch went for a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter and he later scampered 41 yards for a score.
To no one's surprise, Colorado State kept close tabs on Shenault. All he did last season was catch 11 passes for 211 yards and two scores.
Shenault made a big impact late in the first half when he blew by cornerback Rashad Ajayi and caught a 25-yard TD pass to give the Buffaloes a 24-21 lead. It was a rough first half for Ajayi, who was called for two pass interference calls while trying to cover Shenault.
Onu did the number worn by Shenault proud with a juggling interception in the end zone during the first half.
''It was a huge stop for us,'' said Onu, a graduate transfer from Southern Methodist. ''I was happy to make the play.''
A rivalry that's been played in Denver the last 10 years will move to the Colorado State campus next season. Then, the two schools take a brief break before resuming a home-and-home series in 2023 (Boulder) and `24 (Fort Collins). The plans get a little murkier after that, with a tentative home-and-home series set for `29 and `30 along with `33 and `34.
There are no current arrangements to bring the game back to Denver.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: Sure, Tucker had to like the turnovers. But the Buffs surrendered more than 500 total yards.
Colorado State: Rams coach Mike Bobo falls to 0-5 against Colorado. ... Hill had a big night by throwing for 374 yards and three TDs.
ROAD SCHOLAR
Colorado State receiver Warren Jackson caught his seventh career TD pass in the second quarter. All of his scores have been away from Fort Collins.
NOTABLE ARRIVALS
Broncos running back and former Colorado standout Phillip Lindsay attended the game. So did Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey, whose son Keevan Bailey is a defensive back for the Rams.
UP NEXT
Colorado hosts former Big Eight/12 rival Nebraska on Sept. 7.
Colorado State plays at home against Western Illinois on Sept. 7.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|23
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|488
|475
|Total Plays
|78
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|243
|Rush Attempts
|31
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|357
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|31-47
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|11.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-17
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-64
|4-43
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-59.0
|4-49.0
|Return Yards
|80
|38
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-61
|1-32
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|8/8
|Extra Points
|4/4
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|357
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|243
|
|
|488
|TOTAL YDS
|475
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|31/47
|374
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|59
|1
|41
|
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
|M. Kinsey Jr.
|12
|41
|0
|10
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|7
|29
|0
|9
|
C. Hunter 28 RB
|C. Hunter
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|4
|8
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Jackson 9 WR
|W. Jackson
|8
|87
|1
|29
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|4
|72
|1
|39
|
M. Kinsey Jr. 5 RB
|M. Kinsey Jr.
|5
|69
|0
|31
|
Tr. McBride 85 TE
|Tr. McBride
|4
|52
|0
|22
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|3
|28
|0
|17
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
|A. Prentice
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
N. Hall 80 WR
|N. Hall
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
C. Butler 16 TE
|C. Butler
|2
|17
|1
|13
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. McCullouch 81 WR
|T. McCullouch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hicks 7 S
|J. Hicks
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
To. McBride 97 DL
|To. McBride
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bates 1 DE
|J. Bates
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Folsom 24 LB
|T. Folsom
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 33 DE
|E. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 37 S
|L. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Francis 10 S
|T. Francis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 94 DL
|D. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 90 DL
|J. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDonald 44 LB
|M. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|1
|59.0
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 14 CB
|A. Hawkins
|3
|20.3
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|9.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|13/20
|232
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|19
|125
|3
|32
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|11
|40
|1
|12
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|5
|39
|0
|19
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|35
|0
|23
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|3
|71
|0
|38
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|48
|1
|25
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|2
|44
|0
|27
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
J. Harris 9 TE
|J. Harris
|2
|24
|1
|23
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Maddox 9 S
|A. Maddox
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Van Diest 31 LB
|J. Van Diest
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 2 S
|M. Onu
|4-0
|0.0
|2
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Miller 14 CB
|C. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Falo Jr. 42 LB
|N. Falo Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tchangam 52 LB
|A. Tchangam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 9 TE
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 10 LB
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 94 DT
|J. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|1/1
|41
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|4
|49.0
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
