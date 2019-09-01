Drive Chart
ARPB
TCU

No Text

Big second half helps TCU beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 39-7

  • AP
  • Sep 01, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) TCU has two weeks before its next game with Purdue, and coach Gary Patterson said that will give everyone the chance to continue all the guessing about who will emerge as the Horned Frogs' primary quarterback.

Not much was decided Saturday night as TCU debuted two quarterbacks in graduate transfer Alex Delton and true freshman Max Duggan. Both were ho-hum in leading TCU to a 39-7 victory over FCS school Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener for both teams.

Delton, who played 14 games with six starts the last two seasons at Kansas State, started but shared time with Duggan.

Delton was more impressive running the ball (67 yards rushing on seven carries) than passing (10 for 22 for 119 yards). Duggan led all three of the Horned Frogs' touchdown drives and finished 16-for-23 passing for 165 yards.

''I thought they stayed pretty composed,'' said TCU senior receiver TreVontae Hights, who set a career high with eight catches for 108 yards. ''Their leadership was great. I feel comfortable with either one of them.''

Patterson didn't heap praise on either quarterback, but pointed out that neither threw an interception. TCU didn't make either quarterback available for comment after the win.

Patterson wasn't happy, however, that five TCU drives stalled inside the red zone.

''That was the place I thought we have to get better,'' he said. ''And the best way to get better there is we have to run the football.''

Patterson said he could invoke a five-man quarterback competition the next two weeks, joking that he could even move some quarterbacks to safety or nose guard.

But TCU's other three quarterbacks in the mix - Michael Collins, Justin Rogers and Matthew Baldwin - aren't likely to pass up either Delton or Duggan.

Either way, TCU will need a better effort from junior Jalen Reagor, the Horned Frogs' leading receiver last season. He dropped three passes and muffed two punt returns before making amends late in the third quarter.

Reagor ran past Pine Bluff freshman cornerback Jordan Brown at the line of scrimmage to catch a 37-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Max Duggan to give the Horned Frogs a 29-7 lead.

Just prior to Reagor's touchdown, he muffed a punt that was recovered by Pine Bluff at the TCU 37. That set up the Golden Lions' only score, a 1-yard touchdown run by KeShawn Williams that cut TCU's lead to 22-7. Reagor also muffed a punt inside the 15 in the second quarter, but TCU recovered it.

''We fumbled two punts, and both of them came on punt-safe, so we didn't even have a return on,'' Patterson said. ''What Jalen has to learn is it's a critical play and it can't always be a great play. You have to get out of the way.

''You guys know how I feel about this. I'm not happy. There's a bunch of things that need to get fixed. But I think we saw enough that we have the potential to be what we want to be.''

Pine Bluff, an FCS team that finished 2-9 last year, entered the game as a 53-point underdog. But the Golden Lions never appeared overmatched.

TCU's defense was steady, picking off two Pine Bluff passes and forcing 11 punts. Because of TCU's red zone struggles, kicker Jonathan Song made a school-record-tying six field goals. Former TCU kicker Jaden Oberkrom also made six field goals Oct. 20, 2012 against Texas Tech.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions, who return 15 starters (nine on offense), didn't back down. They were within two scores late in the third quarter. Pine Bluff's defense was particularly strong in the red zone, forcing five field goal attempts.

TCU: This wasn't a dominant effort by the Horned Frogs against a much inferior opponent. TCU appears to still be trying to find an offensive identity with its quarterback competition, although Duggan was more productive.

QUARTERBACK STATS

TCU quarterbacks last season were inconsistent for the most part, finishing with only 18 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions, as the Horned Frogs were mediocre themselves at 7-6.

Collins, the former Penn transfer, started four games late last year before a right ankle injury forced him to miss all of spring drills. The junior also missed two weeks of practice in August with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will open SWAC play next Saturday at Alabama A&M.

TCU has next week off before playing its first road game Sept. 14 at Purdue.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:48
39-G.Kell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
39
Touchdown 0:53
24-D.Barlow runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
45
yds
04:16
pos
7
38
Field Goal 6:51
39-G.Kell 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
35
yds
2:47
pos
7
32
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:07
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
29
Touchdown 0:15
15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
01:16
pos
7
28
Point After TD 1:25
47-Z.Piwniczka extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
22
Touchdown 1:31
8-K.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
37
yds
00:39
pos
6
22
Field Goal 8:22
46-J.Song 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
0
22
Field Goal 13:46
46-J.Song 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
56
yds
1:05
pos
0
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
46-J.Song 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
34
yds
0:38
pos
0
16
Field Goal 3:46
46-J.Song 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:54
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 1:14
15-M.Duggan runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on APB Offside declined.
12
plays
63
yds
03:47
pos
0
9
Field Goal 7:53
46-J.Song 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
3:26
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 25
Rushing 4 11
Passing 5 10
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 4-17 9-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 213 471
Total Plays 62 81
Avg Gain 3.4 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 101 200
Rush Attempts 34 36
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 5.6
Net Yards Passing 112 271
Comp. - Att. 13-28 26-45
Yards Per Pass 4.0 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 2-13
Penalties - Yards 7-78 1-5
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 7-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 11-42.1 4-35.5
Return Yards 57 143
Punts - Returns 0-0 6-62
Kickoffs - Returns 4-57 2-23
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-58
Kicking 1/1 9/9
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 6/6
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-1 00707
TCU 1-0 106131039
TCU -55
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 112 PASS YDS 271
101 RUSH YDS 200
213 TOTAL YDS 471
Ark.-Pine Bluff
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patrick 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 107 0 1 93.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 107 0 1 93.7
S. Patrick 8/16 107 0 1
S. Perry 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 7 0 1 29.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 7 0 1 29.9
S. Perry 5/12 7 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Porter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 48 0
T. Porter 14 48 0 17
Ke. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 44 1
Ke. Williams 9 44 1 15
D. Miller 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Miller 2 5 0 4
S. Perry 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 4 0
S. Perry 6 4 0 9
O. Allen 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
O. Allen 1 3 0 3
T. Holston 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
T. Holston 2 -3 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Ballard 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
H. Ballard 3 38 0 36
T. Porter 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
T. Porter 2 35 0 24
T. Ralph 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
T. Ralph 5 26 0 9
Je. Brown 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
Je. Brown 3 15 0 12
D. Miller 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Miller 0 0 0 0
K. McNeal 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. McNeal 0 0 0 0
Ke. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ke. Williams 0 0 0 0
D. Hill 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Hill 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
JT. Brown 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
JT. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
N. Canada 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Canada 1-0 0.0 0
B. Conner 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Conner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Watts 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Watts 1-0 1.0 0
M. Washington 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Piwniczka 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Z. Piwniczka 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Pini 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
11 42.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 42.1 2
M. Pini 11 42.1 2 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ke. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 14.3 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 14.3 19 0
Ke. Williams 4 14.3 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 165 1 0 144.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 165 1 0 144.2
M. Duggan 16/23 165 1 0
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 119 0 0 90.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 119 0 0 90.9
A. Delton 10/22 119 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 67 0
A. Delton 7 67 0 54
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 50 0
S. Olonilua 7 50 0 18
D. Barlow 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 1
D. Barlow 8 45 1 14
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
D. Anderson 6 28 0 9
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 0
D. Davis 2 23 0 20
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
E. Demercado 5 11 0 5
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 1
M. Duggan 2 -4 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 108 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 108 0
T. Hights 8 108 0 47
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 1
J. Reagor 5 71 1 37
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 0
T. Hunt 3 61 0 24
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
D. Davis 4 21 0 11
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Anderson 1 17 0 17
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Thomas 1 7 0 7
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Lynn 1 4 0 4
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Stephens Jr. 0 0 0 0
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Barber 0 0 0 0
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -5 0
S. Olonilua 3 -5 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Wallow 1-0 1.0 0
R. Blacklock 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Blacklock 1-0 1.0 0
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Moehrig 0-0 0.0 1
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Washington 0-0 0.0 1
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
M. Duggan 0-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
5/5 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/5 2/2
J. Song 5/5 38 2/2 17
G. Kell 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
G. Kell 1/1 35 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sandy 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 35.5 3
J. Sandy 4 35.5 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Anderson 1 22.0 22 0
B. Matiscik 36 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
B. Matiscik 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 10.3 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 10.3 26 0
J. Reagor 6 10.3 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARPB 12 2:49 10 34 INT
7:53 ARPB 25 0:43 3 5 Punt
6:21 ARPB 9 1:16 3 3 Punt
0:59 ARPB 21 0:35 10 25 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:41 ARPB 24 1:06 3 -1 Punt
7:26 ARPB 6 1:27 3 2 Punt
3:46 ARPB 17 2:37 10 46 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 ARPB 25 1:21 3 7 Punt
8:22 ARPB 25 0:57 3 5 Punt
4:30 ARPB 13 1:49 4 24 Fumble
2:10 TCU 37 0:39 2 37 TD
0:07 ARPB 25 0:00 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:02 ARPB 18 0:57 3 -2 Fumble
6:51 ARPB 16 1:36 3 4 Punt
0:48 ARPB 25 0:00 2 -3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 TCU 46 3:26 9 48 FG
6:34 TCU 48 0:00 1 46 Fumble
5:01 TCU 42 3:47 12 58 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 TCU 11 2:40 6 25 Punt
8:30 ARPB 44 0:58 4 -7 Punt
5:22 ARPB 16 0:51 3 -3 FG
0:43 ARPB 36 0:38 4 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 TCU 27 0:00 4 56 FG
12:24 TCU 17 3:52 10 62 FG
6:42 TCU 35 2:04 6 27 Punt
1:31 TCU 38 1:16 5 62 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 TCU 20 3:08 8 30 Punt
9:46 TCU 47 2:47 6 35 FG
5:09 TCU 40 4:16 9 60 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores