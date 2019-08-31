|
|
Hammond leads way with 3 TDs, Air Force beats Colgate 48-7
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Air Force was in no rush to pass. So the Falcons just rushed their way to a runaway win.
Donald Hammond III scored three of Air Force's seven rushing touchdowns and the Falcons ran their record to 24-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision by beating Colgate 48-7 on Saturday.
Kadin Remsberg added two scores for Air Force, which moved to 13-0 in season openers under coach Troy Calhoun. The Falcons didn't throw a pass until the third quarter - their only attempt of the game. There was no need to air it out as they amassed 423 yards on the ground. Fullback Taven Birdow gained 80 yards to lead a balanced rushing attack.
''We were more physical than them. They weren't ready for us to be physical with them,'' Hammond said. ''They were playing kind of soft so we shoved it down their throat.''
With lightning in the area at halftime, the crowd was encouraged to head to their cars and wait out the approximately 30-minute delay. Many didn't return with the score already 35-0.
Air Force's defense did its part with an interception, fumble recovery, two sacks and a fourth-down stop. It all added up to a long afternoon for Colgate (0-2), the preseason pick to win the Patriot League. Quarterback Grant Breneman and the Raiders avoided a shutout late in the third when Breneman found Nick Gill for a 13-yard score.
A play that typified the day for Colgate was late in the first half when the ball was snapped over the head of Breneman and recovered by Air Force linebacker Lakota Wills. Hammond scored on the next play from a yard out to give the Falcons a commanding 35-0 lead.
''It felt like we were really in control of the situation the whole game,'' Remsberg said.
The Raiders could never get on track after throwing an interception on their first possession.
''We didn't handle their offense very well. We didn't handle their defense very well,'' Colgate coach Dan Hunt said. ''At the end of the day, at a lot of positions, we're a pretty young football team, and we played like it. And Air Force, they came out ready to play and beat us in every facet.''
Hammond matched a career high with three rushing TDs. He won the QB battle over Isaiah Sanders, who took over in the third quarter and completed the only pass - a 41-yard strike to Geraud Sanders. Reserve QBs Mike Schmidt, Jake Smith and Zachary Larrier also got time under center.
It was the first time the Falcons registered just one pass attempt in a game. They've had five contests where they attempted no passes, with the last occasion being 2012 against Hawaii.
''Our intent was not to keep anything close to the vest,'' Calhoun said. ''We had everything at our disposal and prepared that way.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Colgate: The Raiders start the season 0-2 for the first time since 2015. They began 0-3 that year before turning it around and advancing to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.
Air Force: Two seems to be a magic number for the Falcons. The team is 19-3 since 2014 when they produce two or more defensive turnovers.
POWER OF III
Air Force cornerback Milton Bugg III intercepted a pass on Colgate's opening drive. Hammond III capitalized by scoring six plays later on a 2-yard run.
It was Bugg's first interception at the Academy.
''Feels great to make an impact for my team,'' Bugg said.
BIG MARGIN
Calhoun's Air Force teams have won the season opener by an average margin of 37.9 points. The Falcons beat Colgate 38-13 in 2013.
As far as opening games go, anything more he could have asked from his team?
''Is there going to be ice cream on top of the apple pie?'' Calhoun cracked.
BIG KIDS ON THE BLOCK
Since facing Air Force in `13, the Raiders have played a FBS school each season: Ball State (2014), Navy ('15), Syracuse ('16), Buffalo ('17) and Army ('18). They're taking on Western Michigan and Syracuse next season.
UP NEXT
Colgate: Bye week before traveling to William & Mary on Sept. 14.
Air Force: After a bye week, the Falcons travel to Boulder, Colorado, on Sept. 14 to face the Buffaloes for the first time 1974. Colorado leads the all-time series 12-4.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|24
|Rushing
|6
|22
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|157
|464
|Total Plays
|50
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|423
|Rush Attempts
|32
|65
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|82
|41
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|1-1
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|41.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-4
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|7
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|57
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-53
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kicking
|1/2
|6/8
|Extra Points
|1/1
|6/7
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|82
|PASS YDS
|41
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|423
|
|
|157
|TOTAL YDS
|464
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Breneman 15 QB
|G. Breneman
|9/16
|81
|1
|1
|
J. Froschauer 17 QB
|J. Froschauer
|2/2
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Twyman 24 RB
|M. Twyman
|14
|48
|0
|12
|
A. Mathews 44 RB
|A. Mathews
|5
|34
|0
|15
|
J. Froschauer 17 QB
|J. Froschauer
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
G. Breneman 15 QB
|G. Breneman
|6
|11
|0
|9
|
G. Oakey 81 WR
|G. Oakey
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Bradley 26 WR
|M. Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Diaco 80 TE
|N. Diaco
|2
|29
|0
|26
|
N. Gill 22 WR
|N. Gill
|3
|25
|1
|13
|
G. Oakey 81 WR
|G. Oakey
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Bradley 26 WR
|M. Bradley
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
M. Bevino 83 TE
|M. Bevino
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Kane 89 TE
|M. Kane
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Twyman 24 RB
|M. Twyman
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Draught 84 WR
|N. Draught
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Braasch II 38 LB
|M. Braasch II
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Briggs 31 LB
|B. Briggs
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaertner 40 DB
|A. Gaertner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bruce 6 DB
|M. Bruce
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brumfield 29 DB
|K. Brumfield
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ioanilli 35 LB
|N. Ioanilli
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Heard 9 DB
|C. Heard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 33 LB
|T. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jarmolowich 21 DB
|M. Jarmolowich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gruber 3 DB
|W. Gruber
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Esarco 88 DL
|J. Esarco
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wheeler 92 DL
|N. Wheeler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gaughan 42 LB
|J. Gaughan
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. Howren 39 LB
|H. Howren
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coco 14 DL
|C. Coco
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Troup 7 DB
|C. Troup
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Petrichick 43 LB
|J. Petrichick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jaworski 51 LB
|A. Jaworski
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Rosenberger 97 DL
|O. Rosenberger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flick 47 LB
|T. Flick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Meyer 95 DL
|C. Meyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kouyate 13 DL
|A. Kouyate
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaffner 48 LB
|J. Shaffner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Aracena 25 RB
|M. Aracena
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Stephenson 50 LS
|Q. Stephenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Daramy-Swaray 4 DB
|A. Daramy-Swaray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Puzzi 49 K
|C. Puzzi
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 1 K
|B. Amor
|4
|43.3
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Gruber 3 DB
|W. Gruber
|2
|26.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Daramy-Swaray 4 DB
|A. Daramy-Swaray
|1
|5.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|1/1
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|9
|80
|0
|41
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|9
|62
|2
|13
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|5
|56
|0
|19
|
C. Mallard 25 RB
|C. Mallard
|6
|53
|0
|19
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|10
|43
|1
|7
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|5
|26
|3
|17
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
N. Eriksen 19 RB
|N. Eriksen
|3
|21
|1
|9
|
C. Parton 43 FB
|C. Parton
|2
|19
|0
|9
|
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
B. Gooding 45 LB
|B. Gooding
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|41
|0
|41
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bugg III 3 DB
|M. Bugg III
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lyons 50 LB
|J. Lyons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kauppila 22 DB
|G. Kauppila
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. King 47 LB
|N. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Theil 14 DB
|G. Theil
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nunez 97 DL
|K. Nunez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ward 21 DB
|E. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barker 95 DL
|K. Barker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones IV 4 DB
|J. Jones IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DT
|J. Jackson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Purcell 86 DL
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wills 8 LB
|L. Wills
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bush 51 LB
|N. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 39 DB
|M. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 16 DB
|C. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pauole 92 DL
|N. Pauole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Woodring 96 DL
|J. Woodring
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 93 K
|T. Schuettpelz-Rohl
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Peterson 27 RB
|B. Peterson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
