Hammond leads way with 3 TDs, Air Force beats Colgate 48-7

  AP
  Aug 31, 2019

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Air Force was in no rush to pass. So the Falcons just rushed their way to a runaway win.

Donald Hammond III scored three of Air Force's seven rushing touchdowns and the Falcons ran their record to 24-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision by beating Colgate 48-7 on Saturday.

Kadin Remsberg added two scores for Air Force, which moved to 13-0 in season openers under coach Troy Calhoun. The Falcons didn't throw a pass until the third quarter - their only attempt of the game. There was no need to air it out as they amassed 423 yards on the ground. Fullback Taven Birdow gained 80 yards to lead a balanced rushing attack.

''We were more physical than them. They weren't ready for us to be physical with them,'' Hammond said. ''They were playing kind of soft so we shoved it down their throat.''

With lightning in the area at halftime, the crowd was encouraged to head to their cars and wait out the approximately 30-minute delay. Many didn't return with the score already 35-0.

Air Force's defense did its part with an interception, fumble recovery, two sacks and a fourth-down stop. It all added up to a long afternoon for Colgate (0-2), the preseason pick to win the Patriot League. Quarterback Grant Breneman and the Raiders avoided a shutout late in the third when Breneman found Nick Gill for a 13-yard score.

A play that typified the day for Colgate was late in the first half when the ball was snapped over the head of Breneman and recovered by Air Force linebacker Lakota Wills. Hammond scored on the next play from a yard out to give the Falcons a commanding 35-0 lead.

''It felt like we were really in control of the situation the whole game,'' Remsberg said.

The Raiders could never get on track after throwing an interception on their first possession.

''We didn't handle their offense very well. We didn't handle their defense very well,'' Colgate coach Dan Hunt said. ''At the end of the day, at a lot of positions, we're a pretty young football team, and we played like it. And Air Force, they came out ready to play and beat us in every facet.''

Hammond matched a career high with three rushing TDs. He won the QB battle over Isaiah Sanders, who took over in the third quarter and completed the only pass - a 41-yard strike to Geraud Sanders. Reserve QBs Mike Schmidt, Jake Smith and Zachary Larrier also got time under center.

It was the first time the Falcons registered just one pass attempt in a game. They've had five contests where they attempted no passes, with the last occasion being 2012 against Hawaii.

''Our intent was not to keep anything close to the vest,'' Calhoun said. ''We had everything at our disposal and prepared that way.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Colgate: The Raiders start the season 0-2 for the first time since 2015. They began 0-3 that year before turning it around and advancing to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Air Force: Two seems to be a magic number for the Falcons. The team is 19-3 since 2014 when they produce two or more defensive turnovers.

POWER OF III

Air Force cornerback Milton Bugg III intercepted a pass on Colgate's opening drive. Hammond III capitalized by scoring six plays later on a 2-yard run.

It was Bugg's first interception at the Academy.

''Feels great to make an impact for my team,'' Bugg said.

BIG MARGIN

Calhoun's Air Force teams have won the season opener by an average margin of 37.9 points. The Falcons beat Colgate 38-13 in 2013.

As far as opening games go, anything more he could have asked from his team?

''Is there going to be ice cream on top of the apple pie?'' Calhoun cracked.

BIG KIDS ON THE BLOCK

Since facing Air Force in `13, the Raiders have played a FBS school each season: Ball State (2014), Navy ('15), Syracuse ('16), Buffalo ('17) and Army ('18). They're taking on Western Michigan and Syracuse next season.

UP NEXT

Colgate: Bye week before traveling to William & Mary on Sept. 14.

Air Force: After a bye week, the Falcons travel to Boulder, Colorado, on Sept. 14 to face the Buffaloes for the first time 1974. Colorado leads the all-time series 12-4.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Point After TD 0:09
49-C.Puzzi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
48
Touchdown 0:14
15-G.Breneman complete to 22-N.Gill. 22-N.Gill runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
62
yds
03:39
pos
6
48
Point After TD 3:53
93-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
48
Touchdown 4:00
19-N.Eriksen runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
05:09
pos
0
47
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:23
92-J.Koehnke extra point is no good. blocked by 4-A.Daramy-Swaray.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 11:26
34-T.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
0
41
Point After TD 1:57
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 2:01
5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:07
pos
0
34
Point After TD 2:08
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 2:14
24-K.Remsberg runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
04:07
pos
0
27
Point After TD 7:46
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:51
24-K.Remsberg runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
46
yds
01:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 12:11
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 12:19
5-D.Hammond runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
00:41
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:55
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:00
5-D.Hammond runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
33
yds
02:45
pos
0
6
1st Downs 11 24
Rushing 6 22
Passing 4 1
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-11 4-7
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 157 464
Total Plays 50 66
Avg Gain 3.1 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 75 423
Rush Attempts 32 65
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 6.5
Net Yards Passing 82 41
Comp. - Att. 11-18 1-1
Yards Per Pass 4.6 41.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-4 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-25 2-25
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 7
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-43.3 2-37.5
Return Yards 57 7
Punts - Returns 1-4 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-53 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-7
Kicking 1/2 6/8
Extra Points 1/1 6/7
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
Colgate 0-2 00707
Air Force 1-0 72813048
AF -19.5, O/U 43.5
Falcon Stadium U.S. Air Force Academy, CO
 82 PASS YDS 41
75 RUSH YDS 423
157 TOTAL YDS 464
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Breneman 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 81 1 1 106.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 81 1 1 106.9
G. Breneman 9/16 81 1 1
J. Froschauer 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 121.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 0 0 121.0
J. Froschauer 2/2 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Twyman 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 48 0
M. Twyman 14 48 0 12
A. Mathews 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
A. Mathews 5 34 0 15
J. Froschauer 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Froschauer 2 12 0 7
G. Breneman 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
G. Breneman 6 11 0 9
G. Oakey 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Oakey 1 8 0 8
M. Bradley 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Bradley 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Diaco 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
N. Diaco 2 29 0 26
N. Gill 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 1
N. Gill 3 25 1 13
G. Oakey 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
G. Oakey 1 17 0 17
M. Bradley 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Bradley 2 9 0 5
M. Bevino 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Bevino 1 4 0 4
M. Kane 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Kane 1 1 0 1
M. Twyman 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Twyman 1 1 0 1
N. Draught 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Draught 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Braasch II 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
M. Braasch II 7-2 0.0 0
B. Briggs 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
B. Briggs 5-4 0.0 0
A. Gaertner 40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Gaertner 5-1 0.0 0
M. Bruce 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Bruce 4-0 0.0 0
K. Brumfield 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Brumfield 4-0 0.0 0
N. Ioanilli 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
N. Ioanilli 3-4 0.0 0
C. Heard 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Heard 3-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Jarmolowich 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Jarmolowich 2-0 0.0 0
W. Gruber 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Gruber 2-0 0.0 0
J. Esarco 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Esarco 2-0 0.0 0
N. Wheeler 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Wheeler 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gaughan 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
J. Gaughan 2-5 0.0 0
H. Howren 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Howren 2-1 0.0 0
C. Coco 14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Coco 2-1 0.0 0
C. Troup 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Troup 2-3 0.0 0
J. Petrichick 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Petrichick 2-1 0.0 0
A. Jaworski 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Jaworski 1-1 0.0 0
O. Rosenberger 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Rosenberger 1-0 0.0 0
T. Flick 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Flick 1-0 0.0 0
C. Meyer 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Meyer 1-0 0.0 0
A. Kouyate 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Kouyate 0-2 0.0 0
J. Shaffner 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Shaffner 0-1 0.0 0
M. Aracena 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Aracena 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Stephenson 50 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Stephenson 0-1 0.0 0
A. Daramy-Swaray 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Daramy-Swaray 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Puzzi 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/2 1/1
C. Puzzi 0/2 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Amor 1 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 0
B. Amor 4 43.3 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Gruber 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 30 0
W. Gruber 2 26.5 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Daramy-Swaray 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 4 0
A. Daramy-Swaray 1 5.0 4 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 41 0 0 444.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 41 0 0 444.4
I. Sanders 1/1 41 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 80 0
T. Birdow 9 80 0 41
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 62 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 62 2
K. Remsberg 9 62 2 13
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 56 0
J. Stoner 5 56 0 19
C. Mallard 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 53 0
C. Mallard 6 53 0 19
T. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 43 1
T. Jackson 10 43 1 7
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 3
D. Hammond III 5 26 3 17
M. Murla 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
M. Murla 3 21 0 8
N. Eriksen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 1
N. Eriksen 3 21 1 9
C. Parton 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Parton 2 19 0 9
O. Fattah 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
O. Fattah 3 15 0 8
B. Gooding 45 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Gooding 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
G. Sanders 1 41 0 41
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Bugg III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
M. Bugg III 4-1 0.0 1
J. Lyons 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Lyons 4-0 0.0 0
G. Kauppila 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Kauppila 4-1 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 3-0 0.0 0
N. King 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. King 2-0 0.0 0
M. Fifita 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
M. Fifita 2-2 0.5 0
G. Theil 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Theil 2-1 0.0 0
K. Nunez 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Nunez 2-1 0.0 0
V. Sanford 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
V. Sanford 2-2 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-3 0.0 0
E. Ward 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
K. Barker 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barker 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones IV 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones IV 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Jackson 1-1 0.5 0
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
J. Fejedelem 1-1 0.5 0
M. Purcell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Purcell 1-1 0.0 0
L. Wills 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Wills 1-1 0.0 0
P. Noren 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Noren 1-0 0.0 0
N. Bush 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Bush 1-1 0.0 0
M. Anderson 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Taylor 1-2 0.0 0
N. Pauole 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Pauole 0-1 0.0 0
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
D. Meeks 0-3 0.5 0
J. Woodring 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Woodring 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/6
J. Koehnke 0/0 0 5/6 5
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
C. Scott 1 37.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Peterson 27 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Peterson 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLG 25 0:33 3 42 INT
10:55 COLG 25 1:23 3 6 Fumble
6:22 COLG 27 5:14 9 56 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 COLG 25 2:42 7 21 Downs
7:46 COLG 25 0:42 3 0 Punt
2:08 COLG 25 0:00 1 -24 Fumble
1:57 COLG 25 1:21 4 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 COLG 20 1:28 3 6 Punt
3:53 COLG 23 3:39 9 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 COLG 24 2:40 5 20 Punt
9:28 AF 35 2:02 5 3 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 COLG 33 2:45 6 33 TD
8:53 AF 28 1:58 4 8 Punt
1:01 AF 20 0:41 10 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:51 COLG 46 1:00 3 46 TD
6:21 AF 41 4:07 8 59 TD
2:08 COLG 1 0:07 1 1 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 AF 25 0:00 8 75 TD
9:09 AF 26 5:09 9 74 TD
0:09 AF 25 0:00 5 17 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:34 AF 25 0:00 1 10 Fumble
6:44 AF 28 5:45 12 55 Game
