Drive Chart
ARIZ
HAWAII

No Text

Byrd's 4 TD night leads Hawaii past Arizona 45-38

  • AP
  • Aug 25, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) Cedric Byrd hauled in four touchdown passes to help Hawaii escape with a 45-38 win over Arizona Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors (1-0) never trailed, saw three separate 14-point leads erased and overcame six turnovers to record their first win over the Wildcats (0-1) in six tries.

Byrd caught scoring passes of 7 and 25 yards in the first half and added TD grabs of 35 and 30 yards after halftime. He finished with career-highs of 14 receptions for 224 yards.

Arizona evened the score at 35-all with Khalil Tate's 21-yard TD pass to Stanley Berryhill III late in the third quarter, but Hawaii took the lead for good on Ryan Meskell's 34-yard field goal with 10:39 left to play.

Tate passed for 361 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-39 passing with two interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 108 yards on 13 carries.

Hawaii used two quarterbacks in the win. Starter Cole McDonald completed 29 of 41 passes for 378 and four touchdowns, but was intercepted four times. Chevan Cordeiro replaced McDonald in the third quarter and finished 5 of 7 for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats had a chance to tie on the final play, but Tate scrambled all the way to the Hawaii 1-yard line before he was tackled by Kalen Hicks and Manly Williams to end the game.

Jace Whittaker recorded two of Arizona's four interceptions.

Hawaii led 28-21 at halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona: After just six carries for 16 yards in the first half, running back J.J. Taylor finished with 11 rushes for 75 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 1,434 yards as a sophomore last year, when he earned third team AP All-American honors. The Wildcats, who averaged 202.4 rushing yards per game in 2018, ran for 178 yards Saturday.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors executed their lone punt of the night inside the game's final minute. Of their 14 total offensive possessions, six drives ended with a touchdown, six others in turnovers (four interceptions, two fumbles) and one field goal. They were 5 of 10 on third-down conversions and 2 of 3 on fourth downs.

NEXT UP

Arizona: Hosts Northern Arizona on Sept. 7

Hawaii: Will face its second of three straight Pac-12 opponents to open the season when it hosts Oregon State on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:58
43-L.Havrisik 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
45
yds
01:04
pos
38
45
Point After TD 5:02
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
45
Touchdown 5:10
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
53
yds
02:34
pos
35
44
Field Goal 11:28
17-R.Meskell 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
63
yds
00:07
pos
35
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
35
Touchdown 0:51
14-K.Tate complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
76
yds
01:55
pos
34
35
Point After TD 4:23
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
Touchdown 4:30
21-J.Taylor runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
02:41
pos
27
35
Point After TD 11:02
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 11:08
7-D.Furuta runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
93
yds
01:42
pos
21
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:28
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 0:35
13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
01:13
pos
21
27
Point After TD 1:48
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 1:53
14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
76
yds
01:04
pos
20
21
Point After TD 8:00
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 8:04
33-N.Tilford runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:46
pos
13
21
Point After TD 9:50
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 9:57
13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:26
pos
7
20
Point After TD 14:23
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 14:29
14-K.Tate complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
49
yds
01:22
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:54
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:03
13-C.McDonald complete to 9-J.Ward. 9-J.Ward runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
03:12
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:22
17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:29
13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 31
Rushing 7 10
Passing 19 17
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 3-11 5-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 535 593
Total Plays 71 78
Avg Gain 7.5 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 178 159
Rush Attempts 32 30
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 5.3
Net Yards Passing 357 434
Comp. - Att. 22-39 34-48
Yards Per Pass 9.2 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-4 1-2
Penalties - Yards 10-88 7-54
Touchdowns 5 6
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 3 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 6
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 4
Punts - Avg 5-34.6 1-39.0
Return Yards 89 123
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 2-44 2-65
Int. - Returns 4-45 2-49
Kicking 6/6 7/7
Extra Points 5/5 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arizona 0-1 02114338
Hawaii 1-0 141471045
HAWAII 10.5, O/U 71
Aloha Stadium Honolulu, HI
 357 PASS YDS 434
178 RUSH YDS 159
535 TOTAL YDS 593
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 361 3 2 149.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 361 3 2 149.3
K. Tate 22/39 361 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 108 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 108 0
K. Tate 13 108 0 31
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 67 1
J. Taylor 14 67 1 24
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
M. Wiley 3 3 0 3
N. Tilford 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
N. Tilford 1 1 1 1
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Cunningham 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 92 1
S. Berryhill III 3 92 1 57
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 72 1
J. Joiner 4 72 1 27
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 0
T. Cunningham 4 65 0 26
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 0
M. Wiley 3 50 0 33
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
B. Casteel 3 31 0 15
B. Wolma 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
B. Wolma 1 14 1 14
D. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Dixon 2 13 0 12
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Taylor 1 13 0 13
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
G. Brightwell 1 11 0 11
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Peterson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Schooler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.5
C. Schooler 8-1 0.5 0
C. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Young 7-0 0.0 0
A. Pandy 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Pandy 5-1 0.0 0
T. Cooper 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 4-0 0.0 0
L. Burns 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
L. Burns 4-0 0.0 1
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
T. Fields II 4-1 0.0 1
J. Whittaker 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
J. Whittaker 4-0 0.0 2
J. Harris 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
J. Harris 4-1 0.5 0
T. Young 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Young 3-0 0.0 0
J. Belknap 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Belknap 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
S. Young Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Young Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Coleman 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
K. Wilborn 14 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Wilborn 1-1 0.0 0
B. Wolfe 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wolfe 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Tapusoa 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Havrisik 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
L. Havrisik 1/1 53 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Aragon 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 34.6 0
M. Aragon 5 34.6 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 23 0
J. Taylor 2 22.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.7% 378 4 4 160.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.7% 378 4 4 160.9
C. McDonald 29/41 378 4 4
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 58 1 0 188.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 58 1 0 188.2
C. Cordeiro 5/7 58 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 42 1
D. Furuta 5 42 1 17
M. Reed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
M. Reed 9 40 0 18
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
C. Cordeiro 5 34 0 22
C. McDonald 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
C. McDonald 6 21 0 10
F. Holly III 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
F. Holly III 4 19 0 9
C. Byrd II 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Byrd II 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Byrd II 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
14 224 4
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 224 4
C. Byrd II 14 224 4 41
J. Ward 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 1
J. Ward 4 70 1 39
J. Smart 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 0
J. Smart 6 68 0 21
J. Sharsh 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 52 0
J. Sharsh 8 52 0 10
J. Phillips 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Phillips 1 18 0 18
D. Furuta 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Furuta 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hicks 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Hicks 7-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
K. Picanco 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Picanco 4-0 1.0 0
E. Ford 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
E. Ford 4-0 1.0 0
I. Okeke 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
I. Okeke 4-1 0.0 1
K. Hune 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Hune 3-0 0.0 0
Ka. Padello 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ka. Padello 3-0 0.0 0
S. Matautia 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
S. Matautia 3-3 0.0 0
P. Scott 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Scott 3-0 0.0 0
R. Farris II 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Farris II 3-0 0.0 0
J. Pritchard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pritchard 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bethley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bethley 2-0 0.0 0
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Ta'ala 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Kaneshiro 1-0 0.0 1
M. Vega 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Vega 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Meskell 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
R. Meskell 1/1 34 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Gaudion 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 1
S. Gaudion 1 39.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Stovall 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 32.5 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 32.5 37 0
M. Stovall 2 32.5 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Stovall 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 8 0
M. Stovall 2 4.5 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 ARIZ 29 0:18 3 0 INT
9:22 HAWAII 35 0:32 4 -7 Punt
4:54 HAWAII 35 0:44 4 -5 Punt
1:35 HAWAII 49 1:22 7 49 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:50 HAWAII 35 1:46 7 65 TD
2:57 ARIZ 24 1:04 4 76 TD
0:28 HAWAII 35 0:18 5 -7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 HAWAII 35 0:00 8 11 Punt
11:02 HAWAII 35 0:11 4 -12 Punt
10:00 ARIZ 37 0:58 4 2 Punt
7:11 ARIZ 32 2:41 9 68 TD
2:46 ARIZ 48 1:55 7 52 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 HAWAII 35 2:16 8 17 INT
5:02 HAWAII 35 1:04 8 40 FG
0:58 ARIZ 16 0:42 6 83 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZ 35 1:48 6 11 INT
12:19 HAWAII 49 2:50 7 51 TD
8:15 HAWAII 38 3:12 6 62 TD
3:36 HAWAII 30 1:23 4 21 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 ARIZ 35 4:26 11 65 TD
8:00 ARIZ 35 4:53 11 33 INT
1:48 ARIZ 35 1:13 6 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 HAWAII 22 1:42 5 78 TD
10:19 HAWAII 46 0:13 2 17 Fumble
8:55 HAWAII 45 1:07 4 24 Fumble
4:23 ARIZ 35 0:59 9 36 INT
0:51 ARIZ 20 0:07 10 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:44 ARIZ 48 2:34 5 48 TD
3:58 ARIZ 35 2:11 7 10 Punt
NCAA FB Scores