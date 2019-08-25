|
|
|ARIZ
|HAWAII
Byrd's 4 TD night leads Hawaii past Arizona 45-38
HONOLULU (AP) Cedric Byrd hauled in four touchdown passes to help Hawaii escape with a 45-38 win over Arizona Saturday.
The Rainbow Warriors (1-0) never trailed, saw three separate 14-point leads erased and overcame six turnovers to record their first win over the Wildcats (0-1) in six tries.
Byrd caught scoring passes of 7 and 25 yards in the first half and added TD grabs of 35 and 30 yards after halftime. He finished with career-highs of 14 receptions for 224 yards.
Arizona evened the score at 35-all with Khalil Tate's 21-yard TD pass to Stanley Berryhill III late in the third quarter, but Hawaii took the lead for good on Ryan Meskell's 34-yard field goal with 10:39 left to play.
Tate passed for 361 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-39 passing with two interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 108 yards on 13 carries.
Hawaii used two quarterbacks in the win. Starter Cole McDonald completed 29 of 41 passes for 378 and four touchdowns, but was intercepted four times. Chevan Cordeiro replaced McDonald in the third quarter and finished 5 of 7 for 58 yards and a touchdown.
The Wildcats had a chance to tie on the final play, but Tate scrambled all the way to the Hawaii 1-yard line before he was tackled by Kalen Hicks and Manly Williams to end the game.
Jace Whittaker recorded two of Arizona's four interceptions.
Hawaii led 28-21 at halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona: After just six carries for 16 yards in the first half, running back J.J. Taylor finished with 11 rushes for 75 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 1,434 yards as a sophomore last year, when he earned third team AP All-American honors. The Wildcats, who averaged 202.4 rushing yards per game in 2018, ran for 178 yards Saturday.
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors executed their lone punt of the night inside the game's final minute. Of their 14 total offensive possessions, six drives ended with a touchdown, six others in turnovers (four interceptions, two fumbles) and one field goal. They were 5 of 10 on third-down conversions and 2 of 3 on fourth downs.
NEXT UP
Arizona: Hosts Northern Arizona on Sept. 7
Hawaii: Will face its second of three straight Pac-12 opponents to open the season when it hosts Oregon State on Sept. 7.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|31
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|19
|17
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|535
|593
|Total Plays
|71
|78
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|159
|Rush Attempts
|32
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|357
|434
|Comp. - Att.
|22-39
|34-48
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|9.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-4
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-88
|7-54
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|6
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.6
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|89
|123
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|2-65
|Int. - Returns
|4-45
|2-49
|Kicking
|6/6
|7/7
|Extra Points
|5/5
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|357
|PASS YDS
|434
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|159
|
|
|535
|TOTAL YDS
|593
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|22/39
|361
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|13
|108
|0
|31
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|14
|67
|1
|24
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|3
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|3
|92
|1
|57
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|4
|72
|1
|27
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|4
|65
|0
|26
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|3
|50
|0
|33
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|8-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|4-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Young 11 S
|T. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Belknap 86 DE
|J. Belknap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 9 LB
|D. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilborn 14 DE
|K. Wilborn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wolfe 25 CB
|B. Wolfe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
|M. Tapusoa
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|1/1
|53
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Aragon 26 P
|M. Aragon
|5
|34.6
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|2
|22.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|29/41
|378
|4
|4
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|5/7
|58
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Furuta 7 RB
|D. Furuta
|5
|42
|1
|17
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|9
|40
|0
|18
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|5
|34
|0
|22
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|6
|21
|0
|10
|
F. Holly III 21 RB
|F. Holly III
|4
|19
|0
|9
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|14
|224
|4
|41
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|4
|70
|1
|39
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|6
|68
|0
|21
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|8
|52
|0
|10
|
J. Phillips 14 WR
|J. Phillips
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Furuta 7 RB
|D. Furuta
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hicks 3 DB
|K. Hicks
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Picanco 12 LB
|K. Picanco
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Ford 8 DB
|E. Ford
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Okeke 22 DB
|I. Okeke
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Hune 95 DL
|K. Hune
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ka. Padello 96 DL
|Ka. Padello
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matautia 27 LB
|S. Matautia
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Scott 15 LB
|P. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Farris II 4 DB
|R. Farris II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 49 DL
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 48 DL
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Vega 43 DL
|M. Vega
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Meskell 17 K
|R. Meskell
|1/1
|34
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Gaudion 9 P
|S. Gaudion
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stovall 10 WR
|M. Stovall
|2
|32.5
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stovall 10 WR
|M. Stovall
|2
|4.5
|8
|0
