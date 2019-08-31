Drive Chart
K-State rolls Nicholls 49-14 in Klieman's coaching debut

  • Aug 31, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Chris Klieman's debut as the coach at Kansas State couldn't have gone a whole lot better.

The Wildcats rolled up 573 total yards while holding Nicholls to just 276. Six different players scored a touchdown, including defensive back Jonathan Alexander. Kansas State committed just two penalties and never turned the ball over.

But when asked what he liked most in the 49-14 rout, Klieman replied: ''That it's over.''

''It was a lot of nervous energy. Nobody knows where they're supposed to be pregame. This first week was kind of a circus,'' said Klieman, who led North Dakota State to four national titles in five seasons before taking over for the retired Bill Snyder last winter. ''It's exciting. I'm a competitor by nature and it is fun to win. But I was more excited to see the guys have fun.''

They had plenty to enjoy.

Skylar Thompson threw for 212 yards and accounted for two touchdowns. James Gilbert paced a Kansas State running attack that rolled up 361 yards by going for 115 and a score. Jordan Brown, Harry Trotter and Tyler Burns also ran for touchdowns in a game that was never in doubt.

The Wildcats did it in just about all phases, too. They reached the end zone on their first four possessions, got a long TD catch from Dalton Schoen, went 10 of 12 on third down and ran a mind-boggling 80 plays while holding the ball for more than 41 minutes on offense.

''A lot of good things we saw,'' Klieman said, ''but I challenged our guys in there, `Let's not be complacent. Let's not get too excited about one. We need to continue to stack good days on good days.'''

Chase Fourcade, the Colonels' star quarterback, was just 10 of 18 for 126 yards with a pick. Kendall Bussey and Julien Gums had second-half touchdown runs, but the game was long over by that point.

''I mean, offensively we couldn't get anything going because we never had the ball. The time of possession was just ridiculous,'' Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe said. ''They are a good football team.''

The Wildcats, who the last few years under Snyder had grown stale offensively, roared out of the locker room with a sense of purpose. They brutalized the Colonels at the line of scrimmage, were largely free of penalties and looked every bit the program from a Power 5 conference.

Trotter, a Louisville transfer, reached the end zone first. Thompson scrambled 17 yards for the second score. Brown, a North Carolina transfer, reached pay dirt next. And Gilbert, the newcomer from Ball State, ran 24 yards to give the Wildcats a 28-0 lead with 6:21 left in the first half.

''Hopefully we can keep it going,'' Brown said. ''Having three guys (at running back) is always great. If someone gets tired or something, someone can come in without any drop-off.''

In fact, the Wildcats nearly went 5-for-5 on TDs in the first half. But when Schoen hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass, a review showed him bobbling the ball as he fell out of bounds.

That led to their only first-half miscue: Blake Lynch missed the ensuing 37-yard field goal.

Schoen finally got his touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. He breezed past a defender and hauled in a 38-yard reception to give the Wildcats a 35-7 lead.

Jonathan Alexander's strip, recovery and 25-yard touchdown return punctuated the win, and allowed Klieman to give his backups and third-teamers a chance to play most of the fourth quarter.

''All cylinders were firing today,'' Thompson said. ''I had a lot of fun today.''

STATS AND STREAKS

The win was the 200th in Bill Snyder Family Stadium for Kansas State. ... Klieman has won 22 games in a row dating to his days with the Bison. ... Gums paced Nicholls with 75 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nicholls: After beating Kansas just down the road in their opener last season, the Colonels never really put up a fight. Fourcade threw a pick on their second offensive play, they went three-and-out on their next possession and the Wildcats quickly built an insurmountable lead.

Kansas State: The Wildcats looked a lot like Klieman's teams at North Dakota State, winning the battle in the trenches and rotating running backs every couple of plays. The result was a team that was fresher and more physical as the game went along.

UP NEXT

Nicholls plays the second of four straight on the road, at Prairie View A&M on Sept. 14.

Kansas State hosts Bowling Green next Saturday before a trip to Mississippi State.

Scoring Summary
Point After TD 3:01
36-G.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
49
Touchdown 3:07
28-J.Gums runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:34
pos
13
49
Point After TD 6:41
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 6:47
33-T.Burns runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
59
yds
06:04
pos
7
48
Point After TD 14:36
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 14:46
28-J.Gums to NIC 25 FUMBLES (17-J.Alexander). 17-J.Alexander runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
0:00
pos
7
41
Point After TD 14:52
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 15:00
10-S.Thompson complete to 83-D.Schoen. 83-D.Schoen runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
97
yds
05:08
pos
7
34
Point After TD 12:46
36-G.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 12:54
2-K.Bussey runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
6
28
Point After TD 6:21
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 6:30
34-J.Gilbert runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
103
yds
05:23
pos
0
27
Point After TD 13:35
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 13:42
6-J.Brown runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
71
yds
03:31
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:45
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:54
10-S.Thompson scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
28
yds
02:23
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:45
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:53
2-H.Trotter runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
86
yds
06:07
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 33
Rushing 5 21
Passing 6 11
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-6 10-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 276 573
Total Plays 41 80
Avg Gain 6.7 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 150 361
Rush Attempts 23 58
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 6.2
Net Yards Passing 126 212
Comp. - Att. 10-18 16-22
Yards Per Pass 7.0 9.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-19 2-20
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 2 5
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-44.3 0-0.0
Return Yards 47 99
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 3-47 3-70
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-20
Kicking 2/3 7/8
Extra Points 2/2 7/7
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nicholls State 0-1 007714
Kansas State 1-0 141402149
KSTATE -22, O/U 47.5
Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Manhattan, KS
 126 PASS YDS 212
150 RUSH YDS 361
276 TOTAL YDS 573
Nicholls State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 126 0 1 103.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 126 0 1 103.2
C. Fourcade 10/18 126 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gums 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 75 1
J. Gums 12 75 1 41
K. Bussey 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 1
K. Bussey 7 54 1 26
K. Granier 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Granier 1 10 0 10
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Smith 1 7 0 7
C. Fourcade 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
C. Fourcade 2 4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Dixon 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 92 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 92 0
D. Dixon 5 92 0 26
S. Guarisco 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
S. Guarisco 1 19 0 19
K. Bussey 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
K. Bussey 3 11 0 6
J. Talley 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Talley 1 4 0 4
D. Ray 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Ray 0 0 0 0
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Smith 0 0 0 0
A. McKenney 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. McKenney 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Pittman 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
A. Pittman 10-1 0.0 0
L. James 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
L. James 8-0 0.0 0
K. Mims 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Mims 8-1 0.0 0
K. Moore III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Moore III 7-1 0.0 0
A. Steib 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Steib 6-0 0.0 0
J. Monroe 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Monroe 4-0 0.0 0
G. Thurmond 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Thurmond 4-0 0.0 0
D. Edinburgh 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Edinburgh 2-0 0.0 0
B. Fontenot 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Fontenot 2-0 0.0 0
A. Craighton 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Craighton 2-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
P. Ganci 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Ganci 2-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Boutte 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Boutte 1-0 0.0 0
A. Poindexter 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Poindexter 1-0 0.0 0
D. Evans 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
O. Pew 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Pew 1-0 0.0 0
G. LaFrance 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. LaFrance 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Jones 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
G. Jones 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Jones 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 44.3 2
W. Jones 4 44.3 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Smith 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 18 0
T. Smith 3 15.7 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 212 1 0 168.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 212 1 0 168.7
S. Thompson 16/22 212 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 115 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 115 1
J. Gilbert 18 115 1 24
T. Burns 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 64 1
T. Burns 10 64 1 19
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 50 1
H. Trotter 10 50 1 15
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 49 1
J. Brown 11 49 1 14
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
J. Holcombe II 3 39 0 21
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 30 1
S. Thompson 3 30 1 17
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Brooks 1 8 0 8
D. Wentzel 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Wentzel 1 7 0 7
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Ast 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 65 1
D. Schoen 3 65 1 38
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
C. Taylor 1 34 0 34
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
J. Brown 2 28 0 22
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
M. Knowles 3 26 0 10
L. Weber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
L. Weber 2 20 0 13
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
P. Brooks 3 18 0 8
N. Lenners 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
N. Lenners 1 12 0 12
J. Dineen 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Dineen 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Patton 5-0 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. McPherson 4-0 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 3-0 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Hubert 2-0 0.0 0
W. Neil Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Neil Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Alexander 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Alexander 2-1 0.0 0
W. Jones 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Parker 1-0 0.0 1
K. McGee 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McGee 1-0 0.0 0
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Boye-Doe 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wiley 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
R. Walker 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
L. Robinson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 1-0 0.0 0
S. Trussell 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Trussell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Durham 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dishon 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dishon 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/1 7/7
B. Lynch 0/1 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 23 0
P. Brooks 2 21.5 23 0
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
M. Knowles 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
P. Brooks 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:45 NICHST 25 0:00 2 47 INT
5:45 NICHST 22 1:24 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 NICHST 17 1:08 4 15 Punt
6:21 NICHST 25 2:11 5 28 Punt
1:02 NICHST 20 0:04 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 NICHST 25 0:00 5 75 TD
7:40 NICHST 23 1:50 5 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 NICHST 25 0:00 2 0 TD
14:36 NICHST 25 1:38 6 34 Downs
6:41 NICHST 25 3:34 8 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 28 6:07 13 72 TD
8:17 NICHST 28 2:23 5 28 TD
3:38 KSTATE 29 3:31 10 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 KSTATE 27 5:23 10 73 TD
4:05 KSTATE 12 2:57 9 68 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 KSTATE 28 4:37 12 49 Downs
5:16 KSTATE 3 5:08 10 97 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 KSTATE 41 6:04 10 59 TD
3:01 KSTATE 30 1:37 5 50 Game
NCAA FB Scores