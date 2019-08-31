Drive Chart
Wyoming upsets Missouri 37-31 behind Chambers, Valladay

  • AP
  • Aug 31, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, Xazavian Valladay had 118 yards rushing and a score and Wyoming upset Missouri 37-31 in a season opener on Saturday night.

It was the second upset win on the day by a Mountain West Conference team against a Southeastern Conference member. Earlier Saturday, Boise State beat Florida State 36-31 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Chambers averaged 10 yards on each of his 12 rushing attempts. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards for a Wyoming team that took advantage of three Missouri turnovers while giving up 537 yards to the Tigers.

Valladay averaged 7.9 yards on 15 carries as Wyoming ground out 297 yards on 42 carries as a team.

Missouri was led by Clemson transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, who completed 31 of 48 passes for 423 yards and two touchdowns. However, Bryant threw a costly interception in the end zone and lost a fumble that was returned by Wyoming for another score.

Missouri entered the game favored by more than two touchdowns. The game began that way with the Tigers scoring on their first two possessions - a 3-yard TD pass from Bryant to Jonathan Nance and a 2-yard scoring run by Larry Rountree III - and dominating the Cowboys in total offensive yardage, 144-28 in the first quarter.

But Wyoming reversed its fortunes in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 27-3 in a scoring spree that included a 30-yard fumble return by cornerback C.J. Coldon, a 61-yard scoring run by Valladay and a 75-yard TD run by Chambers. The runs by Chambers and Valladay were the longest of their young college careers.

The Cowboys extended their lead to 34-17 entering the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Trey Smith.

Missouri closed the Wyoming lead to 37-31 in the final period on a 1-yard TD run by Tyler Badie and a 53-yard TD pass from Bryant to Nance. But Missouri turned the ball over on downs at the Wyoming 24-yard line with 29 seconds left on an incomplete pass from Bryant to Johnathon Johnson.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: A major setback for the Tigers who were on the cusp of the Associated Press Top 25 poll entering the game.

Wyoming: A signature win under sixth year coach Craig Bohl and a major statement for the Mountain West Conference on the whole.

SEC IN LARAMIE

Missouri's visit to Laramie was only the second time in history that Wyoming hosted an SEC opponent. In 2004, Wyoming hosted Ole Miss and defeated the Rebels 37-32. The Cowboys played at Missouri last year and lost 40-13. Overall, Wyoming has a 4-10 record against SEC teams.

UP NEXT

Missouri heads home for a nonconference showdown with West Virginia on Saturday.

Wyoming hits the road for a game next Saturday at Texas State.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:19
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
37
Touchdown 6:29
7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:36
pos
30
37
Field Goal 7:09
40-C.Rothe 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
38
yds
03:28
pos
24
37
Point After TD 13:29
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
34
Touchdown 13:33
1-T.Badie runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
29
yds
01:21
pos
23
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:21
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
34
Touchdown 4:25
7-T.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
94
yds
05:49
pos
17
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:00
40-C.Rothe 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
17
27
Point After TD 1:58
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 2:11
12-S.Chambers runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:04
pos
17
23
Field Goal 2:20
19-T.McCann 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
-15
yds
03:55
pos
17
17
Point After TD 6:15
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 6:24
6-X.Valladay runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
61
yds
00:19
pos
14
16
Point After TD 7:54
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 8:40
7-K.Bryant to MIZ 30 FUMBLES (5-E.Gandy). 21-C.Coldon runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
0
yds
00:33
pos
14
9
Field Goal 9:17
40-C.Rothe 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
53
yds
05:43
pos
14
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:19
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:22
34-L.Rountree runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
04:30
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:04
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:09
7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
04:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 16
Rushing 11 10
Passing 17 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 7-17 4-12
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 530 389
Total Plays 90 58
Avg Gain 5.9 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 114 297
Rush Attempts 42 42
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 7.1
Net Yards Passing 416 92
Comp. - Att. 31-48 6-16
Yards Per Pass 8.7 5.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-31 5-30
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-43.0 6-43.8
Return Yards 50 37
Punts - Returns 2-50 3-37
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 5/5 7/7
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Missouri 0-1 14301431
Wyoming 1-0 0277337
WYO 16.5, O/U 53
Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium Laramie, WY
 416 PASS YDS 92
114 RUSH YDS 297
530 TOTAL YDS 389
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 423 2 1 148.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 423 2 1 148.2
K. Bryant 31/48 423 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 53 1
T. Badie 16 53 1 13
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 41 1
L. Rountree III 15 41 1 14
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 20 0
K. Bryant 11 20 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 0
A. Okwuegbunam 3 72 0 32
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 68 0
J. Johnson 7 68 0 19
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 64 0
K. Scott 2 64 0 35
J. Nance 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 63 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 2
J. Nance 3 63 2 53
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 0
J. Knox 4 62 0 32
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 49 0
T. Badie 7 49 0 10
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
B. Banister 3 32 0 20
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Parker Jr. 1 10 0 10
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Rountree III 1 3 0 3
M. Massey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Massey 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-0 0 0.0
C. Garrett 15-0 0.0 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
N. Bolton 8-0 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 5-2 0.0 0
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 2-0 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Holmes 2-1 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 2-1 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 2-1 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Acy 2-0 0.0 0
K. Whiteside 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Whiteside 1-0 0.0 0
A. Miller Jr. 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Miller Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hansford 28 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hansford 1-0 0.0 0
B. Clayton 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Clayton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Elliott 0-2 0.0 0
J. Ware 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Ware 0-2 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Turner 0-1 0.0 0
S. Bakare 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Bakare 0-1 0.0 0
M. Utsey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Utsey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
T. McCann 1/1 22 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 1
T. McCann 4 43.0 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Floyd 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 43 0
R. Floyd 2 25.0 43 0
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 92 0 0 85.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 92 0 0 85.8
S. Chambers 6/16 92 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 120 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 120 1
S. Chambers 12 120 1 75
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 118 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 118 1
X. Valladay 15 118 1 61
T. Swen 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
T. Swen 8 45 0 18
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 1
T. Smith 6 16 1 16
J. Burroughs 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Burroughs 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
R. Ismail Jr. 2 42 0 26
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
A. Conway 1 15 0 15
J. Marcotte 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Marcotte 1 13 0 13
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Crow 1 11 0 11
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Eberhardt 1 11 0 11
G. Gentry 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Gentry 0 0 0 0
J. Okwoli 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Okwoli 0 0 0 0
N. Weinman 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Weinman 0 0 0 0
J. Harshman 33 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Harshman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Halliburton 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-1 0 0.0
A. Halliburton 15-1 0.0 0
L. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
L. Wilson 11-2 0.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
C. Muma 7-4 0.0 0
R. Weber 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Weber 5-2 0.0 0
T. Hall 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Coldon 4-1 0.0 0
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Gandy 4-0 0.0 0
D. Wells-Ross 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Wells-Ross 3-0 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Crall 2-0 0.0 0
C. Maluia 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
C. Maluia 2-2 0.0 1
J. Jackson 86 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
J. Jackson 2-3 0.5 0
M. Mora 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Mora 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hall 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Hall 1-1 1.5 0
B. Wisdorf 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wisdorf 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hearn 1-0 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Godbout 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rothe 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
C. Rothe 3/3 23 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Galovich 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 2
R. Galovich 6 43.8 2 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 17 0
A. Conway 3 12.3 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 MIZZOU 35 4:37 12 65 TD
7:52 MIZZOU 26 4:30 11 74 TD
1:29 MIZZOU 19 1:06 5 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:13 MIZZOU 25 0:33 4 10 TD
7:54 MIZZOU 25 1:05 3 7 Punt
6:15 MIZZOU 25 3:55 14 70 FG
1:58 MIZZOU 25 1:21 8 66 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 MIZZOU 25 0:00 16 58 INT
4:21 MIZZOU 25 1:44 4 33 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 WYO 29 1:21 4 29 TD
11:30 MIZZOU 2 0:49 3 1 Punt
7:05 MIZZOU 25 0:36 3 75 TD
2:25 MIZZOU 25 1:44 10 49 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 1:11 3 4 Punt
9:04 WYO 25 0:39 3 9 Punt
3:19 WYO 25 1:29 5 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 45 5:43 11 53 FG
6:43 WYO 39 0:19 2 61 TD
2:15 WYO 25 0:04 1 75 TD
0:15 MIZZOU 12 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 WYO 20 5:49 13 94 TD
2:04 WYO 15 1:16 4 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 WYO 25 1:21 3 9 Punt
10:37 MIZZOU 41 3:28 8 38 FG
6:19 WYO 25 3:13 8 17 Punt
0:35 WYO 26 0:00 1 -2 Game
