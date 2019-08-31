|
|
|MIZZOU
|WYO
Wyoming upsets Missouri 37-31 behind Chambers, Valladay
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, Xazavian Valladay had 118 yards rushing and a score and Wyoming upset Missouri 37-31 in a season opener on Saturday night.
It was the second upset win on the day by a Mountain West Conference team against a Southeastern Conference member. Earlier Saturday, Boise State beat Florida State 36-31 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Chambers averaged 10 yards on each of his 12 rushing attempts. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards for a Wyoming team that took advantage of three Missouri turnovers while giving up 537 yards to the Tigers.
Valladay averaged 7.9 yards on 15 carries as Wyoming ground out 297 yards on 42 carries as a team.
Missouri was led by Clemson transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, who completed 31 of 48 passes for 423 yards and two touchdowns. However, Bryant threw a costly interception in the end zone and lost a fumble that was returned by Wyoming for another score.
Missouri entered the game favored by more than two touchdowns. The game began that way with the Tigers scoring on their first two possessions - a 3-yard TD pass from Bryant to Jonathan Nance and a 2-yard scoring run by Larry Rountree III - and dominating the Cowboys in total offensive yardage, 144-28 in the first quarter.
But Wyoming reversed its fortunes in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 27-3 in a scoring spree that included a 30-yard fumble return by cornerback C.J. Coldon, a 61-yard scoring run by Valladay and a 75-yard TD run by Chambers. The runs by Chambers and Valladay were the longest of their young college careers.
The Cowboys extended their lead to 34-17 entering the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Trey Smith.
Missouri closed the Wyoming lead to 37-31 in the final period on a 1-yard TD run by Tyler Badie and a 53-yard TD pass from Bryant to Nance. But Missouri turned the ball over on downs at the Wyoming 24-yard line with 29 seconds left on an incomplete pass from Bryant to Johnathon Johnson.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: A major setback for the Tigers who were on the cusp of the Associated Press Top 25 poll entering the game.
Wyoming: A signature win under sixth year coach Craig Bohl and a major statement for the Mountain West Conference on the whole.
SEC IN LARAMIE
Missouri's visit to Laramie was only the second time in history that Wyoming hosted an SEC opponent. In 2004, Wyoming hosted Ole Miss and defeated the Rebels 37-32. The Cowboys played at Missouri last year and lost 40-13. Overall, Wyoming has a 4-10 record against SEC teams.
UP NEXT
Missouri heads home for a nonconference showdown with West Virginia on Saturday.
Wyoming hits the road for a game next Saturday at Texas State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|16
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|17
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|530
|389
|Total Plays
|90
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|297
|Rush Attempts
|42
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|416
|92
|Comp. - Att.
|31-48
|6-16
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|5.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-7
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.0
|6-43.8
|Return Yards
|50
|37
|Punts - Returns
|2-50
|3-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|7/7
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|416
|PASS YDS
|92
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|297
|
|
|530
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|31/48
|423
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|16
|53
|1
|13
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|15
|41
|1
|14
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|11
|20
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|3
|72
|0
|32
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|7
|68
|0
|19
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|2
|64
|0
|35
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|3
|63
|2
|53
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|4
|62
|0
|32
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|7
|49
|0
|10
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|3
|32
|0
|20
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Massey 84 WR
|M. Massey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garrett 47 LB
|C. Garrett
|15-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Miller Jr. 22 LB
|A. Miller Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DL
|J. Hansford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clayton 38 LB
|B. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bakare 20 RB
|S. Bakare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|1/1
|22
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|4
|43.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 DB
|R. Floyd
|2
|25.0
|43
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Chambers 12 QB
|S. Chambers
|6/16
|92
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Chambers 12 QB
|S. Chambers
|12
|120
|1
|75
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|15
|118
|1
|61
|
T. Swen 36 RB
|T. Swen
|8
|45
|0
|18
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|6
|16
|1
|16
|
J. Burroughs 34 FB
|J. Burroughs
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|2
|42
|0
|26
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Marcotte 82 TE
|J. Marcotte
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Gentry 16 WR
|G. Gentry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwoli 13 WR
|J. Okwoli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Weinman 84 TE
|N. Weinman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Harshman 33 TE
|J. Harshman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Halliburton 3 S
|A. Halliburton
|15-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 30 LB
|L. Wilson
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 8 S
|R. Weber
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 9 CB
|T. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wells-Ross 41 DE
|D. Wells-Ross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maluia 46 LB
|C. Maluia
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jackson 86 NT
|J. Jackson
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Mora 97 DT
|M. Mora
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hall 53 DE
|J. Hall
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Wisdorf 43 LB
|B. Wisdorf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 DT
|C. Godbout
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rothe 40 K
|C. Rothe
|3/3
|23
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Galovich 41 K
|R. Galovich
|6
|43.8
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|3
|12.3
|17
|0
