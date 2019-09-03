Drive Chart
ND
LVILLE

No Text

No. 9 Notre Dame pulls away from Louisville 35-17

  • AP
  • Sep 03, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Briefly caught off guard by Louisville's intensity, Notre Dame turned up its energy as well to take control with big plays.

Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores and the No. 9 Fighting Irish beat Louisville 35-17 on Monday night.

Tony Jones Jr. rushed 15 times for 110 yards, including an 11-yard TD, as the Fighting Irish worked harder than expected to put away the rebuilding Cardinals in Scott Satterfield's debut as coach.

Figuring it out in time pleased Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.

''There's a litany of things we can get better at,'' he said. ''We still won the game, and we have some good things to take away.''

Starting good was important to the Irish in their first game since a 30-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson last December in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Besides wanting to put that defeat behind them and mounting another national championship run, Kelly was interested to see how his team replaced key players in many phases, especially on defense.

Their answer to Louisville's challenge might have been the most impressive part.

Notre Dame trailed 14-7 in the first before Jones' score tied it, and Book followed with an 11-yard score just before halftime.

Book's TD came after a bizarre sequence featuring three consecutive fumbles between the teams, the last of which Notre Dame recovered at Louisville's 20. The Irish forced five fumbles overall and recovered three.

''We just had to focus on some smaller details,'' said Book, who rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries. ''They were there. Just had to execute what was called. We trust the coaches to put in the right decision and we just had to execute it. All 11 guys.''

Book hit Tommy Tremble with a 26-yard TD pass midway through the third for a 28-14 lead. He finished 14 of 23 passing for 193 yards. Smith rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 1 yards and totaled 24 on eight carries.

Louisville junior quarterback Jawon Pass rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 17 yards in the first quarter, but the Cardinals struggled after that and managed only Blanton Creque's 46-yard field goal midway in the fourth quarter.

Louisville freshman Javian Hawkins rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries.

Playing before a record home crowd of 58,187, the Cardinals were outgained 425-383.

Satterfield nonetheless found bright spots in the Cardinals' performance against Notre Dame, a storied program coming off a quest for a national championship.

''I was extremely proud of the way our guys played,'' he said. ''The fight, the energy they had was awesome to see. The one thing coming into this game that we didn't know about was when they faced adversity, how were they going to react to it. And they did a great job.''

KICK STARTERS

Notre Dame freshman punter Jay Bramblett averaged 39.3 yards on six kicks, with a long of 46 and two inside the 20. Junior placekicker Jonathan Doerer made all five extra points and averaged 61.8 yards on six kickoffs. Both were taking over for record-setters in Tyler Newsome and career scoring leader Justin Yoon, respectively.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Pass started his second consecutive opener for Louisville and contributed with his feet and arm. He rushed 16 times for 67 and both scores while completing 12 of 27 passes for 134 yards. There were also three lost fumbles, one of which Notre Dame converted into the go-ahead score.

''I did alright, but we didn't win,'' he said. ''I didn't do enough to help us win. We just have to go back to work and get better.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Irish struggled, but should remain in the Top 10.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The defense initially looked shaky before adjusting to keep Louisville out of the end zone after the first quarter. Four sacks highlighted that performance, along with the fumble recoveries that stopped drives and momentum. Book's feet helped set the offensive tone as the Irish rushed for 232 yards. He then threw the key touchdown for a cushion they never lost.

Louisville: The Scott Satterfield Era got off to an exciting start as the Cardinals showed more energy and execution on both sides of the ball than during a 2-10 season in grabbing an early lead. They have more work ahead after failing to sustain the effort, struggling to move the ball and coughing it up five times. They did outrush the Irish by 19 yards, though.

---

UP NEXT

Notre Dame hosts New Mexico on Sept. 14.

Louisville hosts FCS Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:15
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 8:19
34-J.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:12
pos
34
17
Field Goal 14:09
45-B.Creque 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
64
yds
03:18
pos
28
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:06
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 8:06
12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
57
yds
00:45
pos
27
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 0:23
12-I.Book runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
00:46
pos
20
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:29
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:36
6-T.Jones runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:32
pos
13
14
Point After TD 4:08
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:15
4-J.Pass runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:15
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:27
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:35
4-J.Pass runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
83
yds
05:04
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:39
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:44
34-J.Smith runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:16
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 21
Rushing 9 14
Passing 9 6
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-12 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 413 355
Total Plays 65 75
Avg Gain 6.4 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 230 249
Rush Attempts 42 47
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 5.3
Net Yards Passing 183 106
Comp. - Att. 14-23 12-28
Yards Per Pass 8.0 3.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-10 4-28
Penalties - Yards 4-20 8-50
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 5-3
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-39.3 5-41.4
Return Yards 14 59
Punts - Returns 1--2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-16 3-59
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 3/3
Extra Points 5/5 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Notre Dame 1-0 1477735
Louisville 0-1 1400317
LVILLE 19.5, O/U 55
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 183 PASS YDS 106
230 RUSH YDS 249
413 TOTAL YDS 355
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 193 1 0 145.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 193 1 0 145.7
I. Book 14/23 193 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 110 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 110 1
T. Jones Jr 15 110 1 35
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 81 1
I. Book 14 81 1 37
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 2
J. Smith 8 24 2 12
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
J. Armstrong 2 10 0 5
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
C. Flemister 3 5 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 94 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 94 0
C. Claypool 5 94 0 34
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 1
T. Tremble 3 49 1 26
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Armstrong 1 16 0 16
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
L. Keys III 2 15 0 10
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. McKinley 1 11 0 11
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Smith 1 6 0 6
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Finke 1 2 0 2
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Wright 0 0 0 0
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
A. Gilman 9-0 0.0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6-1 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 5-1 0.0 0
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Crawford 4-0 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. White 4-1 1.0 0
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 4-0 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Pride Jr 3-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Elliott 3-0 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Bilal 3-1 0.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Okwara 2-0 1.0 0
T. Bracy 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Bracy 2-0 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Kareem 2-2 0.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Hinish 1-0 1.0 0
J. Lamb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lamb 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ju. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Genmark Heath 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lacey 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lacey 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Hayes 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
J. Doerer 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.3 2
J. Bramblett 6 39.3 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
K. Williams 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
C. Finke 1 -2.0 0 0
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 134 0 0 86.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 134 0 0 86.1
J. Pass 12/27 134 0 0
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Atwell 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 122 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 122 0
J. Hawkins 19 122 0 44
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 69 0
H. Hall 11 69 0 16
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 67 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 67 2
J. Pass 16 67 2 22
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
C. Atwell 5 47 0 16
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
M. Ford 2 43 0 37
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
S. Dawkins 1 18 0 18
J. Johnson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Johnson 1 12 0 12
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Fitzpatrick 1 10 0 10
T. Little 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Little 1 9 0 9
D. Peete 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Peete 0 0 0 0
T. Jackson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jackson 0 0 0 0
I. Martin 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Martin 0 0 0 0
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hawkins 0 0 0 0
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Pass 1 -5 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Pass 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Pass 7-0 0.0 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
R. Burns 6-0 1.0 0
R. Yeast 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
R. Yeast 6-0 0.0 0
N. Okeke 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
N. Okeke 6-1 1.0 0
P. Mbanasor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Mbanasor 4-0 0.0 0
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
C. Avery 4-3 0.0 0
C. Sturghill 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Sturghill 4-0 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.5
D. Etheridge 2-0 0.5 0
C. Jones 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
C. Jones 2-1 0.5 0
G. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Robinson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Caban 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Caban 1-1 0.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hicks 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
M. Montgomery 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Montgomery 1-1 0.0 0
T. Holl 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Holl 1-0 0.0 0
J. Fagot 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Fagot 1-0 0.0 0
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Abdullah 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
B. Creque 1/1 42 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 1
M. King 5 41.4 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 26 0
H. Hall 3 19.7 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 25 2:16 6 75 TD
7:27 ND 21 0:16 3 9 Punt
4:08 ND 25 3:32 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 ND 18 3:44 10 44 Downs
9:03 ND 15 1:02 3 9 Punt
4:45 ND 29 1:06 3 5 Punt
1:26 LVILLE 26 0:00 1 -50 Fumble
1:09 LVILLE 20 0:46 5 20 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 ND 22 1:15 4 21 Punt
8:51 ND 43 0:45 2 57 TD
5:46 ND 25 1:49 5 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 ND 25 5:12 12 75 TD
3:44 LVILLE 46 1:38 3 5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 LVILLE 12 5:04 13 88 TD
6:30 LVILLE 25 2:15 7 75 TD
0:29 LVILLE 26 0:11 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:28 LVILLE 36 1:21 5 18 Punt
7:18 LVILLE 26 1:57 5 9 Punt
2:57 LVILLE 20 1:31 4 12 Fumble
1:20 LVILLE 24 0:00 1 -4 Fumble
0:17 LVILLE 17 0:07 9 59 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:46 LVILLE 24 0:50 4 -7 Punt
8:06 LVILLE 25 1:40 6 2 Punt
3:52 LVILLE 16 3:18 10 59 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:15 LVILLE 23 4:13 13 53 Downs
1:16 LVILLE 9 0:41 5 23 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores