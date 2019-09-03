|
|
|ND
|LVILLE
No. 9 Notre Dame pulls away from Louisville 35-17
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Briefly caught off guard by Louisville's intensity, Notre Dame turned up its energy as well to take control with big plays.
Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores and the No. 9 Fighting Irish beat Louisville 35-17 on Monday night.
Tony Jones Jr. rushed 15 times for 110 yards, including an 11-yard TD, as the Fighting Irish worked harder than expected to put away the rebuilding Cardinals in Scott Satterfield's debut as coach.
Figuring it out in time pleased Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.
''There's a litany of things we can get better at,'' he said. ''We still won the game, and we have some good things to take away.''
Starting good was important to the Irish in their first game since a 30-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson last December in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Besides wanting to put that defeat behind them and mounting another national championship run, Kelly was interested to see how his team replaced key players in many phases, especially on defense.
Their answer to Louisville's challenge might have been the most impressive part.
Notre Dame trailed 14-7 in the first before Jones' score tied it, and Book followed with an 11-yard score just before halftime.
Book's TD came after a bizarre sequence featuring three consecutive fumbles between the teams, the last of which Notre Dame recovered at Louisville's 20. The Irish forced five fumbles overall and recovered three.
''We just had to focus on some smaller details,'' said Book, who rushed for 81 yards on 14 carries. ''They were there. Just had to execute what was called. We trust the coaches to put in the right decision and we just had to execute it. All 11 guys.''
Book hit Tommy Tremble with a 26-yard TD pass midway through the third for a 28-14 lead. He finished 14 of 23 passing for 193 yards. Smith rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 1 yards and totaled 24 on eight carries.
Louisville junior quarterback Jawon Pass rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 17 yards in the first quarter, but the Cardinals struggled after that and managed only Blanton Creque's 46-yard field goal midway in the fourth quarter.
Louisville freshman Javian Hawkins rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries.
Playing before a record home crowd of 58,187, the Cardinals were outgained 425-383.
Satterfield nonetheless found bright spots in the Cardinals' performance against Notre Dame, a storied program coming off a quest for a national championship.
''I was extremely proud of the way our guys played,'' he said. ''The fight, the energy they had was awesome to see. The one thing coming into this game that we didn't know about was when they faced adversity, how were they going to react to it. And they did a great job.''
KICK STARTERS
Notre Dame freshman punter Jay Bramblett averaged 39.3 yards on six kicks, with a long of 46 and two inside the 20. Junior placekicker Jonathan Doerer made all five extra points and averaged 61.8 yards on six kickoffs. Both were taking over for record-setters in Tyler Newsome and career scoring leader Justin Yoon, respectively.
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT
Pass started his second consecutive opener for Louisville and contributed with his feet and arm. He rushed 16 times for 67 and both scores while completing 12 of 27 passes for 134 yards. There were also three lost fumbles, one of which Notre Dame converted into the go-ahead score.
''I did alright, but we didn't win,'' he said. ''I didn't do enough to help us win. We just have to go back to work and get better.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Irish struggled, but should remain in the Top 10.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The defense initially looked shaky before adjusting to keep Louisville out of the end zone after the first quarter. Four sacks highlighted that performance, along with the fumble recoveries that stopped drives and momentum. Book's feet helped set the offensive tone as the Irish rushed for 232 yards. He then threw the key touchdown for a cushion they never lost.
Louisville: The Scott Satterfield Era got off to an exciting start as the Cardinals showed more energy and execution on both sides of the ball than during a 2-10 season in grabbing an early lead. They have more work ahead after failing to sustain the effort, struggling to move the ball and coughing it up five times. They did outrush the Irish by 19 yards, though.
---
UP NEXT
Notre Dame hosts New Mexico on Sept. 14.
Louisville hosts FCS Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|9
|14
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|413
|355
|Total Plays
|65
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|230
|249
|Rush Attempts
|42
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|183
|106
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|12-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|3.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-10
|4-28
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|8-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|5-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.3
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|14
|59
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|3-59
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|3/3
|Extra Points
|5/5
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|106
|
|
|230
|RUSH YDS
|249
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|14/23
|193
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|15
|110
|1
|35
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|14
|81
|1
|37
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|8
|24
|2
|12
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|3
|5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|5
|94
|0
|34
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|3
|49
|1
|26
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 DB
|T. Bracy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Lamb 31 LB
|J. Lamb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
|J. Genmark Heath
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|6
|39.3
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|19
|122
|0
|44
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|11
|69
|0
|16
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|16
|67
|2
|22
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|5
|47
|0
|16
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|2
|43
|0
|37
|
S. Dawkins 5 WR
|S. Dawkins
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Johnson 11 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Little 27 TE
|T. Little
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Peete 2 WR
|D. Peete
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jackson 14 WR
|T. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Martin 41 TE
|I. Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pass 30 DB
|K. Pass
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mbanasor 1 DB
|P. Mbanasor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sturghill 6 DB
|C. Sturghill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|2-0
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Robinson 94 DL
|G. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caban 53 DL
|A. Caban
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Holl 35 LB
|T. Holl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Creque 45 K
|B. Creque
|1/1
|42
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|5
|41.4
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|3
|19.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
MIAMI
8FLA
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ARIZ
HAWAII
38
45
Final CBSSN
-
WAG
UCONN
21
24
Final ESP3
-
MRGNST
BGREEN
3
46
Final ESP3
-
ROB
BUFF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
CINCY
14
24
Final ESPN
-
ALBANY
CMICH
21
38
Final ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
28
49
Final ESP+
-
CAR
WKY
35
28
Final ESP+
-
FAMU
17UCF
0
62
Final CBSSN
-
ALST
UAB
19
24
Final ESPN+
-
GATECH
1CLEM
14
52
Final ACCN
-
FIU
TULANE
14
42
Final ESP3
-
TXSTSM
12TXAM
7
41
Final SECN
-
SDST
MINN
21
28
Final FS1
-
NCO
SJST
18
35
Final
-
KENTST
ARIZST
7
30
Final PACN
-
14UTAH
BYU
30
12
Final ESPN
-
RICE
ARMY
7
14
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
18MICHST
7
28
Final FS1
-
19WISC
SFLA
49
0
Final ESPN
-
MA
RUT
21
48
Final BTN
-
UTAHST
WAKE
35
38
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
NEVADA
31
34
Final CBSSN
-
COLOST
COLO
31
52
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
OREGST
52
36
Final FS1
-
MISSST
LALAF
38
28
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MEMP
10
15
Final ABC
-
INST
KANSAS
17
24
Final FSN
-
SALA
24NEB
21
35
Final ESPN
-
IND
BALLST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
NOIOWA
21IOWAST
26
29
Final/3OT FS1
-
HOW
MD
0
79
Final BTN
-
BOISE
FSU
36
31
Final ESPNews
-
TOLEDO
UK
24
38
Final SECN
-
ECU
NCST
6
34
Final ACCN
-
FAU
5OHIOST
21
45
Final FOX
-
AKRON
ILL
3
42
Final BTN
-
JMAD
WVU
13
20
Final SNPT
-
RI
OHIO
20
41
Final ESPN+
-
EWASH
13WASH
14
47
Final PACN
-
BUCK
TEMPLE
12
56
Final ESP3
-
GAST
TENN
38
30
Final ESPNU
-
COLG
AF
7
48
Final
-
DUKE
2BAMA
3
42
Final ABC
-
IDAHO
15PSU
7
79
Final BTN
-
SC
UNC
20
24
Final ESPN
-
ETNST
APLST
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
EMICH
CSTCAR
30
23
Final ESPN+
-
HOLY
NAVY
7
45
Final CBSSN
-
NWEST
25STNFRD
7
17
Final FOX
-
VATECH
BC
28
35
Final ACCN
-
PORTST
ARK
13
20
Final SECN
-
MTST
TXTECH
10
45
Final FSN
-
SAMST
NMEX
31
39
Final MWN
-
22CUSE
LIB
24
0
Final ESPN+
-
UIW
TXSA
7
35
Final
-
CAMP
TROY
14
43
Final ESPN+
-
DAVIS
CAL
13
27
Final PACN
-
VMI
MRSHL
17
56
Final STAD
-
ILST
NILL
10
24
Final ESP+
-
ALCORN
USM
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
NRFST
ODU
21
24
Final
-
NICHST
KSTATE
14
49
Final ESPN+
-
SMU
ARKST
37
30
Final ESPN+
-
MONNJ
WMICH
13
48
Final ESP3
-
SFA
BAYLOR
17
56
Final ESPN+
-
ABIL
NTEXAS
31
51
Final ESPN+
-
3UGA
VANDY
30
6
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WYO
31
37
Final CBSSN
-
GAS
6LSU
3
55
Final SECN
-
11OREG
16AUBURN
21
27
Final ABC
-
MTSU
7MICH
21
40
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
20IOWA
14
38
Final FS1
-
UVA
PITT
30
14
Final ACCN
-
HOUBP
UTEP
34
36
Final ESPN+
-
LATECH
10TEXAS
14
45
Final LHN
-
ARPB
TCU
7
39
Final FSN
-
GRAM
LAMON
9
31
Final
-
WBRST
SDGST
0
6
Final FBOOK
-
SUT
UNLV
23
56
Final MWN
-
NMEXST
23WASHST
7
58
Final PACN
-
FRESNO
USC
23
31
Final ESPN
-
HOU
4OKLA
31
49
Final ABC
-
9ND
LVILLE
35
17
Final ESPN